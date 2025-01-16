Skip to content
Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40

One coach reveals 4 pivotal changes she made to lose weight.

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

