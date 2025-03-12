There are lots of weight loss tips and suggestions from thousands of people on the internet, and it can get confusing. However, according to one expert, it doesn’t have to be. Won Dolegowski is a fitness coach and trainer who helps her clients shape up at any age. In a new social media post, she reveals a few of her non-negotiables for weight loss. “5 things I always do as a fitness coach over 50,” she writes.
Get Enough Sleep
Your weight loss program should start with sleep. “I make sure to get at least 7+ hrs of sleep and honor my rest days! Sleep and rest are so important for making the best progress,” she writes. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.
Daily Walks
You should prioritize getting steps in. “I walk every day! I love to get outside daily for my walks. This is single handedly one of THE BEST things you can do to manage stress and anxiety, stay healthy and fit,” she writes. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.
Strength Training
Strength training is also important. “I lift weights 4 days a week. I think 3-4 days is the sweet spot for many, I don’t think 6-7 days is necessary,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills
Eat Enough Protein
Amp up your protein intake. “I make sure to get enough protein every day. I aim for 30 G at each meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.
Protect Your Mental Health
Also, make sure to keep your mind healthy. “I protect my mental health. I practice gratitude, create boundaries and let go of negativity. A positive mindset is so important to achieving your best life!” she writes.
Habit Stacking
Habit stacking, using these five tools, will go a long way. "There's more, but if you don't know where to start, pick one of these and start stacking on these habits that will help you look and feel your best as you age," she says.