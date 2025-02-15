Skip to content
Coach Reveals 10 Almost Zero-Calorie Snacks to Help You Lose 20 Pounds

Eat your way to weight loss with these delicious snacks.

By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Do you want to lose weight without having to sacrifice snacking? According to one expert, this is not only possible, she recommends it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent social media post, she reveals all the almost zero-calorie snacks “to grab during a weight loss journey,” she writes.

Pickles

a lot of fresh beaten cucumbers in water. washing cucumbers. pickling cucumbers, pickles

Shutterstock

The first snack she recommends is a popular fermented veggie: Pickles. “This salty snack has only 5 calories per pickle,” she explains.

Zucchini or Kale Chips

Kale chips on a baking sheet on parchment.Shutterstock

Next up, veggie chips. However, she doesn’t recommend buying them in a bag. Instead, make your own. “Air fry zucchini or kale to make a crispy chip with only 20 calories per cup,” she suggests.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Sugar-Free Jello

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar freeShutterstock

Have you ever tried sugar-free jello? It tastes nearly the same as the original, with far fewer calories. “For a sweet snack grab a jello with only 20 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Air-Popped Popcorn

Olive oil popped popcorn in a porcelain bowl horizontal shotShutterstock

Another great snack, especially when watching a movie? Air-popped popcorn. “Pop popcorn with no oil and it’s only 30 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Sheets of roasted nori seaweed wrappingShutterstock

While they are an acquired taste, roasted seaweed snacks are nutritionally beneficial. “These are salty and nutrient-dense with only 20 calories per pack,” Dombrowski says.

Jicama Sticks with Tajín

Raw Jicama, Mexican turnip, ketogenic food

Shutterstock

Jicama sticks with tajin makes a tasty vegetable snack. “This is packed with fiber and tastes delicious with only 20 calories per cup,” she claims.

Low-Calorie Fruits

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table

Shutterstock

In another post, Dombrowski reveals more of her favorites, starting with low-calorie fruits. “Watermelon, berries, peaches, apples, and other fruits are high in water and fiber, making them super low-calorie but filling,” she says.

Vegetables

Harvesting carrots. Female hand with bunches of carrots with tops.Shutterstock

Vegetables are also a great snack. “Carrots, celery, cucumbers, snap peas, and other veggies have a lot of volume with essentially zero calories,” she says.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Roasted Chickpeas

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.

Shutterstock

Roasted chickpeas are another great snack. “This high-fiber, high-protein snack is low in calories, super filling, and makes the best chip alternative,” she says.

Deli Meat

Assorted sliced meat in a macro image

Shutterstock

The last snack she suggests is deli meat. “Turkey and ham are packed with protein for very few calories! Perfect for upping your protein for the day,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

