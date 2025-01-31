Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Reveals 10 Fruits to Help Burn Belly Fat

Eat your way to weight loss with these sweet but healthy treats from nature.

Fresh,Fruits,Nutrition,health,food.
Shutterstock
Nutrition & Diet

Are you a fruit lover but unsure which to choose to support your weight loss goals? Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the best fruit for weight loss. “10 fruits you should start eating to burn belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals.”

Berries

His first recommendation is berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says. While calories vary, they are all relatively low, especially compared to other sweet treats.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that apples made his list. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says. They are also super convenient to eat, as you don’t have to slice them.

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close upShutterstock

Grapefruit has been considered a miracle diet food for decades. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says. Lots of people enjoy eating the fruit for breakfast.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board

Shutterstock

While avocados might not seem like an actual fruit, the omega-3-rich fleshy fruit is one of the healthiest. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he says.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept

Shutterstock

Pineapple is not only super sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he says.

Kiwis

fresh kiwi fruit as backgroundShutterstock

Kiwis are a great addition to your fruit drawer. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” says Dillon.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Watermelon

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

Watermelon slices are incredibly delicious and a great addition to your weight loss diet. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.Shutterstock

Add peaches to your Greek yogurt, which will help fill you up and sweeten it. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he writes.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup

Shutterstock

Papaya isn’t incredibly popular in the United States, but the tropical fruit is a great one to help you achieve your weight loss goals and support gut health. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

And, last but not least, Oranges are great for losing weight. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

5 High Protein Breakfasts to Shed Fat

keith ozment fit coaching
Copyright keithozment_fitcoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 29, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t sure what to eat for breakfast? Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 “repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new social media post, he unveils a handful of breakfast ideas to jumpstart your weight loss. “5 high protein breakfast ideas to eat when you want to shed fat & build muscle,” he writes on Instagram. “🔥MELT BODY FAT🔥These are some of my favorite breakfast options I use to shed body fat and build muscle!” he continues. “When it comes to losing weight and building muscle, it’s crucial you are in an efficient calorie deficit and consuming adequate protein.”

Greek Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 300-400g nonfat Greek yogurt (FAGE brand)
  • 1/4 cup berries
  • 1 cup Premier or Ghost protein cereal.

Macros:

  • Calories: ~400
  • Protein: ~50g
  • Carbs: ~30g
  • Fat: ~5g.

Egg & Cheese McMuffin

Ingredients:

  • 1 Thomas English muffin
  • 1 whole egg + 2 egg whites
  • 1 slice fat-free cheese
  • Optional: 1-3 slices of Canadian bacon

Macros:

  • Calories: ~350-400
  • Protein: ~35-40g
  • Carbs: ~30g
  • Fat: ~10g.

Avocado Toast and Berries with Honey

Ingredients:

  • 1 slice high-protein bread @dohjoybread
  • 1/4 avocado
  • 3 large egg whites + 1 whole egg.
  • 1/4 cup mixed berries
  • 1 tsp honey

Macros:

  • Calories: ~400
  • Protein: ~35g
  • Carbs: ~27g
  • Fat: ~14g.

Breakfast Smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop of whey protein

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 frozen banana

• 1 tbsp peanut butter

• 1/2 cup unsweetened almond or Fairlife milk

Macros:

• Calories: ~400

• Protein: ~40g

• Carbs: ~22g

• Fat: ~12g.

Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1 scoop whey protein
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

Macros:

  • • Calories: ~450
  • • Protein: ~39g
  • • Carbs: ~33g
  • • Fat: ~10g.

He Recommends the 40-30-20 Method, First Starting Your Day with 40 Grams Protein

In another post, he touts the benefits of the 40-30-20 Method. “Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Next, Walk for 30 Minutes

“Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss,” he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Finally, Lift Weights for 20 Minutes

“Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week,” he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

RELATED:I'm 50+ and These 7 Fat-Blasting Habits Keep Me in the Best Shape of My Life

Here Is the Workout Split He Recommends

He goes on to reveal a simple 4-day split:

Day 1: Upper Body Push

  1. • Push-Ups or Chest Press (3x12)
  2. • Dumbbell Shoulder Press (3x10-12)
  3. • Tricep Dips or Overhead Extensions (3x12)

Day 2: Lower Body

  1. • Goblet Squats (3x12)
  2. • Romanian Deadlifts (3x10-12)
  3. • Glute Bridges or Step-Ups (3x12/leg)

Day 3: Upper Body Pull

  1. • Bent-Over Rows (3x12)
  2. • Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldown (3x10-12)
  3. • Bicep Curls (3x12)

Day 4: Full Body + Core

  1. • Deadlifts (3x12)
  2. • Dumbbell Clean and Press (3x10)
  3. • Plank Holds (3x30-60 sec).

