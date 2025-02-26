Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Fitness Coach Reveals 5 Ways to Lose Weight with ChatGPT

Use the free AI tool to aid in weight loss.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram/
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Many people use ChatGPT to help with writing projects or find inspiration. But did you know that you can use the AI tool to help you lose weight? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new social media post, she discusses how you can take advantage of the unconventional tool for weight loss. “5 ways you can use ChatGPT to help you lose weight,” she writes in the Instagram post.

She starts by saying that the AI tool can help simplify fat loss. “Work smarter, not harder,” she writes. “Use these five prompts in ChatGPT to help you lose weight.”

It Can Calculate Your Deficit

The first way to use it is by asking it to calculate your deficit. “Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh (weight in pounds), I’m (age), I’m a (M/F), I’m (height), and I usually workout x times a week. What’s a healthy calorie deficit for me?” is what to say, she maintains.

It Can Help You Build a Meal Plan

Chat GPT can also help you build a meal plan. “I can have 1700-1800 calories a day. Build me a meal plan with 3 meals and a snack. I love fruit, meats, and bread. I don’t like fish or vegetables. Id like my meals to be easy, quick, and high in protein,” is the question to ask.

It Can Help You Plan Your Workout Schedule

It can also plan your schedule for the week to include workouts. What to say? “I’d like to start walking 30 minutes a day. I have to work from 8-4, and my commute is 30 minutes each way. It makes me about 30 minutes to get ready in the morning. Build a schedule for me this week so I know when to workout.”

It Can Help with Motivation

It can also help keep you motivated. “I’m on a weight loss journey but struggling to keep motivated. Give me your best motivational quotes, tips, and ideas. I have about 30 more pounds to lose,” you should say.

It Can Help Build Your Workout Routine

Finally, it can help you build your workout routine. “I want to improve my upper body strength so I can finally do a pull up and improve my cardio health. I’m willing to workout 6 days a week for 30-45 minutes a day. Build me the best workout schedule so I can achieve my goals,” is what to say.

Use It — It’s Free!

Cassie finishes her post by pointing out that the tool doesn’t cost a dime. “This technology exists FOR FREE. Let’s use it to become the best versions of ourselves,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

5 Ways to Lose Weight with ChatGPT

Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram/
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many people use ChatGPT to help with writing projects or find inspiration. But did you know that you can use the AI tool to help you lose weight? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new social media post, she discusses how you can take advantage of the unconventional tool for weight loss. “5 ways you can use ChatGPT to help you lose weight,” she writes in the Instagram post.

She starts by saying that the AI tool can help simplify fat loss. “Work smarter, not harder,” she writes. “Use these five prompts in ChatGPT to help you lose weight.”

It Can Calculate Your Deficit

The first way to use it is by asking it to calculate your deficit. “Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh (weight in pounds), I’m (age), I’m a (M/F), I’m (height), and I usually workout x times a week. What’s a healthy calorie deficit for me?” is what to say, she maintains.

It Can Help You Build a Meal Plan

Chat GPT can also help you build a meal plan. “I can have 1700-1800 calories a day. Build me a meal plan with 3 meals and a snack. I love fruit, meats, and bread. I don’t like fish or vegetables. Id like my meals to be easy, quick, and high in protein,” is the question to ask.

It Can Help You Plan Your Workout Schedule

It can also plan your schedule for the week to include workouts. What to say? “I’d like to start walking 30 minutes a day. I have to work from 8-4, and my commute is 30 minutes each way. It makes me about 30 minutes to get ready in the morning. Build a schedule for me this week so I know when to workout.”

It Can Help with Motivation

It can also help keep you motivated. “I’m on a weight loss journey but struggling to keep motivated. Give me your best motivational quotes, tips, and ideas. I have about 30 more pounds to lose,” you should say.

It Can Help Build Your Workout Routine

Finally, it can help you build your workout routine. “I want to improve my upper body strength so I can finally do a pull up and improve my cardio health. I’m willing to workout 6 days a week for 30-45 minutes a day. Build me the best workout schedule so I can achieve my goals,” is what to say.

Use It — It’s Free!

