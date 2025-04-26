Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
I’m a Nutritionist, and These 7 Eating Habits Help You Lose Weight and Feel Stronger

Make these changes and become a healthier version of yourself.

Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Apr 26, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
tara collingwood dietdivatara
I’m a Nutritionist and This is What I Eat in a Day to Stay Healthy and Fit
Copyright dietdivatara/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Apr 26, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Nutrition & Diet

Making minor tweaks to your daily habits can make a big difference, especially when it comes to your health. Whether you're trying to lose weight, build muscle, or fight fatigue, your eating habits play a crucial role. Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, is Body Network’s resident registered dietitian nutritionist. She is a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. We recently asked her about the eating habit changes she recommends to most of her clients, and many of them are doable.

Eat More Whole Foods

Fresh fruit in the basket on the wooden table​FruitShutterstock

First, eat more whole foods. “Focus on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These foods are nutrient-dense and keep you full longer with fewer calories. Load up half your plate with veggies!” suggests Collingwood.

Practice Portion Control

Diet concept, portion control of saladShutterstock

Next, practice portion control. “Use smaller plates or bowls, and serve yourself appropriate portions. Avoid eating straight from the package — it’s easy to overdo it without realizing,” she suggests. “And just because it’s a ‘healthy’ food doesn’t mean you can eat unlimited portions!”

Eat Mindfully and Slowly

A picture of delightful man enjoying his meal. He is chewing a piece of sandwich and keeping eyes closed. Isolated on striped and blue background.​Eat SlowShutterstock

Eat mindfully and slowly. “Pay attention to your food while eating — no distractions like phones, TV, or eating in the car. Slower eating helps you recognize fullness and reduces overeating, and you enjoy your food so much more!” she says.

Don’t Skip Meals (Especially Breakfast)

Happy couple having tasty breakfast in cafe​Don’t Skip BreakfastShutterstock

Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast. “Skipping meals can lead to overeating later. A balanced breakfast can help stabilize blood sugar and reduce cravings,” Collingwood says.

Limit Processed and Sugary Foods

Three,Bowls,Of,Cereals,And,Cereals,Scattered,Around,The,TableShutterstock

Limit your consumption of processed and sugary foods. “These are often high in empty calories and can cause spikes in blood sugar, leading to hunger crashes. Focus primarily on liquid calories. Aim to drink only calorie-free beverages unless it is milk or 100% juice,” she says.

Stay Hydrated

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger — staying hydrated can prevent unnecessary snacking,” she says.

Plan and Prep Your Meals

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

“Preparing meals ahead of time helps you avoid impulse eating or relying on takeout. You’re more likely to stick to healthy choices when they’re convenient and ready to go,” she says.

BONUS TIP: Track Your Food

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appShutterstock

And a bonus tip? “Keep track of what you are eating with a food tracking app so you can realize in real time how you are doing on intake as the day goes on so you can increase awareness and make adjustments as the day goes on to fit into a budget,” says Collingwood. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-losshealthy-eating

Nutrition & Diet

7 Eating Habits That Help You Lose Weight and Feel Stronger

tara collingwood dietdivatara
I’m a Nutritionist and This is What I Eat in a Day to Stay Healthy and Fit
Copyright dietdivatara/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Apr 26, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Nutrition & Diet

Fat Loss Coach Reveals 9 Tips for Sustainable Weight Loss

Tara Gidus Collingwood dietdivatara
Copyright dietdivatara/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Mar 27, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Are you trying to lose weight – and keep it off? While you can lose weight rapidly, oftentimes, you won’t be able to keep it off. This is why sustainable weight loss is the way to go. According to Body Network’s Resident RDN, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, there are a few key habits that will help you burn fat fast, but also keep it from coming back. Here are nine tips that actually work for sustainable weight loss.

Pay Attention to Portion Size

Mexican Rice Bowls Meal Prep on Wood Countertop, portion size

Shutterstock

Her first tip is to pay attention to portion size. “It’s not always the ‘what’ you eat but rather the ‘how much’ you are eating,” she says. “I have seen many clients eat really healthy food, but they are just simply eating too much of even the healthiest food.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Prioritize Sleep

Beautiful young woman sleeping while lying in bed comfortably and blissfully. Sunbeam dawn on her face

Shutterstock

Next, prioritize sleep. “It’s not just the quantity of sleep, but really the quality that matters most. Practicing proper sleep hygiene is key to getting the proper amounts of REM and deep sleep to support weight loss efforts,” she writes.

Eat Whole Foods

Farmer woman harvests vegetables in the garden. Selective focus. Food.Shutterstock

Next, pay attention to the quality of your food. “Eat whole foods and minimize processed foods. Whole foods are not only lower in calories, but they are typically higher in fiber and protein which help with fullness. Processed foods often have a lot of added sugar, fat, and sodium,” Collingwood says.