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

Slash Your Belly Fat Risk by 80 Percent in Just Six Weeks

Beautiful woman harvesting apples, eating them
Shutterstock
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 02, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Belly fat isn’t just uncomfortable; it’s one of the most dangerous types of fat for your overall health. Visceral fat, the kind that sits deep within your abdomen, increases your risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more. But here’s the exciting part: research shows that you can slash your belly fat by up to 80 percent in just six weeks by making targeted changes to your diet and lifestyle. In Zero Belly Diet, the power of certain foods and habits helps you melt away belly fat, reduce inflammation, and even change your genetic tendency to store fat. Here are 11 scientifically proven ways to dramatically reduce belly fat and improve your health in just six weeks.

Here's the text with the requested modifications:

Eat More Protein

Salmon steak fillet with grainy mustard and spinach. Lunch in a restaurant, a woman eats delicious and healthy food. Restaurant menu, a series of photos of different dishesShutterstock

Protein helps build lean muscle, which burns more calories than fat even while at rest. Increasing your intake of lean, plant-based protein can help you shed belly fat by keeping you full and boosting your metabolism.

Drink Green Tea Daily

Beautiful woman in cowboy hat drinking coffee on patio in front of her houseShutterstock

Green tea contains catechins, antioxidants that boost metabolism and enhance fat burning. Drinking green tea regularly has been shown to specifically target visceral fat, helping reduce belly size in just a few weeks.

Cut Out Sugary Beverages

Four friends drinking soda in a bar with colorful strawsShutterstock

Sugary drinks like soda and fruit juices spike blood sugar and contribute to fat storage, especially around your midsection. By cutting out these beverages, you reduce your caloric intake and prevent further belly fat gain.

RELATED: I'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear

Add More Fiber to Your Diet

Fresh fruit in the basket on the wooden tableShutterstock

Foods high in fiber, such as oats, beans, and fruits, help regulate digestion and reduce bloating. Fiber also stabilizes blood sugar levels, which can prevent your body from storing excess belly fat.

Focus on Healthy Fats

Avocado on rustic wooden table. Raw Fruits healthy green food concept.Shutterstock

Incorporating monounsaturated fats from foods like avocados, nuts, and olive oil can help reduce belly fat. Healthy fats signal your body to stop storing fat and start using it for energy, particularly around your midsection.

Start Strength Training

Concentrated woman lifting dumbbells in gymShutterstock

Strength training helps build muscle, which burns more calories throughout the day. The more muscle you build, the more belly fat you can burn, even while resting. Add simple resistance exercises to your routine to see faster results.

Reduce Processed Foods

multicolored cereals in a white bowl on blue backgroundShutterstock

Processed foods are high in sugars and unhealthy fats, which contribute to belly fat. By cutting back on processed snacks, fast food, and refined carbs, you help your body burn fat and reduce inflammation that leads to weight gain.

RELATED: 5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Lost 70 Pounds (And Kept It Off)

Incorporate Red Fruits

Ripe red apples on table close upShutterstock

Red fruits like berries and apples are packed with antioxidants and fiber, which help reduce fat storage and improve digestion. They also contain flavonoids, which can help reduce the size of fat cells and trim your waistline.

Prioritize Gut Health

Close up of happy beautiful woman eating yogurt while standing in living room at homeShutterstock

A healthy gut is key to losing belly fat. Fermented foods like yogurt and kefir promote a balanced microbiome, reducing inflammation and aiding in digestion. A healthy gut helps your body process food more efficiently and avoid bloating.

Limit Alcohol Intake

A couple makes a toast with two glasses of whiskeyShutterstock

Alcohol is loaded with empty calories and can contribute to belly fat. Reducing your intake to just one drink a day can have a significant impact on your waistline by reducing the calories and sugars you consume.

RELATED: Unlock the Secret to Turning Off Your Fat Genes

Stay Hydrated

A girl is drinking water from her transparent bottle, a smart watch on her wrist, and headphones in her ears.Shutterstock

Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins, reduces bloating, and keeps your metabolism functioning at its best. Staying hydrated can prevent overeating by helping you feel fuller, especially before meals.

