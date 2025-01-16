Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

This sweet snack speeds up metabolism fast.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic
Copyright itsstefanistewart/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight without having to take a weight-loss drug? According to many nutrition and fat loss experts, certain foods can trigger what is called the Ozempic effect, helping you drop weight without a jab. Stefani Stewart is a metabolism dietitian and holistic health expert who helps others stop dieting and take control of their metabolism. "Post workout hack that works like Ozempic without the shots," she writes across the Instagram video, going on to explain "the Ozempic effect" and revealing the delicious recipe.

Why It Works

"If you want to lose weight switch your mindset from weight loss to muscle gain," she says in her post. "Adding more muscle to your body will help you use carbs more efficiently (instead of storing them as fat) and improve your metabolism and the way that you look. & eating more protein and fiber works similarly to Ozempic to help keep you full and satisfied, balances blood sugar levels and stimulates secretion of GLP-1!"

RELATED: She Lost 270 Pounds and Recommends a Single Habit for Weight Loss

You Are Probably Not Getting Enough Fiber

"I can almost guarantee that most of you aren't eating enough fiber if you're not actively trying to! Optimizing your diet this way helps you reduce cravings, regulate appetite and puts your body in fat burning mode vs fat storing aka you'll be able to lose weight sustainably and keep it off," she says.

Chia Pudding Ingredients

(3 servings)

  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • A splash of vanilla extract
  • 1-2 Tbsp raw honey

Chia Pudding Directions

Combine ingredients in a jar and let sit in the fridge overnight. When you're ready to eat add 1/3 of the pudding to a bowl and mix in 1 scoop of your favorite protein powder with a little extra almond milk. It should mix up smoothly, add more liquid if needed. Top with @hukitchen chocolate chips & berries for more nutrients & fiber.

RELATED: Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits

What Science Says About Chia Seeds

Harvard Health calls chia seeds a "nutritional powerhouse." In addition to fiber and protein they boast omega-3 fatty acids. "This type of fatty acid is primarily found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds," they say. "Omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in brain function, heart health, and reducing inflammation in the body. Incorporating omega-3s into the diet promotes overall well-being, benefiting cardiovascular and cognitive functions." Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) has been linked to a decreased risk of heart disease. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Expert Recipe Burns Fat Like Weight Drugs

Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic
Copyright itsstefanistewart/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight without having to take a weight-loss drug? According to many nutrition and fat loss experts, certain foods can trigger what is called the Ozempic effect, helping you drop weight without a jab. Stefani Stewart is a metabolism dietitian and holistic health expert who helps others stop dieting and take control of their metabolism. "Post workout hack that works like Ozempic without the shots," she writes across the Instagram video, going on to explain "the Ozempic effect" and revealing the delicious recipe.

Why It Works

"If you want to lose weight switch your mindset from weight loss to muscle gain," she says in her post. "Adding more muscle to your body will help you use carbs more efficiently (instead of storing them as fat) and improve your metabolism and the way that you look. & eating more protein and fiber works similarly to Ozempic to help keep you full and satisfied, balances blood sugar levels and stimulates secretion of GLP-1!"

RELATED: She Lost 270 Pounds and Recommends a Single Habit for Weight Loss

You Are Probably Not Getting Enough Fiber

"I can almost guarantee that most of you aren't eating enough fiber if you're not actively trying to! Optimizing your diet this way helps you reduce cravings, regulate appetite and puts your body in fat burning mode vs fat storing aka you'll be able to lose weight sustainably and keep it off," she says.

Chia Pudding Ingredients

(3 servings)

  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • A splash of vanilla extract
  • 1-2 Tbsp raw honey

Chia Pudding Directions

Combine ingredients in a jar and let sit in the fridge overnight. When you're ready to eat add 1/3 of the pudding to a bowl and mix in 1 scoop of your favorite protein powder with a little extra almond milk. It should mix up smoothly, add more liquid if needed. Top with @hukitchen chocolate chips & berries for more nutrients & fiber.

RELATED: Lose Weight and "Change Your Life" with These 5 "Non-Extreme" Habits

What Science Says About Chia Seeds

Harvard Health calls chia seeds a "nutritional powerhouse." In addition to fiber and protein they boast omega-3 fatty acids. "This type of fatty acid is primarily found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds," they say. "Omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in brain function, heart health, and reducing inflammation in the body. Incorporating omega-3s into the diet promotes overall well-being, benefiting cardiovascular and cognitive functions." Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) has been linked to a decreased risk of heart disease. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

Aimee_Meier1
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 02, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight the natural way without taking the Olympics? According to lots of experts, there are foods you can eat that will help your body lose weight, similar to how weight loss drugs work. Aimee Meier is a weight loss warrior and fat loss-slash-hormone expert who helps her clients lose weight without medication. In a new social media post, she revealed a few foods that she eats regularly to lose weight. “3 foods I eat daily that mimic the effects of Ozempic in a natural way,” she writes across the video.

