Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Fitness Coach Lost 95 Pounds by Taking These 6 Steps

One trainer and weight loss warrior reveals exactly what she did to lose nearly 100 pounds.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Andrea Michelle andimichellefit
Copyright andimichellefit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? It may be as simple as implementing a few healthy habits into your routine, says one expert. Andrea Michelle is an online coach and certified personal trainer who helps “women love their bodies and get strong AF,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what she did to lose 95 pounds. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally, & if I was someone who wanted to do the same in 2025, here’s what I’d do,” she captioned the post. “Steps to kickstart your weight loss journey.”

Step One: Eat in a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do, is eat in a calorie deficit. “Calculate your TDEE (there are lots of online calculators) and ensure you are consistently eating below your maintenance requirements. This can be as little as 100- 200 calories below maintenance, as long as you are consistent you will lose fat,” she writes.

Step Two: Don’t Eliminate Foood Groups You Like

Next, don’t eliminate any food groups or foods you enjoy. “Work these foods into your meal plan, prioritize variety and plan for treats. All foods fit! If you enjoy the foods you are eating it will be much easier to stick to your deficit,” she suggests.

Step Three: Prioritize Protein

The third step is prioritizing protein. “Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly it boosts metabolism, it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, this means more of the weight you lose is fat,” she writes.

What Science Says About Protein

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Step Four: Have a Step Goal

Next, have a step goal. “I did no formal cardio while losing weight. Instead, I focused on increasing my NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) and had a goal of hitting at least 10 thousand steps per day. If this is a big jump for you start by increasing your steps slowly over time. Pick a step goal that is challenging but realistic,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

How Many Steps?

How many steps should you walk? According to a 2018 study in Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day is linked to weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Step Five: Lift Weights

“Focus on strength training regularly with progressive overload,” is step five. “Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle, we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she writes.

Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Step Six: Be Patient

And the last step? Be patient. “Remember progress takes time. Short term fixes = short term results. Be patient with yourself and celebrate all the small wins along the way!” she writes.

See Her Before-and-After

In another recent post, Andi shared her amazing before-and-after photos. “Transformation photos will show you what I lost, but they don’t show you everything I’ve gained in the process- strength, confidence, determination, self love, discipline,” she wrote. “Photo on the left is from Oct. 2023. Photo on the right is from Sept. 2024.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

sustainable-weight-losssuccess-stories-transformations

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 95 Pounds by Taking These 6 Steps

Andrea Michelle andimichellefit
Copyright andimichellefit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? It may be as simple as implementing a few healthy habits into your routine, says one expert. Andrea Michelle is an online coach and certified personal trainer who helps “women love their bodies and get strong AF,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what she did to lose 95 pounds. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally, & if I was someone who wanted to do the same in 2025, here’s what I’d do,” she captioned the post. “Steps to kickstart your weight loss journey.”

Step One: Eat in a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do, is eat in a calorie deficit. “Calculate your TDEE (there are lots of online calculators) and ensure you are consistently eating below your maintenance requirements. This can be as little as 100- 200 calories below maintenance, as long as you are consistent you will lose fat,” she writes.

Step Two: Don’t Eliminate Foood Groups You Like

Next, don’t eliminate any food groups or foods you enjoy. “Work these foods into your meal plan, prioritize variety and plan for treats. All foods fit! If you enjoy the foods you are eating it will be much easier to stick to your deficit,” she suggests.

Step Three: Prioritize Protein

The third step is prioritizing protein. “Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly it boosts metabolism, it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, this means more of the weight you lose is fat,” she writes.

What Science Says About Protein

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Step Four: Have a Step Goal

Next, have a step goal. “I did no formal cardio while losing weight. Instead, I focused on increasing my NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) and had a goal of hitting at least 10 thousand steps per day. If this is a big jump for you start by increasing your steps slowly over time. Pick a step goal that is challenging but realistic,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

How Many Steps?

How many steps should you walk? According to a 2018 study in Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day is linked to weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Step Five: Lift Weights

“Focus on strength training regularly with progressive overload,” is step five. “Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle, we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she writes.

Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Step Six: Be Patient

And the last step? Be patient. “Remember progress takes time. Short term fixes = short term results. Be patient with yourself and celebrate all the small wins along the way!” she writes.

See Her Before-and-After

In another recent post, Andi shared her amazing before-and-after photos. “Transformation photos will show you what I lost, but they don’t show you everything I’ve gained in the process- strength, confidence, determination, self love, discipline,” she wrote. “Photo on the left is from Oct. 2023. Photo on the right is from Sept. 2024.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Sheds 20lbs in 3 Months - 8 Tips!

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight without having to take extreme measures? Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post she shares how she did it. “8 calorie deficit tips you need to know if you’re going to be successful in losing weight. And exactly what helped me lose 20 pounds in 3 months,” she writes. “I have lost 20 pounds in less than 3 months and here my top 8 tips that will help you get better results easier and faster.”

