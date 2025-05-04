Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
She Lost 50 Pounds While Eating These 7 Foods Every Day

Yes, there are carbs!

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 04, 2025
Inza its_inzaa
Copyright its_inzaa/TikTok/Shutterstock
Nutrition & Diet

Inza@its_inzaa lost 50 pounds, transforming her physique and her health. Detailing her weight loss journey online, Inza combined exercise and a healthy diet to slowly but steadily lose the fat. Inza does not restrict entire food groups—instead, she allows herself room for indulgences. Here’s what she eats in a day to maintain her weight loss and continue to improve her health and wellness.

Omelet For Breakfast

Inza has an omelet with tomatoes, green peppers, and onions for breakfast. “Packed with protein, eggs also provide a good dose of many vitamins,” says the Cleveland Clinic. “Including vitamin A for eye health, vitamin B12 for both nerve and blood cell health, vitamin E as an antioxidant, folate and lutein.”

Tea To Start the Day

Inza has tea (chai) with her omelet. “Drinking black tea without added sweeteners can decrease blood glucose and improve your body’s ability to manage sugar,” according to UCLA Health. “Research also shows that black tea improves blood sugar levels immediately following meals in normal and pre-diabetic adults.”

Rice and Lentils

Inza enjoys rice mixed with high-fiber lentils for lunch. “Fiber plays an important role in regulating our bowels and protecting the immune system,” dietitian Elyse Homan, RD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Foods that are high in fiber, like lentils, help us stay healthy and active.”

Protein Shake

Inza helps fuel her workouts with protein shakes. “Protein is invaluable when it comes to increased fullness and satisfaction after a meal,” registered dietitian Annalise Pratt, RD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Knowing how to use this key nutrient as part of a balanced diet puts the odds of losing weight on your side.”

Chicken and Rice

Dinner is usually chicken skewers and rice. “In terms of health, if you have type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or other blood-sugar concerns, you’d want to choose brown rice,” registered dietitian Maggie Morgan tells Novant Health. “But, if you need to follow a low-fiber diet, white rice would be a better option.”

Yogurt With Meals

Inza usually has some yogurt on the side with her meals. “Nutrition-wise, yogurt is probably one of the best ways to take in your dairy,” William Lendway, dietitian, chef, and assistant professor at Johnson & Wales University, tells AARP. “It’s an easy source of protein and vitamin D because of its fortification and calcium.”

Gulab Jamun

Inza has a single gulab jamun for dessert and factors it into her food portions for the day. “The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that less than 10% of calories you eat or drink every day come from added sugar,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Eating or drinking too many foods with sugar can also cause you to take in more calories than you need each day.”

💪🔥Body Booster: A balanced diet is the most sustainable for long-term success. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

success-stories-transformationsweight-losshealthy-eating

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 30 Pounds While Eating These Popular Foods

Denise Hamdan denisehamdan
I Lost 30 Pounds While Eating These Popular Foods
Copyright denisehamdan/TikTok
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 03, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Denise Hamdan is a food and fitness expert who regularly shares her tricks and tips on weight loss with her 71,000 followers. Hamdan lost a whopping 30 pounds by following a healthy diet and exercising. In a recent clip, she reveals her diet. “Hey y'all, here's everything I ate in one day to stay lean as someone who lost 30 pounds,” she says, revealing that she eats 1,829 calories and 147g of protein per day. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, also weighs in.

Breakfast

@denisehamdan

What i eat in a day part 8!! Im currently maintaining and trying to stay lean, lmk if yall want a part 9❤️ more workout & recipe vids coming very soon!! Also you can find the Oxyshred and preworkout in my tiktok shop OR the link in my bio- use my code for $$$ off!! #whatieatinaday #wiead #everythingiatetoday #wieadweightloss #wieadrealistic #wieadhealthy #whatieatinadayrealistic #whatieatinadayhealthy #highproteinmeals #highproteinrecipes #highproteindiet #highproteinbreakfast #highproteinlunch #highproteinsnack #highproteinrecipe #highprotein #macros #goodmacros #myfitnesspal #myfitnessjourney #weightlosscheck #weightloss #howtoloseweight #30poundsoff #30poundsdown #20poundsdown #howtogetabs #glowup #howtogetlean #lean #howtolosebodyfat #bodyfatloss #healthy #healthandwellness #healthydiet #fyp #gymgirl #gymtok #ehplabs #ehplabsathlete #oxyshred #gym #gymmotivation

“I started my morning with my breakfast cocktail of oxygen and creatine. I just added the products to my showcase. So go check them out. I have my cocktail with Greek yogurt with strawberries and blueberries and a drizzle of granola,” she says. The total calories equal 157 and 14 g protein.

