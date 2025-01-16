Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

Do you want to lose weight fast without having to go on a weight loss drug? There are a few ways to do it, according to one expert. Thomas DeLauer is a wellness enthusiast with over 3.68 million subscribers who shares content about how to improve your life and lose weight. In a new viral clip, he reveals two ways to drop weight fast without taking a weight loss drug.
“You've probably seen all the rage of people talking about semaglutide using it for weight loss, using it for fat loss, using it for glucose modulation, really being used off-label a lot,” he says in the clip. However, he notes that by understanding the mechanism of semaglutide, there are ways “that we can do things that work just as well in a relatively healthy or metabolically healthy person.” Here are the two most powerful alternatives to Ozempic, he says.
Ozempic Sends a Signal to the Brain to “Manage Fuel Appropriately”
He starts off by explaining how Ozempic works. “GLP-1 one is a gut incretin,” he explains. “What that means is it sort of receives a signal from food that we consumed, and it receives that signal from the gut, and it ultimately sends a signal to the brain to manage fuel appropriately,” DeLaurer says in his post.
It Helps with Satiety and Glucose Modulation
“It can help your satiety. Although that's somewhat indirect, it can help glucose modulation. The reason that it potentially works so well for weight loss a lot of times is you see improvements in metabolic function. So, improvements in fuel utilization, like the mitochondria, are potentially able to use fuel better. But indirectly, people get serious appetite suppression from it,” he continues.
Specific Quantities of Protein Can Help Do the Same Thing, He Claims
“If you're getting appetite suppression from it, typically it's suggested that that's too much. Now, I'm not here to discuss this. What I'm here to talk about is something that might work better for people who are still trying to reduce their appetite. I've got two things. The first one is simple; it's protein, but in specific quantities,” he explains, citing a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Upping Protein Decreases Hunger Hormones and Increases GLP-1
“This was very eye-opening,” he says, noting that it involved women and compared people consuming “an adequate protein diet, which is essentially what is recommended we consume” to those on a high protein diet, “which in this case was 30% protein.” They found that those on the higher protein diet experienced increased satiety. “It decreased ghrelin, the hunger hormone, which is great, but it also increased GLP-1 glucagon-like peptide one, and it increased it quite a bit.” The more that you increase protein, the more that you influence GLP-1.
Two Studies Support This
He also cites research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looking at men. “They measured a bunch of biomarkers three hours after eating an isocaloric breakfast with either high protein or adequate protein. So that means the same amount of calories; just one had high protein, and one had adequate protein and higher carbohydrates,” he says. “In men, they found increases in satiety, decreases in ghrelin, increases in cholecystokinin.”
He notes that “this directly communicates with the hypothalamus to influence satiety. So powerful, very much so like GLP-1, but in a different pathway and to boot.”
He Notes That This Also Helps During the Maintenance Stage of Weight Loss
“When you look at larger scale data in like observational research, they found that when they put subjects on maintenance calories and then put them on just varying interventions, and then finally put them on ad libitum eating as much as they wanted to, whatever they wanted to, as long as their protein was 30%, they found higher protein groups consumed 441 calories less on average,” she says. “So compared to other groups, when you put this into real-world data, increasing protein to 30% with each meal could effectively help you consume 441 calories less per day.”
Some People Do Need the Drug, However, If They Are in a “Serious Metabolic Hard Place”
“So if you had the option of just increasing your protein or getting on semaglutide, personally, I would pick a protein, right?” he points out. “I'm not saying this to negate the effects of semaglutide. Semaglutide is designed to be used for people who are in a serious metabolic hard place, glucose being very mismanaged, metabolic syndrome, all of that, which is a lot of people. I'm not suggesting you don't get on that if your doctor recommends it. I'm suggesting that by increasing protein, you do a lot of the same thing.”
Increasing Protein May Be Helpful While You Are Getting Off Ozempic
What is the other thing you may want to consider? “You have been using semaglutide, and you need to get off of it, and you're concerned about the potential rebound effect and how it can affect dopamine and the brain and everything like that; increasing protein might be a good way to offset the negative aspects of coming off of semaglutide,” he says.
Taking Rauwolscine Can Also Help You Lose Weight
He also reveals that rauwolscine, a supplement, can also help you lose weight. “Although it's a stimulant and it's not something that I would recommend people take all the time, it has profound appetite suppression effects,” he says. “People are always looking for a quick hit or a shortcut. I wouldn't exactly call it a shortcut, but it is tremendous when it comes to libido. It is tremendous when it comes to energy and sort of a stimulant effect,” he says. “A lot of people say it just crushes their appetite. So if you're coming off of a GLP-1 receptor agonist like semaglutide, rauwolscine might be a good sort of transition or a good alternative, but the lowest hanging fruit is right in front of you with the protein.”
Here Are His Protein Rules
His rules are to "stack most of your protein in the morning, so the satiety carries over throughout the rest of the day," he says. "My other rules would be 30% with each meal, as much as you can. My other rule would be to keep it proportionate with whatever the amount of food you're eating. Otherwise, it is 30% no matter what, larger meal, larger protein, smaller meal, smaller protein, keep it proportionate."