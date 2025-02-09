Skip to content
Coach Lost 23 Pounds in 7 Months with This Step-by-Step Plan

Her approach can help you slim down fast.

By Leah Groth Feb 09, 2025
Trish Koeslag
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Do you want to lose weight this year but aren’t sure how? Follow a step-by-step approach from a top expert. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she reveals how she lost 23 pounds in a little over half a year. “I went from 130lbs to 107lbs in 7 months, in perimenopause,” she says in the post, admitting it was “hard” and “wasn’t sustainable.”

She Started by Eating in a Calorie Deficit

Her first step? “From March to July, I ate in a calorie deficit,” she writes. “If you need to know your calorie deficit, comment MACROS and I’ll send you my free macro calculator.”

She Lifted Weights

Next, she started weightlifting. “I strength trained 4x/week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Walking 12,000 to 15,000 Steps Per Day

She also starting getting her steps in – lots of them! “I walked 12-15K steps every day (not including cardio),” she writes. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Also Did More Cardio

Aside from walking, she did cardio workouts. “I did cardio 4-6x per week ranging from 40-60 minutes,” she writes.

She Drank a Lot of Water

Hydration was also a part of her plan. “I drank 4L of water (with LMNT electrolytes),” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Got Enough Sleep

Those weren’t the only healthy habits she incorporated into her routine. “I slept. I kept stress levels low. I prioritized whole foods,” she said. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

She Took a Diet Break

Her next stage involved upping her calories. “I took a diet break from July to September. Calories got bumped up to maintenance for 2 months, cardio got reduced, steps stayed the same. Diet fatigue set in hard, and my Coach and I knew that it was time to call it,” she writes.

Then, She Started Fat Loss Again in September

After a few months, she was ready to shred again. “In September, I picked up fat loss again and worked my ass off for a photo shoot that I had booked,” she said.

She Achieved Her Goal, Then Reverse Dieted

“I achieved my goal – but that lifestyle was unsustainable. So, we reversed out of my deficit, brought calories back up, cardio back down and now I live happily ever after in maintenance until I want to cut again,” she said.

It Wasn’t Easy, But Rewarding

“Fat loss isn’t easy but the reward for achieving a goal is priceless,” she concludes. She also recommends downloading a macro calculator. “It will tell you how many calories and macros to eat for your goals,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Lose 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes

Coach Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes
Instagram.com/@conquering_cortisol_control
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast while healing your gut? Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally “cracked the code” to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new social media post, she reveals five habits that enabled her to lose weight fast and transform her look. “How to become unrecognizable in the next 6 months,” she writes across the video. “I started with these habits and a cortisol balancing, gut healing supplement that helped me lose 35 pounds in 4 months and gained back all my lost energy from high cortisol!” she added.

Hydrate

Her first habit has to do with hydration. “Drink your body weight in ounces,” she writes. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids daily and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). The Mayo Clinic explains that hydration helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walk and Lift Weights

Her second habit is two different workouts. “10,000 Steps per day & lifting,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. As for strength training, Mayo Clinic explains that it can help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. It may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Also, amp up your protein intake. “Increase your protein intake to (30 to 40g per meal),” she suggests. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

No Processed Food or Sugar

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about how many calories you eat, but what types of food, she says. “Cut out processed food/sugar,” she writes. Examples include anything made with white flour or sugar, packaged snacks, candy, or fast food.

Walk Barefoot Outside

Her fifth tip is unconventional. “Walk outside barefoot & daily get sunlight,” she writes. Vitamin D helps cells in your gut absorb bone-healthy nutrients calcium and phosphorus.

Consume Gut-Healing Herbs

Her last tip is to “add in natural herbs that not only heal your gut but help balance your cortisol,” she writes. “When I added it in the correct supplements, my weight loss journey skyrocketed after years of not being able to lose anything!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Dylan Hornof dylanjfit
Copyright dylanjfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you just getting started on your weight loss journey and are overwhelmed by all the advice you are getting? According to one expert, there is a simple, foolproof approach. Dylan Hornof is a personal trainer and fitness coach who transformed her body and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals that a handful of habits were instrumental in her weight loss. “5 things I’ve done to lose 20lbs and keep it off for years,” she writes in the post.