Lunch

“I'm in this phase where I eat nearly the same thing every day, and that's been scrambled eggs with cheese and spinach and some turkey bacon on the side,” she says about her lunch. “And honestly, I'm not complaining because it hits every time. Her total calories are 562 and 52 g protein.

Green Smoothie

Sometimes she will have a smoothie instead. “I made a cute little green smoothie and it was a little messy, but it was good regardless,” she says.

Pre-Workout Snack

“Later, for a pre-workout snack, I made some cute little tuna crackers with the green onion and bell pepper,” she says about the snack totaling 430 calories and 28 g protein.

OxyShred and Pre-Workout

“Then I got to the gym and made my OxyShred and pre-workout combo before hitting cardio and abs,” she continued. “It had me sweating.”

Protein Bar

“Right after my workout I had my favorite dark chocolate pretzel protein bar,” she continued.

Dinner

Chicken fillet in the process of cutting kitchen, cooking​Last WordShutterstock

“And finally for dinner I made this super easy teriyaki chicken bowl over brown rice,” she said, adding that the 560 calorie and 52 gram protein meal is “so delicious and the macros forward are amazing.”

Dessert

Closeup of woman eating chocolate​Dark chocolateShutterstock

“Lastly, for dessert, I had some chocolate 'cause I cannot end the day without a little sweet treat,” she said about the 120 calorie sweet treat.

RDN Weighs in

tara collingwood dietdivataraI’m a Nutritionist and This is What I Eat in a Day to Stay Healthy and FitCopyright dietdivatara/Instagram

“1800-1900 calories seems like a good amount for her, but I don’t know her exact age, height, weight, or exercise level,” says Collingwood. “147 grams of protein is probably more than she needs, but it is not dangerously high.”

Final Word

Strawberry,Yogurt,With,Fresh,Strawberry,In,Heart-like,Formed,On,WoodenShutterstock

“I see a little bit of fruit on the yogurt and a tiny bit of spinach in eggs and peppers in tuna but overall not much veggie intake (green smoothie was green powder and not real whole veggies) which is proven with only 16 grams of fiber for her overall day,” Collingwood continues. “I would recommend increasing veggies to aim for 25 grams of fiber each day.” She also likes how often she is eating with the meals and snacks in between. “I do worry about the OxyShred. I couldn’t find on their website anywhere exactly how much caffeine is in it and having it later in the day could definitely impact sleep since caffeine has a 5 hour half-life,” she points out.

💪🔥Body Booster: How much protein should you consume per day? Aim for 0.8 to one gram per pound of bodyweight. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 49 Pounds and Kept It Off by Eating These 5 Satiating Foods

Ruth Soukup ruthsoukup
Lose 20 Pounds by Summer with My Simple 5-Step Plan
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Have you been struggling with your weight, even though you're eating less and exercising more? You might be making the wrong food choices. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who personally lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. In a new post, she reveals some of her go-to foods for weight loss and maintenance. “5 foods I eat every day to maintain my 49-pound weight loss in my 40s,” she writes.

Eating Less Isn’t the Answer

Ruth starts off by explaining that the foods you choose are important. “EATING LESS ISN’T THE ANSWER. Here’s what actually works after 40. If you’ve been cutting calories, skipping meals, and still not seeing the scale budge… It’s not because you’re doing it wrong. It’s because you’ve been told the wrong thing,” she says.

