Over-50 Trainer Reveals 5 Game-Changing Weight Loss Facts for Women

Weight loss rules change as you age.

Michaela Bentley Fitness
Trainer, 58, Lost 15 Pounds and Blasted Belly Fat with These 4 Habits
Copyright michaelabentley_fitness/Instagram
Are you struggling to lose weight over 50? Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age, which is one of the reasons she has amassed over 257,000 Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she reveals information that will help you lose weight. “5 surprising weight loss facts from a 59-year-old trainer who has been there,” she writes.

Losing Weight Is Harder Over 50

“If you’re a woman over 50 you already know that trying to lose weight in your 40s and 50s is no joke. Here are 5 surprising facts about weight loss over 40,” she continues in the post.

You Need to Strength Train

The first thing to know is that you need to strength train. “You may have heard that weight lifting is the key to losing weight over 40, 50 and beyond. The more muscle mass you have the more fat you burn at rest. We start to lose muscle over 30 and lose more with each passing decade. The best decision you can make for your health and your future is to add strength training 3 days a week,” she writes.

Don’t Go Overboard with Cutting Calories

Next, don’t go overboard with cutting calories. “Ultra low calorie diets are unsustainable. Instead opt for a moderate calorie deficit of no more than 500 calories below maintenance and use a tracking app to keep track,” she writes.

Don’s Overtrain

While you need to exercise, don’t overdo it, she says. “Overtraining with too much cardio and no resistance training can sabotage your efforts. This DOESN’T mean don’t do cardio. You need to do some form of cardio for heart health but don’t just do ONLY cardio,” she writes.

Move More, Not Just in the Gym

“You need to move more in general,” she writes. “Many of us become much more sedentary as we age. Aim to get at least 7,000-10,000 steps per day. As much movement as possible. The best form of movement is movement that you enjoy doing.”

Amp Up Protein and Fiber Intake

Her last fact: Eat more protein and fiber. “Protein and fiber aid weight loss by helping you feel more satisfied and less likely to binge in less healthy choices, and they provide important amino acids and fiber to both help build muscle and create a happy gut. Aim for up to 1 gram protein per pound of your (ideal) weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Coach Lost 10x More Weight With These 5 Tips

Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster
Copyright themomwithabs/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 13, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Does your weight loss and transformation seem to be taking longer than it should? You could be making a few mistakes, according to one expert. Persis Kapadia is a fitness trainer and online coach who trains women to be “the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post, she reveals several things she wished she had done to accelerate her fat loss process. “My progress would have been 10 times faster if I did this,” she writes across the Instagram video.

You Cannot Outrain a Bad Diet

Number one, "You CANNOT out-train a bad diet," she says in her post. "Nutrition is 80% of success for changing your body composition. You can workout 5 days a week, but if your diet isn't adjusted, it's almost like a waste of time. Exercise alone can't 'change' your body."

RELATED: Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40

Do Cardio After Weights – Not Before

Another thing she recommends? "Do Cardio AFTER weights for fat loss," she says. "Weight training is essential for building and preserving muscle mass. Doing cardio after weight training ensures that you prioritize weightlifting which helps prevent excessive muscle breakdown during cardio. This is particularly important if your primary goal is muscle gain or body recomposition."

Prioritize Form

Next, prioritize "Form over ego," she says. "Take your time & focus on your form. This will reduce the risk of injury by ensuring proper muscle engagement. Also, focusing on form allows for targeted muscle activation, leading to more effective workouts and better overall results."

Do Fewer Heavy Reps Over High Reps of Light

When in doubt, lift heavier. "Fewer heavy reps over high reps of light," she writes. "This will focus on building strength and muscle size. Heavy weights challenge your muscles more intensely, leading to greater muscle growth and strength gains. If you can do 10-12 reps in an exercise, it's time to go up in weight and do less reps," she says.

