Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

She Lost 45 Pounds and Kept it Off With These 4 Quick High-Protein Meals

Transform your week with protein-rich meals prepped in under 60 minutes.

By Christopher RobackFeb 17, 2025
Katie Dunlop Love Sweat Fitness
Copyright lovesweatfitness/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Standing in your kitchen, staring at all those meal prep containers, you might feel overwhelmed. The tiny portions, the time commitment, the expense – it can all seem like too much. Katie Dunlop once felt the same way, until she discovered a system that changed everything.

"When I first started my 45-pound weight loss journey, I felt like meal prepping was so unrealistic," Katie shares. "But I realized I was missing out because it makes it so much easier to stay on track with your goals." Now a certified personal trainer, Katie has maintained her weight loss by developing an efficient meal prep system that delivers 100 grams of protein daily while keeping preparation time under an hour.

A Simple Approach to Meal Prep Success

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that eating healthy or eating to lose weight has to be really restrictive," Katie explains. Her approach proves otherwise – preparing four protein-packed meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack, in just 56 minutes.

Essential Tools for Quick Prep

Before starting your meal prep journey, Katie recommends having these basics:

  • Portion-controlled containers (bento boxes or glass containers)
  • Mason jars for dressings and overnight oats
  • A dedicated sheet pan for cooking meat
  • Basic mixing bowls
  • Air fryer and Instant Pot (optional but time-saving).

Meal 1: High-Protein Breakfast Tacos

"These breakfast tacos alone give you 20 grams of protein, which is absolutely amazing for starting your day," Katie notes. Her recipe combines eggs and egg whites for balanced protein and healthy fats. "We're going to do eggs and egg whites, and this is gonna really help balance out so you're not getting too much fat per serving," she explains. She adds turkey sausage and sneaks in spinach for extra nutrients. The tacos can be made with either grain-free or corn tortillas, depending on your preferences. "You can obviously do anything with this, but it's just kind of the easiest way to make a bunch all at once," Katie shares.

Meal 2: Protein-Packed Loaded Caesar Salad

Katie's reinvented Caesar salad starts with perfectly cooked chicken breast. Her secret? "Non-fat Greek yogurt, which is super high in protein. It's going to help lock in a bunch of the moisture for our meal prep chicken," she reveals. The chicken is seasoned with an Italian blend and extra garlic, then baked at 450°F for about 20 minutes. For the dressing, Katie creates a protein-rich alternative: "This is truly the simplest caesar-style dressing you could make without all the fats, but still tasting rich and creamy." The dressing combines Greek yogurt, lemon, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. She adds chickpeas for additional protein and carrots for crunch instead of traditional croutons.

Meal 3: Quick High-Protein Stir-Fry

The dinner prep focuses on a flavorful ground beef stir-fry. "I'm using 85/15 lean ground beef, so I don't really need to add any oils because it's going to have them in there naturally," Katie explains. Her homemade sauce combines coconut oil, amino acids (or coconut aminos), toasted sesame oil, and sriracha. "I avoid buying teriyaki sauce because they're loaded with sugars," she notes. The rice is cooked in bone broth instead of water: "It's those little sneaky ways you can get in more protein. It's going to add a little bit of calories, but honestly who cares - you're getting good healthy protein, all the nutrients and minerals."

Meal 4: Chocolate Chunk Overnight Oats

"What I like about doing overnight oats is you can make it hot or cold," Katie shares. Her protein-rich snack combines oats with chocolate protein powder and almond milk. "You could do chia seeds as well if you'd prefer those," she suggests. For added flavor and nutrients, she tops each portion with banana and peanut butter. "These are actually like a really good size and you're still gonna get a decent amount of protein in them," she explains. The recipe provides about 20 grams of protein per serving.

Time-Saving Strategies

Katie's efficient approach includes:

  • Starting with the longest-cooking items first
  • Using multiple cooking methods simultaneously
  • Preparing sauces while other items cook
  • Immediate portioning into containers.

Storage Tips for Success

"I like dressing them later, not ahead of time," Katie advises about salads. She recommends storing dressings and sauces separately in small mason jars, adding them just before eating to maintain freshness. For the breakfast tacos, she recommends thinking of them like street tacos - smaller portions that are satisfying and protein-rich. With salads, she suggests: "You can go wild obviously with as much greens if you're like I need to pack it in." For the stir-fry, she recommends about a half cup of rice per container, adding the sauce just before eating.

Making Healthy Sustainable

Through her journey of losing 45 pounds and keeping it off, Katie has proven that meal prep doesn't have to be overwhelming. "Through my own weight loss journey, I lost 45 pounds, I've kept it off, I like transformed my life," she shares. Her system demonstrates that with the right approach, anyone can prepare a week of protein-rich, weight-loss-friendly meals in under an hour.

Ready to transform your meal prep routine? With these four protein-packed meals and smart prep strategies, you can prepare a full week of healthy eating in under 60 minutes, making weight loss both achievable and sustainable. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

sustainable-weight-lossproteins

