Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Lost 100 Pounds with This Simple Step-by-Step Approach

This plan helped her lose a lot of weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Tameika Gentles tameikag
Copyright tameikag/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight, one step at a time? Tameika Gentles is a fitness coach and weight loss warrior who dropped a whopping 100 pounds sustainably. She recently offered a “JUICY step-by-step breakdown of how to lose 50 lbs and keep the weight off for good,” she writes. “If you’ve ever wondered why some people seem to drop weight effortlessly while you feel like you’ve been riding the struggle bus for years, let me tell you the truth. It’s not effortless, but their secret lies in their daily habits. And I know this first hand because I’ve lost 100 lbs and have kept the weight off for 18 years! So, here’s step-by-step what you need to do.”

Step 1: First 10 lbs

“Walk 8-10K steps a day. That’s it. This month, all you’re doing is moving more. Start small—pace while on calls, park farther away, get a walking pad, or go for a quick evening walk. No excuses,” she writes.

Step 2: Next 10 lbs

“Hydrate and nourish,” is step two. “Drink 2L of water daily. Add 1 cup of veggies to your meals. Aim for 100g of protein a day. Focus on adding healthy habits, not cutting things out. Keep walking 8-10K steps.”

Step 3: Next 10 lbs

Step three? “Hit the weights,” she says. “Strength train 3x a week to supercharge your results. Building muscle speeds up your metabolism and reshapes your body. Start light, focus on form, and keep it consistent.”

Step 4: 40 lbs Down

“Progressive overload is your new bestie,” is step four. “Gradually increase the weight you lift or extend your sessions slightly each week. This keeps your body challenged and growing stronger without risking injury.”

Step 5: Last 10 lbs

“Create a slight calorie deficit,” is the fifth step. “Not by cutting out foods, but by being mindful: Watch your portions for oils, dressings, and sauces. Cut back on mindless snacking.”

You Don’t Need to Fast

In another post, she reveals five mistakes she made that prevented her from losing weight, starting with fasting. “Fasting can work for some, but it’s not a must for results. Skipping meals often leads to overeating later, slows your metabolism, and can mess with your hormones. Sustainable weight loss is about finding balance, not extremes,” she writes.

She Also Recommends Staying Away From Low Carb Diets

She also recommends staying off low-carb diets. “Cutting carbs might lead to quick results, but is it realistic for life? Carbs fuel your body and mind—they’re not the enemy. You don’t need to cut out entire food groups to see progress,” she says.

Don’t Be Obsessive with Exercise

The third thing you don’t need to do? Excessive exercise. “More isn’t always better. It’s about consistency. 30 minutes of daily movement for a year beats an intense 3-week overhaul that leads to burnout and months of inactivity,” she writes.

No Detoxes

Also, stay away from detoxes. “Save your money. Your liver and kidneys are built-in detox powerhouses. Most detoxes are unnecessary (and some are even harmful). Focus on real, nourishing food instead,” she says.

Don’t Take Weight Loss Pills/Supplements

Finally, weight loss pills and supplements are also not needed. “They’re often unregulated, unsustainable, and don’t address the behaviors that lead to lasting change. I lost 100 lbs without them, and my clients succeed without them, too. You don’t need them,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-losssuccess-stories-transformations

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 50 Lbs by Making These 15 Changes

Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Coach Lost 50 Pounds with the Help of These 5 Sunday Habits
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Healthy Body

Coach Lost 75 Lbs by Making 5 Easy Changes

Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want 2025 to be the year you achieve all your weight loss goals? If the answer is yes, one expert claims that you may need to modify your behavior. Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new post, she reveals some changes she had to make to lose weight. “Realistic things I gave up in order to lose 75 pounds in less than a year,” she writes. “Here’s what I gave up to lose over 75lbs,” she writes in the post. “I went from 225/230 to 150 in less than a year! I gave up these things and finally saw HUGE results.”

She Stopped Viewing Foods as “Good” or “Bad”

The first thing she did? “I gave up viewing food as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. No single food makes you gain weight just like no single food makes you lose weight. Instead, I ate and enjoyed ALL food while staying in a deficit,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Stopped Viewing Exercise as Punishment

She also changed her mental approach to exercise. “I gave up thinking of exercise as a punishment. Exercise is a way to celebrate what your body can do and make it stronger for what you want it to be able to do, not a punishment for what it’s currently capable of. I also realized exercise can occur ANYWHERE! Not just in a gym,” she says.

