Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do you want to look decades younger? You might be doing all the wrong workouts, says one fitness expert. Shauna Theresa is a women's fitness and nutrition coach who helps women over 40 "boost metabolism, build strong, sculpted bodies and lose fat for life" using her STRONG method. In a new post she reveals a few simple changes she made to her approach to fitness that majorly changed her body composition game. "It's crazy this helped me get a better body at 45 than I had at 25," she writes across the Instagram video clip.
She Used to Think That to Get Toned She Had to Do "More"
"Raise your hand if you thought the best way to get 'toned' was to do MORE. ✋🏼🫣 More workout days, more sets, more exercises, more cardio, more sweat, more calorie burn. That was me!! I used to spend 5-6 days a week in the gym, working out for 90 minutes, everything was a superset, trying to "burn" more, and I'd top my weight training with intense cardio, walk out feeling exhausted and wondered why after working so hard my body NEVER got 'toned'," she writes in the post.
However, She Was Doing It All Wrong
However, she adapted her training method and feels and looks better than ever. "I now understand where I went wrong, and this is what I do now that has me looking, and more importantly, feeling better at 45 than I did at 25!" she continued.
She Dialed back on Volume
The first thing she did? "I dialed back on volume," she says. "Instead of 6 workouts a week with 7-8 exercises, I now do 3 workouts a week with 4-5 exercises."
She Does "Straight Hard Sets"
Next, "Instead of super setting everything, I do straight hard sets," she says. She focuses on "working with intensity, using slow and controlled tempo, and getting close to failure."
She Focused on One Program
It can be tempting to jump from workout to workout, but Shauna doesn't recommend it. "I stopped changing my workouts every week and instead focused on one program while applying progressive overload," she said.
RELATED: Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits
She Rests Between Sets
You don't have to keep moving during a workout, per Shauna. "Instead of doing jump squats or burpees between sets, I just REST between sets so that my muscles and CNS are prepared to another hard set," she explains.
She Walks Post-Workout
You don't need to run on the treadmill or walk steps until you sweat post-workout. "Instead of ending my hard weight workout with a hard cardio workout I leave and use walking daily as my way to get activity because it does not compete with building muscle," she says.
She Cycles Nutrition
Shauna refuses to be a slave to dieting and calorie deficits. "I stopped living in a calorie deficit and cycled my nutrition phases," she says.
RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic
These Changes Will Support Lean Muscle Growth
According to Shauna, all of these changes support one thing, "growing lean muscle," she says. "Muscle growth is what you want if you're trying to look 'toned,' stay healthy as you age, and optimize your metabolism. To optimally grow muscle it takes working with the same plan, using the right intensity, applying progressive overload (aka adding more reps or weight) and allowing rest both between sets and between workout sessions."
Work Smarter, Not Harder
"My body changed the most when I STOPPED using my workouts to try and burn and started using them to BUILD. It's a completely different mindset but I promise you it provides dramatic changes! Time to work SMARTER not HARDER," she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.