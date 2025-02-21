Do you want to eat your way to a slimmer waistline? Mateo Ruperti is a fat loss coach who helps “busy people lose 20 lbs in 90 days” with his LWM Blueprint. In a new post, he shares fruits that will help you burn fat faster. “10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals,” he says.
Berries
Berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – are great for fat-burning. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says.
Apples
Next on his list is apples. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says.
Grapefruit
Also stock up on grapefruit. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says.
Avocados
It’s no surprise that avocados made his list of fat-burning fruit. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he writes.
Pineapple
Pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he writes.
Kiwi
Kiwi is another tropical fruit with fat-burning powers. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” he says, calling it the “cheat code.”
Watermelon
Watermelon is sweet and will help you slim down. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.
Peaches
Add peaches to your shopping cart for weight loss benefits. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he says.
Papaya
Another great fruit for fat loss? Papaya. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.
Oranges
The last fruit for weight loss? Oranges. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says.
Add Them to Your List
Add these to your shopping list and lose weight fast. "These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress!" he writes.