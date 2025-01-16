Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Get stronger, leaner, and healthier with these 6 fitness changes.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes
Copyright shaunatheresa/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to look decades younger? You might be doing all the wrong workouts, says one fitness expert. Shauna Theresa is a women's fitness and nutrition coach who helps women over 40 "boost metabolism, build strong, sculpted bodies and lose fat for life" using her STRONG method. In a new post she reveals a few simple changes she made to her approach to fitness that majorly changed her body composition game. "It's crazy this helped me get a better body at 45 than I had at 25," she writes across the Instagram video clip.

She Used to Think That to Get Toned She Had to Do "More"

"Raise your hand if you thought the best way to get 'toned' was to do MORE. ✋🏼🫣 More workout days, more sets, more exercises, more cardio, more sweat, more calorie burn. That was me!! I used to spend 5-6 days a week in the gym, working out for 90 minutes, everything was a superset, trying to "burn" more, and I'd top my weight training with intense cardio, walk out feeling exhausted and wondered why after working so hard my body NEVER got 'toned'," she writes in the post.

However, She Was Doing It All Wrong

However, she adapted her training method and feels and looks better than ever. "I now understand where I went wrong, and this is what I do now that has me looking, and more importantly, feeling better at 45 than I did at 25!" she continued.

She Dialed back on Volume

The first thing she did? "I dialed back on volume," she says. "Instead of 6 workouts a week with 7-8 exercises, I now do 3 workouts a week with 4-5 exercises."

She Does "Straight Hard Sets"

Next, "Instead of super setting everything, I do straight hard sets," she says. She focuses on "working with intensity, using slow and controlled tempo, and getting close to failure."

She Focused on One Program

It can be tempting to jump from workout to workout, but Shauna doesn't recommend it. "I stopped changing my workouts every week and instead focused on one program while applying progressive overload," she said.

RELATED: Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits

She Rests Between Sets

You don't have to keep moving during a workout, per Shauna. "Instead of doing jump squats or burpees between sets, I just REST between sets so that my muscles and CNS are prepared to another hard set," she explains.

She Walks Post-Workout

You don't need to run on the treadmill or walk steps until you sweat post-workout. "Instead of ending my hard weight workout with a hard cardio workout I leave and use walking daily as my way to get activity because it does not compete with building muscle," she says.

She Cycles Nutrition

Shauna refuses to be a slave to dieting and calorie deficits. "I stopped living in a calorie deficit and cycled my nutrition phases," she says.

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

These Changes Will Support Lean Muscle Growth

According to Shauna, all of these changes support one thing, "growing lean muscle," she says. "Muscle growth is what you want if you're trying to look 'toned,' stay healthy as you age, and optimize your metabolism. To optimally grow muscle it takes working with the same plan, using the right intensity, applying progressive overload (aka adding more reps or weight) and allowing rest both between sets and between workout sessions."

Work Smarter, Not Harder

"My body changed the most when I STOPPED using my workouts to try and burn and started using them to BUILD. It's a completely different mindset but I promise you it provides dramatic changes! Time to work SMARTER not HARDER," she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 38 Pounds After 45 With Daily Walks and These 2 Simple Changes

Melissa_Chiappone2
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 28, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight simply by making a few simple changes? Melissa Chiappone, AKA Mel the Midlife Health & Fitness Coach, lost 38 pounds in her late 40s and helps other women do the same. In a new social media post, she delves into her transformation, revealing what it took to slim down. “Doing three things consistently for the last five years has changed my entire life!

At 45, She Weighed 171 Pounds

Melissa explains that she used to struggle with weight. “Just 5 years ago, at age 45, I weighed 171 lbs at 5’7”. I was heavier than I had been while I was pregnant. I blamed it on hormones and perimenopause,” she says in the post.

These Were Her Unhealthy Habits

“I was eating salad almost every single day, but I would binge at night. I was running 3 miles almost every single day. I was drinking 3-4 times a week. I’d buy box wine because I wouldn’t drink a single bottle, and it works. It just goes to waste (at least that’s what I told myself, but it was always available),” she continues.

Now She Is Almost 50 and Weighs 133 Pounds

However, she decided to change her life. “Fast forward 5 years to the present, and I will turn 50 in November,” she writes. “I weigh 133 pounds. I feel and look better than I did in my 20s,” she writes.

Here Is What She Did

Melissa changed her approach to exercise and diet. “I repaired my relationship with food. I gave up running and started walking. I rarely eat salad! I drink 3-4/month if that,” she reveals.

