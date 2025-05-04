She Lost 50 Pounds While Eating These 7 Foods Every Day

Inza@its_inzaa lost 50 pounds, transforming her physique and her health. Detailing her weight loss journey online, Inza combined exercise and a healthy diet to slowly but steadily lose the fat. Inza does not restrict entire food groups—instead, she allows herself room for indulgences. Here’s what she eats in a day to maintain her weight loss and continue to improve her health and wellness.
Omelet For Breakfast
Inza has an omelet with tomatoes, green peppers, and onions for breakfast. “Packed with protein, eggs also provide a good dose of many vitamins,” says the Cleveland Clinic. “Including vitamin A for eye health, vitamin B12 for both nerve and blood cell health, vitamin E as an antioxidant, folate and lutein.”
Tea To Start the Day
Inza has tea (chai) with her omelet. “Drinking black tea without added sweeteners can decrease blood glucose and improve your body’s ability to manage sugar,” according to UCLA Health. “Research also shows that black tea improves blood sugar levels immediately following meals in normal and pre-diabetic adults.”
Rice and Lentils
Inza enjoys rice mixed with high-fiber lentils for lunch. “Fiber plays an important role in regulating our bowels and protecting the immune system,” dietitian Elyse Homan, RD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Foods that are high in fiber, like lentils, help us stay healthy and active.”
Protein Shake
Inza helps fuel her workouts with protein shakes. “Protein is invaluable when it comes to increased fullness and satisfaction after a meal,” registered dietitian Annalise Pratt, RD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Knowing how to use this key nutrient as part of a balanced diet puts the odds of losing weight on your side.”
Chicken and Rice
Dinner is usually chicken skewers and rice. “In terms of health, if you have type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or other blood-sugar concerns, you’d want to choose brown rice,” registered dietitian Maggie Morgan tells Novant Health. “But, if you need to follow a low-fiber diet, white rice would be a better option.”
Yogurt With Meals
Inza usually has some yogurt on the side with her meals. “Nutrition-wise, yogurt is probably one of the best ways to take in your dairy,” William Lendway, dietitian, chef, and assistant professor at Johnson & Wales University, tells AARP. “It’s an easy source of protein and vitamin D because of its fortification and calcium.”
Gulab Jamun
Inza has a single gulab jamun for dessert and factors it into her food portions for the day. “The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that less than 10% of calories you eat or drink every day come from added sugar,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Eating or drinking too many foods with sugar can also cause you to take in more calories than you need each day.”