She Stopped Looking for Quick Fixes

She then stopped searching for the easy way out. “I gave up looking for quick fixes. I tried every single fad diet and ‘quick fix’ out there. They don’t work and they aren’t sustainable. Instead, I focused on sustainable, realistic changes,” she wrote.

She Stopped Trying to “Speed It Up”

“ I gave up trying to speed it up,” she continued. “Weight loss is slow, but the time will pass anyway, and quitting won’t speed it up!!!”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Stopped Striving for Perfection

The last thing she did? “I gave up trying to be perfect. This isn’t all or nothing! Life happens! Aim for consistency, not perfection. Keep going when you have a day (or week) where you overeat. Enjoy the calories, and KEEP GOING!!” she wrote. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 12 Pounds With 10 Simple Changes

Jamie Sherman Jglass
Copyright Jglass/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight before summer? Start making small changes now, and you can. Jamie Sherman is a weight loss and nutrition coach who lost weight herself, transforming her body and life. In a few new posts, she reveals exactly how she did it. “You could look and feel like a completely different person in 3 months. Start today. Don't wait until it's summer and you realize you still feel uncomfortable in your body. Here's some of the things I’ve done to lose 12lbs and transform my body and life in a few months.”

Eat More Protein

The first change she suggests making is amping up your protein intake. “You should be eating at least .8g for your body weight in protein. This will help you stay full and satisfied throughout the day,” she writes.

Lift Weights

Her next suggestion is weightlifting. “I promise you won't get bulky from lifting. Strength Training has SO many benefits and one of them is help you lose fat and build muscle to create a lean, strong look. It also helps boost your metabolism,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Walk More

Also, you should walk more. “Increase your average daily steps by 2k,” advises Sherman. “If you're current average is 5,000steps/day, try to add a little more every day. Go take that walk after dinner, park your car further at the store, or just get up and walk around at the office. That adds up to 14,000 more steps/week which can make a huge different for fat loss.”

Sleep

Make sure to sleep to allow your body the time it needs to regenerate and recharge. “Aim to get at least 7 hours if you can!” writes Sherman.

Track Your Food

“Track your food,” she continues. “Not forever but so you can know what you're consuming if you're trying to lose fat.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Eat More Nutrients

In another post she added some more habits that helped her lose weight. “I’m now eating A LOT more. I was lacking nutrients and under-eating before. I’m a busy mom of 2 and I found myself skipping meals and just grabbing food when I was starving,” she writes.

Don’t Skip Breakfast

Don’t skip your morning meal. “I eat breakfast every single day. I used to fast until noon sometimes because I didn’t really think about food in the morning. Now I make sure to eat a big breakfast which gives me energy throughout the day and helps kickstart my metabolism,” she says.

Balance Macros

Balancing macros is key. “I went from trying to avoid carbs to now having the right amount of carbs, fat, and protein throughout the day. I eat a lot of carbs now and I’ve never felt better,” she writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Structure Your Workouts

You should also structure your workouts instead of winging it. “I shifted from taking a lot of random cardio classes to structured strength training,” shes ays.

Shift Your Mindset

And, her two last recommendations? “I shifted my identity and mindset through the process,” she says. “I went from thinking I knew what my body needed to lose weight (eating healthy and consistent work outs) to actually learning exactly what I needed for fat loss to achieve my specific goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Smartnews Feed

Lose 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes

Coach Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes
Instagram.com/@conquering_cortisol_control
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast while healing your gut? Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally “cracked the code” to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new social media post, she reveals five habits that enabled her to lose weight fast and transform her look. “How to become unrecognizable in the next 6 months,” she writes across the video. “I started with these habits and a cortisol balancing, gut healing supplement that helped me lose 35 pounds in 4 months and gained back all my lost energy from high cortisol!” she added.

Hydrate

Her first habit has to do with hydration. “Drink your body weight in ounces,” she writes. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids daily and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). The Mayo Clinic explains that hydration helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walk and Lift Weights

Her second habit is two different workouts. “10,000 Steps per day & lifting,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. As for strength training, Mayo Clinic explains that it can help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. It may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Also, amp up your protein intake. “Increase your protein intake to (30 to 40g per meal),” she suggests. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

No Processed Food or Sugar

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about how many calories you eat, but what types of food, she says. “Cut out processed food/sugar,” she writes. Examples include anything made with white flour or sugar, packaged snacks, candy, or fast food.