Don’t Drink Your Calories

milk pouring from bottle into glass on old wooden tableShutterstock

Don’t drink your calories. “Drink only calorie free beverages. Skip the sugar sweetened beverages like regular soft drinks, lemonade, sweet tea, and the decadent coffee drinks with added sugars. A glass or two of low fat milk can fit, but otherwise go easy on any beverages with calories,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Exercise Daily

Fitness,,Sport,,Training,,Gym,squat,trainer,fitness,exerciseShutterstock

She also recommends exercising daily. “Move your body at least 30 minutes every single day. Planned exercise is best where you get your heart pumping and get out of breath. In addition to an exercise session each day, aim to move more and avoid sitting as much,” she says.

Strength Train

A fitness enthusiast training at the gym, lifting weights and performing exercises with dumbbells to build up her strength and maintain her health and beauty, fitness GYM dark backgroundShutterstock

She also recommends strength training at least 2 days per week. “When you lose weight, you often will lose muscle in addition to fat and water weight. By doing resistance (strength) training, you can maintain and maybe even build muscle while losing weight which will do wonders for your metabolism,” she says.

Keep Track of Your Progress

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

Keep track of your progress. “Studies show that people who keep track of their progress with regular weighing of themselves and tracking calories, sleep, and exercise lose more weight and keep it off better than those who don’t track,” she says.

RELATED:I'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight Loss

Eat Throughout the Day

mussli or cereal bars, full of nuts and chocolate, on a white background, healthy breakfast or snackShutterstock

Next, spread food out throughout the day and start eating within 2 hours of getting up. “Eating too much at one time of the day causes the body to store excess calories, but spreading out your calories, especially protein, has been shown to help with weight loss and maintaining muscle,” she says.

Manage Stress

woman practices yoga and meditates in the lotus position on the beachShutterstock

Her last tip is to focus on stress management. “People often skip workouts or turn to food for emotional comfort in times of stress, so regularly working on reducing stress with things like meditation, deep breathing, journaling, or a yoga practice can help tremendously,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Habits to Lose 50 Pounds from a Coach

Tara Gidus Collingwood dietdivatara
Copyright dietdivatara/Instagram
Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT
By Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT Mar 24, 2025
Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT
MS, RDN, CSSD, ACSM-CPT, Sports Dietitian and Personal Trainer
Tara Collingwood MS, RDN, CSSD, ACSM-CPT is a Sports Dietitian and Personal Trainer at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dietdiva.net&quot;&gt;Diet Diva&lt;/a&gt;
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you trying to lose weight and keep it off? Losing 50 pounds is a big goal, but with the proper habits, it’s achievable. Regarding nutrition, remember to take it slow and not do any fad diets or eliminate entire food groups. As for exercise, moving your body is key, not just focusing only on diet. As a weight loss coach, I recommend these seven habits to my clients when they want to lose a lot of weight and keep it off.

1. Track Your Food Intake

Person using Apple i-phone to press and access the MyFitnessPal app / application

Shutterstock

Use a food journal or an app (like MyFitnessPal or LoseIt) to log everything you eat. People who keep track are the most successful in losing and keeping weight off. Keeping a record of what you eat is accountability but also when you see the calories it is awareness of how quickly they add up throughout the day. Focus on calorie intake and make sure you are also spreading those calories throughout the day.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

2. Prioritize Protein and Fiber

Composition with assorted raw organic vegetables​Also, Amp Up Fiber IntakeShutterstock

Protein helps with muscle retention and keeps you full longer. Fiber-rich foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grains) improve digestion, reduce cravings, and also keep you feeling full.

3. Stay Hydrated

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object

Shutterstock

Drink at least 80-100 ounces of calorie-free fluids throughout the day. Water is best, but you can also drink decaf tea or add flavor to your water to help drink enough.

RELATED:I'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight Loss

4. Strength Train & Move More

Woman, weights and dumbbells with earphones in gym for muscle strength, audio streaming and power lifting. Mature athlete, person and happy with weightlifting or music for online podcast and radio​4. Incorporate Strength TrainingShutterstock

Incorporate strength training two to four times per week to build muscle and boost metabolism. When you lose weight you will lose some muscle. Doing strength training will help to maintain that muscle mass. Walk 10,000+ steps a day as a general rule. Get your heart rate up for at least 20 minutes a day most days of the week.

5. Watch Portions & Eat Mindfully

Salmon,Served,With,Mix,Salad,Veggies,Vegetables​She AteShutterstock

Use smaller plates. Eat slowly to recognize fullness cues. Avoid eating in front of screens or in the car to be more mindful.

6. Get Quality Sleep (7-9 Hours Nightly)

Woman sleeping in bed peacefully at home beside alarm clock​STOP Hitting SnoozeShutterstock

Poor sleep increases hunger hormones and cravings for unhealthy foods. Set a bedtime routine and limit screen time before bed.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

7. Stay Consistent & Adjust as Needed

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in kitchen

Shutterstock

When you lose weight, it does not come off every single day; sometimes, you might even gain a pound or two. Stay patient and know the weight will come off if the habits are there. Focus on long-term sustainability rather than quick fixes.

Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, also known as The Diet Diva, is Body Network’s Resident Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. She is a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Easy Ways to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician3
thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Aug 15, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Hailey Gorski (@thetipsykale_dietician) is an LA-based dietician and social media influencer whose goal is to help women take a “holistic” approach to diet and weight loss. In one of her many viral videos, she reveals a few easy ways to get back into shape for summer, using one of her client’s quick transformations as an example. According to Hailey, she made a “real change” to her lifestyle, “which is habits and a better relationship with food,” she said. “So here's how she really made this transformation in just one month.”