She Walked at Least 8,000 Steps a Day

“Doing these three things consistently changed my entire life,” she says. “These three things can change your life too. I promise.” The first thing she did? “Walking 8k steps minimum each day (usually aim for 10k),” she says.

She Lifted Weights

Melissa also incorporated strength training into her routine. “Started weight training a minimum of 4 times per week,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also amped up her protein intake. “Started prioritizing protein and Whole Foods, but don’t restrict any foods,” she concluded. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Building Strength Is Key, She Says in Another Post

In another post, she discusses the importance of building strength. “Strong is the new confidence! If your goal is to be strong and confident in midlife and beyond, keep reading! Forget the old ideas of what confidence looks like. In midlife, it’s all about being STRONG,” she writes.

RELATED:This Mom Lost 135 Pounds Without Exercise and These Are the Foods She Cut Out

It Helps Build Confidence

“The truth is, when you build physical strength, your confidence follows naturally. It’s not just about how you look—it’s about what your body can do. Every rep, every set, and every step forward is a reminder of your power and resilience. This is empowerment!” she continues.

And, Changes Your Mindset

“When you focus on getting stronger, you’re not just changing your muscles—you’re changing your mindset. Strong women aren’t just confident in their bodies, and they’re confident in their lives. Long gone are the days of women wanting to be skinny!” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

61-Year-Old Woman Lost 40 Pounds By Making These 2 Simple Changes

Ilene_Block_silverandstrong1
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you in your post-menopausal stage and struggling to lose weight? Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. In fact, she herself lost 40 pounds at the age of 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “I totally changed my body composition at 61 by changing these 2 simple things,” she writes across a recent viral Instagram video. “Can it be that simple? Yes it can!” she added in the caption.

She Changed Her Approach to Diet

Many people think not eating or eating much less is the key to achieving a dream body. But the opposite can be true. “Eat as much as possible to fuel your body (not as little as possible to be skinny),” says Ilene in her post.

She Changed Her Approach to Exercise

Another game changing thing she did? She changed her approach to exercise. “Lift heavy weights 4 to 5x a week (Heavy for YOU),” she says in the post.

She Used to Yo Yo Diet

“I spent 40 years yo-yo dieting - eating as little as possible - and focusing on doing more cardio that weight training (and never heavy enough),” she continues in the post. Here’s what I changed and what you can start doing TODAY to make a difference in how you look and, more importantly, how you feel.”

She Follows These 3 Eating Rules

She went on to change the way she ate and followed these rules. First, she eats “at least 100g of protein spread evenly throughout the day,” she says. “Eat your biggest carb rich meals right before and after your weight training,” is her second rule. And her third? “Track your macros - if you are not eating at least 1800 calories a day, you likely need to do a reverse diet to rev your metabolism before attempting to lose fat,” she says.

She Weight Trains and Does Some Cardio

She also changed her exercise focus. “Weight train 4 to 5 days a week - lifting heavy weights (heavy for YOU). Most women don’t like heavy enough so they don’t get the benefits of muscle hypertrophy, which is what makes your muscles grow,” she says. “Cardio is important for heart health and can be a good tool to aid in fat loss when you are in a calorie deficit, but it should never replace weight training.”

Muscles Burn More Calories Than Fat

She also points out that muscles burn more calories than fat. “The more muscle you have, the more you can eat and maintain the same weight or lose body fat,” she says. “Weight training also helps keep your bones strong, which is especially important to us post menopausal gals. Strong bones and muscles allow us to maintain our overall strength and fitness and independence as we age.”

Here Are Some More Tips

“Changing how you eat and move can seem overwhelming, but if your goal is healthy aging, both are necessities. Start slow and remember these mantras,” she says.

  • Consistency, not perfection
  • Discipline, not motivation
  • Comparison is the thief of joy

“You are not too old; it is not too late to get in the best shape of your life starting today,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Fitness & Workouts

This 30-Second Trick Burns More Fat Than Long Runs After 50

Dr.-Vonda-Wright8
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 20, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach

Worried about losing your strength and energy as you get older? Dr. Vonda Wright, a top orthopedic surgeon and researcher, has good news for you. Her work is changing how we think about aging and staying fit. In a chat with Steven Bartlett on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Dr. Wright shared some surprising tips for burning fat and staying healthy as we age. Read on to discover proven strategies that can help you burn fat more effectively and improve your overall health, no matter your age.

