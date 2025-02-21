Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Eating These 10 Belly Fat-Blasting Foods

Each of them will help you lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Mateo Ruperti lifting_with_mateo
Copyright lifting_with_mateo/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to eat your way to a slimmer waistline? Mateo Ruperti is a fat loss coach who helps “busy people lose 20 lbs in 90 days” with his LWM Blueprint. In a new post, he shares fruits that will help you burn fat faster. “10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals,” he says.

Berries

Berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – are great for fat-burning. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.​ApplesShutterstock

Next on his list is apples. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Also stock up on grapefruit. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says.

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board​AvocadoShutterstock

It’s no surprise that avocados made his list of fat-burning fruit. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he writes.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept​PineappleShutterstock

Pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Kiwi

fresh kiwi fruit as background​KiwisShutterstock

Kiwi is another tropical fruit with fat-burning powers. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” he says, calling it the “cheat code.”

Watermelon

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table​Low-Calorie FruitsShutterstock

Watermelon is sweet and will help you slim down. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.​PeachesShutterstock

Add peaches to your shopping cart for weight loss benefits. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he says.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

Another great fruit for fat loss? Papaya. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

The last fruit for weight loss? Oranges. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says.

Add Them to Your List

Add these to your shopping list and lose weight fast. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress!” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

sustainable-weight-losshealthy-eating

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

He Lost 20 Lbs by Eating These 10 Foods

Mateo Ruperti lifting_with_mateo
Copyright lifting_with_mateo/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to eat your way to a slimmer waistline? Mateo Ruperti is a fat loss coach who helps “busy people lose 20 lbs in 90 days” with his LWM Blueprint. In a new post, he shares fruits that will help you burn fat faster. “10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals,” he says.

Berries

Berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – are great for fat-burning. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.​ApplesShutterstock

Next on his list is apples. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Also stock up on grapefruit. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says.

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board​AvocadoShutterstock

It’s no surprise that avocados made his list of fat-burning fruit. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he writes.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept​PineappleShutterstock

Pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Kiwi

fresh kiwi fruit as background​KiwisShutterstock

Kiwi is another tropical fruit with fat-burning powers. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” he says, calling it the “cheat code.”

Watermelon

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table​Low-Calorie FruitsShutterstock

Watermelon is sweet and will help you slim down. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.​PeachesShutterstock

Add peaches to your shopping cart for weight loss benefits. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he says.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

Another great fruit for fat loss? Papaya. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

The last fruit for weight loss? Oranges. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says.

Add Them to Your List

Add these to your shopping list and lose weight fast. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress!” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Dylan Hornof dylanjfit
Copyright dylanjfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you just getting started on your weight loss journey and are overwhelmed by all the advice you are getting? According to one expert, there is a simple, foolproof approach. Dylan Hornof is a personal trainer and fitness coach who transformed her body and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals that a handful of habits were instrumental in her weight loss. “5 things I’ve done to lose 20lbs and keep it off for years,” she writes in the post.

Drinking Less Alcohol

You might consider putting down the bottle if you are drinking your calories. Dylan reveals that drinking less helped her lose more weight. “I worked through my relationship with alcohol - I had to break the habit of drinking multiple days on the weekend,” she said. There is another non-weight-related benefit. “This helped me lose lbs and lower a lot of inflammation in my body and face)” she says.

Walking More

Dylan also recommends walking. “A walk a day (move your body more) it’s that simple. We are not meant to sit all day. Outside, on a treadmill - get your steps in!” she says. How much should you walk for weight loss, according to science? A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eating Consistently

It can be tempting to starve yourself to lose weight. However, Dylan points out that you need to fuel your body. “Ate MORE food consistently. Hear me out - when you’re eating 1,200 calories and falling off all the time you’re not going see results. Up your calories and find consistency with your food,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Strength Training with Purpose

Dylan points out that you should focus on quality over quantity in your strength training workout. “I train with purpose. My weight lifting is intentional - I push myself and challenge myself with the weights I use,” she says.

Focusing on Whole Foods

And finally, she cleaned up her diet. “I stopped hitting my macros with whatever food I could fit in. I choose to eat 90% whole foods everyday (I do believe in balance and I am a huge foodie - you CAN fit ‘fun’ foods in) but focusing on more clean foods helped me feel less ‘puffy’.” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 12 Pounds With 10 Simple Changes

Jamie Sherman Jglass
Copyright Jglass/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight before summer? Start making small changes now, and you can. Jamie Sherman is a weight loss and nutrition coach who lost weight herself, transforming her body and life. In a few new posts, she reveals exactly how she did it. “You could look and feel like a completely different person in 3 months. Start today. Don't wait until it's summer and you realize you still feel uncomfortable in your body. Here's some of the things I’ve done to lose 12lbs and transform my body and life in a few months.”