Walk Barefoot Outside

Her fifth tip is unconventional. “Walk outside barefoot & daily get sunlight,” she writes. Vitamin D helps cells in your gut absorb bone-healthy nutrients calcium and phosphorus.

Consume Gut-Healing Herbs

Her last tip is to “add in natural herbs that not only heal your gut but help balance your cortisol,” she writes. “When I added it in the correct supplements, my weight loss journey skyrocketed after years of not being able to lose anything!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Nutrition & Diet

He Lost 20 Lbs by Eating These 10 Foods

Mateo Ruperti lifting_with_mateo
Copyright lifting_with_mateo/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to eat your way to a slimmer waistline? Mateo Ruperti is a fat loss coach who helps “busy people lose 20 lbs in 90 days” with his LWM Blueprint. In a new post, he shares fruits that will help you burn fat faster. “10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals,” he says.

Berries

Berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – are great for fat-burning. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.​ApplesShutterstock

Next on his list is apples. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Also stock up on grapefruit. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says.

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board​AvocadoShutterstock

It’s no surprise that avocados made his list of fat-burning fruit. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he writes.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept​PineappleShutterstock

Pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Kiwi

fresh kiwi fruit as background​KiwisShutterstock

Kiwi is another tropical fruit with fat-burning powers. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” he says, calling it the “cheat code.”

Watermelon

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table​Low-Calorie FruitsShutterstock

Watermelon is sweet and will help you slim down. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.​PeachesShutterstock

Add peaches to your shopping cart for weight loss benefits. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he says.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

Another great fruit for fat loss? Papaya. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

The last fruit for weight loss? Oranges. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says.

Add Them to Your List

Add these to your shopping list and lose weight fast. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress!” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Switch From Fat-Storing to Fat-Burning

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable” by Spring Break
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? Your body might be holding onto fat instead of burning it. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist. “I help busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that a key reason you could be failing at weight loss is that your body isn’t in fat-burning mode. “Here’s the truth: Your body isn’t in fat-burning mode—it’s stuck in fat-storing mode,” she writes.

HIgh Intensity Workouts and Undereating Could Be Throwing Off Your Hormones

“High-intensity workouts and undereating can spike your cortisol (stress hormone), throw off your hormones, and tell your body to cling to fat—especially around your belly. To switch to fat-burning mode, you need to work with your body, not against it,” she says, explaining how to do it.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

First, Ditch Endless Cardio and Bootcamps

The first thing she recommonds? “Ditch the endless cardio and bootcamp workouts. While they might feel productive, they can elevate cortisol levels and keep your body in stress mode. This significantly stalls your fat loss,” she says.

Second, Strength Train

“Focus on strength training instead,” she continues. ”Building muscle not only tones your body but also boosts your metabolism so you burn more calories all day long—even while you’re resting. Strength training is the key to lasting fat loss after 35.”

Third, Don’t Starve Your Body

And third, “Stop starving your body,” she says. “Skipping meals or drastically cutting calories tanks your metabolism and leaves your body with no fuel to function. This survival mode makes it even harder to lose weight.”

Strength Train Three Times a Week

The Solution? “Swap the bootcamp and cardio-heavy classes for 3-4 strength training sessions per week,” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

And, Fuel Your Body with Protein, Fiber, and Healthy Carbs

You also need to make adjustments to your diet. “Fuel your body with protein, fiber, and healthy carbs at every meal- and be sure you’re eating ENOUGH to rev your metabolism and get you into fat burning mode,” she said.

Finally, Be Consistent

And last but not least, stick to it. “Focus on consistency—not extremes—to reset your metabolism and hormones,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Wake Up Earlier

In another post, she reveals more habits to shape up fast, starting with waking up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

Hydrate

She also recommends prioritizing hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Also, amp up your steps. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Transform Your Body in 7 Days

Kelsey Rose thekelseyrose_
​She Recommends “Habit Stacking”
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.

She Recommends “Habit Stacking”

Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

It Can Help Low Energy

“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”

Day 1: Meal Prep

She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Day 2: Walk

On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”

Day 3: Move at Home

On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”

Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic

On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes

On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.

Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness

On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.

Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility

And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Walk on Incline

In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.

Also, Do Strength and Pilates

Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.