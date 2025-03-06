Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Reveals 10 Snacks to Help You Lose Belly Fat

This expert says you don’t have to give up snacking to lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 06, 2025
Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
I'm a Coach and These 10 Fruits Will Help You Burn Body Fat
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Have you given up snacking to lose weight? You don’t have to, according to an expert. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle by eating foods they love. In a new post he reveals snacks to stick to for weight loss. “Here are 10 of my favorite snacks that help me stay on track while still enjoying my food,” he writes.

Snacking Isn’t the Problem

“Snacking isn’t the problem—making the wrong choices is. No single food will burn belly fat, but having healthy snacks on hand can keep you consistent on your weight loss journey without feeling deprived,” he says.

Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips

The first snack on his list is Hippeas Chickpea Tortilla Chips. “Made from chickpeas, these crunchy chips are packed with fiber and plant-based protein,” he says.

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

Another crunchy snack for fat loss? Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn. “Air-popped and made with organic coconut oil, this light and crunchy snack is a clean alternative to traditional popcorn,” he writes.

Beanitos White Bean Chips

Beanitos White Bean Chips are also on his list. “High in fiber and protein, these chips are made from whole beans, giving them a unique texture and taste,” he says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

PopCorners Sea Salt Chips

PopCorners Sea Salt Chips are delicious and crunchy. “Made from popped corn, these chips deliver a satisfying crunch with fewer calories than regular potato chips,” he writes.

Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips

If you love tortilla chips but want to shy away from grains, try Siete Grain-Free Tortilla Chips. “Made with cassava flour and avocado oil, these chips are a gluten-free, better-for-you alternative to traditional tortillas,” he says.

Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is always a nice sweet but healthy treat. He recommends Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt. “A high-protein, no-added-sugar yogurt that’s perfect for a quick and filling snack,” he says.

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

If you like cheese, try Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps. “Baked cheese crisps that pack a ton of protein with a salty, crunchy bite,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

RXBARs

As for protein bars, he recommends RXBARs. “Made with simple ingredients like egg whites, nuts, and dates, these bars are a natural source of protein and energy,” he writes.

Quaker Rice Cakes

If you loved rice cakes as a kid, grab Quaker Rice Cakes. “A low-calorie, crunchy snack that pairs well with peanut butter, Greek yogurt, or cottage cheese for added protein,” he says.

Air-Popped Popcorn

The last item on his list is Air-Popped Popcorn (lightly salted). “A high-volume, low-calorie snack that satisfies cravings without overloading on fat or sodium,” he says.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals 8 Ways to Blast Belly Fat

Neha Parihar growithneha
Copyright growithneha/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to blast your belly fat to no avail? Neha Parihar is a celebrity nutritionist who lost a whopping 22 kilograms – almost 50 pounds – the natural way. In her social media posts, she reveals all of her tips, tricks, and hacks for losing weight fast and keeping it off. In a new post she tackles a common culprit: Belly fat. “Struggling with belly fat that just won’t budge? Here’s what NO ONE talks about!” she writes. “Belly fat can be the hardest to lose unless you do these 8 things (and some will surprise you!)”

Cycle Your Calorie Intake

Her first recommendatio is cycling your calorie intake. “Eating the same calories daily can slow your metabolism. Alternate between higher-calorie and lower-calorie days to keep your body guessing,” she says.

Get Sunlight in the Morning

Next, get some vitamin D. “Focus on morning sunlight,” she writes. “Getting 10-15 minutes of sunlight within an hour of waking can balance cortisol levels and regulate your circadian rhythm, aiding fat loss.”

Avoid Late Night Eating

Third, avoid eating late at night. “Your body is less insulin-sensitive at night, meaning late-night meals can lead to more fat storage—especially around your belly,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Optimize Magnesium Intake

Next, optimize your magnesium intake. “This underrated mineral can lower cortisol, improve sleep, and reduce bloating. Find it in leafy greens, seeds, or supplements,” she says.

Chew Food Thoroughly

“Chew your food thoroughly,” is number five. “Sounds simple, right? But eating too fast can lead to poor digestion, bloating, and increased fat storage.”

Track Hydration Levels

Also, make sure you are hydrated. “Track your hydration levels—not just water,” she says. “Electrolytes like potassium and sodium are crucial for reducing water retention, bloating, and inflammation. Coconut water or infused water can help.”

Add Spices to Your Food

Number seven? “Spice up your meals with turmeric and black pepper: This combo isn’t just anti-inflammatory but also enhances metabolism and digestion,’ she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Overloading Your Workouts

And, lastly, stop overloading your workouts. “Overtraining can raise cortisol levels, leading to belly fat. Alternate intense sessions with recovery days like yoga or stretching,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Nutrition & Diet

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