Eat More Protein

The first change she suggests making is amping up your protein intake. “You should be eating at least .8g for your body weight in protein. This will help you stay full and satisfied throughout the day,” she writes.

Lift Weights

Her next suggestion is weightlifting. “I promise you won't get bulky from lifting. Strength Training has SO many benefits and one of them is help you lose fat and build muscle to create a lean, strong look. It also helps boost your metabolism,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Walk More

Also, you should walk more. “Increase your average daily steps by 2k,” advises Sherman. “If you're current average is 5,000steps/day, try to add a little more every day. Go take that walk after dinner, park your car further at the store, or just get up and walk around at the office. That adds up to 14,000 more steps/week which can make a huge different for fat loss.”

Sleep

Make sure to sleep to allow your body the time it needs to regenerate and recharge. “Aim to get at least 7 hours if you can!” writes Sherman.

Track Your Food

“Track your food,” she continues. “Not forever but so you can know what you're consuming if you're trying to lose fat.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Eat More Nutrients

In another post she added some more habits that helped her lose weight. “I’m now eating A LOT more. I was lacking nutrients and under-eating before. I’m a busy mom of 2 and I found myself skipping meals and just grabbing food when I was starving,” she writes.

Don’t Skip Breakfast

Don’t skip your morning meal. “I eat breakfast every single day. I used to fast until noon sometimes because I didn’t really think about food in the morning. Now I make sure to eat a big breakfast which gives me energy throughout the day and helps kickstart my metabolism,” she says.

Balance Macros

Balancing macros is key. “I went from trying to avoid carbs to now having the right amount of carbs, fat, and protein throughout the day. I eat a lot of carbs now and I’ve never felt better,” she writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Structure Your Workouts

You should also structure your workouts instead of winging it. “I shifted from taking a lot of random cardio classes to structured strength training,” shes ays.

Shift Your Mindset

And, her two last recommendations? “I shifted my identity and mindset through the process,” she says. “I went from thinking I knew what my body needed to lose weight (eating healthy and consistent work outs) to actually learning exactly what I needed for fat loss to achieve my specific goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 50 Lbs at 50: 6 High-Protein Meals

Denise Kirtley fiftyfitnessjourney
Copyright fiftyfitnessjourney/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but feel like it’s an uphill battle over 50? Denise Kirtley is a 54-year-old transformation coach who looks half her age. In a recent post she opens up about her diet, revealing what she eats in a day. “I lost 50 lbs at age 50…This is a recent day of eating on a training day,” she writes, adding that she aims for 160 grams of protein, 230 grams of carbohydrates, 55 fat grams, and 2,055 calories.

Collagen Coffee

“Every day for me starts with coffee plus collagen,” she says in the post. She claims that the collagen she uses “has a compound that promotes skin elasticity and firmness and I do feel like it’s helped my skin bounce back from weight loss over the past four years,” she says.

15 Protein, 0 Carbs, 0 Fat

Breakfast

She moves onto a hearty breakfast. English Muffin Sandwich with Veggie Sausage, an Egg and Laughing Cow Cheese + Berries.

26 Protein, 50 Carbs, 12 Fat

Second Breakfast

She then eats her second meal, another breakfast. Protein Oats with Banana, Pomegranate and Yogurt.

40 Protein, 58 Carbs, 6 Fat

Lunch

For lunch, she eats her healthier version of meat and potatoes. 93% Lean Ground Beef with Potatoes, Veggies and Pickled Onions.

33 Protein, 46 Carbs, 8 Fat

RELATED: 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Snack

Between lunch and dinner she will fuel up with a hearty snack. Veggie Tray with Egg, Hummus and Crackers.

17 Protein, 29 Carbs, 16 Fat

Dinner

And finally, she finishes off her day with a big dinner. Turkey Meatballs, Purple Yam, Broccoli and Laughing Cow Cheese.