RELATED: Cortisol Expert Lost 35 Pounds After Fixing These 5 Daily Mistakes

Limit the Number of Exercises

It can be tempting to do lots of different exercises, but don't, she says. "Limit the number of exercises," she writes. "4-5 exercises are enough. This way, you can focus more intensely on each movement and maximize the effectiveness of your workout. Prioritizing quality over quantity in your workouts will lead to better progress and performance in the long run." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

5 Habits That Transform Women's Bodies Over 40

FITBODY with Julie Lohre
Copyright Julie Lohre/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 04, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio

Do you find yourself struggling to maintain the fitness level you once had? You're not alone. Julie Lohre, with over 20 years of experience as a Female Fitness Expert and pioneer in Online Personal Training for Women, has developed practical strategies specifically for women over 40. Through her popular FITBODY YouTube channel, Julie has helped thousands of women transform their bodies and reclaim their confidence. "Having just turned 50 this year, I wanted to share these science-backed action steps that can help you get in the best shape of your life," says Julie. Read on to discover five powerful strategies that go beyond typical gym advice—you won't want to miss the game-changing fifth tip.

1. Embrace HIIT Cardio for Maximum Results

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) offers a time-efficient approach to cardio that's particularly beneficial for women over 40. This method alternates between short bursts of intense exercise and low-intensity recovery periods. "HIIT is a powerful strategy that can drastically improve your cardiovascular health, enhance insulin sensitivity, and facilitate fat loss—especially that stubborn subcutaneous fat that traditional routines miss," Julie explains in her post.

A typical HIIT session might include 30 seconds of sprinting followed by a minute of walking or slow jogging, repeated for 10-20 minutes. According to Julie, "Research shows this method is highly effective for women and produces better fat loss results compared to long-duration, low-intensity cardio workouts." The flexibility of HIIT means you can incorporate it into various activities like cycling, running, or using an elliptical machine.

2. Practice Mindful Eating

Happy mature mother and adult daughter woman in aprons eating homemade sandwiches at table, having breakfast, lunch while cooking in kitchen together, laughing, talking, enjoying culinaryShutterstock

Many women over 40 struggle with cycles of overeating and undereating that disrupt metabolism. Mindful eating offers a solution by reshaping your relationship with food. "Mindful eating isn't about restricting certain foods or following strict rules," Julie shares. "It's about being fully present and engaging with the eating experience, understanding both the physical and emotional cues that influence your food choices."

Research indicates this approach significantly reduces impulsive eating behaviors. Julie recommends starting with small, manageable steps, such as eating without distractions. "In our busy lives, we often eat while scrolling through our phones, working at our desks, or watching TV," she notes. "This leads to mindless eating where you're not aware of how much or what you're actually consuming."

3. Put Your Fork Down Between Bites

Happy vegan woman smiling at the camera while eating a vegetable salad from a bowl. Senior woman enjoying a plant-based breakfast after a home workout. Mature woman taking care of her ageing body.7 Fat Loss Benefits of the 5:2 and Fast 800 Diets by Michael MosleyShutterstock

This simple habit can make a remarkable difference in your eating patterns. "Putting down your fork between each bite slows down your eating pace," Julie advises. "It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness, so slowing down gives your body enough time to recognize when you're actually full."

Julie suggests engaging all your senses during meals. "Before sitting down to eat, I take a moment to appreciate the appearance and smell of my food," she says. "Taking a deep breath sets the right frame of mind and helps you enjoy your food more." Paying attention to texture and flavor makes meals more satisfying, even when eating less.

4. Incorporate Strength Training

Woman, weights and dumbbells with earphones in gym for muscle strength, audio streaming and power lifting. Mature athlete, person and happy with weightlifting or music for online podcast and radioShutterstock

Strength training counteracts the natural decline in muscle mass that occurs with age. "Maintaining muscle isn't just about aesthetics," Julie emphasizes. "Strength training is crucial for preserving metabolic rate and overall functional strength, which significantly impacts quality of life."

Research indicates that regular strength training not only helps maintain muscle mass but also supports a healthy metabolism. "As we age, our metabolism tends to slow down, making it easier to gain weight even if we're eating the same calories," Julie explains. "By including strength training in your routine, you keep your metabolism strong and build muscle, burning calories more efficiently every day."

Julie recommends beginning with three weekly strength training sessions, increasing to four to six sessions for more advanced practitioners. "Strength training doesn't just mean lifting weights," she points out. "It can involve any kind of resistance, including bodyweight exercises, bands, or weight machines."

