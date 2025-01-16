Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Who said that you aren’t already burning fat?

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

8 Signs You Are Actually Losing Weight

Mario_Tomic6
Mario Tomic/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 05, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Mario Tomic is a social media influencer and fitness expert who shares “nutrition, exercise, mindset, and personal development tips to help you get leaner, stronger, and happier” on his popular YouTube channel. In one of his many viral videos, he reveals some of the signs to look out for if you are actually losing weight. “Creating a calorie deficit and sustaining that deficit over time is one of the key principles for getting lean. And whichever method you use, whether it's keto, paleo, low carb, low fat, intuitive eating, or tracking your calories and macros, the method has to put you in a calorie deficit in order for you to maximize fat loss,” he says.

These Tips Will Help You Get on the Right Track

“Some of these signs I haven't seen other people talk about,” he says in the clips. “And what I'd like you to do is to be able to recognize them so you can see if you are on the right track or if you need to make changes to your approach.”

Sign 1: You See Changes in Your Body Weight Averages

Low Section Of Woman Standing On Weight ScaleShutterstock

The first sign that you are in a calorie deficit, is “seeing changes in your body weight averages,” he says. “In other words, if your average weight across several weeks hasn't gone down, then by definition, you have not created a calorie deficit. This is one of the most important signs. The reason why I'm saying several weeks instead of a couple of days is because fat loss is not linear, and water retention can cause the scale weight to plateau. But if you take your daily wanes and then average the highs and lows over the course of two to three weeks, you'll be able to tell whether you've truly created that calorie deficit. And if you notice that after, let's say three weeks, you've been on a plateau, well then it's time to look at making some changes or your overall diet consistency.”

Sign 2: A Shift in Hunger and Taste

The second you may notice? A shift in your hunger and taste. “Your meals become less filling compared to before, and you're getting hungrier sooner,” he explains. “While before it might have taken you four or five hours to feel some hunger or maybe you rarely ever felt hungry, now hunger has become a daily occurrence, and it's much more common.” He explains that there are strategies to reduce hunger, “such as eating lower calorie density foods, drinking more water, eating your vegetables, eating higher protein,” but “feeling some hunger while you're trying to get lean is completely normal. I personally choose to view this as a positive. So instead of thinking of hunger as an emergency, that it all sucks that I'm starving. I remind myself that feeling hungry means that I'm losing body fat and that I'm getting leaner.” Another thing that's related to this? “You may notice that food in general, starts to taste a lot better. And there's a reason people will say hunger is the best sauce. And this effect can be very helpful for changing your eating habits if you're moving from a more processed diet to a healthier unprocessed food diet because those healthier foods will now start to taste a lot better.”

Sign 3: Lower Sleep Quality

Peaceful young man sleeping in a comfortable bed alone at home, enjoying his orthopedic mattress and cozy pillow. Good sleep concept. Copy spaceShutterstock

The third sign that you're having a calorie deficit is lower sleep quality. “Now, this doesn't happen to everyone, but based on my personal experience as well as with clients, I've seen that it can become a lot harder to fall asleep and to stay asleep. So it becomes really important to stay on top of your evening routines and your overall sleep hygiene,” he says. “So things like creating a dark room, making sure that you're dimming the lights at night, making sure you're not using electronics right before bed, that you're not doing anything super stressful, that you can relax, all become critical because before you might have been able to coast by and have a good night of sleep, but that's no longer an option. So you really have to dial these things in.

Sign 4: Changes in Your Body Composition

The fourth sign that you're in a calorie deficit is seeing changes in your body composition. “The most common ones here are that your clothes fit differently, you look lean in the mirror, people are saying that you look like you've lost some weight,” he says. “Recognizing these signs of progress is critical for your motivation and to help you keep going, especially when the scale weight fluctuates.” He recommends taking weekly measurements and also progress photos “so you can recognize all the progress that you've been making.”