Drinking Less Alcohol

You might consider putting down the bottle if you are drinking your calories. Dylan reveals that drinking less helped her lose more weight. “I worked through my relationship with alcohol - I had to break the habit of drinking multiple days on the weekend,” she said. There is another non-weight-related benefit. “This helped me lose lbs and lower a lot of inflammation in my body and face)” she says.

Walking More

Dylan also recommends walking. “A walk a day (move your body more) it’s that simple. We are not meant to sit all day. Outside, on a treadmill - get your steps in!” she says. How much should you walk for weight loss, according to science? A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eating Consistently

It can be tempting to starve yourself to lose weight. However, Dylan points out that you need to fuel your body. “Ate MORE food consistently. Hear me out - when you’re eating 1,200 calories and falling off all the time you’re not going see results. Up your calories and find consistency with your food,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Strength Training with Purpose

Dylan points out that you should focus on quality over quantity in your strength training workout. “I train with purpose. My weight lifting is intentional - I push myself and challenge myself with the weights I use,” she says.

Focusing on Whole Foods

And finally, she cleaned up her diet. “I stopped hitting my macros with whatever food I could fit in. I choose to eat 90% whole foods everyday (I do believe in balance and I am a huge foodie - you CAN fit ‘fun’ foods in) but focusing on more clean foods helped me feel less ‘puffy’.” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Sheds 20lbs in 3 Months - 8 Tips!

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight without having to take extreme measures? Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post she shares how she did it. “8 calorie deficit tips you need to know if you’re going to be successful in losing weight. And exactly what helped me lose 20 pounds in 3 months,” she writes. “I have lost 20 pounds in less than 3 months and here my top 8 tips that will help you get better results easier and faster.”

Amp Up Your Fiber Intake

First, amp up your fiber intake. “Eat 25–35g of fiber daily,” she encourages. “Fiber helps keep you full and supports digestion. Great sources include fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, carrots), legumes (beans, lentils), and whole grains (oats, quinoa).”

Hydrate

Hydration is also important. “Drink ½ your weight (lbs) in ounces of water. Staying hydrated helps control hunger and supports overall health,” she writes, offering the following tips:

  • Start your day with a full glass of water.
  • Drink water before main meals.
  • Keep a water bottle handy during workouts.
  • Add electrolytes for flavor if needed.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Next, make sure you are eating enough protein. “Eat 0.8–1g of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. Protein is key to preserving muscle while losing fat and achieving a toned look,” she says. Great protein sources, per Ekay? Chicken breast, white fish (cod, tilapia), whey isolate protein powder, canned tuna, egg whites, shrimp, extra-lean ground turkey, extra-lean ground beef, non-fat Greek yogurt, and tofu.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also important. “Take 8,000–12,000 steps daily. Aim to hit this range consistently to maximize calorie burn through daily activity,” she advises.

Strength Training

Strength training is an important component of weight loss, says Ekay. “Lift weights 3–4 times a week,” she says. “Follow a structured program with enough volume for each muscle group. Use progressive overload by increasing reps, sets, weight, or time under tension. Start with compound movements (squats, deadlifts, bench press) and finish with isolation exercises.”

Snack on Low-Calorie, High-Volume Snack

She also recommends smart snacking. “Snack on low-calorie, high-volume foods. Examples: popcorn, strawberries, berries, and veggies with homemade dips like baby carrots, cucumbers, and peppers.”

Avoid Eating Carbs on an Empty Stomach

“Avoid eating carbs on an empty stomach,” she continues. “Have sweets or treats as dessert after your main meals. This helps control blood sugar and reduces cravings.”

Get Enough Sleep

Her last tip? Sleep 6–8 hours per night. “Sleep deprivation increases hunger and cravings the next day. If 7 hours of sleep isn’t possible, try a short midday power nap to recharge,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

He Lost 100 Lbs Eating These 50 Low-Calorie Foods

Dusty Young Nutrition & Fitness Coach
Copyright dusty.coaches/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

The age-old weight loss dilemma: How do you satisfy your hunger while cutting calories? Weight loss coach Dusty Young, who shed 100 pounds on his own journey, has cracked the code with a revolutionary approach that's taking social media by storm. The self-described "recovering fat kid" has compiled a game-changing list of 50 nearly zero-calorie foods that could transform your weight loss journey – and the best part? You can eat them virtually guilt-free.