By making these small but impactful changes, you can slash your belly fat risk by up to 80 percent in just six weeks, improving your health and energy along the way. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Foods to Melt Your Belly Fat Away

Strong healthy muscle sporty looking handsome charismatic man bodybuilder in black tank top and white apron leaning on kitchen counter with colorful vegetables, bottle of vinegar and spices on it.
Shutterstock/PAVEL ZENYUK
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose weight while filling up your body with yummy food? Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to starve yourself to burn belly fat. Jeremy Ethier is a kinesiologist fitness influencer with over 6.1 million YouTube followers and one million Instagram followers. He is famous for sharing science-backed training and nutritional videos, helping people lose weight and get into great shape. He recently dropped a YouTube video revealing five types of food that help melt belly fat away fast. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, weighs in on his suggestions.

Low Calorie Density Foods

Jeremy_Ethier4Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

The first food on the list is “low calorie density foods,” those which “contain a ton of weight and volume for relatively few calories,” explains Ehier. “People who eat these foods consume fewer calories everyday but end up eating more actual food than those who don’t eat these foods.” He says that the best low calorie density foods for belly fat loss are “most fruits, vegetables, and low-fat foods.”

However, he doesn’t recommend completely restricting yourself from high calorie density foods. “You just want to eat less of them and add more low to moderate calorie density foods into your diet. For example, during breakfast, instead of having high sugar granola, go for a whole grain cereal with fruit,” he says.

Collingwood adds that the concept is also called “volumetrics” which is eating high water, high fiber foods that are dense in nutrition but fairly low in calories. “These foods fill you up and keep you full for longer and you look at a plate FULL of food, which feels good psychologically when you are trying to lose weight and don’t feel like you are eating really small amounts of food,” she explains.

Lean Proteins

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

“Depending on the type of food you eat, your body will burn a certain amount of calories just to digest that food. This is what’s known as the thermic effect of food and is part of what makes our next food, lean proteins, so effective for belly fat loss. The importance of having enough protein when losing fat goes far beyond this,” explains Ethier. “It’s the most important food to help you maintain or even build more muscle as you lose fat. This will not only help you look better once you get lean enough to lose your belly fat, but it also seems to correlate well with preventing fat regain after your diet is over.”

He recommends prioritizing lean proteins “that deliver significantly more protein for fewer calories,” like egg whites, shrimp, protein powder, low-fat greek yogurt, extra lean ground beef, chicken breast, turkey, tofu, and white fish. “You can still have the fattier protein sources in moderation, but by eating mostly leaner proteins, you’ll not only consume fewer calories, but you can also potentially swap those saved ‘fat’ calories for something else.”

Collingwood agrees that protein has the highest TEF (thermic effect of food) “which is part of the reason protein keeps you full for longer and is excellent for weight maintenance and weight loss,” she says. “Protein should be spread out throughout the day to optimize muscle most effectively.”

RELATED: 5 Little-Known Tips for Burning Belly Fat

Omega-6 PUFA-Rich Food

Chief hands cut salmon fillet with knife on wooden table at kitchen. Man cooking red omega fish with lemons for healthy nutrition dietShutterstock

The third type of food is those rich in omega-6 PUFAs. “You need about 20 to 30 percent of your calories to come from fats to support your general health and hormones. But the specific types of fat you eat matter when it comes to belly fat,” he explains. “To potentially avoid building up the dangerous fat in the belly and organs, try to moderate the amount of daily fats you get from saturated sources such as bacon, cheese, butter, cream, and fatty meats like pork and beef.”

Instead, he says to eat foods rich in omega-6 PUFAs, “such as nuts, seeds, and seed oils, as well as omega-3 PUFAs which have been shown to have other health benefits and can be found in sources such as salmon, tuna and flaxseed.” Omega-3 and natural sources of Omega-6 PUFAs are essential for good health “including for the brain and absorption of nutrients,” Collingwood agrees. “Saturated fats will not provide as much value and can be potentially dangerous for heart health.”

Beverages Sweetened with Non-Nutrtives

Jeremy_Ethierjeremyethier/Instagram

The 4th food on our list that’ll help you lose belly fat “is a controversial one,” claims Ethier, which “was put to the test in a 2015 study, where researchers took 300 overweight individuals and had them start the same weight loss program,” he says. The only difference? One group drank an additional 24 ounces of plain water, and the other, water that included a non-nutritive sweetener. “The sugar free group not only experienced significantly greater weight loss, but they were also better able to keep that weight off for good. Why? It's possible that in the water group, limiting access to sweet beverages may have promoted their desire to satisfy their cravings from other sources like candy and desserts,” he says. Collingwood notes that non nutritive sweeteners by themselves have not been proven to contribute to weight loss, “but when substituting for sugar containing foods/beverages they can help reduce overall calories,” she says. “In this study it isn’t clear why people drinking non-nutritive sweeteners would lose more weight, but it is a possibility that it helped to cut back on cravings for other sweets as postulated here.”

