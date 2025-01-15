Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Coach Unveils 40-30-20 Method for Fat Burning and Muscle Building

This simple routine will help you lose big.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Fitness & Workouts

Are you looking for a new method to help you lose weight fast and keep it off? One expert claims to have the magic formula. Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 "repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!" he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new post, he reveals his no-fail method to get his clients in the best shape of their lives. "I wish more people 40+ knew how easy it is to lose fat with the 40-30-20 Method. It's not what you think," he wrote across the Instagram video. He goes on to explain how it works.

Start Your Day with 40 Grams of Protein

First, the 40. "Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options," he writes in. his post. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk for 30 Minutes

Next up, the 30. "Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss," he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights for 20 Minutes

And finally, the 20. "Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week," he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Day 1

Shutterstock

He goes onto reveal a simple 4-day split:

Day 1: Upper Body Push

  • Push-Ups or Chest Press (3×12)
  • Dumbbell Shoulder Press (3×10-12)
  • Tricep Dips or Overhead Extensions (3×12).

Day 2

Shutterstock

Day 2: Lower Body

  • Goblet Squats (3×12)
  • Romanian Deadlifts (3×10-12)
  • Glute Bridges or Step-Ups (3×12/leg).

Day 3

Shutterstock

Day 3: Upper Body Pull

  • Bent-Over Rows (3×12)
  • Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldown (3×10-12)
  • Bicep Curls (3×12).

Day 4

Shutterstock

Day 4: Full Body + Core

  • Deadlifts (3×12)
  • Dumbbell Clean and Press (3×10)
  • Plank Holds (3×30-60 sec)