27 Protein, 46 Carbs, 12 Fat

She Doesn’t Starve Herself

“Gone are the days where I believed I had to STARVE myself and be SKINNY. These days, I know we have to FUEL our bodies to get STRONG,” she writes. “I make a point to prioritize protein and lately I’ve been keeping a close eye on my fiber intake as well. My fiber on this day was 29g. (A good general recommendation is to shoot for about 25g) I hear from a lot of you that having more meal ideas is important so I hope this helps!”

Other Habits Helped Her Lose Weight

In another post, she reveals a few of the other habits that helped her get into the best shape of her life. “My Midlife Sisters!! The plan has changed! We’re not chasing skinny anymore…we’re going for STRENGTH now. Here’s the plan: First, we’re BELIEVING it’s possible for us to become fitter than ever in midlife. (It is!!) This all starts with belief,” she says.

Strength Trainings

Another habit that helped her get into great shape was strength training. “We’re switching from prioritizing cardio to lifting weights,” she says in the post. She recommends two to three times a week – or more – to get the best results.

And, Changing Her Mindset

Nutrition was also key. “We’re going to eat more protein…a lot more! Our target is about 1g protein per pound of your ideal bodyweight per day. We’re understanding the right amounts and combinations of foods to get us to our physique goals. Tracking macros is the way!” she says. However, she also make mental shifts. “We’re not just focusing on physical changes…that’s where we’ve failed in the past. We’re going for lifelong changes through changing our mindsets, having positive outlooks and creating habits.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10 Lbs With 10 Low-Calorie Foods

Coach Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months Eating 10 “Practically” Zero-Calorie Foods
Copyright heathereisenbergfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight by eating delicious, nutritious foods? One expert claims to know the best ones. Heather Eisenberg is a nutrition coach and personal trainer who helps women over 40 "lose weight with nutrition & fitness," she writes in her Instagram bio. She lost 10 pounds in two months. "Here are 10 foods that are practically zero calories that I eat on repeat when I want to lose weight," she writes across the Instagram video. "One of the best ways to stay full and satisfied while cutting calories is by choosing high-volume, low-calorie foods. These are the foods that give you a lot to eat without packing in a ton of calories. They're nutrient-dense, full of fiber, and keep you feeling fuller for longer—perfect for anyone looking to lose weight without feeling deprived," she adds in the post.

Eggplant

The first food on her list is a vegetable, eggplant. "Approximately 20 calories per cup cooked," she says in the video. They are also versatile. "You can grill, roast, or bake them."

Brussels Sprouts

The following food is a controversial veggie: Brussels Sprouts. "Roughly 38 calories per cup cooked," she reveals. As for cooking methods, "You can roast, steam, or sauté them," she says.

Zoodles

While pasta isn't considered a weight-loss food, you can substitute your noodles for zoodles, she says, aka zucchini noodles. "About 33 calories per cup," she says. "A low-carb pasta substitute."

Hearts of Palm

Hearts of Palm are another great low-calorie food for weight loss. "Around 41 calories per cup, a crunchy, unique vegetable for salads. Trader Joe's makes a great hearts of palm pasta alternative," she says.

Pickles

Next up, are pickles, which are basically a tastier version of cucumber. "As long as they're not too salty," she says, noting they are only 4 calories per spear.

Raspberries

Craving something sweet? Raspberries are a great option, she says. "About 64 calories per cup," she notes. "Also a good source of fiber."

Watermelon

Watermelon is also sweet and fills you up. "Hydrating and refreshing," she says. And, at only about 46 calories per cup, the fruit is great for weight loss.

Cauliflower

Eat your cruciferous veggies. She claims that cauliflower is great for losing weight. "About 25 calories per cup," she says. It also makes an "excellent" rice substitute.

RELATED: Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster

Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is a sweet veggie that will fill you up with a few calories. "About 82 calories per cup. You can roast and make spaghetti squash as a great pasta alternative," she says.

Green Beans

Her last recommendation? green beans. "Around 31 calories per cup cooked, high in fiber," she says. "These foods are great for volume eating, allowing for larger portions while still keeping calorie intake low." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Transform Your Body in 7 Days

Kelsey Rose thekelseyrose_
​She Recommends “Habit Stacking”
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get into the best shape of your life – one healthy habit at a time? Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she offers her guide on how to get healthy in just a week. “How to transform your body in 7 days,” she writes, revealing her “step-by-step guide.” Here is what to do.

