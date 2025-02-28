Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Lost 25 Pounds After She Started Eating These 10 Foods

She ate her way to weight loss with these healthy eats.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Are you attempting to slim down and drop body fat but unsure what to eat? One expert claims that the pounds tumbled off when she added certain foods to her diet. Cherisse Kozloski is a nutrition coach and personal trainer who helps her clients lose weight and keep it off. In a new post, she unveils her list of weight loss foods – some might surprise you. “These 10 foods were a game changer during my weight loss from 205-180👇 & are staples in my menu,’ she says.

Chicken Thighs

The first food she recommends is chicken thigh – not breasts. “High in protein with healthy fats to keep you full and fuel your workouts. Yes chicken breast is higher protein but thighs to me taste better reheated,” she says.

Whole Eggs

Egg, Chicken Egg

She also started eating whole eggs. “Packed with cholesterol and nutrients to support muscle growth and hormone health. Just watch your calorie load to decide how many of natures multi vitamin you can fit in,” she writes.

Spinach

Background from fresh green spinach leaves with water drops. Texture of raw organic baby spinach close up. Food background

She also amped up her spinach intake. “Iron-rich to boost energy, helping you power through each day and a great low calorie filler food to help you ‘feel’ like you’re eating a lot,” she says about the essential green.

Ground Bison

Naples, USA - April 29, 2022: Macro closeup of fresh red raw uncooked packaged ground bison meat from Great Range brand company grass-fed raised without antibiotics and no added hormones

One meat that helped her achieve her weight loss goals? Ground bison. “A great lean protein source that helps repair muscles and keeps you feeling full,” she writes.

Grass-Fed Burger

cooking burgers on hot grill with flames

She also ate hamburgers but stuck to making them with grass-fed beef. “Quality fats to balance hunger and energy levels,” she writes.

Asparagus

Asparagus. Fresh Asparagus. Pickled Green Asparagus. Bunches of green asparagus in basket, top view- Image

Another green veggie she recommends is asparagus. “Natural diuretic to help with bloating and keep you feeling light,” she says.

Salmon

raw salmon on cutting board

Fatty fish is also helpful in burning fat, according to Cherisse. “Filled with omega-3s to reduce inflammation and support fat loss,” she says about salmon.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Avocado

Organic,Avocado,For,A,Healthy,Vegetarian,Diet.

Another healthy fat that helped her burn fat? Avocado. “Full of fiber and healthy fats to curb cravings and stabilize blood sugar. Again be mindful of your serving size,” she says.

Sweet Potatoes

Freshly harvested organic sweet potatoes spilling from a burlap bag onto a natural weathered wood table.

When it comes to carbs, she recommends fueling up with sweet potatoes. “Slow-digesting carbs for long-lasting energy without the crash,” she says.

Blueberries

Blueberries with leaves. Macro shot of blueberries background. Superfoods concept, front view. Healthy food

And, last but not least, she relied on blueberries to satisfy her sweet tooth. “Antioxidant powerhouse to fight inflammation and support recovery,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

More For You

Cherisse Kozloski cherisse_rykercoaching
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Egg, Chicken Egg

Background from fresh green spinach leaves with water drops. Texture of raw organic baby spinach close up. Food background

Naples, USA - April 29, 2022: Macro closeup of fresh red raw uncooked packaged ground bison meat from Great Range brand company grass-fed raised without antibiotics and no added hormones

cooking burgers on hot grill with flames

Asparagus. Fresh Asparagus. Pickled Green Asparagus. Bunches of green asparagus in basket, top view- Image

Organic,Avocado,For,A,Healthy,Vegetarian,Diet.

Freshly harvested organic sweet potatoes spilling from a burlap bag onto a natural weathered wood table.

Blueberries with leaves. Macro shot of blueberries background. Superfoods concept, front view. Healthy food

Nutrition & Diet

He Lost 20 Lbs by Eating These 10 Foods

Mateo Ruperti lifting_with_mateo
Copyright lifting_with_mateo/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to eat your way to a slimmer waistline? Mateo Ruperti is a fat loss coach who helps “busy people lose 20 lbs in 90 days” with his LWM Blueprint. In a new post, he shares fruits that will help you burn fat faster. “10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals,” he says.

Berries

Berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – are great for fat-burning. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.

