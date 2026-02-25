I'm a Doctor and Here Are 10 Foods That Activate the Same Hunger Hormone Ozempic Targets

Today, Ozempic and weight loss seem to be a match made in heaven. While prescription weight-loss drugs have been highly successful for many individuals, they're not the right choice for everyone—and that's totally okay. Once you stop taking GLP-1s, weight regain can occur if you don't adopt certain lifestyle adjustments for the long-term. Like any prescription, weight-loss medication is also not without risk and can cause unsavory side effects.

It's essential to understand that you have options. There are many lifestyle changes that can lead to weight loss. And the great news? They're sustainable long-term. To get you started, we spoke with Dr. Robert Wildman, Chief Science Officer at TCI Bio who's a nutrition, food, supplements, fitness and health expert and university professor with 20+ years of industry experience. Dr. Wildman shares 10 foods that activate the same hunger hormone Ozempic targets.

1 What To Know About GLP-1s

First and foremost, Dr. Wildman breaks down exactly what to know about how GLP-1s work.

"GLP-1 is a hormone made in the small intestine that plays an important role in controlling hunger. It helps reduce appetite, lowers food cravings, and signals the brain that you are full. GLP-1 also helps the body release insulin and slows how quickly food leaves the stomach, which helps you feel satisfied longer after eating," Dr. Wildman explains.

2 Can Certain Foods Naturally Stimulate the Release of GLP-1?

Some foods can naturally activate the release of GLP-1. According to Dr. Wildman, protein is one of the most effective triggers, including the amino acids and small protein fragments that are released when protein moves through the digestive system.

"Certain types of fiber—called fermentable fibers—also help by feeding beneficial gut bacteria," Dr. Wildman adds. "These bacteria produce substances that support the cells in the gut that release GLP-1. Because of this, meals that focus on protein and include fiber tend to be the most filling and satisfying."

3 10 Foods That Activate the Same Hunger Hormone Ozempic Targets

Below, Dr. Wildman shares a list of protein-packed and high-fiber food options that activate the same hunger hormone Ozempic targets.

Whey Greek yogurt Eggs Fish Lean poultry Tempeh/tofu Oats Legumes Lentils Barley

4 How To Optimize Your Protein Intake

You may find it beneficial to consume high-protein foods before others to boost satiety.

"For instance, targeting 25 to 40 grams of protein with typically problematic meals with good choices being whey or Greek yogurt, eggs, fish, lean poultry and even tofu/tempeh," Dr. Wildman explains.

5 When Weight-Loss Medication Can Be Helpful

Even when consuming nutritious meals, hunger hormones can still be challenging to navigate for some. Excess body fat could be to blame, which often leads to a weaker GLP-1 response.

"In these cases, prescription medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists can be helpful because they provide continuous and [high-level appetite-reducing signals] throughout the entire day," Dr. Wildman says.

6 Eating Certain Foods Is Still Essential for Keeping Hunger Under Control

Even if you're taking weight-loss medication, optimizing your diet is key—especially if you want to maintain results for the long run.

"Aligned with above, certain foods are especially helpful for keeping hunger under control. Protein-rich foods, specific amino acids, and fermentable fibers are among the most effective at reducing appetite and helping people feel full longer," Dr. Wildman points out. "Everyone should pay attention to how different foods affect their hunger and fullness. If meals do not reduce appetite or make it easy to stop eating, it may be a sign that the body's hunger signals are not working as well as they should. This is more common in people who have struggled with weight gain over time."