Sign 5: Higher Food Focus

Man eatsShutterstock

The fifth sign that you're in a calorie deficit that you may experience is a higher food focus. “You may notice that you are thinking more about food, cravings get amplified, your relationship with food slowly changes over time, and now you're at a greater risk of making emotional food decisions,” he says. “This is why it's so important to be able to check in with yourself before you eat, whether you're eating because of physical hunger or you're eating because you want to change your emotional state. And knowing the difference between physical hunger and emotional hunger can prevent a lot of overriding and help you stay consistent.”

Sign 6: Feeling Colder

Number six? Feeling colder. “I personally don't experience this until I hit about 10% body fat. And if I want to get leaner at that level, I can feel cold even when it's summer, but I do know a lot of people who had this experience even at higher body fat percentages while they were losing weight,” he says. “Some report that they have colder hands and feet. Others will say it's their whole body. So if you have this experience, just know that it's a part of the process of getting lean so it's not something that's permanent and that things will eventually get back to normal.”

Sign 7: Mood Swings

Experienced executive manager quarreling with employee on mobile yelling and screaming about bad report and failure with project, mad boss angry about software bugs in application for workShutterstock

Sign number seven? Mood swings. “People will often report that they're a lot less patient and more irritable while they're dieting. Now, some of this can be attributed to the fact that people cut calories way too low, and they're trying to go at this aggressively. And if that's you, if you're trying to diet very quickly, reconsider your approach to move to something more sustainable,” he explains. “Now, aside from that, it can also be due to a change in diet composition. Maybe you used to eat a lot of junk food, processed food and comfort food, which you use to regulate your mood. Now you've cut that out and are moving to a more healthy diet with unprocessed whole foods, which takes some time to get used to. So if you are having those mood swings first, it's not an excuse to treat other people poorly,” he continues. “Second, take it as a sign to focus on stress management, to relax more, to do meditation, to go out for walks, to spend some time in nature. And whatever you can do, try to reduce your overall stress levels, and this will help you achieve consistency.”

Sign 8: Reduction in Unconscious Activity

Tired young man runner taking a rest after running hard at the parkShutterstock

The eighth sign you're in a calorie deficit is a reduction in unconscious activity. “A lot of people notice that they're fidgeting less, they're sluggish, their bodies are trying to save energy. This is very individual and can vary between people. And it's related to an element of the metabolism, which is called neat non-exercise activity thermogenesis,” he says. “I know on my own body, when I'm looking to get very lean, my posture is worse. I'm leaning onto furniture when I'm talking to people, and I'm doing all of that unconsciously because my body is trying to save some energy. And this is why I'm a really big fan of walking. And my recommendation is to start at seven to 10,000 steps per day.”

RELATED: 26 Real Tips That Helped Me Lose 100 Pounds

Use Them As “Positive Reassurance” That You Are on the Right Track

“With these eight steps overall, you really wanna be paying attention to this and seeing them as positive reassurance that you're on the right track. At the end of the day, getting an exceptional result is not easy, and nobody said it would be, but it is definitely worth it and will help you get there,” he concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Hidden Signs You Are Actually Burning Fat

Sports Scientist Reveals 6 Hidden Signs Your Body Is Actually Burning Fat
Copyright ivana.chapman/Instagram/Shutterstock
By Alek Korab,
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek is a seasoned media leader with 27 years of experience. With a track record of impactful coverage reaching ...
See Full Bio
Follow:
Christopher Roback
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Specialized content creator for leading digital platforms, including Eat This, Not That! Health and Best Life ...
See Full Bio
Jan 15, 2025
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Standing in front of the mirror, scrutinizing every inch for signs of progress after weeks of dieting? You're not alone. While the scale might be your go-to measure of success, it doesn't tell the whole story of fat loss. As a Sports Scientist and former international athlete, Ivana Chapman has helped thousands transform their bodies through science-based approaches. Drawing from her expertise in Sports Science, NSCA certification, and experience as both an international karate athlete and Canadian National Natural Bikini Competitor, she reveals the hidden signs that prove your body is actually burning fat. Read on to discover the six definitive indicators that show your weight loss plan is working.

