Fat Loss Coach Reveals 8 Ways to Lose the Max Amount of Fat in 2 Weeks

Try this sustainable approach.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 30, 2025
Francisco Torres, AKA the Belly Fat Pro
Are you trying to get in shape fast? According to one expert, you can do a few things to burn fat ASAP. Francisco Torres, AKA the Belly Fat Pro, is a fitness coach helping men over 40 lose weight fast. In a new post, he reveals 8 of his secret tips for getting the job done fast. “If I had to lose the maximum amount of fat in 2 weeks…This is exactly what I would do,” he says.

Nutrition

Torres recommends starting with nutrition. “To kickstart your fat loss journey, paying attention to your nutrition is crucial. Calculate your TDEE online and reduce 20/30% on that number,” he writes.

Protein

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Aim to consume around 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This will ensure you lose fat and not muscle keeping your body composition, energy levels and not comprising lean muscle. You don’t want to lose muscle, only fat,” he writes.

Choose Whole, Nutrient-Dense Foods

Next, choose whole, nutrient-dense foods. “Opting for unprocessed, nutrient-dense foods is essential for maximizing fat loss. Avoid junk food, refined carbs, and supplements as they can lead to inflammation, bloating, and unhealthy food cravings. Cutting out bread and refined carbs,” he writes.

Consider Ditching Daily

Some people may consider ditching dairy. “Consider cutting out protein bars, powders, and dairy products for 2 weeks to potentially experience improved skin and reduced bloating. Individuals intolerant to dairy may particularly benefit from this adjustment,” he writes.

Control Food Preparation

Next, control food preparation. “Preparing over 90% of your meals at home allows you to accurately hit your daily calorie intake target and avoid the uncertainties of macros when dining out. you know exactly what you’re eating and automatically makes it easier to control calories,” he writes.

Hydration and Alcohol Management

Make sure to hydrate and manage your alcohol intake. “Abstain from alcohol to reduce inflammation and eliminate empty calorie intake. Opt for water as your primary fluid source and prioritize building or maintaining muscle during your gym sessions,” he says.

Be Tactical About Your Workouts

Next, be tactical about your workouts. “Maximize your gym time by planning 5 sessions per week, and be flexible with your schedule as needed. On rest days, engage in active activities like walking 15k steps per day. Don’t do excessive cardio to prevent muscle loss,” he says.

Get Enought Sleep

And lastly, get enough rest. “Make sure you’re sleeping at least 7h per night as it’s during sleep that you actually burn fat and build muscle,” he says.

This Approach Is Sustainable and Not Extreme

“The approach above is far from being extreme and it can be perfectly sustainable for a healthy lifestyle. This can help you accelerate fat loss but please don’t focus on 2 week challenges and make sure you can lose fat, keep it off and make this journey pleasant,” he concludes the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