She Recommends “Habit Stacking”

Rose recommends habit stacking for a 7-day transformational “The simple habit stacking guide you need to feel your best in only 7 days,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

It Can Help Low Energy

“Feeling stuck? Low energy? Overwhelmed with where to start? It’s time to reset!” she continues. “Instead of challenging yourself with extreme changes, let’s stack small, powerful habits that actually LAST. Here’s your 7-day blueprint to feel leaner, stronger, energized and on track to continue these sustainable habits.”

Day 1: Meal Prep

She recommends meal prepping on day 1. “Meal prep for success,” she writes. “Because when healthy food is ready, you make better choices!”

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Day 2: Walk

On day two, start the morning with a walk. “Walk first thing in the morning,” she suggests. “Boosts metabolism, stabilizes energy, and sets the tone for the day.”

Day 3: Move at Home

On day three, “Move for 30 minutes at home,” she suggests. “No gym? No problem. Consistency > perfection!”

Day 4: Start Taking a Probiotic

On the fourth day she recommends starting a probiotic. “A healthy gut = better digestion, fewer cravings, and clearer skin,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Day 5: Hydration + Electrolytes

On the fifth day, prioritize hydration she suggests. But, don’t forget to add electrolytes. “It’s not just about drinking water—it’s about absorbing it,” she says.

Day 6: Two Minutes of Mindfulness

On the sixth day, spend two minute devoted to mindfulness. “Lower cortisol, reduce stress, and balance your body from the inside out,” she suggests.

Day 7: Improve Posture & Mobility

And, on the seventh day, improve posture and mobility. “Because standing tall improves confidence, digestion, and overall strength,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Walk on Incline

In another recent post she reveals two workout tips for losing fat. “Babes!!! If fat loss & toning up are on your mind this season, here’s your simple, effective game plan,” she says, revealing the first workout tip. “Walk at 10% incline, 3mph, for 20-30 min (3x per week). This of course counts towards your daily goal of 10k steps. Don’t undermine walking when you’re trying to see results!!” she writes.

Also, Do Strength and Pilates

Nexy, do strength training and pilates. “Pair it with my strength x Pilates workouts on my platform (trust me, the results speak for themselves!)” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Non-Negotiables for Fat Loss Over 40

Julie Clouse
​Patience and Discipline
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and blast fat over 40? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she unveils her healthy habits for losing weight post-40. “Top 10 non-negotiables for fat loss after 40,” she writes. “It won’t always be easy, but it can be simple. Habits build momentum. 90% of people who love exercising & eating healthy didn’t start that way. But by staying consistent, they felt better, looked better, and fell in love with the process,” she writes.

Create a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do is make sure you aren’t consuming more than you are burning. “Create a calorie deficit (at least 250 cals)” she writes.

Amp Up Protein Intake

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Eat 25-30g of protein at every meal,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Track Food

Next, make sure you are keeping track of everything you eat. “Track your food for overall calories and protein,” she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Lift Weights

Strength training is another core habit. “Lift weights 3-4 times per week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Walk Up to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Next, get your steps in. “Get 8-10k steps per day—add a weighted vest for an extra burn!” she suggests. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eat Whole Foods

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about the numbers but the quality of food you eat. “Choose 90% Whole Foods,” she says.

Hydate

Make sure to stay hydrated. “Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water—I always add electrolytes too,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Don’t Cut Out Entire Food Groups

You don’t need to be super restrictive. “STOP cutting out entire food groups. Instead of saying no sugar, allow yourself a small treat that fits your goals. No food is off-limits,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Limit alcohol—this one is HUGE!” she maintains. Not only is alcohol high in calories but the more you drink, they more likely you are to make poor food choices and neglect exercise.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Don’t Give Up

Finally, be patient. “STOP throwing in the towel after one bad day. Just get back on track the next day,” she reminds. “This is a lifestyle, NOT a diet. A few ‘bad’ days won’t ruin your progress. Ditch the dieting mentality and six-week plans—that was my BIGGEST mistake for years. Stay consistent, make it sustainable, and fit in the foods you love. It CAN work. You CAN be fit long after 40!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Top 7 Fast Food Order Hacks for Weight Loss

Kaly Valdes kaly.weightloss.dietitian
Copyright kaly.weightloss.dietitian/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to continue eating at your favorite fast food joints while losing weight? Kaly Valdes, RD, is a weight loss expert and nutritionist who offers a “relatable approach to nutrition.” In a new post, she unveils her go-to Taco Bell order for weight loss. “Why is no one talking about this Taco Bell order that’s only 525 calories and 30 grams of protein,” she writes in the video. “NGL this might be the best thing I’ve had at Taco Bell,” she adds. What is the order? Here is everything you need to know, plus six of her other go-to orders.

