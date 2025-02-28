Are you attempting to slim down and drop body fat but unsure what to eat? One expert claims that the pounds tumbled off when she added certain foods to her diet. Cherisse Kozloski is a nutrition coach and personal trainer who helps her clients lose weight and keep it off. In a new post, she unveils her list of weight loss foods – some might surprise you. “These 10 foods were a game changer during my weight loss from 205-180👇 & are staples in my menu,’ she says.
Chicken Thighs
The first food she recommends is chicken thigh – not breasts. “High in protein with healthy fats to keep you full and fuel your workouts. Yes chicken breast is higher protein but thighs to me taste better reheated,” she says.
Whole EggsShutterstock
She also started eating whole eggs. “Packed with cholesterol and nutrients to support muscle growth and hormone health. Just watch your calorie load to decide how many of natures multi vitamin you can fit in,” she writes.
Spinach16. Spinach: 23 caloriesShutterstock
She also amped up her spinach intake. “Iron-rich to boost energy, helping you power through each day and a great low calorie filler food to help you ‘feel’ like you’re eating a lot,” she says about the essential green.
Ground BisonShutterstock
One meat that helped her achieve her weight loss goals? Ground bison. “A great lean protein source that helps repair muscles and keeps you feeling full,” she writes.
Grass-Fed BurgerShutterstock
She also ate hamburgers but stuck to making them with grass-fed beef. “Quality fats to balance hunger and energy levels,” she writes.
AsparagusPrebiotic Foods: AsparagusShutterstock
Another green veggie she recommends is asparagus. “Natural diuretic to help with bloating and keep you feeling light,” she says.
Salmon
Fatty fish is also helpful in burning fat, according to Cherisse. “Filled with omega-3s to reduce inflammation and support fat loss,” she says about salmon.
AvocadoShutterstock
Another healthy fat that helped her burn fat? Avocado. “Full of fiber and healthy fats to curb cravings and stabilize blood sugar. Again be mindful of your serving size,” she says.
Sweet PotatoesShutterstock
When it comes to carbs, she recommends fueling up with sweet potatoes. “Slow-digesting carbs for long-lasting energy without the crash,” she says.
BlueberriesShutterstock
And, last but not least, she relied on blueberries to satisfy her sweet tooth. “Antioxidant powerhouse to fight inflammation and support recovery,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.