"The math of weight loss is simple: you need to consume fewer calories than you burn," Young explains in his post. "But that doesn't mean you have to go hungry." His viral posts reveal a strategic approach to weight management that focuses on low-calorie, high-volume foods that keep you satisfied while maintaining a caloric deficit.

Young's method isn't just about what to eat – it's about how to eat smart. He advocates for loading up on nutrient-rich, filling foods that won't derail your calorie goals. His three-pronged strategy includes using these foods to bulk up meals, snacking on them between meals to manage hunger, and combining them with protein for lasting satiety.

Ready to transform your weight loss journey? Keep reading to discover all 50 zero-calorie foods (sorted by calories per 100g) that could change the way you think about dieting forever. Your path to sustainable weight loss starts here.

50.Cottage cheese (fat-free): 48 calories

Packed with protein and calcium, fat-free cottage cheese supports muscle maintenance and bone health. It's a creamy, satisfying addition to meals—spread it on toast, mix it into smoothies, or pair it with fruit for a balanced snack.

49.White fish (like cod): 48 calories

Fresh fish, raw cod fillets with addition of herbs and lemonShutterstock

Lean, high in protein, and low in calories, white fish like cod helps build muscle while keeping you full. Try it grilled with lemon and herbs for a light but flavorful meal.

48.Cranberries (fresh): 46 calories

Organic Raw Red Cranberries in a Bowl Ready to Use

Shutterstock

These tart little berries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, great for immune support. Toss them into oatmeal, blend them into smoothies, or add them to a salad for a refreshing zing.

47.Raspberries: 45 calories

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.Shutterstock

With a high fiber content and natural sweetness, raspberries keep digestion in check while satisfying sugar cravings. Sprinkle them on yogurt or enjoy a handful as a low-calorie snack.

46.Blueberries: 45 calories

Fresh,Blueberry,antioxidants,fruit,food,berries,berryShutterstock

Known for their brain-boosting antioxidants, blueberries are also packed with vitamin C. Eat them fresh, frozen, or blended into a protein shake for an easy nutrition boost.

45.Edamame (boiled): 44 calories

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with saltShutterstock

A plant-based protein powerhouse, edamame is rich in fiber and essential nutrients. Snack on them with a pinch of sea salt or toss them into salads for extra protein.

44.Brussels sprouts: 43 calories

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetableShutterstock

These mini cabbages are loaded with fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants that support digestion and overall health. Roast them with olive oil for a crispy, caramelized side dish.

43.Blackberries: 43 calories

Girl,Holding,Up,A,Glass,Bowl,Of,Blackberries.,Blackberries,InShutterstock

A fiber-rich berry packed with vitamin C, blackberries help with digestion and immune function. They taste great in smoothies, yogurt, or straight out of the container.

42.Papaya: 43 calories

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

This tropical fruit is full of vitamin C and digestive enzymes that support gut health. Enjoy it fresh, blended into a smoothie, or sprinkled with a dash of lime juice.

41.Sugar snap peas: 42 calories

Snap peas placed on an old wooden board. Close-up, image of snap peas.Shutterstock

Crunchy, naturally sweet, and full of vitamin C, sugar snap peas make the perfect guilt-free snack. Eat them raw or toss them into stir-fries for extra texture.

40.Grapefruit: 42 calories

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Loaded with vitamin C and hydration-boosting properties, grapefruit is known for supporting metabolism. Eat half a grapefruit in the morning for a refreshing start to the day.

39.Carrots: 41 calories

Bunch of carrots in basket. Fresh carrots bunch. Fresh organic carrots.Shutterstock

A top source of beta-carotene, carrots support eye health and provide natural sweetness. Munch on them raw with hummus or roast them for a delicious side.