Here’s How to Get Enough Protein at Taco Bell

Karly maintains that her order is great for weight loss, as it is packed with protein. “It was SOOOO goood yall!! And I can’t believe how protein packed it is! It’s hard to get enough protein at Taco Bell but they win with this one,” she writes in the post.

Slow Roasted Chicken Cheesy Dipping Burrito

Taco,Bell,Restaurant,fast, food, junk, Mexican,​Taco BellShutterstock

Here is the order: “Slow roasted chicken cheesy dipping burrito BUT swap the dipping sauce for low calorie sour cream and add your fav hot sauce! You can skip the sour cream altogether and save 35 cals!” she writes. “But make sure you get the low cal sour cream tho because the other dipping sauces are over 100 cals!”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Her Followers Agree

“These are sooooooo good. I am a calorie counter and this is the way I will take my calories!” agrees one follower. “I'm not a Taco Bell fan. You've just converted me bc I want to try that. What a tasty looking protein win!” says another. “I freaking love these. I think I’ve had them for lunch every day last week,” a third says.

You Can Also Eat at Subway and Lose Weight

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,food​SubwayShutterstock

She helped another client develop a Subway order to keep her full and help her lose weight. “Subway was the easiest and fastest option during her lunch break and honestly it’s the first time I tried the sweet onion teriyaki and I gotta say I’ve been missing out! So I know you’re gonna love this too,” she writes in another post.

Here Is the Order

Pattaya City, Thailand - November 28 2020 SUBWAY restaurant shop healthy fast food sandwich in Terminal 21 shopping mall in Pattaya Chonburi Thailand.

Shutterstock

Here is what to order:

  • Rotisserie chicken protein bowl
  • All the veggies it comes with - no olives add banana peppers
  • Add provolone cheese (they put 2 slices)
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Sweet onion teriyaki.

“Half bag of Miss Vickie’s jalapeño chips crushed up on top! The blend of sweetness with the jalapenos.. chefs kiss,” she writes.

Here Is What She Orders at Popeye’s

Here is her Popeye’s order for weight loss:

  • 5 blackened chicken strips
  • Side of mashed potatoes.

She Also Swears by This Chick-Fil-A Hack

In another post, she reveals a “Chick-Fil-A hack you’ve been searching for,” she writes. “This isn’t my usual order BUT I was craving the Mac and cheese and wanting something more comforting in this colder weather without going overboard! And this was the PERFECT combo.. it’s SUPER satisfying and I was able to honor my cravings and fit into a decent calorie + protein range!” She orders a 5 count grilled nuggets with small Mac + cheese and small fruit cup. “Buffalo sauce is optional but definitely worth it! If you want a boost of protein do the 8ct grilled nuggets for an extra 9g of protein! I always say pair a protein and produce with your meals and this was the perfect combo cause it gives a kick of sweetness after the savory filling meal!” she says.

She Even Eats at McDonald’s

Craving McDonald’s fries? “This client is a busy mom and her kids love McDonald’s so we had to find a way to fit it in without constantly saying no to a fun once in a while meal with her kids. She wanted to have options everywhere and that’s exactly what we did! Of course it wasn’t all the time but she got some CONTROL and FREEDOM back knowing she CAN order from here without feeling like she screwed it all up,” she writes, revealing the order:

  • Diet Coke
  • Small fry - 230 cals + 3g protein
  • McDouble - 390 cals + 22g protein

And, She Loves This In-N-Out Hack

Next up, an “In-N-Out hack you’ve been searching for,” she writes. “Order the double double protein style (no bun) 450 cals + 30gof protein! And of course you’re gonna want to add the sauce so I just did half a packet which is 40 cals! You could skip the sauce altogether but the entire pack is 80cals!”

Finally, Try Her Starbucks Hack

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 2015: Starbucks store. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world.Shutterstock

You can “stay full for hours with this Starbucks hack,” she continues. “I love getting all my lean body flavors from @nutritiondepotclearlake AND did you know it has 40g of protein/5g of fiber per bottle, AND added vitamins?! Plussss it goes great with an iced coffee 😉 I just use half the bottle and save the other half for my coffee the next day! And of course you gotta have some food with carbs protein and fat to stay full longer! So my order is and always will be egg white spinach wrap with sriracha packet 😘 Altogether you’re getting 40g of protein and 5g of fiber.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.