Here Is How Ozempic Works

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

“Here are the quick deets on Ozempic – it helps to keep your blood sugar levels from getting too high. In your body, this medicine acts like a hormone called GLP-1. It stimulates your body to make more insulin after you eat, prevents your liver from releasing stored sugar, and slows the movement of food through your body,” she writes.

Here Is How These 3 Foods Mimic Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

First, she explains that the following three foods mimic Ozempic in three ways. The first? “By helping regulate blood sugar levels - comment “BSB” for more of my top blood sugar balance hacks,” she writes. Second, they promote satiety, “helping you feel fuller longer,” she writes. Lastly, they support insulin sensitivity, she says.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt in a wooden bowl on a rustic wooden table. Selective focusShutterstock

The first food is Greek yogurt. “Rich in protein, Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals. The protein also keeps you satiated, curbing hunger for longer. And the probiotics in Greek yogurt improve gut health, which can impact metabolism and inflammation, both related to insulin sensitivity,” she says.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds close-up with a wooden spoon. Chia seeds macro. Dry healthy supplement for proper nutrition.Shutterstock

The second food is chia seeds. “Packed with fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. By slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream, chia seeds help prevent spikes and crashes, which can support insulin regulation and steady energy levels. The fiber also keeps you fuller longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management,” she says.

RELATED: Coach Drops 10 Pounds in 2 Months, "5 Things to Avoid in 2025"

Avocado

Whole and cut avocados on grey marble table, flat layShutterstock

The third food? Avocado. “Avocados contain healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help the body better respond to insulin. This aids blood sugar regulation. The fiber in avocados also slows digestion and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing cravings and supporting weight control,” she reveals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Scientists Believe They May Have Discovered a Better Weight Loss Drug Than Ozempic

A female scientist controls the operation of devices for laboratory research. Modern laboratory technologies
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 01, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Over the past few years, Ozempic and similar GLP-1 medications have revolutionized the weight loss industry, helping millions of people who struggled to lose weight lose it fast. However, there are some serious drawbacks to the “miracle” weight loss drug – including less-than-optimal side effects and the fact that many people gain rebound weight after stopping the injections. The good news is, scientists believe they have made a serious weight loss breakthrough that could result in an even more effective drug than Ozempic.

Researchers Unlock "Cheat Code" for Boosting Calorie Burn

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, believe they have found a “cheat code” for burning calories in the fat-burning mechanism beige fat. Three types of fat cells exist in the majority of mammals, including humans — white, which serves as energy reserves for the body, brown, which burns energy to release heat, and beige, a more efficient combination of them. Scientists already knew that white fat cells naturally turn into beige ones in response to diet or a cold environment. However, they wanted to determine how to manually trigger the mechanism.

In the paper published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the researchers claim they discovered how to “turn ordinary white fat cells, which store calories, into beige fat cells that burn calories to maintain body temperature.” The secret? Limiting the production of a certain protein.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Converting White Fat to Beige Fat is Easier Than Previously Thought

“A lot of people thought this wasn’t feasible,” Brian Feldman, MD, PhD, the Walter L. Miller, MD Distinguished Professor in Pediatric Endocrinology and senior author of the study, explains in a press release. “We showed not only that this approach works to turn these white fat cells into beige ones but also that the bar to doing so isn’t as high as we’d thought.”

“For most of us, white fat is not rare, and we’re happy to part with some of it,” he said. Feldman had already determined that a protein, KLF-15, impacts metabolism and the function of fat cells. He teamed up with postdoctoral scholar Liang Li, PhD, to examine how the protein reacted in mice, which retain brown fat throughout their lives.

KLF-15 Protein May Surpass GLP-1 Treatments

They learned that KLF-15 was less prevalent in white fat cells than in brown or beige fat cells. Through their tests, Feldman determined that a different drug targeting the Adrb1 receptor in humans is more likely to work and be more long-lasting than GLP-1 drugs and without side effects like nausea.