The 30-Second Fat-Burning Secret

In the podcast episode, Dr. Wright reveals a quick way to burn fat that works better than long runs. She says, "You only have to do that for 30 seconds. That will burn 40% more fat than even high-intensity interval training." Here's how it works:

"When I'm done with that because that's good for my cardiovascular base, I punch it up to 11, and I go as hard as I can because I'm not very tall, and I don't want to fly off the back of the treadmill, but my heart rate goes up to about 186, and I keep it there for 30 seconds. What that does, that will burn 40% more fat than just even high-intensity interval training, which is done at about 80%."

Try this twice a week: sprint as hard as you can for 30 seconds, then rest for 2-3 minutes. Repeat a few times.

Stay Strong as You Age

Portrait of senior woman lifting dumbbellsShutterstock

Getting older doesn't mean you have to get weaker. Dr. Wright's research shows we can stay strong for longer than we think. She states, "We have no excuse until our mid-seventies for slowing down." In fact, "if you're an 80-year-old consistently lifting weights, you are functionally as strong as a 60-year-old person who doesn't."

The FACE of Healthy Aging

Dr. Wright uses the word FACE to help us remember four key things for staying healthy:

F - Flexibility and stretching

A - Aerobic exercise

C - Carry weights (strength training)

E - Equilibrium and balance

She says, "There are four components that we should try to find time for. Number one is flexibility and dynamic stretching... A is aerobic... C is this weightlifting we talked about... E is equilibrium and balance."

Why Muscle Matters

Muscular Caucasian forty year old woman doing exercises with dumbbells in the gym.Shutterstock

Keeping your muscles strong is super important as you age. Dr. Wright explains, "We know from other people's studies that lifting weights consistently infers a 20-year advantage, such that if you're an 80-year-old consistently lifting weights, you are functionally as strong as a 60-year-old person who doesn't."

This is especially true for women going through menopause. Dr. Wright says, "We know that without estrogen, we can lose two to 3% of our muscle mass, and rapidly during this period, we have estrogen is an anabolic steroid. It's made for muscle building through the mTOR system."

Her advice? "We must lift as heavy as our bones will let us."

Boost Your Metabolism with Strength Training

WebMD supports Dr. Wright's focus on strength training: "To boost your metabolism, try strength training and lifting weights. Building muscle mass also helps your body burn more calories, so you don't convert them to fat as easily."

Eat Right to Age Right

What you eat matters, too. Dr. Wright suggests eating "one gram of protein per ideal body pound" and avoiding sugar. She warns, "Sugar is a huge inflammatory which increases your arthritis pain." Don't forget fiber: "30 grams of fiber, so that just means complex carbs. Your microbiome needs fiber."

RELATED:I Lost 22 Pounds in 3 Months and Feel Amazing With These 17 Hacks

The Importance of Protein as You Age

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.Shuttestock

Alex Oskian, a registered dietitian, agrees with Dr. Wright on the importance of protein, "As you age, you require more protein to build or maintain muscle. A good rule of thumb is to include a protein food (animal or plant-based source of protein) at all meals and snacks."

Stay Above the Frailty Line

Dr. Wright talks about something called VO2 max and the "frailty line". She explains, "Fragility means you get older, slower, weaker, you lose your functional capacity. 25% of all people are frail and unable to live independently by the time they're 85, not on my watch."

To avoid this, try VO2 max training: "It's four minutes as hard as you can go, torture, and then you recover for four minutes, only four minutes, and then four minutes as hard as you can go."

Watch Your Weight for Joint Health

Weight scale 120 kilogramShutterstock

Extra weight can really hurt your joints. Dr. Wright explains it this way: "If you gain one pound, this rock is one pound, you would think that this is all the amount of pressure you're going to feel. But because of the mechanics, what you actually feel is the weight of these bricks, which is nine pounds."

So, losing even a little weight can make a big difference for your joints.

The Power of Hydration

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) underlines the importance of staying hydrated: "Some evidence suggests that drinking water before a meal can curb your appetite to help with portion control."

RELATED: 10 Daily Routines That Helped Me Shed 80 Pounds After 50

Women and Menopause: What to Know

For women going through menopause, Dr. Wright has some important info: "80% of all women going through perimenopause, we'll experience what the term we've coined the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause."

This can affect your muscles, bones, and joints. But with the right exercise and diet, you can stay strong and healthy.