Cassie finishes her post by pointing out that the tool doesn’t cost a dime. “This technology exists FOR FREE. Let’s use it to become the best versions of ourselves,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 95 Pounds by Taking These 6 Steps

Andrea Michelle andimichellefit
Copyright andimichellefit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? It may be as simple as implementing a few healthy habits into your routine, says one expert. Andrea Michelle is an online coach and certified personal trainer who helps “women love their bodies and get strong AF,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what she did to lose 95 pounds. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally, & if I was someone who wanted to do the same in 2025, here’s what I’d do,” she captioned the post. “Steps to kickstart your weight loss journey.”

Step One: Eat in a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do, is eat in a calorie deficit. “Calculate your TDEE (there are lots of online calculators) and ensure you are consistently eating below your maintenance requirements. This can be as little as 100- 200 calories below maintenance, as long as you are consistent you will lose fat,” she writes.

Step Two: Don’t Eliminate Foood Groups You Like

Next, don’t eliminate any food groups or foods you enjoy. “Work these foods into your meal plan, prioritize variety and plan for treats. All foods fit! If you enjoy the foods you are eating it will be much easier to stick to your deficit,” she suggests.

Step Three: Prioritize Protein

The third step is prioritizing protein. “Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly it boosts metabolism, it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, this means more of the weight you lose is fat,” she writes.

What Science Says About Protein

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Step Four: Have a Step Goal

Next, have a step goal. “I did no formal cardio while losing weight. Instead, I focused on increasing my NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) and had a goal of hitting at least 10 thousand steps per day. If this is a big jump for you start by increasing your steps slowly over time. Pick a step goal that is challenging but realistic,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

How Many Steps?

How many steps should you walk? According to a 2018 study in Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day is linked to weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Step Five: Lift Weights

“Focus on strength training regularly with progressive overload,” is step five. “Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle, we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she writes.

Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Step Six: Be Patient

And the last step? Be patient. “Remember progress takes time. Short term fixes = short term results. Be patient with yourself and celebrate all the small wins along the way!” she writes.

See Her Before-and-After

In another recent post, Andi shared her amazing before-and-after photos. “Transformation photos will show you what I lost, but they don’t show you everything I’ve gained in the process- strength, confidence, determination, self love, discipline,” she wrote. “Photo on the left is from Oct. 2023. Photo on the right is from Sept. 2024.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Fat-Burning Tips to Lose Weight Fast

Riva Siggins rivafitness
Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Copyright rivafitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? Keep it simple, says an expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a recent post she shares “5 simple tips” to burn fat and lose weight. “These tips may sound simple, but often, fat loss is overly complicated. Nail the basics, and you’ll get results,” she says.

Make Protein Your “Best Friend”

Her first tip is to )make protein your best friend. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier,” she said. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Get Enough Sleep

Next, “stop underestimating how important sleep is,” she writes. “Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder.”

Do Cardio Plus Weight Training

Next, she recommends prioritizing weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she says. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take Things One Day at a Time

Tip five is to take things one day at a time. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time,” she writes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Dial in Your Nutrition

In another post, she offers more tips. One thing she did was dial into her nutrition more than ever. “Around 90% of my calories come from whole foods and I feel so energised, I’m able to push harder in my sessions because I’m fuelling correctly, I’m not having energy dips throughout and I’m recovering well,” she says.

She Started Drinking Less Alcohol

She also started drinking less alcohol. “For the last few years I’ve not been a big drinker but even more so recently, I don’t know when I’ll drink again because I can have such a good time socially without it so I’ll only drink alcohol if I feel it will enhance the experience and there’s very few times I feel like that nowadays,” she writes.

EMOMs and AMRAPs

She also changed her training approach. While “the foundation of my training stays the same eg my strength work as progressive overload is key but I have different conditioning finishers each week from EMOMs and AMRAPs to threshold sessions and timed rounds, this is to test my aerobic and anaerobic capacity in different ways,” she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Prioritizing Herself

“I am prioritizing me more than ever before,” she continues. “I’m not afraid to say no to plans if I need time to rest, I’m not worried about people thinking I’m boring or saying yes to things to be a people pleaser. I’ve found a perfect balance with training hard, recharging and doing things that make me feel good in my spare time so I’m not burnt out or constantly feeling tired.”