“We’re certainly not at the finish line, but we’re close enough that you can clearly see how these discoveries could have a big impact on treating obesity,” he said. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

This Diet Is More Effective Than Ozempic, Says Weight Loss Coach

Susie_Matychuk_coachsooz1
Copyright Coach Sooz/YouTube/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 11, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach

Coach Susie is a Canadian personal trainer, fitness educator, and online coach who helps her clients get in shape without relying on medication. In a viral YouTube video, she reveals a diet to help you lose weight, comparable to Ozempic. “The thing that is more effective than ozempic is a healthy lifestyle,” she says in the clip. She goes on to reveal the exact food and meal plan you should follow to mimic the weight loss effects.

She Always Recommends a Healthy Lifestyle Over Medication

When she was young, she “started taking vitamins, eating a paleo diet, and spending more time outside, and I stopped taking medications,” which made her “so passionate about a lifestyle approach instead of medication.”

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

You Can Increase GLP-1 Without Ozempic

“In this video, we're going to be focused on what kinds of foods to eat and what kinds of exercises stimulate GLP-1, which is the hormone that Ozempic affects,” she says. “So basically, how to get really effective weight loss results without needing to take drugs.”

She Has Talked to a Lot of People Who Have Taken Ozempic

“I am a personal trainer, so I'm an expert at exercise, nutrition, and coaching and not medications, although I have done my fair share of research on ozempic because I talk to so many people who have taken it or are currently taking it,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

What Is GLP-1

Woman, success and outdoor with happiness for fitness, exercise or wellness as achievement. Girl, celebration and portrait in nature with energy or motivation for health, workout or marathon trainingShutterstock

“GLP-1 is a hormone that is produced in the gut and the brain that slows digestion and lowers appetite. Your body is really good at making it on its own without any medical intervention.”

These Foods Can Increase GLP-1 Production

Karawang, Indonesia - June 13th : sell eggShutterstock

“There are foods you can eat that increase the production of GLP-1, which will make weight loss easier. Eggs, avocado nuts, and complex carbohydrates all have been shown to increase GLP-1,” she says. “Yerba mate tea and black coffee also lower appetite.”

The Ideal Fat Loss Diet Is “Pretty Close to Keto”

Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts. Top viewShutterstock

“The ideal fat loss diet that stimulates a lot of GLP-1” is “pretty close to a ketogenic diet, which is very effective for reversing insulin resistance and losing fat,” she says. She adds that “fat loss is the goal, not weight loss because we wanna keep our muscle and lose the fat.”

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Breakfast

Avocado toast with poached egg on a wooden board. Breakfast concept.Shutterstock

For breakfast, she recommends keeping it simple. Eggs, avocado, and coffee are the perfect combination of fat-burning food.

Lunch

Gourmet portion of thick juicy fresh salmon grilling on a griddle seasoned with lemon zest, herbs and spices in a low angle view with copyspace and rising steamShutterstock

For lunch, she recommends a clean protein, veggies, and healthy fat. Grilled salmon, cauliflower rice, green pepper, EVOO, is an example she uses.

Dinner

Medium,Rare,Ribeye,Steak,,Herbs,Grass,Fed, Beefed,meatShutterstock

For dinner, she also recommends protein, veggies, and probiotics. Grass-fed ribeye, spaghetti squash, and sauerkraut is a great example.

RELATED: I Lost 45 Pounds and Got Rid of Stomach Fat by Cutting Out These 6 Foods

Also, Do These Types of Exercise

“So basically, exercise makes you jacked and smart. Ozempic actually stops you from releasing growth hormone, which is why those who take it tend to gain fat and lose muscle. So in most cases, ozempic actually makes us lose the wrong type of weight,” she says. “The best exercises are called primal movements. They are movements that your body is actually designed to do. Injury and pain are the result of not being able to do primal movements. There are five of them, and they are squatting, hinging, lunging, pushing and pulling.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Weight Loss Expert Reveals Natural Alternative to Ozempic That Burns 441 More Calories Daily

Thomas_DeLauer70
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast without having to go on a weight loss drug? There are a few ways to do it, according to one expert. Thomas DeLauer is a wellness enthusiast with over 3.68 million subscribers who shares content about how to improve your life and lose weight. In a new viral clip, he reveals two ways to drop weight fast without taking a weight loss drug.

“You've probably seen all the rage of people talking about semaglutide using it for weight loss, using it for fat loss, using it for glucose modulation, really being used off-label a lot,” he says in the clip. However, he notes that by understanding the mechanism of semaglutide, there are ways “that we can do things that work just as well in a relatively healthy or metabolically healthy person.” Here are the two most powerful alternatives to Ozempic, he says.

Ozempic Sends a Signal to the Brain to “Manage Fuel Appropriately”

He starts off by explaining how Ozempic works. “GLP-1 one is a gut incretin,” he explains. “What that means is it sort of receives a signal from food that we consumed, and it receives that signal from the gut, and it ultimately sends a signal to the brain to manage fuel appropriately,” DeLaurer says in his post.