38.Miso soup: 40 calories

Healthy Japanese Tofu Miso Soup with Green Onions

Shutterstock

Fermented miso paste gives this soup gut-friendly probiotics while keeping calories low. Sip on it as a light starter to curb hunger before meals.

37.Honeydew melon: 36 calories

Fresh whole and cut honeydew melons on white wooden table, closeup

Shutterstock

High in water and vitamin C, honeydew is a refreshing way to stay hydrated. Enjoy chilled cubes as a snack or blend it into a smoothie for a cooling treat.

36.Kale: 35 calories

kaleShutterstock

This leafy green is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants for overall health. Add it to salads, blend it into smoothies, or bake it into crispy kale chips.

35.Pumpkin puree: 35 calories

Homemade organic pumpkin puree in glass jars and mini pumpkins on dark background close up. Ingredient for autumn or winter recipes. Seasonal cooking concept. Fall time. Macro with shallow dof.

Shutterstock

Low in calories but high in fiber and beta-carotene, pumpkin puree is great for digestion and eye health. Stir it into oatmeal, yogurt, or soups for a seasonal boost.

34.Broccoli: 34 calories

Fresh green broccoli on a dark brown background. Macro photo green fresh vegetable broccoli. Green Vegetables for diet and healthy eating. Organic food.Shutterstock

A nutrient-dense veggie, broccoli is rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Steam it, roast it, or toss it into stir-fries for a satisfying crunch.

33.Cantaloupe: 34 calories

Whole and sliced \u200b\u200bmelon, honeydew melon or melon cantaloupe and food texture close up. Cantaloupe melon composition and design elements.Shutterstock

This juicy melon delivers vitamins A and C while keeping you hydrated. Eat it as a snack or add it to a fruit salad for natural sweetness.

32.Okra: 33 calories

Farm fresh raw okra slices on wooden rustic aged chopping board. Close up of Lady Fingers or Okra over wooden background.Shutterstock

A unique veggie with gut-friendly fiber, okra supports digestion and heart health. Sauté it, add it to soups, or try it roasted for a crispy treat.

31.Strawberries: 32 calories

Female holding ripe strawberry in hands. Harvest of fresh juicy strawberry on farmShutterstock

Low in calories but high in vitamin C and antioxidants, strawberries are a deliciously healthy treat. Slice them over oatmeal, yogurt, or eat them on their own for a naturally sweet snack.

30.Green Beans: 31 calories

Green beans in a steel strainer sieve metal on a white wooden table, selective focus.Shutterstock

A fiber-rich veggie packed with vitamins C and K, green beans support digestion and bone health. Enjoy them steamed, sautéed, or roasted for a low-calorie side dish.

29.Leeks: 31 calories

Macro photo green onion leek. Stock photo lettuce vegetable background

Shutterstock

Mildly sweet and loaded with prebiotics, leeks support gut health and digestion. Use them in soups, stir-fries, or roasted with a drizzle of olive oil.

28.Watermelon: 30 calories

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

With over 90% water content, watermelon keeps you hydrated while delivering a dose of vitamin C. Enjoy fresh slices on hot days or blend it into a refreshing drink.

27.Red Peppers: 27-30 calories

Red bell peppers on a counter in the supermarket. A large number of red peppers in a pileShutterstock

Red bell peppers are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting skin and immune health. Eat them raw with hummus, roast them for a smoky flavor, or add to stir-fries.

26.Turnips: 28 calories

Bunch of purple and yellow turnips on a rustic wooden table.Shutterstock

A low-calorie root vegetable rich in fiber and vitamin C, turnips help digestion and immunity. Roast them like potatoes, mash them, or slice them into soups.

25.Banana Peppers: 27 calories

Banana Peppers Raw Organic Yellow Banana Peppers Ready to Cut

Shutterstock

Mildly spicy and tangy, banana peppers are loaded with vitamin C and add a zesty kick to meals. Use them in salads, sandwiches, or as a crunchy snack.

24.Eggplant: 25 calories

Eggplants and other vegatables on display at farmer's marketShutterstock

Full of fiber and antioxidants, eggplant is a heart-healthy, versatile veggie. Grill it, roast it, or use it in low-calorie pasta dishes for extra texture.