She Struggled with Her Weight Loss for Over a Decade

“After struggling with my weight for more than a decade—gaining, losing, gaining again—I finally lost 49 pounds at age 43. And I’ve kept it off ever since. Not by dieting. Not by starving. And definitely not by counting every bite. Instead, I started focusing on the foods that actually heal your metabolism and help your hormones work for you—not against you. Here are 5 foods I eat daily to keep my body in fat-burning mode,” she says.

Red Meat

Medium,Rare,Ribeye,Steak,,Herbs,Grass,Fed, Beefed,meat​Grass-Fed Beef: The Satisfaction SolutionShutterstock

The first food she eats on repeat is red meat. “Full of protein, iron, zinc, and healthy fats that fuel your metabolism and support hormone production,’ she says.

Eggs with Yolk

A close up of soft boiled eggs​Power-Packed BreakfastShutterstock

“Eggs with the yolks” is her second food. “Nature’s perfect food. Packed with choline, B vitamins, and fat-soluble nutrients your brain and body need, she says.

Fermented Veggies

Sauerkraut on a fork with a shallow depth of field. Pickling cabbage at home. The best natural probiotic.​Probiotic Foods: SauerkrautShutterstock

Up next, fermented veggies. “Like kimchi or sauerkraut. They feed your gut, boost immunity, and reduce inflammation,” she explains.

Real Butter

Butter

Shutterstock

She also eats real butter regularly. “Rich in butyrate and healthy saturated fats that help stabilize blood sugar and support hormone function,” she says.

Electrolytes

A,View,Of,A,Hand,Scooping,Electrolyte,Powder,Into,A​Electrolytes Are Absolutely EssentialShutterstock

The last item on her list? Electrolytes. “Especially sea salt and LMNT. Essential for energy, hydration, and hormonal balance (especially during detox or fasting),” she says.

These Foods Make Weight Loss “Simple and Sustainable”

She finishes off the post by revealing why these foods work. “This is what finally worked for me. Real food. Zero deprivation. No drama. And the best part? It’s simple—and sustainable,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 50 Lbs by Doing These 3 Things

Alexandra_alexx.fitt15
This Woman Lost 40 Pounds After Quitting These 5 Common Habits Forever
alexxandra.fitt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 19, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight and transform your life by changing your routine in small ways? Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) has amassed a following on TikTok by sharing videos about losing 50 pounds. In a new post, she reveals a few of her go-to habits for weight loss. “3 things that have truly helped me lose weight and transform my life,” she writes in a recent post. “This helped me go from 200 pounds to 150 pounds.”

Find an Activity You Are “Absolutely Obsessed With”

The first thing she did that was a game-changer? “Finding an activity I am absolutely OBSESSED with,” she reveals in the post. “When I was losing weight I did not go to the gym at all it was during Covid so everything was closed. Instead I just walked every single day because I loved it and this can be bikini, running, swimming whatever u love.”

Don’t Focus on the Scale

Next, it’s not all about the numbers. “Don’t focus on the scale,” she says. “Focus on how you feel instead. Don’t weigh yourself each week don’t do any extra things because the scale will flexuate. Instead hide your scale for a month don’t weigh yourself and just focus on feeling your best.”

Don’t Burn Out

Her third habit? “No more BURN OUT,” she says. “Okay hear me out ladies stop with the burn out you don’t have to lift heavy 6x a week if u only have time for 3 that’s great. Stop doing hours of cardio and focus on small changes each day. The secret is consistency.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Walk

In another one of her viral clips, she reveals that her weight loss was primarily the result of a single exercise. “I lost 40 pounds just by walking, and here's how I did it”, she said, “what you're going to do to start losing weight by walking.” She went on to offer a few tips on how to maximize the burn, starting with starting small. “Number one, don't start big. You don't have to go on a two hour walk every single day,” says Alexandra.

Take Shorter Walks Before or After Breakfast and Lunch

She also takes short walks after every meal. “I would go on a 10, 15 minute walk after my big meals,” she explains. “So usually my first walk would be in the morning, like 10 minutes before breakfast. I would eat breakfast, go about my day, and then during lunch,” she continues. “If you're at school, at work, I know you're able to get outside and get your body moving.”