Water

She also says that water has “become an absolute non-negotiable” in her plan. “4l of water a day,” she says. “I need to perform and recover my best.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 10x More Weight With These 5 Tips

Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster
Copyright themomwithabs/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 13, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Does your weight loss and transformation seem to be taking longer than it should? You could be making a few mistakes, according to one expert. Persis Kapadia is a fitness trainer and online coach who trains women to be “the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post, she reveals several things she wished she had done to accelerate her fat loss process. “My progress would have been 10 times faster if I did this,” she writes across the Instagram video.

You Cannot Outrain a Bad Diet

Number one, "You CANNOT out-train a bad diet," she says in her post. "Nutrition is 80% of success for changing your body composition. You can workout 5 days a week, but if your diet isn't adjusted, it's almost like a waste of time. Exercise alone can't 'change' your body."

RELATED: Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40

Do Cardio After Weights – Not Before

Another thing she recommends? "Do Cardio AFTER weights for fat loss," she says. "Weight training is essential for building and preserving muscle mass. Doing cardio after weight training ensures that you prioritize weightlifting which helps prevent excessive muscle breakdown during cardio. This is particularly important if your primary goal is muscle gain or body recomposition."

Prioritize Form

Next, prioritize "Form over ego," she says. "Take your time & focus on your form. This will reduce the risk of injury by ensuring proper muscle engagement. Also, focusing on form allows for targeted muscle activation, leading to more effective workouts and better overall results."

Do Fewer Heavy Reps Over High Reps of Light

When in doubt, lift heavier. "Fewer heavy reps over high reps of light," she writes. "This will focus on building strength and muscle size. Heavy weights challenge your muscles more intensely, leading to greater muscle growth and strength gains. If you can do 10-12 reps in an exercise, it's time to go up in weight and do less reps," she says.

RELATED: Cortisol Expert Lost 35 Pounds After Fixing These 5 Daily Mistakes

Limit the Number of Exercises

It can be tempting to do lots of different exercises, but don't, she says. "Limit the number of exercises," she writes. "4-5 exercises are enough. This way, you can focus more intensely on each movement and maximize the effectiveness of your workout. Prioritizing quality over quantity in your workouts will lead to better progress and performance in the long run." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals Top Tips to Lose Weight Over 50

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Pounds and Blasted Belly Fat with These 4 Habits
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you over 50 and struggling to lose weight? You might need to face some “hard truths” and make some changes to your routine, according to an expert. Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age! She maintains that she has a better grasp of diet and exercise than she did in her forties. In a recent post, she reveals the truth about losing weight after menopause. “At 59 here are my top tips to losing weight after 50,” she says, admitting they are “probably not what you think.”

There Are No Quick Fixes

“There are no quick fixes,” she writes. “The truth is I don’t have a magic wand and neither does any other fitness trainer. The results are up to you. So many people quit way too soon due to unrealistic expectations. It’s not your fault. The fitness industry is full of lies and half truths in order to get you to pull out your wallet. Real change takes time sometimes months and even years, depending on where you’re starting from. Get a program from a qualified source, be patient and stick with it.”

It’s Going to Be Hard

“It’s going to be hard,” she continues. “Big changes in life are hard won. Nothing worth doing is easy and losing weight is no different especially over 50. If you’re doing it right, it’s going to be hard, especially in the beginning while your body gets used to the feeling of getting out of your comfort zone. If you’re following a program that incorporates progressive overload, it’s probably never going to be easy, but I assure you if you stick with it, you will learn to love that feeling of being challenged.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

You Will Have to Make Lifestyle Changes

“It’s probably going to require a few lifestyle changes and you may not like them all,” she says. “I’ve had many clients say to me. I’m going to do the fitness part, but I don’t wanna change my lifestyle. I like having a drink in the evening and I don’t want to track my food. That’s great, but that’s not gonna get you results. If you really want big changes, you have to make big changes and that’s probably gonna mean changing some of your habits that are out of alignment with your goals and replace those with new healthy habits.”

Consistency Over Perfection

“Consistency is more important than perfection,” is her final tip. “You don’t have to be perfect, (god knows, I am not) but you do have to be consistent. Slow and steady wins the race. You can’t show up one day and then skip a bunch of days because you’re not feeling it. You need to show up every day in some form or another. If you do that, I promise you those results will come in time.”