23.Cabbage (Green): 25 calories

young cabbage grows in the farmer field, growing cabbage in the open field. agricultural businessShutterstock

A crunchy, fiber-packed vegetable that supports digestion and heart health. Shred it for slaws, stir-fry it, or add it to soups for a nutrient boost.

22.Cauliflower: 25 calories

Fresh cauliflower on wooden tableShutterstock

A low-calorie alternative to starchy carbs, cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin C. Roast it, mash it like potatoes, or blend into a creamy soup.

21.Cauliflower Rice: 25 calories

Freshly grated raw cauliflower rice in wooden bowlShutterstock

A great low-carb swap for regular rice, cauliflower rice is packed with fiber and nutrients. Sauté it with garlic and herbs for a light, flavorful side dish.

20.Arugula: 25 calories

Arugula on a white background. Raw and fresh arugula, green leaves, from above.Shutterstock

This peppery green is rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, supporting bone and heart health. Toss it into salads, add it to sandwiches, or mix it into pasta dishes.

19.Salsa (fresh): 25 calories

Bowl of tasty Pico de Gallo salsa on tableShutterstock

Made from fresh tomatoes, onions, and peppers, salsa is low in calories but big on flavor. Spoon it over grilled chicken, eggs, or salads for a tangy kick.

18.Water Chestnuts: 24 calories

peeled water chestnuts

Shutterstock

These crunchy, water-filled veggies are low in calories and high in antioxidants. Add them to stir-fries, salads, or soups for extra texture.

17.Radicchio: 23 calories

Woman with ripe radicchios on black background, closeup

Shutterstock

A slightly bitter leafy vegetable, radicchio is full of fiber and antioxidants that aid digestion. Grill it, toss it into salads, or pair it with balsamic for a delicious contrast.

16.Spinach: 23 calories

Background from fresh green spinach leaves with water drops. Texture of raw organic baby spinach close up. Food backgroundShutterstock

Packed with iron, fiber, and vitamins A and C, spinach supports overall health. Add it to smoothies, salads, or omelets for a nutrient boost.

15.Spinach (cooked): 23 calories

vegetarian food cooked spinach in black dish

Shutterstock

Cooking spinach enhances its iron absorption while keeping it low in calories. Sauté it with garlic, toss it into soups, or mix it into pasta dishes for a nutritious touch.

14.Mushrooms: 22 calories

Fresh champignon mushrooms on wooden table, closeup. Space for textShutterstock

Low in calories but high in flavor, mushrooms provide important minerals like selenium and potassium. Sauté them, toss them into soups, or use them as a meat substitute in burgers and stir-fries.

13.Asparagus: 20 calories

Asparagus. Fresh Asparagus. Pickled Green Asparagus. Bunches of green asparagus in basket, top view- ImageShutterstock

A natural diuretic, asparagus helps reduce bloating while delivering vitamins A, C, and K. Roast it with olive oil, steam it, or chop it into salads for a fresh crunch.

12.Bell Peppers: 20 calories

Red, Green and Yellow Bell PeppersShutterstock

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, bell peppers support immune health while adding natural sweetness to meals. Enjoy them raw, roasted, or stuffed with lean protein for a satisfying dish.

11.Sauerkraut: 19 calories

Homemade sauerkraut with black pepper and parsley in wooden bowl on rustic background. Top view. Copy space.Shutterstock

Fermented and full of probiotics, sauerkraut supports gut health and digestion. Add it to sandwiches, salads, or eat it as a tangy side dish.

10.Tomato: 18 calories

Ripe,Tomato,Plant,Growing,In,Greenhouse.,Tasty,Red,Heirloom,Tomatoes.Shutterstock

Rich in lycopene, an antioxidant linked to heart health, tomatoes are both nutritious and hydrating. Eat them fresh in salads, blend them into sauces, or snack on cherry tomatoes.

9.Zucchini: 17 calories

several zucchini isolated on a wooden table

Shutterstock

A versatile, fiber-rich veggie that’s great for digestion, zucchini is perfect for low-carb meals. Spiralize it into zoodles, roast it, or add it to stir-fries.