5. Use Progressive Muscle Relaxation Techniques

Mature lady in white shirt holding hands behind her head and expressing positive emotions while spending time outdoors.Shutterstock

Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR) offers a strategic approach to reducing stress and anxiety, which can undermine health and well-being. "The benefits of PMR are particularly compelling for women wanting to achieve body recomposition—losing fat while gaining muscle," Julie says. "It helps manage stress, decrease physical tension, and improve sleep quality."

PMR works by systematically tensing and relaxing different muscle groups throughout the body. "This technique helps you recognize the sensations of both tension and relaxation," Julie explains. "That awareness makes it easier to maintain a relaxed state in day-to-day activities."

To practice PMR, Julie recommends starting at the end of your day, beginning with your feet and working up to your face. "For each muscle group, tense the muscle tightly as you breathe in deeply for about five seconds, then relax and release the tension as you breathe out," she instructs. "The contrast between tension and relaxation helps your body recognize and release tension as it occurs."

Conclusion

Portrait of active mature woman training on stationary bike workout in gymShutterstock

Getting and staying fit over 40 doesn't have to be complicated. By implementing these science-backed strategies—HIIT cardio, mindful eating, slowing down while eating, strength training, and progressive muscle relaxation—you can achieve remarkable results. "These aren't just temporary fixes," Julie assures. "They're sustainable practices that can help you maintain fitness for years to come." Start with one strategy today and gradually incorporate the others for a comprehensive approach to fitness after 40.

Fitness Trainer Reveals 10 Fat Burning Habits Over 50

Christine Roderick corexchristine
Copyright corexchristine/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 19, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you letting your age be an excuse for not getting into shape? One 57-year-old expert who looks half her age has some recommendations to help you burn fat and achieve your best body. Christine Roderick is an “age positive” fitness trainer who helps “women over 40 transform their body, mind & spirits.” In a new social media post, she shows off her flat abs and reveals all her healthy daily habits that help her achieve her fantastic figure. “What I do for maximum fat burning at 57,” she writes. “Use this template for a week, 2 weeks or a month to get results,” she adds, sharing “what a typical day looks like” in her life.

Intermittent Fasting

Her first habit is intermittent fasting. “Fast 12-13 hours,” she recommends. Intermittent fasting prolongs “the period when your body has burned through the calories consumed during your last meal and begins burning fat,” explains Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Hydration

Christine wakes up at 6:15 a.m. The first thing she does is hydrate. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Coffee

Christina drinks a “loaded” coffee latte at 7:00 a.m. She adds @cymbiotika nootropic creamer and one scoop of collagen. According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point out.

Protein Before Workout

At 8:00 a.m., she hits the gym for a challenging strength training workout “with about 15 grams of protein as fuel & water with. @kion aminos,” she reveals. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

For breakfast, Christine consumes 30 to 49 grams of protein, healthy fats, and carbs. She might eat eggs, lean meat, avocado, and whole grain toast or have a protein shake with prebiotic powder. Lunch is her largest meal of the day, “lean protein, bit more complex crabs & veggies ( i.e. salmon, leafy green salad & brown rice )” she writes. At 3 she will have a snack, 20 grams of protein in the form of cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, or hummus with veggies or seed cracker. Dinner might be lean meat, grilled veggies, and salad. “I tend to skip a lot of carbs at night but if I do do it it’s usually quinoa or a whole grain,” she says. For dessert, she will have “chocolate something!” she says. In total she aims for 120 grams of protein.

Stretching or Yoga

She also does stretch or yoga in the afternoon “to work on mobility & flexibility,” she says. “Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints,” says Harvard Health. “Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight. Then, when you call on the muscles for activity, they are weak and unable to extend all the way. That puts you at risk for joint pain, strains, and muscle damage.”

Walking

Christine gets her steps in. She explains that she is “trying to incorporate the 15-20 minute walk after dinner at a 50% so far lol but really want this in my life,” she writes. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Tea Before Bed

She also avoids eating 2 to 3 hours before bed, “just a habit I made myself get consistent with,” she says. “I drink tea or sugar free cacao if I need something.” Numerous studies have shown that various teas may boost your immune system, fight inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease.

