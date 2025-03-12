Skip to content
Over 50 Fitness Coach Reveals 5 Non-Negotiables for Weight Loss

Start by stacking a few of these core habits.

By Leah Groth Mar 12, 2025
Won Dolegowski
Copyright wondwellness/Instagram
There are lots of weight loss tips and suggestions from thousands of people on the internet, and it can get confusing. However, according to one expert, it doesn’t have to be. Won Dolegowski is a fitness coach and trainer who helps her clients shape up at any age. In a new social media post, she reveals a few of her non-negotiables for weight loss. “5 things I always do as a fitness coach over 50,” she writes.

Get Enough Sleep

Your weight loss program should start with sleep. “I make sure to get at least 7+ hrs of sleep and honor my rest days! Sleep and rest are so important for making the best progress,” she writes. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Daily Walks

Woman,Walking,In,The,Park,With,Bottle,Water,In,SummerShutterstock

You should prioritize getting steps in. “I walk every day! I love to get outside daily for my walks. This is single handedly one of THE BEST things you can do to manage stress and anxiety, stay healthy and fit,” she writes. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Strength Training

Focused woman performing barbell curls at gym, bathed in natural light. Gym workout routine.13 Proven Workouts for Building a Powerful ChestShutterstock

Strength training is also important. “I lift weights 4 days a week. I think 3-4 days is the sweet spot for many, I don’t think 6-7 days is necessary,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Eat Enough Protein

Seared,Salmon,Steak,With,Green,Bean,And,Lemons,On,WoodenShutterstock

Amp up your protein intake. “I make sure to get enough protein every day. I aim for 30 G at each meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Protect Your Mental Health

Calm, music and fitness person in nature for mental health, wellness and breathing, forest trees and fresh air. Mockup, sports and athlete woman thinking or listening to audio for running inspirationShutterstock

Also, make sure to keep your mind healthy. “I protect my mental health. I practice gratitude, create boundaries and let go of negativity. A positive mindset is so important to achieving your best life!” she writes.

Habit Stacking

Children hiking in mountains or forest with sport hiking shoes. Girls or boys are walking trough forest path wearing mountain boots and walking sticks. Frog perspective with focus on the shoes.Shutterstock

Habit stacking, using these five tools, will go a long way. “There’s more, but if you don’t know where to start, pick one of these and start stacking on these habits that will help you look and feel your best as you age,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

5 Non-Negotiables for Weight Loss Over 50

Over-50 Trainer Reveals 5 Game-Changing Weight Loss Facts for Women

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Pounds and Blasted Belly Fat with These 4 Habits
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight over 50? Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age, which is one of the reasons she has amassed over 257,000 Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she reveals information that will help you lose weight. “5 surprising weight loss facts from a 59 year old trainer who has been there,” she writes.

Losing Weight Is Harder Over 50

Michaela Bentley Fitness​She Tried “Literally Everything” to Lose 15 Pounds at 50Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

“If you’re a woman over 50 you already know that trying to lose weight in your 40s and 50s is no joke. Here are 5 surprising facts about weight loss over 40,” she continues in the post.

You Need to Strength Train

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Once She Became a Personal Trainer She Figured Out What WorkedCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

The first thing to know is that you need to strength train. “You may have heard that weight lifting is the key to losing weight over 40, 50 and beyond. The more muscle mass you have the more fat you burn at rest. We start to lose muscle over 30 and lose more with each passing decade. The best decision you can make for your health and your future is to add strength training 3 days a week,” she writes.

Don’t Go Overboard with Cutting Calories

Michaela Bentley FitnessCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

Next, don’t go overboard with cutting calories. “Ultra low calorie diets are unsustainable. Instead opt for a moderate calorie deficit of no more than 500 calories below maintenance and use a tracking app to keep track,” she writes.

Don’s Overtrain

Michaela Bentley FitnessCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

While you need to exercise, don’t overdo it, she says. “Overtraining with too much cardio and no resistance training can sabotage your efforts. This DOESN’T mean don’t do cardio. You need to do some form of cardio for heart health but don’t just do ONLY cardio,” she writes.

Move More, Not Just in the Gym

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Food Journaling and TrackingCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

“You need to move more in general,” she writes. “Many of us become much more sedentary as we age. Aim to get at least 7000-10,000 steps per day. As much movement as possible. The best form of movement is movement that you enjoy doing.”

Amp Up Protein and Fiber Intake

Michaela Bentley Fitness​Moving MoreCopyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram

Her last fact: Eat more protein and fiber. “Protein and fiber aid weight loss by helping you feel more satisfied and less likely to binge in less healthy choices, and they provide important amino acids and fiber to both help build muscle and create a happy gut. Aim for up to 1 gram protein per pound of your (ideal) weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Coach Reveals Top Tips to Lose Weight Over 50

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Pounds and Blasted Belly Fat with These 4 Habits
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you over 50 and struggling to lose weight? You might need to face some “hard truths” and make some changes to your routine, according to an expert. Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age! She maintains that she has a better grasp of diet and exercise than she did in her forties. In a recent post, she reveals the truth about losing weight after menopause. “At 59 here are my top tips to losing weight after 50,” she says, admitting they are “probably not what you think.”