8.Celery: 16 calories

Bunch,Of,Fresh,Celery,Stalk,With,Leaves.,Studio,PhotoShutterstock

Mostly water but packed with fiber, celery keeps you hydrated and full. Dip it in hummus, add it to soups, or enjoy it as a crunchy snack.

7.Radish: 16 calories

Fresh radish harvest on soil in garden.

Shutterstock

A peppery, crunchy veggie with detoxifying properties, radishes support digestion and hydration. Slice them into salads, eat them raw, or pickle them for extra flavor.

6.Kimchi: 15 calories

Korean,Traditional,Kimchi,On,A,Dark,Background.Shutterstock

This spicy, fermented Korean dish is packed with probiotics that promote gut health. Enjoy it as a side dish, mix it into stir-fries, or top off your favorite grain bowl.

5.Broth (chicken or vegetable): 15 calories

Bone,Broth,Chicken,diet,foodShutterstock

A low-calorie way to add flavor, broth is rich in minerals and helps with hydration. Use it as a base for soups, stews, or sip it warm as a light, savory snack.

4.Lettuce (Iceberg): 14 calories

Chopped iceberg lettuce -ingridient for cooking Studio PhotoShutterstock

Crisp and refreshing, iceberg lettuce is mostly water but still provides fiber and hydration. Use it as a base for salads, in wraps, or as a crunchy burger topping.

3.Cucumber: 12 calories

Portion of fresh and healthy Cucumbers (close-up shot)Shutterstock

With high water content and a refreshing crunch, cucumbers help with hydration and digestion. Slice them into salads, infuse them in water, or snack on them plain.

2.Dill Pickles: 12 calories

Fresh pickled cucumbers in a bowl with garlic and dill on a concrete table, village harvest, homemade pickling recipe, cucumbers and ingredients for pickling, home canning concept,

Shutterstock

Tangy and satisfying, dill pickles add a crunchy, salty kick without many calories. Enjoy them as a snack, chop them into salads, or add them to sandwiches.

1.Sugar-free Jello: 11 calories

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar free

Shutterstock

A light, guilt-free dessert, sugar-free Jello satisfies your sweet tooth with almost no calories. Enjoy it on its own or mix it with fruit for extra flavor and texture. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Core Moves That Beat Kegels

Dr. Kristie Ennis drkristieennis
Copyright drkristieennis/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 09, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking for a more effective way to strengthen your core and pelvic floor? Dr. Christy Ennis, DPT, has developed a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional Kegel exercises. "We're gonna get deep in there to help work that six pack a little bit and to support our back all without doing kegels," says Dr. Ennis, explaining how these carefully selected movements can help build foundational strength while protecting your spine.

Set Your Foundation Right

Start by finding your optimal position. "Before we get started with the exercises, we wanna make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis explains in her post. Lie on your back, either on the floor or in bed, and gently rock your pelvis until you find a comfortable position. Draw your belly button toward your spine while maintaining natural breathing.

Begin With Controlled Marches

Middle age beautiful sportwoman smiling happy. Lying down on mat practicing yoga doing bridge pose at gymShutterstock

The sequence starts with gentle marching movements. "I'm raising just a little bit while still keeping those ab muscles engaged and not tilting that pelvis from side to side," Dr. Ennis demonstrates. This controlled movement helps activate your deep core muscles while maintaining pelvic stability.

Progress to Gentle Crunches

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

With hands behind your head or crossed over your chest, perform small, controlled crunches. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis emphasizes. "I'm trying to help protect that spine a little. And I'm really thinking about leading with those lower abs as I go."

Combine Core Movements

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Merge the crunch with knee lifts for increased engagement. Dr. Ennis notes, "Upper body and my legs are moving, but that core, that center is really trying to stay nice and stabilized." This combination helps integrate multiple muscle groups while maintaining core stability.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Target Side Core Muscles

Abs workout - fitness woman working out on beach doing russian twists abs exercises with raised legs for stomach weight loss toning. Fit body oblique muscles training Asian girl.

Shutterstock

The oblique reach exercise adds rotational stability. Keep your gaze upward while reaching across your body, maintaining proper form throughout. "It's really important to make sure that you are focusing in on that form and how you're moving," Dr. Ennis advises.