1. Scale Patterns Matter More Than Daily Numbers

The first sign requires looking beyond daily fluctuations. "When we're talking about being in a calorie deficit, we want this to be a fairly long duration to see the right changes," says Ivana in her video post. She emphasizes tracking weight trends over at least three months, noting that normal variations occur due to fluid balance and undigested food. To accurately track progress, she recommends calculating weekly averages rather than focusing on daily numbers.

RELATED: The “10x Protein Trick” That Helps You Lose Fat, Not Muscle

2. Your Measurements Tell the Truth

"The waist to hip ratio can give you an idea of certain risk factors," Ivana explains, highlighting the importance of regular body measurements. While the scale might not budge, changes in your waist, hips, and other key areas can reveal fat loss. She recommends measuring specific areas based on your goals, whether it's your mid-thigh, biceps, or waist circumference.

3. Your Clothes Fit Differently

One of the most reliable indicators of fat loss is how your clothes fit. "You might not see any change in the scale, but you are getting leaner," Ivana points out. Pay particular attention to your waistband and how shirts fit around your midsection. A looser belt notch or more comfortable fit can signal successful fat loss, even when other metrics haven't changed.

RELATED: Coach Reveals 3 Tricks That Helped Her Lose 50 Pounds on GLP-1s

4. Progress Photos Show Visible Changes

"Take some pictures of yourself so you can see where you're at at the beginning," Ivana advises. She recommends capturing front, side, and back views weekly. These visual records often reveal changes that might be hard to notice day-to-day, with notable differences becoming apparent after six weeks of consistent effort.

5. Your Appetite Patterns Shift

A subtle increase in hunger can actually indicate success. "Your body is trying to maintain what we call homeostasis," Ivana explains. When you're in a calorie deficit, your body naturally signals for more food. However, she emphasizes that extreme hunger isn't the goal: "A little bit of hunger here and there is okay, do not go to the extremes where you're ravenous all the time."

6. Your Body Temperature Changes

Some people experience feeling colder, particularly in their extremities, when successfully burning fat. While Ivana notes this isn't universal, it can be one of several indicators that your body is adapting to a calorie deficit.

RELATED: Glucose Expert Reveals Natural Hack That Stops Hunger in 90% of People

Maintain a Sustainable Approach

While these signs are important indicators, Ivana emphasizes the importance of a sustainable approach. "Please be patient," she advises, recommending a minimum three-month perspective on progress. She warns against extreme calorie restrictions, noting that severe deficits can lead to health issues including loss of sex drive, hair loss, and hormonal disruptions.

The Right Way to Track Progress

Success comes from monitoring multiple indicators while maintaining a reasonable calorie deficit. "Aim for a sustainable approach that can keep you healthy while achieving your weight loss goals," Ivana recommends. This means ensuring proper nutrition with adequate protein, vegetables, and fruits while creating a modest calorie deficit you can maintain long-term. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Reasons Why You May Have Gained 5 Pounds Over the Weekend

Menopausal Mature Woman Concerned With Weight Gain Standing On Scales In Bedroom At Home
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 06, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach

Maybe you feel extra bloated after a weekend? Or, perhaps the scale went up five pounds. Gaining weight fast can be frustrating and discouraging. However, it might mean less than you think. “Weight fluctuates ALL.THE.TIME,” explains health and accountability coach Gina Wynn. This is especially the case when you are traveling. Here are key reasons why you may have gained five pounds in two days.

There Are Multiple Reasons Why the Scale Might Show That You Gained 5 Pounds

Young amazed sporty athletic fitness trainer instructor woman wear blue tracksuit spend time in home gym hold scales cover mouth isolated on pastel plain light pink background. Workout sport conceptShutterstock

According to Gina, here is why you may have gained weight fast.