The Role of Hormones in Weight Management

Group of senior women at bar cafeteria enjoying breakfast drinking coffee and eating croissant - Life style concept - Mature female having fun at bistrò cafe and sharing time togetherShutterstock

Sarah Hormachea, a registered dietitian, speaking to the National Council of Ageing, says: "Female hormones like estrogen play a significant role in weight maintenance and boosting metabolism. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, the challenges of weight loss can intensify."

The Importance of Regular Check-ups

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

Regular medical check-ups are crucial for tailoring your weight loss approach, especially as you age. They can help you monitor your overall health and adjust your strategies as needed.

RELATED: Jordyn Ray in 2-Piece Workout Gear Shares 4 Mistakes She Stopped Doing to Lose 20 Pounds

Focus on Sustainable Changes

Cheerful senior friends exercising in park. Women in sportive clothes stretching on cloudy day. Sport, friendship conceptShutterstock

Dr. Phyllis Pobee, a family medicine physician, offers this encouraging advice: "You're not just losing pounds—you're gaining life. Focus on sustainable changes that celebrate your body. Small, consistent tweaks over time can lead to remarkable transformations."

By following Dr. Wright's advice on quick sprints, strength training, eating right, and staying active, along with the additional tips from other experts, you can burn fat faster and stay healthy as you get older. It's never too late to start taking care of yourself! And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 30 Pounds in 5 Months After Making This 1 Simple Change

Katie_Tufte1
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 20, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you trying to lose weight but can’t seem to get anywhere – despite the fact you feel like you are doing all the right things? Katie Tufte is a mom and influencer whose mission is “helping moms conquer weight loss, energy, and support cortisol + GLP-1 naturally.” In a new social media post, she reveals the one change she made that enabled her to lose a ton of weight quickly. “I started to lose weight faster when I did this one thing, and I lost 30 pounds in 5 months,” she writes in the video.

Belly Fat in Your Late 30s and 40s Is probably Due to Metabolism and Hormones

“It’s no secret,” she starts the post. “That stubborn belly fat creeping in during your late 30s and 40s? It’s not just about hitting the gym harder or doing endless crunches—it’s all about your metabolism and hormones.”

Metabolism Slows, Making It Harder to Burn Fat and cortisol Spikes

“As we age, our metabolism naturally slows down, making it harder to burn fat—especially around the belly. You might be dealing with cortisol spikes, which can signal your body to store fat rather than burn it, particularly in the midsection,” she continues.

You Might Be Doing Things to Cause Cortisol Overload

And, you might be trying harder than ever to lose weight, but it isn’t helping. “Here’s the kicker: excess cardio, lack of protein, hormone imbalances, stress, and poor sleep can all contribute to cortisol overload, making it harder for your body to shed that stubborn fat,” she says.

RELATED: This Plan Is How to Lose 5 Percent Body Fat In 2 Weeks

Here’s How to Turn It Around

There is a solution. “But here’s the good news: You CAN turn this around! Once you dial in exactly what your body needs—proper nutrition, balanced workouts, and hormonal support—you can rev up your metabolism and start losing that weight for good,” she says.

You Need to Understand Your Body’s Unique Needs

“The key is understanding your body’s unique needs. Whether it’s adjusting your food intake, adding more strength training, or getting the right supplements to support **GLP-1** and cortisol balance, these are the tools that can make all the difference,” she says.

She Reveals Her “Secret Sauce”

In another post she reveals exactly what she did, her “secret sauce” to losing the weight. First was “making sleep a top priority,” she says, recommending seven to nine hours a night. “Quality sleep is essential for recovery, hormone balance, and overall health,” she says.

RELATED: This 30-Second Trick Burns More Fat Than Long Runs After 50

She Switched From Intense Cardio to Low Impact Weight Training

Next, she switched up her approach to exercise. “Ditched intense cardio for low-impact weight training,” she writes. “This helped me build muscle, boost metabolism, and reduce the stress on my body.”

She Walked More

She also made sure to get her steps in. “Walked... a ton!” she writes. “Walking became my new best friend.” Going for a daily walk can be a game changer in terms of exercise, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also focused on maintaining a high-protein diet. “Protein is crucial for muscle repair, fat loss, and satiety.” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED: 5 Signs Your Weight Gain Is Hormonal and What I Did to Fix It

She Took Supplements

Finally, she made sure she wasn’t nutrient deficient by relying on supplements. She took ones “that kickstart your goals and support your cortisol levels,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