Supplements

Christine takes supplements throughout the day:

Morning supplements: @fatty15, @seed probiotics @joiwomenswellness NAD, glutathione, C & methylated vitamin B 12

Afternoon supplements: @modere_us collagen & Trim ( Cla) @cymbiotika D3K2 @udeawellness the hair pill & omega 3 supplement

Evening supplements: Magnesium threonate & citrate for calm & progesterone

Sleep

Lastly, she prioritizes sleep. “In bed by 10 hopefully!!!!” she writes. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

5 Things You Need to Do to Lose Weight Over 40

Sarah Bouchard fedandfreewithsarahb
5 Protein Diet Traps Women Over 35 Need to Avoid for Real Fat Loss
Copyright fedandfreewithsarahb/Instagram
John-Chapple1
By John-Chapple1Mar 11, 2025
John-Chapple1
See Full Bio
Many people believe that carbs are the enemy in terms of weight loss. However, this isn’t true. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that at 40, she finally shifted her approach to nutrition and fixed some crucial carb mistakes. Here is what she did instead.

She Spent Years Avoiding Carbs

“I spent years not eating foods like bananas or potatoes, thinking they would spike my glucose and make me gain weight, yet I: couldn’t figure out why I gained weight, didn’t look ‘toned’ despite working out, was constantly exhausted, had regular binges & had out of control cravings,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

This Impacted Her Metabolism

“Why? I didn’t have a healthy metabolism DESPITE eating a clean low-carb diet & working out. Because I: wasn’t eating enough protein, was eating too much fat/too many calories, wasn’t moving enough throughout the day, and drank alcohol regularly which wrecked my sleep,” she says.

She Is Now the “Healthiest and Strongest” She Has Been at 40

“I’m now 40 and can proudly say I’m the healthiest and strongest I’ve ever been in my life, & I eat over 200g of carbs a day!” she continues. “The real key to metabolic health isn’t cutting carbs—it’s optimizing muscle, movement, sleep, & food quality. Here’s what actually improves insulin sensitivity (backed by science).”

Build Muscle

The first thing that improves insulin sensitivity is building muscle. “Muscle is like a glucose sponge—it pulls sugar out of your blood, reducing the need for insulin. Resistance training 2–3x per week improves insulin sensitivity by increasing glucose uptake (PMID: 23970530). Prioritize progressive overload to see the best results,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Move Daily (Beyond the Gym)

Next, in addition to workouts, you should move daily. “Long sitting hours = reduced insulin sensitivity. Break up sitting every 30 mins with ‘movement snacks’ (e.g., air squats, stair climbs). Even a 5-min post-meal walk lowers blood sugar & insulin response (PMID: 19207879),” she writes.

Prioritize Sleep:

She also stresses the importance of prioritizing sleep. “Lack of sleep disrupts insulin function. Less than 6 hours/night? Your body responds as if it’s prediabetic (PMID: 20371664). Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep, stick to a schedule, & limit blue light before bed, she says.

Eat Mostly Whole-Food Carbs

Finally, “It’s not carbs—it’s the type of carbs,” she says. “Whole grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes digest slower, keeping blood sugar steady (PMID: 11976158). Stick to mostly whole food carbs that are full of fiber and water & keep the ‘fun carbs’ around 5-20% within calorie balance!” she writes.

Be More Strategic

The bottom line? “Fixing your metabolism isn’t about fear—it’s about strategy. Lift weights, move often, sleep well, and eat whole foods. Small shifts = big results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish
Coach Lost 23 Pounds in 7 Months with This Step-by-Step Plan
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on a mission to lose weight by summer? Investing in yourself and some tools to help you achieve your goals might be the thing to do. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she shares a few things to invest in in order to lose weight fast. “Here’s the exact plan to lose 8 to 16 pounds by the summer for ladies in perimenopause,” she writes.

She Invested in Herself

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Eat Whole Foods 90 Percent of the TimeCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

“I invested in myself. And yes, I had to spend a little bit of money but the ROI has been nothing short of extraordinary. These 5 simple items can change your life around. Let’s welcome summer 2025 feeling our most bad selves!”