  • You’re out of routine
  • You don’t have your own kitchen
  • You don’t prioritize sleep
  • You don’t hydrate as much
  • Your 💩 routine is out of whack

Unless You Ate 17,500 Calories, You Didn’t Gain 5 Pounds of Fat

Overweight female is standing on white scales at homeShutterstock

“So, did I really gain 5 pounds of fat over the weekend?? NOPE,” she continues. “I would have had to eat 17,500 more calories to gain 5 pounds of fat.”

RELATED: 10 Signs You Aren’t Consuming Enough Calories

It’s Likely Water Weight

Swollen feets because water retention in the bodyShutterstock

While the scale may have gone up, it’s not what you think. “The extra five pounds reflected on the scale was water weight and 💩,” she says.

Hydrate, Eat Healthy, Exercise

Water dispenser from dispenser of home fridge, Woman is filling a glass with water from the refrigerator.Shutterstock

Gina makes a few suggestions to get your body back into normal rhythm. “So yesterday, I made sure to hydrate, focus on whole food nutrition, and a 30-minute workout,” she says. “Guess what? I’m back to my normal weight.”

Weight Is Not an Accurate Measure of Fat Loss

Female bare feet with weight scale on wooden floorShutterstock

“All this to say—don’t freak out if your weight fluctuates. It’s not an accurate measurement of fat loss,” she points out.

She Never Weighs Herself

Mindfulness,Woman,Breathing,Fresh,Air,happyShutterstock

*Disclaimer- I never weigh myself. I did this as an experiment since I was traveling. I measure my progress with how I feel, my clothes, and how heavy I’m lifting,” she says.

RELATED: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight with the 12-3-30 Walking Method

Another Expert Agrees That the Scale Isn’t Always Accurate

Chris_McMahonChristopher Michael/Facebook

Chris McMahon, a nutrition and fitness coach, agrees that the scale isn’t always an accurate portrayal of your changing body. “Even if you're working out, you'll see the scale go up and things of that nature because you're retaining water and glycogen, which is an energy form that we can keep in our muscles,” he says.

💪🔥Body Booster: Instead of weighing yourself, try gauging your progress by how your clothes feel on.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Red Flag Signs You’re Burning Muscle (Not Fat)

Autumn Bates
autumnelle_nutrition/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 15, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

You might be excited that you are losing weight, but are you really losing the right kind? Autumn Bates (@autumbates) is a Clinical Nutritionist with a Master's in Nutrition Human Performance. She is also a social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, known for revealing tips on healthy eating, weight loss, and intermittent fasting. In a recent social media post, Autumn revealed “the seven clear signs that you're probably burning muscle and not body fat.”

It’s Important to Lose Body Fat, Not Muscle Mass

“When looking to achieve a weight loss goal, we should always be focused on losing body fat while not losing any or very little muscle mass. When we lose muscle, it results in a slower metabolism and becoming more carb-sensitive, making it a lot easier to regain the weight that we just lost. Not to mention, it just makes us less metabolically healthy,” Autumn says in the video.

There Are 7 “Clear Signs”

“It's super important you know the signs of when you're actually losing muscle so that you can shift gears and make changes asap. So I'm going to share these seven clear signs that you're losing muscle and not fat,” Autumn continues.

Sign 1: You Are Gaining Body Fat

Slim attractive young man using fat caliper to measure bodyfat on waist line.Shutterstock

The first sign is that you're gaining body fat. “Now, it is actually possible to lose weight while still gaining body fat so that the scale could be going down, but you could actually be gaining body fat. That's why it's really important actually to measure the right thing,” Autumn says. “I never recommend just using the scale.”