She Also Started Strength Training

In another recent post, she revealed how she lost 15 pounds and got into the best shape later in life going “full ninja on belly fat.” The first thing that worked to blast belly fat was, unsurprisingly, strength training. “Lifting weights CONSISTENTLY with a plan that incorporates progressive overload. All this means is that you are added load and difficulty over time in order to avoid plateaus,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Also Started Moving “A Lot More”

She also started moving more, “a lot more,” she admits. “As a society we’ve become sedentary. Most of us spend a good majority of the day sitting at a desk. If we want to shake things up, metabolically we have to move more. Try adding intentional steps to your routine. Aim for at least 8000k-10000 a day.”

Food Journaling and Tracking

“Start a food journal and preferably track your food through tracking app,” she continued about habit number four. “Most of us have no clue exactly what we’re eating and in what quantities. I can’t tell you how many women tell me they eat under 1500 cal a day and then when we look at their food journal, they’re actually eating almost double that.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Seeing a Doctor

“If you’re struggling with symptoms of perimenopause or menopause, see your doctor,” she says. “I had a truckload of symptoms that I had no idea were related to my declining hormones. Getting my hormones back into balance not only helped with the symptoms I was having but it helped me improve my sleep and general mood which in turn, helped me reduce stress and lose the weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Insider Tips to Know Before Taking Ozempic

Karli_Sine karli.sine
Mom of 4 Lost 55 Pounds on Semaglutide "Now I Finally See Myself in the Mirror"
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you considering going on a weight loss drug to drop pounds? You should know a few things before doing so, says one experienced weight loss warrior. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing some insider tips on how to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects. “You’re starting your GLP-1 journey and ready to see big changes?” she writes. “Here are some things that aren’t in every post or pamphlet—but you’ll wish you knew them! I speak from experience!!! I lost 55 lbs taking Semaglutide! Your journey will be unique, and I want to make sure you’re set up for success.”

The First Months are Introductory Doses

The first thing to know is that the first months are introductory doses. “GLP-1s like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide aren’t a race. Starting with a lower dose helps your body adjust, reduces side effects, and builds a solid foundation for results. Don’t expect weight loss after a week or even a month, you JUST started!” she writes.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Stay Hydrated But With Electrolytes

Next, hydration is key. “Increased water is crucial, but plain water isn’t enough. GLP-1s slow gastric emptying, so add electrolytes to prevent fatigue and headaches,” she says.

Protein is Non-Negotiable

You also need to make sure you are consuming enough protein. “With reduced appetite, protein intake often drops, risking muscle loss. Aim for 90–120g daily, and prioritize it at every meal to preserve lean muscle while losing fat,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Resistance Training MATTERS

You need to resistance train if you want to maximize weight loss. “GLP-1s give you a leg up, but strength training will improve results, reduce loose skin, boost energy levels and help protect your muscles,” she writes.

Side Effects? Prep Ahead

Side effects are inevitable, but prepping ahead can minimize them.

  • Nausea: “Keep ginger chews or peppermint oil handy. Get Zofran if possible for the bad days,” she suggests.
  • Constipation: “Magnesium glycinate and high-fiber foods like Inulux Fiber can help,” she says.
  • Fatigue: “B12 or NAD+ injections can be game changers,” she notes.

It’s Not Just About Weight Loss

Going on a weight loss drug will do more than help you lose weight. “GLP-1s improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation, reduce cravings, and even improve cardiovascular health. Celebrate all the wins, not just the scale,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Expect Plateaus

Your weight may plateau. “They’re normal and don’t mean failure. Use plateaus as a time to reassess nutrition, hydration, and activity. Try a new injection site or upping your water!” she says.

Consistency Is King

Stay consistent. “Weekly doses are ideal, so stick to the same day and time to stay on track. Set alarms or reminders if needed,” she suggests.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Prepare for Questions or Judgement

People might ask you a lot of questions about weight loss drugs, or even judge you. “Educate yourself on how it works—it’s not a shortcut; it’s science. Confidence in your choice shuts down negativity,” she says.