There Are No Quick Fixes

“There are no quick fixes,” she writes. “The truth is I don’t have a magic wand and neither does any other fitness trainer. The results are up to you. So many people quit way too soon due to unrealistic expectations. It’s not your fault. The fitness industry is full of lies and half truths in order to get you to pull out your wallet. Real change takes time sometimes months and even years, depending on where you’re starting from. Get a program from a qualified source, be patient and stick with it.”

It’s Going to Be Hard

“It’s going to be hard,” she continues. “Big changes in life are hard won. Nothing worth doing is easy and losing weight is no different especially over 50. If you’re doing it right, it’s going to be hard, especially in the beginning while your body gets used to the feeling of getting out of your comfort zone. If you’re following a program that incorporates progressive overload, it’s probably never going to be easy, but I assure you if you stick with it, you will learn to love that feeling of being challenged.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

You Will Have to Make Lifestyle Changes

“It’s probably going to require a few lifestyle changes and you may not like them all,” she says. “I’ve had many clients say to me. I’m going to do the fitness part, but I don’t wanna change my lifestyle. I like having a drink in the evening and I don’t want to track my food. That’s great, but that’s not gonna get you results. If you really want big changes, you have to make big changes and that’s probably gonna mean changing some of your habits that are out of alignment with your goals and replace those with new healthy habits.”

Consistency Over Perfection

“Consistency is more important than perfection,” is her final tip. “You don’t have to be perfect, (god knows, I am not) but you do have to be consistent. Slow and steady wins the race. You can’t show up one day and then skip a bunch of days because you’re not feeling it. You need to show up every day in some form or another. If you do that, I promise you those results will come in time.”

She Also Started Strength Training

In another recent post, she revealed how she lost 15 pounds and got into the best shape later in life going “full ninja on belly fat.” The first thing that worked to blast belly fat was, unsurprisingly, strength training. “Lifting weights CONSISTENTLY with a plan that incorporates progressive overload. All this means is that you are added load and difficulty over time in order to avoid plateaus,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Also Started Moving “A Lot More”

She also started moving more, “a lot more,” she admits. “As a society we’ve become sedentary. Most of us spend a good majority of the day sitting at a desk. If we want to shake things up, metabolically we have to move more. Try adding intentional steps to your routine. Aim for at least 8000k-10000 a day.”

Food Journaling and Tracking

“Start a food journal and preferably track your food through tracking app,” she continued about habit number four. “Most of us have no clue exactly what we’re eating and in what quantities. I can’t tell you how many women tell me they eat under 1500 cal a day and then when we look at their food journal, they’re actually eating almost double that.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Seeing a Doctor

“If you’re struggling with symptoms of perimenopause or menopause, see your doctor,” she says. “I had a truckload of symptoms that I had no idea were related to my declining hormones. Getting my hormones back into balance not only helped with the symptoms I was having but it helped me improve my sleep and general mood which in turn, helped me reduce stress and lose the weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

10 Non-Negotiables for Fat Loss Over 40

Julie Clouse
​Patience and Discipline
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight and blast fat over 40? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she unveils her healthy habits for losing weight post-40. “Top 10 non-negotiables for fat loss after 40,” she writes. “It won’t always be easy, but it can be simple. Habits build momentum. 90% of people who love exercising & eating healthy didn’t start that way. But by staying consistent, they felt better, looked better, and fell in love with the process,” she writes.

Create a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do is make sure you aren’t consuming more than you are burning. “Create a calorie deficit (at least 250 cals)” she writes.

Amp Up Protein Intake

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat 25-30g of protein at every meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Track Food

Next, make sure you are keeping track of everything you eat. “Track your food for overall calories and protein,” she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Lift Weights

Strength training is another core habit. “Lift weights 3-4 times per week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walk Up to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Next, get your steps in. “Get 8-10k steps per day—add a weighted vest for an extra burn!” she suggests. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about the numbers but the quality of food you eat. “Choose 90% Whole Foods,” she says.

Hydate

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water—I always add electrolytes too,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Don’t Cut Out Entire Food Groups

You don’t need to be super restrictive. “STOP cutting out entire food groups. Instead of saying no sugar, allow yourself a small treat that fits your goals. No food is off-limits,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Limit alcohol—this one is HUGE!” she maintains. Not only is alcohol high in calories but the more you drink, they more likely you are to make poor food choices and neglect exercise.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Don’t Give Up

Finally, be patient. “STOP throwing in the towel after one bad day. Just get back on track the next day,” she reminds. “This is a lifestyle, NOT a diet. A few ‘bad’ days won’t ruin your progress. Ditch the dieting mentality and six-week plans—that was my BIGGEST mistake for years. Stay consistent, make it sustainable, and fit in the foods you love. It CAN work. You CAN be fit long after 40!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan paulinastein
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

RELATED:8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

