Nutrition & Diet
She Lost 49 Pounds and Kept It Off by Eating These 5 Satiating Foods

Ruth Soukup opens up about her diet

Ruth Soukup ruthsoukup
Lose 20 Pounds by Summer with My Simple 5-Step Plan
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Have you been struggling with your weight, even though you're eating less and exercising more? You might be making the wrong food choices. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who personally lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. In a new post, she reveals some of her go-to foods for weight loss and maintenance. “5 foods I eat every day to maintain my 49-pound weight loss in my 40s,” she writes.

Eating Less Isn’t the Answer

Ruth starts off by explaining that the foods you choose are important. “EATING LESS ISN’T THE ANSWER. Here’s what actually works after 40. If you’ve been cutting calories, skipping meals, and still not seeing the scale budge… It’s not because you’re doing it wrong. It’s because you’ve been told the wrong thing,” she says.

She Struggled with Her Weight Loss for Over a Decade

“After struggling with my weight for more than a decade—gaining, losing, gaining again—I finally lost 49 pounds at age 43. And I’ve kept it off ever since. Not by dieting. Not by starving. And definitely not by counting every bite. Instead, I started focusing on the foods that actually heal your metabolism and help your hormones work for you—not against you. Here are 5 foods I eat daily to keep my body in fat-burning mode,” she says.

Red Meat

Medium,Rare,Ribeye,Steak,,Herbs,Grass,Fed, Beefed,meat​Grass-Fed Beef: The Satisfaction SolutionShutterstock

The first food she eats on repeat is red meat. “Full of protein, iron, zinc, and healthy fats that fuel your metabolism and support hormone production,’ she says.

Eggs with Yolk

A close up of soft boiled eggs​Power-Packed BreakfastShutterstock

“Eggs with the yolks” is her second food. “Nature’s perfect food. Packed with choline, B vitamins, and fat-soluble nutrients your brain and body need, she says.

Fermented Veggies

Sauerkraut on a fork with a shallow depth of field. Pickling cabbage at home. The best natural probiotic.​Probiotic Foods: SauerkrautShutterstock

Up next, fermented veggies. “Like kimchi or sauerkraut. They feed your gut, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation,” she explains.

Real Butter

Butter

Shutterstock

She also eats real butter regularly. “Rich in butyrate and healthy saturated fats that help stabilize blood sugar and support hormone function,” she says.

Electrolytes

A,View,Of,A,Hand,Scooping,Electrolyte,Powder,Into,A​Electrolytes Are Absolutely EssentialShutterstock

The last item on her list? Electrolytes. “Especially sea salt and LMNT. Essential for energy, hydration, and hormonal balance (especially during detox or fasting),” she says.

These Foods Make Weight Loss “Simple and Sustainable”

She finishes off the post by revealing why these foods work. “This is what finally worked for me. Real food. Zero deprivation. No drama. And the best part? It’s simple—and sustainable,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

healthy-eatingsuccess-stories-transformationssustainable-weight-loss

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.