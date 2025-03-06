Have you given up snacking to lose weight? You don’t have to, according to an expert. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle by eating foods they love. In a new post he reveals snacks to stick to for weight loss. “Here are 10 of my favorite snacks that help me stay on track while still enjoying my food,” he writes.
Snacking Isn’t the Problem
“Snacking isn’t the problem—making the wrong choices is. No single food will burn belly fat, but having healthy snacks on hand can keep you consistent on your weight loss journey without feeling deprived,” he says.
Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips
The first snack on his list is Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips. “Made from chickpeas, these crunchy chips are packed with fiber and plant-based protein,” he says.
Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn
Another crunchy snack for fat loss? Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn. “Air-popped and made with organic coconut oil, this light and crunchy snack is a clean alternative to traditional popcorn,” he writes.
Beanitos White Bean Chips
Beanitos White Bean Chips are also on his list. “High in fiber and protein, these chips are made from whole beans, giving them a unique texture and taste,” he says.
PopCorners Sea Salt Chips
PopCorners Sea Salt Chips are delicious and crunchy. “Made from popped corn, these chips deliver a satisfying crunch with fewer calories than regular potato chips,” he writes.
Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips
If you love tortilla chips but want to shy away from grains, try Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips. “Made with cassava flour and avocado oil, these chips are a gluten-free, better-for-you alternative to traditional tortillas,” he says.
Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt is always a nice sweet but healthy treat. He recommends Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt. “A high-protein, no-added-sugar yogurt that’s perfect for a quick and filling snack,” he says.
Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps
If you like cheese, try Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps. “Baked cheese crisps that pack a ton of protein with a salty, crunchy bite,” he says.
RXBARs
As for protein bars, he recommends RXBARs. “Made with simple ingredients like egg whites, nuts, and dates, these bars are a natural source of protein and energy,” he writes.
Quaker Rice Cakes
If you loved rice cakes as a kid, grab Quaker Rice Cakes. “A low-calorie, crunchy snack that pairs well with peanut butter, Greek yogurt, or cottage cheese for added protein,” he says.
Air-Popped Popcorn
The last item on his list is Air-Popped Popcorn (lightly salted). “A high-volume, low-calorie snack that satisfies cravings without overloading on fat or sodium,” he says.