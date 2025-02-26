Many people use ChatGPT to help with writing projects or find inspiration. But did you know that you can use the AI tool to help you lose weight? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new social media post, she discusses how you can take advantage of the unconventional tool for weight loss. “5 ways you can use ChatGPT to help you lose weight,” she writes in the Instagram post.
She starts by saying that the AI tool can help simplify fat loss. “Work smarter, not harder,” she writes. “Use these five prompts in ChatGPT to help you lose weight.”
It Can Calculate Your Deficit
The first way to use it is by asking it to calculate your deficit. “Help me find a healthy calorie deficit. I weigh (weight in pounds), I’m (age), I’m a (M/F), I’m (height), and I usually workout x times a week. What’s a healthy calorie deficit for me?” is what to say, she maintains.
It Can Help You Build a Meal Plan
Chat GPT can also help you build a meal plan. “I can have 1700-1800 calories a day. Build me a meal plan with 3 meals and a snack. I love fruit, meats, and bread. I don’t like fish or vegetables. Id like my meals to be easy, quick, and high in protein,” is the question to ask.
It Can Help You Plan Your Workout Schedule
It can also plan your schedule for the week to include workouts. What to say? “I’d like to start walking 30 minutes a day. I have to work from 8-4, and my commute is 30 minutes each way. It makes me about 30 minutes to get ready in the morning. Build a schedule for me this week so I know when to workout.”
It Can Help with Motivation
It can also help keep you motivated. “I’m on a weight loss journey but struggling to keep motivated. Give me your best motivational quotes, tips, and ideas. I have about 30 more pounds to lose,” you should say.
It Can Help Build Your Workout Routine
Finally, it can help you build your workout routine. “I want to improve my upper body strength so I can finally do a pull up and improve my cardio health. I’m willing to workout 6 days a week for 30-45 minutes a day. Build me the best workout schedule so I can achieve my goals,” is what to say.
Use It — It’s Free!
Cassie finishes her post by pointing out that the tool doesn’t cost a dime. “This technology exists FOR FREE. Let’s use it to become the best versions of ourselves,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.