Master the Single Leg Extension

Single athletic woman with blond hair in blue outfit on back stretching hamstring muscles for leg in mid airShutterstock

This movement challenges core stability while protecting your back. Dr. Ennis recommends starting slowly: "If you are just starting out and new to exercise or back after an injury, make sure you listen to your body. I would start out with two to three non-consecutive days."

Practice the Struggling Turtle

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot

Shutterstock

This modified dead bug exercise coordinates opposite arm and leg movements. "Dead bugs don't move," Dr. Ennis jokes, explaining why she renamed this effective core stabilization exercise. The focus remains on maintaining central stability while moving limbs.

Bridge for Multiple Benefits

Side view of young woman doing gymnastics the half bridge pose in fitness studio or home practices yoga warming up exercises for spine, backbend, strengthening back and shoulders muscles.Shutterstock

"Research has actually shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles or those Kegel muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis shares. This exercise also helps with prolapse and hip mobility.

Flow Through Cat-Cow

Calm of Athlete Attractive Asian woman relaxing in yoga Cat Cow Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in front of beautiful nature views,comfortable and relax in vacationsShutterstock

On hands and knees, move through spinal flexion and extension. This yoga-inspired movement not only helps the pelvic floor but also engages the core through its full range of motion. "We're getting some nice movement through the pelvis, which helps that pelvic floor too," explains Dr. Ennis.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Challenge Yourself With Hover Work

Pilates or yoga. A slender athletic girl on the mat performs a stand on all fours. Exercise Quadruped. This is the starting position for wellness exercises. Isolated on a white background. Visual aid

Shutterstock

The final exercise involves hovering your knees while in a quadruped position. "The abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. This advanced movement integrates all the previous work while challenging your core stability.


Remember: These exercises are designed to work together as a complete system for core and pelvic floor strength. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout, proper form and gradual progression are key to achieving optimal results. Start with 2-3 non-consecutive days per week and build up as your strength improves. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Nutrition & Diet

Nurse Lost 80 Lbs by Doing “10 Weird Things”

Allie Janszen alliejanszen
Copyright alliejanszen/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are all the conventional weight loss habits and tips not working for you? Try some unique methods one expert recommends. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional things that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. “10 weird things I do that actually work and helped me lose 80 pounds of fat & inflammation,” she writes.

Infrared Saunas

The first thing that helps her is taking infrared saunas. She does this three times a week “to help with detox, inflammation, & brain health.

Increased Her Step Count

Next, she increased her step count to at least 8-10k steps/day. “Usually end up between 10-14,000 steps per day with help from my walking pad,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Red Light Therapy

She also started doing red light therapy sessions. She says it helps to “decrease inflammation” works as a “pain reliever,” and “improves cell function.”

Lymphatic Massage and Dry Brushing

Her fourth healthy habit is lymphatics like massage and dry brushing.

“Every day before getting in the shower to help promote lymph fluid movement for enhanced detoxification,”

Supplementation

Supplementation is also key, she says. She takes supplements like creatine, collagen, and salt and electrolytes in her morning water bottle. These “help build muscle” are “great for joint health,” and aid in “cellular hydration and hormone balance.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Progressive Overload Training

When it comes to her workouts she does progressive overload weight training. She aims for three to five times a week, “just depending how my body feels that week.”

Stress Reduction Techniques

Next, she practices “stress reduction techniques” like legs up the wall “to regulate my nervous system & balance cortisol levels post-workout.

Vagal Toning Techniques

A unique practice she does? Vagal toning techniques like cold rolling, she says. It also helps with “nervous system regulation, which helps balance cortisol levels.”

Sleep

“Better sleep strategies,” like getting weight to 10 hours of sleep per night, have also been a game-changer. A few of the things she does? She sprays magnesium spray on her feet before bed and avoids screens one hour before going to sleep.

Getting Outside

Her final tip? “Get outside daily — especially with the morning sun and walk after meals,” she writes. She tries to get out within two hours of sunrise “to help synch my circadian rhythm. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