Next on his list is apples. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up

Also stock up on grapefruit. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says.

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board

It’s no surprise that avocados made his list of fat-burning fruit. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he writes.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept

Pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Kiwi

fresh kiwi fruit as background

Kiwi is another tropical fruit with fat-burning powers. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” he says, calling it the “cheat code.”

Watermelon

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table

Watermelon is sweet and will help you slim down. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.

Add peaches to your shopping cart for weight loss benefits. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he says.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup

Another great fruit for fat loss? Papaya. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

The last fruit for weight loss? Oranges. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says.

Add Them to Your List

Add these to your shopping list and lose weight fast. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress!” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 12 Pounds With 10 Simple Changes

Jamie Sherman Jglass
Copyright Jglass/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight before summer? Start making small changes now, and you can. Jamie Sherman is a weight loss and nutrition coach who lost weight herself, transforming her body and life. In a few new posts, she reveals exactly how she did it. “You could look and feel like a completely different person in 3 months. Start today. Don't wait until it's summer and you realize you still feel uncomfortable in your body. Here's some of the things I’ve done to lose 12lbs and transform my body and life in a few months.”

Eat More Protein

The first change she suggests making is amping up your protein intake. “You should be eating at least .8g for your body weight in protein. This will help you stay full and satisfied throughout the day,” she writes.

Lift Weights

Her next suggestion is weightlifting. “I promise you won't get bulky from lifting. Strength Training has SO many benefits and one of them is help you lose fat and build muscle to create a lean, strong look. It also helps boost your metabolism,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Walk More

Also, you should walk more. “Increase your average daily steps by 2k,” advises Sherman. “If you're current average is 5,000steps/day, try to add a little more every day. Go take that walk after dinner, park your car further at the store, or just get up and walk around at the office. That adds up to 14,000 more steps/week which can make a huge different for fat loss.”

Sleep

Make sure to sleep to allow your body the time it needs to regenerate and recharge. “Aim to get at least 7 hours if you can!” writes Sherman.

Track Your Food

“Track your food,” she continues. “Not forever but so you can know what you're consuming if you're trying to lose fat.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Eat More Nutrients

In another post she added some more habits that helped her lose weight. “I’m now eating A LOT more. I was lacking nutrients and under-eating before. I’m a busy mom of 2 and I found myself skipping meals and just grabbing food when I was starving,” she writes.

Don’t Skip Breakfast

Don’t skip your morning meal. “I eat breakfast every single day. I used to fast until noon sometimes because I didn’t really think about food in the morning. Now I make sure to eat a big breakfast which gives me energy throughout the day and helps kickstart my metabolism,” she says.

Balance Macros

Balancing macros is key. “I went from trying to avoid carbs to now having the right amount of carbs, fat, and protein throughout the day. I eat a lot of carbs now and I’ve never felt better,” she writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Structure Your Workouts

You should also structure your workouts instead of winging it. “I shifted from taking a lot of random cardio classes to structured strength training,” shes ays.

Shift Your Mindset

And, her two last recommendations? “I shifted my identity and mindset through the process,” she says. “I went from thinking I knew what my body needed to lose weight (eating healthy and consistent work outs) to actually learning exactly what I needed for fat loss to achieve my specific goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 50 Lbs at 50: 6 High-Protein Meals

Denise Kirtley fiftyfitnessjourney
Copyright fiftyfitnessjourney/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but feel like it’s an uphill battle over 50? Denise Kirtley is a 54-year-old transformation coach who looks half her age. In a recent post she opens up about her diet, revealing what she eats in a day. “I lost 50 lbs at age 50…This is a recent day of eating on a training day,” she writes, adding that she aims for 160 grams of protein, 230 grams of carbohydrates, 55 fat grams, and 2,055 calories.

Collagen Coffee

“Every day for me starts with coffee plus collagen,” she says in the post. She claims that the collagen she uses “has a compound that promotes skin elasticity and firmness and I do feel like it’s helped my skin bounce back from weight loss over the past four years,” she says.

15 Protein, 0 Carbs, 0 Fat

Breakfast

She moves onto a hearty breakfast. English Muffin Sandwich with Veggie Sausage, an Egg and Laughing Cow Cheese + Berries.