Amp Up Your Fiber Intake

First, amp up your fiber intake. “Eat 25–35g of fiber daily,” she encourages. “Fiber helps keep you full and supports digestion. Great sources include fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, carrots), legumes (beans, lentils), and whole grains (oats, quinoa).”

Hydrate

Hydration is also important. “Drink ½ your weight (lbs) in ounces of water. Staying hydrated helps control hunger and supports overall health,” she writes, offering the following tips:

  • Start your day with a full glass of water.
  • Drink water before main meals.
  • Keep a water bottle handy during workouts.
  • Add electrolytes for flavor if needed.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Next, make sure you are eating enough protein. “Eat 0.8–1g of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. Protein is key to preserving muscle while losing fat and achieving a toned look,” she says. Great protein sources, per Ekay? Chicken breast, white fish (cod, tilapia), whey isolate protein powder, canned tuna, egg whites, shrimp, extra-lean ground turkey, extra-lean ground beef, non-fat Greek yogurt, and tofu.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also important. “Take 8,000–12,000 steps daily. Aim to hit this range consistently to maximize calorie burn through daily activity,” she advises.

Strength Training

Strength training is an important component of weight loss, says Ekay. “Lift weights 3–4 times a week,” she says. “Follow a structured program with enough volume for each muscle group. Use progressive overload by increasing reps, sets, weight, or time under tension. Start with compound movements (squats, deadlifts, bench press) and finish with isolation exercises.”

Snack on Low-Calorie, High-Volume Snack

She also recommends smart snacking. “Snack on low-calorie, high-volume foods. Examples: popcorn, strawberries, berries, and veggies with homemade dips like baby carrots, cucumbers, and peppers.”

Avoid Eating Carbs on an Empty Stomach

“Avoid eating carbs on an empty stomach,” she continues. “Have sweets or treats as dessert after your main meals. This helps control blood sugar and reduces cravings.”

Get Enough Sleep

Her last tip? Sleep 6–8 hours per night. “Sleep deprivation increases hunger and cravings the next day. If 7 hours of sleep isn’t possible, try a short midday power nap to recharge,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Smartnews Feed

Lose 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes

Coach Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes
Instagram.com/@conquering_cortisol_control
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast while healing your gut? Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally “cracked the code” to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new social media post, she reveals five habits that enabled her to lose weight fast and transform her look. “How to become unrecognizable in the next 6 months,” she writes across the video. “I started with these habits and a cortisol balancing, gut healing supplement that helped me lose 35 pounds in 4 months and gained back all my lost energy from high cortisol!” she added.

Hydrate

Her first habit has to do with hydration. “Drink your body weight in ounces,” she writes. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids daily and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). The Mayo Clinic explains that hydration helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walk and Lift Weights

Her second habit is two different workouts. “10,000 Steps per day & lifting,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. As for strength training, Mayo Clinic explains that it can help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. It may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Also, amp up your protein intake. “Increase your protein intake to (30 to 40g per meal),” she suggests. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

No Processed Food or Sugar

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about how many calories you eat, but what types of food, she says. “Cut out processed food/sugar,” she writes. Examples include anything made with white flour or sugar, packaged snacks, candy, or fast food.

Walk Barefoot Outside

Her fifth tip is unconventional. “Walk outside barefoot & daily get sunlight,” she writes. Vitamin D helps cells in your gut absorb bone-healthy nutrients calcium and phosphorus.

Consume Gut-Healing Herbs

Her last tip is to “add in natural herbs that not only heal your gut but help balance your cortisol,” she writes. “When I added it in the correct supplements, my weight loss journey skyrocketed after years of not being able to lose anything!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol

Fitness Coach Reveals 4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol
Instagram/@casiejericho
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to enjoy a night of drinking, even if you are trying to lose weight? One expert claims to have some tips to help you do this. Casie Jericho is a fitness coach who helps women “lose fat, tone up & regain confidence without “giving up wine or charcuterie,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a nw social media post she reveals her hacks for drinking alcohol and still losing weight. “4 things I do the day after drinking to not gain weight,” she writes, adding that they will help you to “avoid feeling sluggish and bloated!”

She Only Drinks Twice a Month

She starts with a disclaimer: She doesn’t drink often. “Reminder: I drink maybe once every two weeks. I know my body won’t be burning fat while it’s processing alcohol, and yes, it’s empty calories!” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

1. Start with a Protein-Packed Breakfast

Her first tip is to start with a protein-packed breakfast. “Start the day strong with at least 40g of protein!” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

She Recocmends This Ometlette

She shares the “easy, delicious option” recipe with 32 grams of protein. “Add a scoop of protein powder to your coffee or smoothie for an extra 8g!” she says.