Stay the Course Post-Goal

And lastly, stay the course even after you hit your weight loss goal. “GLP-1s aren’t a ‘one and done’ solution. Many people stay on low doses long-term to maintain insulin resistance, reduce cravings, or prevent weight regain,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 80 Pounds on Ozempic: 5 Side Effects

Sherry Steele sherry.anna.shares
Copyright sherry.anna.shares/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you considering going on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight-loss drug? Understanding the side effects is essential before going on any type of medication. Sherry Steele is an influencer who has been on a GLP-1 medication for about a year and has lost 80 pounds, according to one of her most recent posts. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the side effects she has come across while on the drug. “What side effects have I experienced on a GLP-1 in the last 11 months in no particular order?” she writes.

People Regularly Ask Her About Ozempic Side Effects

She starts by saying that lots of people are curious about what to expect while on a weight loss drug. “Side effects is one of the most common questions I get so I thought I’d put it all in one place,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Headaches

The first side effect? “I experienced a headache in the beginning. I dealt with a headache for months and managed it with fluids, sleep, over-the-counter meds, and supplements,” she says.

Nausea

The second side effect she experienced is a common one, nausea. “I only experience nausea ever so slightly the very first day. This is a common side effect and I really just didn't experience it,” she says.

Constipation

She also had trouble with constipation. “This gets managed as my body gets used to increased doses, adequate amounts of water and fiber, and supplements,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Food Noise Quieting

“My favorite side effect, food noises,” she says, noting that the medication helps keep “food noise is at bay,” which is key for weight loss. “I've always known how to lose weight. This side effect helps me to actually accomplish the weight loss through diet,” she says.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Slightly Blurred Vision

“One side effect (unusual) that I did not mention in the reel is how I’ve experienced sugar drops,” she added in the caption of the post. “I can tell because there have been a handful of times where my vision has slightly blurred, and I felt better upon getting some sugar into my system, which I have spoken to my doctor about and I now go for protein. I have also tested my fasting glucose a couple of times and it’s been in the 40s. This is not a chronic issue and can be managed by diet (another reason I’m working with a RD). I think it’s also important to note that I experienced some sugar drop issues prior to ever being on the meds. I’m just thinking the meds could be enhancing that.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Transformed Body at 40 by Ditching CrossFit

Kathe Martin nutrition.by.kathe
Copyright nutrition.by.kathe/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you training hard and taking extreme measures with your diet but can’t seem to lose weight? You might need to tone things down, one expert says. Kathe Martin is a certified nutrition coach who helps women transform their bodies via nutrition and exercise. In a new post, she shares her dramatic before-and-after photo, revealing how she smartened up her approach to losing weight. “Transformation Over 40—But It Didn’t Happen Overnight,” she writes in the caption, revealing the simple tactics she used to lose weight. “The key? Dialing in my nutrition and training smarter, not harder,” she writes. Here is what she did:

There Is No Quick Fix

“This isn’t a 6-week challenge or a quick-fix diet. This is years of consistency, trial and error, setbacks, and breakthroughs. Progress wasn’t linear—I had my ups and downs, moments of doubt, and times when I felt like I was doing everything right but still wasn’t seeing the results I wanted,” she writes.

She Dialed in Her Nutrition

“The real shift happened when I finally dialed in my nutrition. No more extreme dieting, no more chasing quick fixes—just fueling my body in a way that actually worked for me,” she continued.

She Changed Her Approach to Fitness, Running Less

She also had to change her approach to fitness. “And as much as I love running, I had to face a hard truth: more wasn’t always better. I used to run five days a week, thinking that was the key to getting lean, but in reality, I needed more balance,” she writes.

Now She Runs Twice a Week

She now balanced cardio with strength. “Now, I still run (because I love it and always will! 🏃♀️), but just twice a week (only during race season), while making lifting the priority.”

She Lifts Weights and Does Low-Intensity Workout

She also started lifting weights. “Strength training and low intensity gave me the results I had been chasing for years,” she reveals.

She Used to Do CrossFit

“I was never this strong or this lean in all my years of CrossFit. I worked hard, but I was constantly under-fueling, overdoing cardio, and stuck in the mindset that more was better. Turns out, smarter was better,” she admits.

It Takes Time and Commitment

“So if you’re feeling stuck, frustrated, or like your progress isn’t happening fast enough—just know, this takes TIME. But if you stay consistent, work smarter (not harder), and trust the process… the results WILL come.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.