Use the Right Measurements, Like InBody

Slim girl with centimeter isolated on whiteShutterstock

“You want to use measurements that actually track body fat as well as muscle mass. My favorite option is the InBody. It actually breaks down body fat and muscle mass in pounds as well as percentages. So you can actually see where that weight loss or weight gain is coming from because if you're gaining weight, but if it's all from muscle, that's actually a good thing,” Autumn says.

If You Are Losing Muscle While Gaining Fat, Your Metabolism Is Slowing Down

A woman using a body fat scale at the gymShutterstock

“The body's going to be stronger. You're going to have a healthier metabolism, and overall, you're actually making progress toward body recomposition. But if you're losing muscle while gaining body fat is actually making it so the metabolism is slower, you're in a less healthy metabolic state, and you're much more likely to gain back the weight that you lost,” Autumn points out.

You Can Also Use a Tape Measure

Smiling Woman Measuring body With Tape Standing In Front Of Mirror At Home. Beautiful fitness woman measuring butt in front of mirror in living room after fitness marathon. Selective Focus.Shutterstock

“You could also use a tape measure, which is a better form of measurement than just a typical scale,” she says. “The InBody can often be found at a gym, or sometimes you can find at a local health food store.”

Sign 2: You Are Losing Muscle Mass

“The second is that you're losing muscle mass,” Autumn continues. “This is what happens when you simply just eat less without actually paying attention to the right types of foods to help hold onto muscle mass. So if you're using the typical eat less, move, more strategy of just calorie restriction and doing a lot of cardio or just a lot of movement in general, this is the common outcome.”

This Happens When You Drop Your Calories, and You Don’t Exercise

Close Up Of Woman Looking At Calorie Counting App On Mobile Phone At HomeShutterstock

“Let's say you're focused on just counting calories, reducing calories, and you drop down to 1600 calories. You start to lose weight on the scale, and so you think you're making progress, but then suddenly, you hit a plateau. So you think, okay, I need just to eat a little bit less. So you drop your calories by another 200. You break through that plateau, and you start to lose weight again, just on the scale. Then you plateau again, and you can see how this process repeats itself. So, in order to continue seeing results, you have to keep eating less and less and less, but if you're actually keeping track of the right measurements, you would see that that weight loss was coming from muscle and not body fat, or at least largely from muscle, which is why you had to keep eating less and less and less in order to achieve or maintain those results,” Autumn says.

Muscle Mass Prevents This From Happening

Young cauciasian fitness woman wearing sport clothes training outdoors eating healthy banana and showing proud arm muscle.Shutterstock

When we have more muscle mass, it actually gives us a lot more flexibility with the types of foods we can be eating to help support our goals or even maintain our goals, and it helps to prevent this issue of having to eat less and less and less in order to achieve those goals.

Sign 3: You’re Feeling Exhausted After Working Out

Young woman taking a break from exercise outdoors. Fit young female athlete stopping for rest while jogging along the river.Shutterstock

The third sign is that you're feeling exhausted after a workout. “This is actually a big sign of overtraining, and one of the results of overtraining is actually losing muscle mass,” Autumn says.

This Happens From Overtraining

Tired,Fit,Woman,Locker,Room, depression, depressed,unhappy,upset,gym,fitness,workoutShutterstock

“Good high-quality training that's well structured should make you feel more energized for the day and not totally wiped out. When you're in a state of overtraining, it's really common to either go into the workout feeling burnout or to come out of the workout feeling burnout, whichever it is. You shouldn't be feeling excessively burnt out after the workout,” Autumn says.

A Lot of People Don’t Know They Are Overtraining

Blonde young woman give up workout in gym, fail.Shutterstock/sakkmesterke

“What's tricky about this one is a lot of people don't think they fall into this category because maybe they're not working out every single day, and so they assume that there's no way they could be overtraining. But a lot of people actually fall into this trap of overtraining because they don't consider the other stressors in their life over training results because we don't have enough time to recover from stressors. Typically, we would just think of the stressor coming from exercise, but it can come from other stressors as well. Like for example, if you stand a lot at work, that is a big stressor on the body, or if you're eating a really poor diet, that is also a stressor on the body, or if you have just a lot of mental or emotional stress, again, another stressor on the body,” says Autumn.