Get a Food Scale

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Lift WeightsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

The first thing you need? “Get yourself a food scale and start weighing and tracking your food in grams. This will help you accurately measure how much food you’re eating. I’ve been testing out Cronometer and think it’s a great app for food tracking!” she writes.

And, Lift Weights

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Get Enough SleepCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

In addition to prioritizing your diet, make sure to exercise. “Pair your nutrition with a strength training routine-train 3-4x/week!” she encourages.

Grab a 2 Liter Water Bottle

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Track Everything You EatCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Hydration is also key. “Grab a 2L water bottle and fill it up every morning; take it with you wherever you go. Water flushes out toxins, reduces water retention, improves workout performance, helps control snacking,” she writes.

Stock Up on Meal Prep Containers

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Lift WeightsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

“Stock up on meal prep containers,” she urges. “If you prep food ahead of time, and plan your meals for the day ahead of time, it will make it so much easier to stick to your nutrition goals. Choose 90% whole foods at all meals!”

Invest in a Fitness Tracker

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​Get Yourself in a DeficitCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Next, “look into fitness trackers and invest,” she says. “This will help ensure you are getting enough steps in, and will monitor your overall activity levels. Are fitness trackers spot-on accurate? Nope! But,it can set a baseline for you!”

And, Use It to Get Your Steps In

Trish_Koeslag_liftwithtrish11Trish Koeslag Pops the Lid on 2 “Dieting Myths” That Kept Her From Losing 15 PoundsCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

The fitness tracker is a great tool for tracking your steps. “Aim for 10K/day. And throw in a couple of days of cardio—try two days for 30 minutes!” she writes.

Get a Journal

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish​HydrateCopyright liftwithtrish/Instagram

Her last item to invest in? “Spend a few bucks on a journal and take 5-10 minutes every morning to set your intentions for the day. This doesn’t mean your day will be perfect but in my personal journey, setting my intentions for the day always gets my mind in the right place,” she encourages. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Keto Nutritionist Went From a Size 16 to 6 with These 7 Habits

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist
Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Dropping several dress sizes in a year might seem like it would require drastic dieting and endless hours of exercising weekly. However, according to an expert and weight loss warrior who did it, it’s a lot easier than that. Temple Stewart is a dietician who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. In a new post, she breaks down her own weight loss journey, revealing the simple tools that helped her transform her body and drop several sizes in 365 days. “7 habits that took me from a size 16 to a size 6, all-natural and in a year,” she writes. “THESE ARE A MUST.”

Eat Protein First

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Her first tip? “Protein FIRST at every meal,” she says. “Aim for 30-40 grams of protein to boost satiety and maintain muscle.” She also offers the following advice: “Prep meals in advance, add protein-rich crock-pot meals, and enhance smoothies with protein powder.”

Lift Heavy

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

She also recommends strength training, sticking to heavier weights. “I lift heavy: Focus on strength training over excessive cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism,” she writes. “Start with manageable weights, gradually increase, and include rest days for recovery.”

Stop Snacking

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Another thing she did? “Stopped snacking,” she says. “Reducing snacking helps control cravings and calorie intake.” Her additional tips? “Practice mindful eating, drink water to curb cravings, and keep tempting snacks out of sight.”

Limit Sugar and Flour

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

“Limited sugar and flour,” she continues. “Cutting back on refined sugars and flours stabilizes blood sugar.” One easy way to do this? “Read labels for hidden sugars, use stevia instead,” she suggests.

Make Excuses to Walk

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

She also reveals that she made excuses to walk. “Increase daily movement by finding opportunities to walk,” she says. “Set reminders for short walks, use a step tracker for motivation, and walk with friends for accountability.”

Get Enough Sleep

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Don’t underestimate the importance of sleep. “Prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep for weight management and health,” she says. “Create a bedtime routine, limit screen time, and avoid heavy meals before bed.”

Fast

Temple Stewart the.ketogenic.nutritionist

Copyright the.ketogenic.nutritionist/Instagram

Her last tip is fasting. “Adjust your fasting routine by moving dinner to an earlier time instead of skipping breakfast,” she says. “Try different fasting windows, listen to your body, and stay hydrated during fasting.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