26 Protein, 50 Carbs, 12 Fat

Second Breakfast

She then eats her second meal, another breakfast. Protein Oats with Banana, Pomegranate and Yogurt.

40 Protein, 58 Carbs, 6 Fat

Lunch

For lunch, she eats her healthier version of meat and potatoes. 93% Lean Ground Beef with Potatoes, Veggies and Pickled Onions.

33 Protein, 46 Carbs, 8 Fat

RELATED: 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Snack

Between lunch and dinner she will fuel up with a hearty snack. Veggie Tray with Egg, Hummus and Crackers.

17 Protein, 29 Carbs, 16 Fat

Dinner

And finally, she finishes off her day with a big dinner. Turkey Meatballs, Purple Yam, Broccoli and Laughing Cow Cheese.

27 Protein, 46 Carbs, 12 Fat

She Doesn’t Starve Herself

“Gone are the days where I believed I had to STARVE myself and be SKINNY. These days, I know we have to FUEL our bodies to get STRONG,” she writes. “I make a point to prioritize protein and lately I’ve been keeping a close eye on my fiber intake as well. My fiber on this day was 29g. (A good general recommendation is to shoot for about 25g) I hear from a lot of you that having more meal ideas is important so I hope this helps!”

Other Habits Helped Her Lose Weight

In another post, she reveals a few of the other habits that helped her get into the best shape of her life. “My Midlife Sisters!! The plan has changed! We’re not chasing skinny anymore…we’re going for STRENGTH now. Here’s the plan: First, we’re BELIEVING it’s possible for us to become fitter than ever in midlife. (It is!!) This all starts with belief,” she says.

Strength Trainings

Another habit that helped her get into great shape was strength training. “We’re switching from prioritizing cardio to lifting weights,” she says in the post. She recommends two to three times a week – or more – to get the best results.

And, Changing Her Mindset

Nutrition was also key. “We’re going to eat more protein…a lot more! Our target is about 1g protein per pound of your ideal bodyweight per day. We’re understanding the right amounts and combinations of foods to get us to our physique goals. Tracking macros is the way!” she says. However, she also make mental shifts. “We’re not just focusing on physical changes…that’s where we’ve failed in the past. We’re going for lifelong changes through changing our mindsets, having positive outlooks and creating habits.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Smartnews Feed

Lose 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes

Coach Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With These 6 Changes
Instagram.com/@conquering_cortisol_control
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast while healing your gut? Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally “cracked the code” to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new social media post, she reveals five habits that enabled her to lose weight fast and transform her look. “How to become unrecognizable in the next 6 months,” she writes across the video. “I started with these habits and a cortisol balancing, gut healing supplement that helped me lose 35 pounds in 4 months and gained back all my lost energy from high cortisol!” she added.

Hydrate

Her first habit has to do with hydration. “Drink your body weight in ounces,” she writes. How much water should you drink? According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids daily and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters). The Mayo Clinic explains that hydration helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walk and Lift Weights

Her second habit is two different workouts. “10,000 Steps per day & lifting,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. As for strength training, Mayo Clinic explains that it can help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. It may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Also, amp up your protein intake. “Increase your protein intake to (30 to 40g per meal),” she suggests. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

No Processed Food or Sugar

When it comes to diet, it’s not just about how many calories you eat, but what types of food, she says. “Cut out processed food/sugar,” she writes. Examples include anything made with white flour or sugar, packaged snacks, candy, or fast food.

Walk Barefoot Outside

Her fifth tip is unconventional. “Walk outside barefoot & daily get sunlight,” she writes. Vitamin D helps cells in your gut absorb bone-healthy nutrients calcium and phosphorus.

Consume Gut-Healing Herbs

Her last tip is to “add in natural herbs that not only heal your gut but help balance your cortisol,” she writes. “When I added it in the correct supplements, my weight loss journey skyrocketed after years of not being able to lose anything!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break

Karen Trasatti fitnutfitness
Copyright fitnutfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to slim down by spring break? One expert recommends adding some new healthy habits to your routine. Karen Trasatti is a fat loss coach for women over 40 who looks half her age at 61. In a new social media post she reveals a few easy habits that will help you slim down before your spring trip. “Want to Lose 10 Pounds by Spring Break? 🏖️👙☀️Here’s EXACTLY What I’d Do!” she writes.