Make Sure to Give Your Body Rest and Repair

“So if you're not getting adequate rest and repair from your workouts while also accounting for the other stressors in your body, whether it be physical or mental, this can also lead to a state of overtraining. And the horrible irony of it is that from the state of overtraining, you start to see the reverse of what you're actually trying to achieve. You start to see muscle being lost as well as body fat increasing. So a lot of people try to overcorrect the wrong direction and add in more workouts, which is actually just making the problem worse,” Autumn says.

Sign 4: You Are Feeling Weaker

leg of fat woman being run or jog on belt of treadmill machineShutterstock

The fourth sign is that you're feeling weaker. “This really goes along with the overtraining. If you find that with your workouts you can no longer do the same intensity or you're not progressing with your workouts, but instead maybe you're actually regressing, then you're probably losing muscle mass,” Autumn says.

RELATED: 7 Healthiest Foods You Need in Your Diet Every Day

You Can’t Lift the Weights You Used to Be Able To

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

“So if maybe in the past you're able to use 15-pound dumbbells, but now you can only use like 12 or 10-pound dumbbells, and that is a huge red flag, you should be getting progressively stronger when you're actually maintaining or even increasing muscle mass a bit and not getting weaker,” she explains.

Sign 5: You Aren’t Sleeping Well

Woman laying on bed in night with her eyes opened.Shutterstock

“The fifth is you're getting poor sleep, and specifically, you're getting poor sleep all of a sudden. Like if you've always had poor sleep, there could be other issues going on, like you don't have a good bedtime routine or maybe some nutrient deficiencies,” Autumn says.

If You Aren’t Eating Enough, You Could Be Having Cortisol Spikes and That Can Disrupt Sleep Hormones

“But if suddenly, especially if you are on some type of body recomposition journey, you're noticing that you're not getting great sleep or you're waking up throughout the night, this is also another huge red flag because when you're not eating enough to help support body recomposition and therefore could be losing muscle mass, this can result in cortisol spikes throughout the day,” Autumn says. “That can disrupt our sleep hormone melatonin, which makes it much more likely that you're going to have either restless sleep or wake up often throughout the night. If, instead, you're getting deep, high-quality sleep every single night, then this is a good sign that you probably are on the right track.”

Sign 6: You Are Feeling Cold All the Time

Sick woman with headache sitting under the blanketShutterstock

The sixth sign is that you're feeling cold all the time, “especially again, if this is a sudden change,” Autumn says. “When we aren't eating enough to support our body's needs during body recomposition, this can lead to the body having difficulties with regulating internal temperatures, plus having muscle mass actually helps to keep us warm. It's a big portion of actually regulating our body temperature. So if you're losing muscle mass, it's getting harder for the body to actually maintain a consistent body temperature and therefore could result in you feeling colder more often, especially when other people aren't feeling very cold.”

RELATED: I Lost 100 Pounds by Walking Every Day: Here Are My Hacks

Sign 7: You Are Losing Motivation

Young woman rubs her eyes after using glasses. Eye pain or fatigue concept.Shutterstock

“The seventh clear sign is that you're just losing motivation in general or you have low energy levels. We need proper fuel and a well-functioning metabolism in order to have good energy levels and feel good throughout the day,” Autumn says.

A Slowing Metabolism Results in Lower Energy Levels

“On the flip side, a slowing metabolism as a result of losing muscle mass can result in lower energy levels or feeling sluggish or unmotivated again, especially if this is a sudden change. If usually you're somebody who's highly energized, highly motivated, and suddenly you're just feeling really sluggish and not feeling motivated for work or your workouts or things that usually you would be motivated for, then this is a very big red flag that you need to take note of,” Autumn concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.