Try Lower Calorie Cocktails

@thetipsykale_dietitian

Holistic Girl Summer is the new Hot Girl Summer 😌💅🏻 #dietitian #weightloss #weightlosstips #nutritioncoach

According to Hailey, her client didn’t have to “cut out alcohol and miss out on her best friend's bachelor party.” Instead, “she enjoyed one to two finer cocktails and switched to a lower calorie, lower sugar option,” she said. While still tracking her nutrition progress, she felt confident. She didn't feel like she deprived herself, and she didn't feel guilty.”

Educate Yourself on Nutrition

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician2thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram

“Did she obsessively track calories on MyFitnessPal? Nope. She tracked when she could so she could establish awareness around what she's eating to learn more about calorie density and different foods but also understand her snacking was intentional and unintentional,” Hailey continues.

Related: I Added These Simple Things to My Walking and Pilates Routine And Now I See a Difference

Take Progress Photos

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician1thetipsykale_dietitian/TikTok

You don’t need to weigh yourself daily. Instead of “using the number on the scale as her only metric of success,” Hailey’s client “also used progress photos,” she says.

Eat in a “Moderate Calorie Deficit”

Counting calories, different food with written quantity of calories, diet concept.Shutterstock

Finally, her clients didn’t starve themselves. “She focused on a moderate calorie deficit, not subtracting from her diet, but adding in foods like protein and high fiber, carbs and fruit,” she says.

Choose Weight Loss Programs “Tailored to You”

Hailey_Gorski_thetipsykale_dietician4thetipsykale_dietitian/Instagram

“The weight loss industry has created a stigma around weight loss,” Hailey concludes. “As a dietician, there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight, as long as you have a healthy intention, are seeking programs that are tailored to you, and that will improve your relationship with your food and your body.”

Related: #1 Hack to Make Maintaining Your Weight Loss Easy, According to Nutritionist

These Are “Sustainable Choices,” an Expert Agrees

tara_collingwooddietdivatara/Instagram

The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, is totally on board with her suggestions. “These are all excellent changes and are all sustainable choices,” she tells Body Network. “It proves that you don’t need to do drastic diets or intense workouts to still make a difference and get results.”

💪🔥Body Booster: The most important thing to focus on when losing weight is staying in a caloric deficit. Use an online calculator to determine how much you can eat with your activity level and still lose weight. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 22 Pounds by Following These 5 Intuitive Eating Rules

Jannina_Emilia_janninaemila1
Copyright janninaemila/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to lose weight without having to count calories? Try intuitive eating, urges one expert. Jannina Emilia is an intuitive healthy habit expert and coach who lost 22 pounds without calorie counting. In a new post, she reveals exactly how she did it. “Here’s what it actually takes to lose fat without tracking calories from a woman who did 7 years of research, lost 10kg (22lbs) unnecessary weight, never needs to diet again,” she wrote across the Instagram video.

It’s Possible to Lose Weight Without Calculating Anything

She starts by discussing “the science-backed truth” about intuitive eating. “All the time people come to me saying ‘if I just ate freely what I wanted, I would be the size of a tank’ (literally with those words),” she writes. “This brings us to the TRUTH: It is possible to lose that hindering body fat that bothers you (yup, been there too, sis!) while leaving all calculations and meal plans behind. Choosing to embody healthy eating this way has completely transformed my body & mind (and for a reason!!!)” she continues.

RELATED: She Lost 100 Pounds With This 3-Ingredient Breakfast Every Day

Focus on the Type and Amount of Food You Eat

Number one? “Embody the very basics of the correlation between food and body composition,” she writes. “The science: The type AND amount of food we eat have the biggest impact on our body composition (remember your weight is not just weight: it’s water, fat, muscle etc. that’s why using a scale to check your weight is a horrible measure)”

Focus on Quality Nutrition 80 Percent of the Time

Next, focus on quality nutrition 80% of the time. “The science: Providing volume and satiety with fewer (while still enough) calories naturally,” she explains.

Eat Food You Actually Like

You don’t need to eat food just because it’s healthy. “Eat all your fav foods daily,” she recommends. “The science: A balanced, realistic approach to eating that is sustainable for long term without extremes.”

RELATED: Top Nutritionist Says Stop These 7 Macro Mistakes for Weight Loss

Follow Hunger Cues

Next, listen to your body. “Give your body enough break from eating so that the natural cues appear, then act on those cues,” she writes. “The science: Following your body’s physiological signals is the most natural way to eat (HIII INTUITIVE EATING that’s packed with freedom😍).”

Eat Nutrient Dense Foods

She also suggests focusing on foods that will fill you up. “Fall in love with nutrient dense foods,” she writes. “The science: Our brains have the ability to reorganize and form new neural connections in response to experience and learning: you can rewire your brain to associate nourishing foods with pleasure, making it easier to choose them regularly.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Apr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Apr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Apr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.