It Helps with Satiety and Glucose Modulation

“It can help your satiety. Although that's somewhat indirect, it can help glucose modulation. The reason that it potentially works so well for weight loss a lot of times is you see improvements in metabolic function. So, improvements in fuel utilization, like the mitochondria, are potentially able to use fuel better. But indirectly, people get serious appetite suppression from it,” he continues.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Specific Quantities of Protein Can Help Do the Same Thing, He Claims

“If you're getting appetite suppression from it, typically it's suggested that that's too much. Now, I'm not here to discuss this. What I'm here to talk about is something that might work better for people who are still trying to reduce their appetite. I've got two things. The first one is simple; it's protein, but in specific quantities,” he explains, citing a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Upping Protein Decreases Hunger Hormones and Increases GLP-1

“This was very eye-opening,” he says, noting that it involved women and compared people consuming “an adequate protein diet, which is essentially what is recommended we consume” to those on a high protein diet, “which in this case was 30% protein.” They found that those on the higher protein diet experienced increased satiety. “It decreased ghrelin, the hunger hormone, which is great, but it also increased GLP-1 glucagon-like peptide one, and it increased it quite a bit.” The more that you increase protein, the more that you influence GLP-1.

RELATED:Weight Loss Coach Shares 4 Natural Ways She Lost 12 Pounds After Having Kids

Two Studies Support This

He also cites research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looking at men. “They measured a bunch of biomarkers three hours after eating an isocaloric breakfast with either high protein or adequate protein. So that means the same amount of calories; just one had high protein, and one had adequate protein and higher carbohydrates,” he says. “In men, they found increases in satiety, decreases in ghrelin, increases in cholecystokinin.”

He notes that “this directly communicates with the hypothalamus to influence satiety. So powerful, very much so like GLP-1, but in a different pathway and to boot.”

He Notes That This Also Helps During the Maintenance Stage of Weight Loss

“When you look at larger scale data in like observational research, they found that when they put subjects on maintenance calories and then put them on just varying interventions, and then finally put them on ad libitum eating as much as they wanted to, whatever they wanted to, as long as their protein was 30%, they found higher protein groups consumed 441 calories less on average,” she says. “So compared to other groups, when you put this into real-world data, increasing protein to 30% with each meal could effectively help you consume 441 calories less per day.”

RELATED:This Coach Stopped Running and Lost Her Puffy Face With 30-Minute Workouts

Some People Do Need the Drug, However, If They Are in a “Serious Metabolic Hard Place”

“So if you had the option of just increasing your protein or getting on semaglutide, personally, I would pick a protein, right?” he points out. “I'm not saying this to negate the effects of semaglutide. Semaglutide is designed to be used for people who are in a serious metabolic hard place, glucose being very mismanaged, metabolic syndrome, all of that, which is a lot of people. I'm not suggesting you don't get on that if your doctor recommends it. I'm suggesting that by increasing protein, you do a lot of the same thing.”

Increasing Protein May Be Helpful While You Are Getting Off Ozempic

What is the other thing you may want to consider? “You have been using semaglutide, and you need to get off of it, and you're concerned about the potential rebound effect and how it can affect dopamine and the brain and everything like that; increasing protein might be a good way to offset the negative aspects of coming off of semaglutide,” he says.

RELATED:A Nutritionist Reveals 5 Simple Rules That Made Her Stubborn Belly Fat Vanish in 90 Days

Taking Rauwolscine Can Also Help You Lose Weight

He also reveals that rauwolscine, a supplement, can also help you lose weight. “Although it's a stimulant and it's not something that I would recommend people take all the time, it has profound appetite suppression effects,” he says. “People are always looking for a quick hit or a shortcut. I wouldn't exactly call it a shortcut, but it is tremendous when it comes to libido. It is tremendous when it comes to energy and sort of a stimulant effect,” he says. “A lot of people say it just crushes their appetite. So if you're coming off of a GLP-1 receptor agonist like semaglutide, rauwolscine might be a good sort of transition or a good alternative, but the lowest hanging fruit is right in front of you with the protein.”

Here Are His Protein Rules

His rules are to “stack most of your protein in the morning, so the satiety carries over throughout the rest of the day,” he says. “My other rules would be 30% with each meal, as much as you can. My other rule would be to keep it proportionate with whatever the amount of food you're eating. Otherwise, it is 30% no matter what, larger meal, larger protein, smaller meal, smaller protein, keep it proportionate.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.