Take a Longer Walk After Dinner

She also walks at the end of the day, after her meal. “This helps your food digest, it helps get rid of bloating, everything,” she says, explaining that “usually after dinner” she would take her “longer walk,” which would be “ a 30 minute walk.” Should you walk before or after meals? According to research, waiting until after your meal is more effective. A 2022 study published in the journal Sports Medicine found that walking as little as two to five minutes after a meal may lower your blood sugar.

Aim for 10,000 Steps a Day

In total, Alexandra tries to aim for “10,000 steps” per day, she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cook Double

In another Instagram post, she reveals a few of her best “lazy girl hacks” for weight loss. Alexandra’s first hack is to cook double. She says, “this way you’re gonna have leftovers for lunch for the next couple days & no need to cook!”

Make Healthy Swaps

She also suggests making healthy swaps. “Get the nuts, get the pre-cut veggies instead of having a chocolate bar, have a protein bar on hand,” she suggests.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Invest in an Air Fryer

“Smart kitchen appliances my air fryer is my BFF,” says Alexandra. “I cook frozen foods in there all the time! I put it in and then I go back to the couch with my bubbly water until I hear a beep.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 50 Pounds in 6 Months With These 7 Strategies

Addie Gibson addiepowerr
Copyright addiepower_/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 03, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Fitness Coach Addie Gibson lost 50 pounds in six months by making some very simple changes. Gibson details her weight loss journey online, explaining exactly how she torched the fat and got fit. One major part of her fitness routine was being active every single day, which helped boost her metabolism and made her regimen even more effective. Here’s exactly how she did it.

Strength Training

@addiepowerr

#stitch with @Addie Gibson 3 things i did to lose 50lbs! #weightloss #weightlosstransformations #fitnesscoach

Gibson did strength training 3-4 times a week. “Strength training helps you lose weight and keep it off by building muscle tissue,” according to Corewell Health. “The more muscle mass you have, the higher your metabolic rate tends to be. More muscle also helps your body burn more fat than muscle, which is important if you want to lose weight and keep your strength.”

Aerobic Exercise Every Day

Gibson walked 10k steps every day, which is a highly effective form of aerobic exercise. “As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day,” says the Mayo Clinic. “If you want to lose weight, maintain weight loss or meet specific fitness goals, you may need to exercise more.”

Calorie Deficit

Gibson made sure she was eating fewer calories than she was burning off. “Your weight is a balancing act, but the equation is simple,” says the Mayo Clinic. “If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight. And if you eat fewer calories and burn more calories through physical activity, you lose weight.”

Lots of Water

Gibson drank a gallon of water a day as part of her weight loss program. "Thirst, which is triggered by mild dehydration, is often mistaken for hunger by the brain," Melina Jampolis, an internist and board-certified physician nutrition specialist, tells Johns Hopkins University. "You may be able to decrease appetite by drinking water if you are, in fact, low in water, not calories."

Healthy Snacks

Gibson indulged in low-calorie, high-volume snacks like watermelon with Tajin seasoning. “Because 90% of a watermelon’s weight is water, it’s one of the best fruits to eat if you’re trying to lose weight,” according to Keck Medicine. “A 100-gram serving contains only 30 calories. It’s also a great source of an amino acid called arginine, which has been shown to help burn fat quickly.”

High-Protein Coffee

Gibson added protein to her coffee for an extra boost. “You can use protein coffee as a meal replacement. It's a quick and easy way to fuel up for a busy morning,” registered dietitian Kimmie Sharp, MMN, RDN, LMNT, LD, tells UNL Health. “However, many powders lack essential vitamins, minerals or healthy fats. Some protein powders contain much more protein than you need, which could cause weight gain. If your goal is to lose weight, a shake specifically formulated to replace a meal is a better option.”

Creatine Supplements

Gibson takes creatine supplements to support her fitness regimen. “Oral creatine use might allow an athlete to do more work during reps or sprints, leading to greater gains in strength, muscle mass and performance,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Creatine is often used by athletes involved in high-intensity intermittent activities that require a rapid recovery during training and competition.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Even taking a brisk walk can help burn fat and boost weight loss.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