RELATED: Simple Full Body Home Workout For Small Spaces

Foods You Love, But Modified

Jeremy_Ethier3Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

“So far I’ve given you a lot of great food options to lose fat. But let’s be honest, some of the foods I mentioned won’t appeal to you. Sure zucchini is a low calorie dense food and yes egg whites are a great lean protein source, but if you don’t enjoy those foods then don’t force yourself to eat them,” explains Ethier.

The key to making your diet stick? Is “to eat your favorite foods,” he admits. “Personally, I love wraps, burritos, and shawarmas so I make one every day. But I’ll incorporate what I taught you earlier about what to eat to lose belly fat by using a low calorie wrap or tortilla, adding plenty of veggies, using a lean protein source, and adding fats or calorie dense condiments in moderation. So pick a handful of your favorite foods from each of the categories we went through, add a couple of your favorite treats to have every now and then, and that’s pretty much your diet. It’s as simple as that.”

Collingwood agrees. “It is key to eat foods you like and to learn new ways to cook and season lower calorie foods so that you do look forward to eating them and enjoy them just as much as higher calorie versions of the same foods,” she says, “If you want something high calorie that just doesn’t have an acceptable lower calorie substitute, enjoy it in small portions and limit how often you indulge.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Try eating low calorie, high density foods for a week, and see if you notice any diet changes.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Ways to Lose the Max Amount of Fat in 2 Weeks

Francisco Torres, AKA the Belly Fat Pro
Copyright franciscotorresfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 30, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to get in shape fast? According to one expert, you can do a few things to burn fat ASAP. Francisco Torres, AKA the Belly Fat Pro, is a fitness coach helping men over 40 lose weight fast. In a new post, he reveals 8 of his secret tips for getting the job done fast. “If I had to lose the maximum amount of fat in 2 weeks…This is exactly what I would do,” he says.

Nutrition

Torres recommends starting with nutrition. “To kickstart your fat loss journey, paying attention to your nutrition is crucial. Calculate your TDEE online and reduce 20/30% on that number,” he writes.

Protein

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Aim to consume around 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This will ensure you lose fat and not muscle keeping your body composition, energy levels and not comprising lean muscle. You don’t want to lose muscle, only fat,” he writes.

Choose Whole, Nutrient-Dense Foods

Next, choose whole, nutrient-dense foods. “Opting for unprocessed, nutrient-dense foods is essential for maximizing fat loss. Avoid junk food, refined carbs, and supplements as they can lead to inflammation, bloating, and unhealthy food cravings. Cutting out bread and refined carbs,” he writes.

Consider Ditching Daily

Some people may consider ditching dairy. “Consider cutting out protein bars, powders, and dairy products for 2 weeks to potentially experience improved skin and reduced bloating. Individuals intolerant to dairy may particularly benefit from this adjustment,” he writes.

Control Food Preparation

Next, control food preparation. “Preparing over 90% of your meals at home allows you to accurately hit your daily calorie intake target and avoid the uncertainties of macros when dining out. you know exactly what you’re eating and automatically makes it easier to control calories,” he writes.

Hydration and Alcohol Management

Make sure to hydrate and manage your alcohol intake. “Abstain from alcohol to reduce inflammation and eliminate empty calorie intake. Opt for water as your primary fluid source and prioritize building or maintaining muscle during your gym sessions,” he says.

Be Tactical About Your Workouts

Next, be tactical about your workouts. “Maximize your gym time by planning 5 sessions per week, and be flexible with your schedule as needed. On rest days, engage in active activities like walking 15k steps per day. Don’t do excessive cardio to prevent muscle loss,” he says.

Get Enought Sleep

And lastly, get enough rest. “Make sure you’re sleeping at least 7h per night as it’s during sleep that you actually burn fat and build muscle,” he says.

This Approach Is Sustainable and Not Extreme

“The approach above is far from being extreme and it can be perfectly sustainable for a healthy lifestyle. This can help you accelerate fat loss but please don’t focus on 2 week challenges and make sure you can lose fat, keep it off and make this journey pleasant,” he concludes the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 44 Lbs by Doing These 3 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
John-Chapple1
By John-Chapple1Jan 30, 2025
John-Chapple1
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you working out but not achieving your weight loss goals? According to one expert, you don’t need to slave away at the gym to lose weight. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals the three things she does instead. “How I stay lean while working out inconsistently,” she writes. CAN’T BE CONSISTENT WITH/ YOUR MOVEMENT?👇🏼Here’s how to still STAY LEAN!”

