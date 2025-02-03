Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? It may be as simple as implementing a few healthy habits into your routine, says one expert. Andrea Michelle is an online coach and certified personal trainer who helps “women love their bodies and get strong AF,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what she did to lose 95 pounds. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally, & if I was someone who wanted to do the same in 2025, here’s what I’d do,” she captioned the post. “Steps to kickstart your weight loss journey.”
Step One: Eat in a Calorie Deficit
The first thing to do, is eat in a calorie deficit. “Calculate your TDEE (there are lots of online calculators) and ensure you are consistently eating below your maintenance requirements. This can be as little as 100- 200 calories below maintenance, as long as you are consistent you will lose fat,” she writes.
Step Two: Don’t Eliminate Foood Groups You Like
Next, don’t eliminate any food groups or foods you enjoy. “Work these foods into your meal plan, prioritize variety and plan for treats. All foods fit! If you enjoy the foods you are eating it will be much easier to stick to your deficit,” she suggests.
Step Three: Prioritize Protein
The third step is prioritizing protein. “Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly it boosts metabolism, it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, this means more of the weight you lose is fat,” she writes.
What Science Says About Protein
According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.
Step Four: Have a Step Goal
Next, have a step goal. “I did no formal cardio while losing weight. Instead, I focused on increasing my NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) and had a goal of hitting at least 10 thousand steps per day. If this is a big jump for you start by increasing your steps slowly over time. Pick a step goal that is challenging but realistic,” she writes.
RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.
How Many Steps?
How many steps should you walk? According to a 2018 study in Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day is linked to weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.
Step Five: Lift Weights
“Focus on strength training regularly with progressive overload,” is step five. “Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle, we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she writes.
Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss
According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills.
Step Six: Be Patient
And the last step? Be patient. “Remember progress takes time. Short term fixes = short term results. Be patient with yourself and celebrate all the small wins along the way!” she writes.
See Her Before-and-After
In another recent post, Andi shared her amazing before-and-after photos. “Transformation photos will show you what I lost, but they don’t show you everything I’ve gained in the process- strength, confidence, determination, self love, discipline,” she wrote. “Photo on the left is from Oct. 2023. Photo on the right is from Sept. 2024.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.