These Tips Are From Her Coaching Method

Karen reveals that the tips are from her FASTer Way coaching method. “Spring break is coming fast, and if I wanted to drop 10 pounds by then, I’d follow these proven strategies,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Focus on Macros

The first thing she would do? “Dial in my macros,” she says. “Eating the right balance of protein, carbs, and fats to fuel my body and burn fat efficiently.”

Try Intermittent Fasting

Next up, she recommends time-restricted eating. “Implement intermittent fasting,” she says. “Giving my body time to burn stored fat while still eating enough to stay energized.”

Strength Train

She also recommends weight lifting. “Strength train 3-4x per week,” she says. “Building lean muscle to boost metabolism and shape my body.” According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Prioritize Whole Foods

Next, it’s not just how much you eat, but the food quality. “Prioritize whole foods – No crash diets, just real, nutrient-dense meals that keep me full and satisfied,” she says.

Be Consistent with Exercise

Also, exercising is essential. “Stay consistent with movement – Hitting 7-10K steps daily and staying active outside my workouts,” she says.

Hydrate

She also recommends drinking lots of water. “Hydrate like it’s my job – Drinking plenty of water to support fat loss and keep cravings in check,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Sleep

Make sure to rest. “Get quality sleep,” she says. “Because fat loss isn’t just about food and exercise—your body needs rest to recover and burn fat efficiently!” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages to Lose Weight

Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 28, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but don’t want to quit drinking? You might not have to. However, particular spiked drinks will prevent you from achieving your weight loss goals. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the drinks to avoid if you want to lose weight. He titled the post: “5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages If You’re Trying to Lose Belly Fat.”

He Doesn’t Recommend Drinking If You Are Trying to Lose Fat

“This one’s for my alcohol drinkers on a weight loss journey who still want to have a good time! While I don’t recommend drinking alcohol if you’re focusing on fat loss, if you do choose to drink, make sure to avoid these five!” he says.

Espresso Martini

Bartender preparing Espresso Martini at bar counter, closeup. Alcohol cocktail

Shutterstock

A shot of espresso might keep hunger at bay, but don’t be tricked into thinking an espresso martini will do the same.

Calories: 300-350 calories per serving

Why: “Coffee liqueur, vodka, and syrup make this drink high in sugar and calories, adding up quickly on your calorie count,” he writes.

Long Island Iced Tea

Cocktail Long Island Iced Tea on brown wood table

Shutterstock

The New York-themed classic isn’t really like drinking a glass of unsweetened iced tea, says Dillon.

Calories: 500 calories per serving

Why: “A mixture of multiple liquors and sugary mixers—this is a calorie bomb,” he writes.

Margarita

Two cocktail glasses in man and woman hands. Margarita and mojito cocktail

Shutterstock

Margaritas are a fun Mexican-themed drink but consider ordering a skinny version for weight loss.

Calories: 300-600 calories per serving

Why: “Sugar-packed lime mix and tequila, making it a high-calorie drink that’s hard to fit into a fat-loss plan,” he claims.

Frozen Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri drink alcohol

Shutterstock

Frozen daiquiris might be fruity and refreshing, but they won’t help you lose weight, per Dillon.

Calories: 500-600 calories per serving

Why: “A sugary mix of rum, fruit juice, and syrup. The frozen version is high in both calories and sugar,” he says.

Sweet Wine

Turin, Piedmont, Italy -10-24-2009- The "Wineshow Fair". Tasting white sparkling wine Moscato d'Asti.

Shutterstock

While wine generally offers some health benefits in moderation, stay away from sweet wine, says Swinney.

Calories: 250-300 calories per glass

Why: “Sweet wines like moscato are high in sugar and can spike insulin, making fat loss harder,” he says.

Wines He Recommends: Pino Noir

Close-up of beautiful woman smelling red wine from glass with closed eyes, Pino Noir

Shutterstock

In another post, he reveals 5 wines you should stick to instead, starting with Pinot Noir. “High in resveratrol, an antioxidant that supports heart health,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 12-14%

Sauvignon Blanc

Stylish female holding glass with white wine

Shutterstock

Sauvignon Blanc is another option. “Lower in sugar than most whites, making it a leaner option,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Brut Champagne

Bubbles, hands and toast with friends outdoor for celebration or social gathering together. Alcohol glass, champagne and cheers with group of people in backyard for milestone or new years for fun

Shutterstock

Pop open the Brut Champagne. “One of the lowest-calorie wines, with bubbles that can make you drink slower,” he says.

