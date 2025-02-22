Do you want to lose weight, one step at a time? Tameika Gentles is a fitness coach and weight loss warrior who dropped a whopping 100 pounds sustainably. She recently offered a “JUICY step-by-step breakdown of how to lose 50 lbs and keep the weight off for good,” she writes. “If you’ve ever wondered why some people seem to drop weight effortlessly while you feel like you’ve been riding the struggle bus for years, let me tell you the truth. It’s not effortless, but their secret lies in their daily habits. And I know this first hand because I’ve lost 100 lbs and have kept the weight off for 18 years! So, here’s step-by-step what you need to do.”
Step 1: First 10 lbs
“Walk 8-10K steps a day. That’s it. This month, all you’re doing is moving more. Start small—pace while on calls, park farther away, get a walking pad, or go for a quick evening walk. No excuses,” she writes.
Step 2: Next 10 lbs
“Hydrate and nourish,” is step two. “Drink 2L of water daily. Add 1 cup of veggies to your meals. Aim for 100g of protein a day. Focus on adding healthy habits, not cutting things out. Keep walking 8-10K steps.”
Step 3: Next 10 lbs
Step three? “Hit the weights,” she says. “Strength train 3x a week to supercharge your results. Building muscle speeds up your metabolism and reshapes your body. Start light, focus on form, and keep it consistent.”
Step 4: 40 lbs Down
“Progressive overload is your new bestie,” is step four. “Gradually increase the weight you lift or extend your sessions slightly each week. This keeps your body challenged and growing stronger without risking injury.”
Step 5: Last 10 lbs
“Create a slight calorie deficit,” is the fifth step. “Not by cutting out foods, but by being mindful: Watch your portions for oils, dressings, and sauces. Cut back on mindless snacking.”
You Don’t Need to Fast
In another post, she reveals five mistakes she made that prevented her from losing weight, starting with fasting. “Fasting can work for some, but it’s not a must for results. Skipping meals often leads to overeating later, slows your metabolism, and can mess with your hormones. Sustainable weight loss is about finding balance, not extremes,” she writes.
She Also Recommends Staying Away From Low Carb Diets
She also recommends staying off low-carb diets. “Cutting carbs might lead to quick results, but is it realistic for life? Carbs fuel your body and mind—they’re not the enemy. You don’t need to cut out entire food groups to see progress,” she says.
Don’t Be Obsessive with Exercise
The third thing you don’t need to do? Excessive exercise. “More isn’t always better. It’s about consistency. 30 minutes of daily movement for a year beats an intense 3-week overhaul that leads to burnout and months of inactivity,” she writes.
No Detoxes
Also, stay away from detoxes. “Save your money. Your liver and kidneys are built-in detox powerhouses. Most detoxes are unnecessary (and some are even harmful). Focus on real, nourishing food instead,” she says.
Don’t Take Weight Loss Pills/Supplements
Finally, weight loss pills and supplements are also not needed. "They're often unregulated, unsustainable, and don't address the behaviors that lead to lasting change. I lost 100 lbs without them, and my clients succeed without them, too. You don't need them," she says.