  • Veggie Omelette
  • 3 eggs (18g protein)
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese (14g protein)
  • 1/2 cup spinach & peppers (nutrients + flavor!)
  • Top with salsa for extra zest!

2. Hydrate

Next, hydration is key. “Chug over 100oz of water with electrolytes!” she suggests. “Try this:Water + pinch of sea salt + squeeze of lemon + splash of coconut water = Your body will thank you!” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

3. Exercise: 10,000 Steps

Next, “Get moving!” she says, recommending 10,000 steps per day. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Also, Do This Quick Full-Body Workout

She also recommends doing “a quick full-body” workout. “Move your body, boost your energy, feel better!” she writes.

  • Squats: 3x12
  • Push-Ups: 3x10
  • Dumbbell Rows: 3x12
  • Plank: 3x30 sec.

3. Eat At Home

She also recommends eating at home. “Plan ahead to avoid cravings! Here’s a simple high-protein day,” she says.

  • Lunch: Grilled chicken salad + quinoa.
  • Snack: Greek yogurt + berries.
  • Dinner: Salmon + broccoli + sweet potatoes.

4. Get Back on Track

As for the “biggest tip” she says to keep on going. “Own your choices, move on, and get back on track. Overdoing cardio or binging on greasy takeout won’t help!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

These 3 Stretches Will Change Your Life

Liv Livinleggings
Copyright Livinleggings/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Feeling stiff and inflexible despite spending hours stretching? You're not alone. As a certified mobility coach and creator of the Yoga Rebel Method, Liv combines strength training and yoga to help thousands achieve their flexibility goals efficiently. With over 500K YouTube subscribers, she's known for challenging traditional approaches with science-backed methods. Now, she's revealing a simple three-stretch routine that could revolutionize your flexibility training.

The Science Behind Less Is More

"How often you stretch is more important than how long you stretch," Liv explains in her post. Research by Thomas and colleagues proves that spreading your stretching throughout the week yields better results than one lengthy session. What is the optimal weekly stretching time? Just 5-10 minutes total.

Why Most People Waste Time Stretching

According to Liv, studies show that stretching more than 10 minutes per week offers diminishing returns. "Stretching for five minutes or less across the week didn't have as good results as stretching for between five and ten minutes," she notes. "And importantly, more than 10 minutes looks like a little bit of a waste of time."


RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

The Perfect Stretching Formula

Research reveals that 30 seconds is the optimal time to hold each stretch. "30 seconds is better than 15, but 60 seconds brings no better results," Liv states. Combined with 2-3 sessions per week, this creates the perfect formula for flexibility gains without demanding daily commitment.

The Power of Multiple Sets

Just like strength training, flexibility improves through sets. Citing Taylor's research, Liv explains that optimal gains occur within 2-4 sets of stretches. "Take your stretch, hold it for that optimal 30 seconds and release and rest," she advises, recommending three sets per stretch.

Stretch One: The King Arthur

"Firstly King Arthur stretch at the wall," Liv introduces her opening move. This stretch targets your hip flexors and quadriceps simultaneously, making it incredibly efficient for improving lower body mobility. "Hold it for 30 seconds, switch sides and repeat three sets on each leg," she instructs. This foundational stretch sets the stage for improved posture and better lower body flexibility.

RELATED: 40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think

Stretch Two: The Butcher's Block and Frog Combo

Experienced female yoga instructor performing various asana poses using rectangular blocks

Shutterstock

Next in the sequence, Liv presents a powerful stretching pair. "Next up Butcher's block stretch. Again hold for 30 seconds then pair this with a frog stretch," she explains. This dynamic duo works together to open your hips and improve overall lower body mobility. Following her method, you'll "hold for 30 seconds and repeat this stretching pair for three sets."

Stretch Three: Single Leg Forward Fold

asian woman in white tank top is warming up on bed by bending forward to stretch single leg

Shutterstock

The final piece of the flexibility puzzle is what Liv calls the single leg forward fold. "30 seconds, switch sides and again repeat for three sets each leg," she directs. This stretch effectively targets your hamstrings while improving overall posterior chain flexibility, making it a perfect closer to the routine.


RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Making It Work For You

The key to success is consistency over intensity. Liv recommends scheduling three 10-minute sessions per week. "Mark your calendars and use that repeat function to keep yourself accountable," she emphasizes. This simple approach ensures steady progress without overwhelming your schedule.

Your Path to Lasting Flexibility

"If you want to improve your overall flexibility ask yourself if you can dedicate 10 minutes of stretching three times per week," Liv challenges. By following these science-backed principles and maintaining consistency with these three fundamental stretches, you're setting yourself up for significant flexibility improvements. Remember, it's not about stretching longer – it's about stretching smarter. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.