You Can Stay in Shape When You Are “Out of Routine”

“Ngl, the beginning of the year has been a whirlwind but in the best way possible. 2 months, 4 trips which means I’ve been out of routine for basically half of that time. It requires focus on overall lifestyle habits!” she says.

These 3 Things Will Help You Stay On Tracks

“But!!! I haven’t lost my results and l’ve managed to still stay fairly lean. if you’re not able to stay consistent with a workout routine because of travel, health reasons etc. here are 3 things you can do to stay on track with your progress!” she added.

Walking

Walking is the first thing you should do. “Walking is effective for staying lean because it is STILL a form of cardio and great for fat/ calorie burning weight management! It’s accessible, sustainable, and can be easily integrated into daily routines no matter where you’re at or how you’re feeling!” she says.

Doing What You Can

Next, she recommends just doing what you can. “You may think 10 minutes of working out is useless but the point is you need to do what you can when you can! Not only does any type of movement improve your mood, increase your energy etc. but I promise you quick movement can still be effective and keep you on track!” she says.

Limiting Sugar

Finally, limiting sugar will go a long way. “We all love a sweet treat here and there but cutting down on sugar while in an inconsistent movement phase can legit make a big difference on your body. Blood sugar levels will normalize which also helps with cravings, mood, energy & the list goes on. Also sugar is just empty (high) calories with 0 nutritional value so we ain’t about it.

Cut it out and see the wonders!” she writes. “So the next time you find yourself unable to stay consistent just know you can keep up with your progress while dedicating less time to moving your body.”

Stop Following Diets

In another recent post, she revealed five things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds, starting with ditching diets. If you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

Next, don’t eat less even if you think it will help you lose weight. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

“Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

“Stop having goals,” is her final tip. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Over 75 Lbs with These 6 Easy Habits

Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 30, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but can’t seem to reach your goals? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new post, she reveals her most unpopular advice about how to follow in her footsteps. “I lost over 75 pounds in less than a year. Here’s my unpopular weight loss advice to help you lose weight in 2025,” she writes. “Don’t shoot the messenger. Here’s my unpopular advice that may make some people mad, but following this advice helped me lose over 75lbs and is sure to help you lose weight in 2025.”

Stop Cutting Out Food

Her first tip is to “stop cutting out food,” she writes. “No single food makes you lose weight and no single food makes you gain weight. All food can and should be enjoyed. It all comes down to calories.”

Don’t Do or Eat Anything You Hate

Next, “stop eating foods you hate or doing exercise you dread,” she says. “There’s no reason to!! Eat the things you love while staying in a deficit and move your body in a way that you find enjoyable (walking is the best IMO).”

Stop Trying to Speed It Up

Her third suggestion? Stop trying to speed it up. “Weight loss is slow; but the time will pass anyway! Speeding it up causes you to do unsustainable things, which will cause you to fail!! Slow and steady,” she says.

Stop Looking for Quick Fixes

Fourth, “stop looking for a quick or easy fix,” she says. “There is no magical pill, diet, cleanse, etc.. the right way is the easy way. Calorie deficit.”

Stop Taking Short Cuts

Next, stop taking shortcuts. “Eating in a calorie deficit Monday through Thursday then taking the weekends off won’t get you anywhere!!! You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be consistent,” she writes.

Stop Looking for Excuses

Finally, “stop looking for excuses or a perfect time to start,” she says. “No one can do it for you. You have to be the one to put in the effort, time, and consistency. You just have to START.”

She Also Offers Running Tips

In another post, she offers some of her priceless running tips. “Get proper running shoes! Go to a store and have them record your run so you can get proper shoes!” she writes.

Start Slow

Next, she says to pace yourself. “Start slow!! I ran my first mile at a 4.0mph pace. The slower you start, the longer you can go,” she says.

Focus on Time, Not Distance

Next, focus on time, not distance. “Focus on being able to run 1 minute without walking, then 2, then 5, so on. Once you’re ready, slowly build your speed,” she says.

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

Use the Treadmill

“Don’t be afraid of the treadmill!” she continues. “I LOVE the treadmill for so many reasons. Running on a treadmill doesn’t make you any less of a runner.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Use Training Plans

Another tip is to use training plans as a guide. “They can help you structure how often / far / types of runs you should do to achieve your goals!” she says.

Sign Up for a 5K

She also recommends signing up for a 5k. “This motivates you like no other and helps keep you excited for running!” she points out.

Let Go of Pace

Her last tip? “Let go of pace. It doesn’t matter how fast you go. A mile is a mile whether it takes you 18 minutes or 8. You’re a runner either way,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