Calories: 90-100 per 5oz

Carbs: 1-2g

Alcohol Content: 12%

Merlot

Waiter pouring red wine in a glass.

Merlot is “balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds,” says Dillon.

Calories: 120-125 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 13-14%

WHA: Balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds.

Dry Rosé

Wine glass white red and rose image for banner advertorial website cover brochure template mock-up

Shutterstock

Dry Rosé is “Lighter and refreshing, but not loaded with sugar like sweet rosé,” he says.

Calories: 100-110 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Pro Tips

Happy young people cheering cocktail glasses together at beach party - Multi-ethnic friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Youth lifestyle and summertime vacations concept - Focus on eyes

He concludes the post with pro tips. First, stick to dry wines, which have “less sugar,” he notes. “Avoid sweet & dessert wines (loaded with sugar & calories),” is his second tip. And finally, “the higher the alcohol, the more calories—keep it moderate.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Essential At-Home Gym Equipment for Fat Loss

Paige Kumpf trainerpaige
Copyright trainerpaige/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you have a home gym or plan on setting one up? You may only have your living room to exercise in. Either way, there are a few key pieces of at-home gym equipment you should invest in for fat loss, according to an expert. Paige Kumpf is a fitness trainer and fat loss coach who helps her clients transform their bodies and lives. In a new social media post, she reveals “must-haves, nice-to-haves, and if you have the space and means” pieces of home gym equipment you should get. “If you work out at home, you need this gym equipment,” she writes.

Must-Have: Dumbbells

Her first must-have? “A wide range of dumbbells at least up to 40 pounds. If you want to save space, get adjustable dumbbells,” she writes. Why do you need various weights? If you want to build muscle, you have to continue upping your weight.

Must-Have: Adjustable Bench

Attractive blonde woman in 30s doing chest press exercise on bench in modern fitness center. Toned image.

Another must-have? An adjustable bench to use for weight-lifting. “They’re low cost and fairly space-friendly and multifunctional,” she says.

Nice to Haves: Exercise Bands

Resistance band exercise at home. Woman doing pilates workout using elastic strap pulling with arms for shoulder training on yoga mat indoors.

She starts off her “nice to haves” list with exercise bands. These are great “for when you get tired of always using dumbells” she says. They are also beneficial if you need assistance with a pull-up.

Nice to Haves: Step Bench

Back view of sporty athlete having a step aerobics in a gym. Woman doing corner knee step

shutterstock

Another nice to have? “A height-adjustable step or bench for split squats and step-ups,” she says.

Nice to Haves: A TRX or Amazon Dupe

Women doing push ups training arms with trx fitness straps in the gym Concept workout healthy lifestyle sport

Shutterstock

Another nice to have is a TRX or the Amazon dupe, “because dumbbell rows and every variation of them get very repetitive and many are spinal loaded,” she says. “This allows you to do more exercises, including ab and hamstring work too.”

Nice to Haves: 20-Degree Solo Wedges

Close-up - Slim brunette woman working out in outdoor gym at summer warm day.

Shutterstock

Another nice to have item she recommends are 20-degree solo wedges. These are great “for split squats and regular squats,” she explains.

Nice to Haves: Ankle Weights

Woman at gym putting ankle weights

Ankle weights are another good nice to have. “I use them to hit glute med shortened and lengthened, but they're so small and inexpensive it makes it worth it for a single-use equipment,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Dual able Machine

Man,Doing,Cable,Fly,Exercise,In,Gym

Her first space and means haves is a dual cable machine. “They make them pretty small/space-friendly these days, and it opens a whole new world of resistance profiles, lines of pull, loading, and exercise variability,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Leg Extension, Hamstring Curl Machine

Close up view gym seated leg curl machine exercise woman at indoor in gym

Another space and means have is a leg extension, and hamstring curl machine. “There's no great way to hit shortened quads at home otherwise,” she admits.

Space and Means Haves: Squat Rack, Smith Machine Combo

Athletic young sporty woman doing squat exercise in the smith machine. Smith rack machine in modern fitness center.

Shutterstock

A squat rack, smith machine combo is another recommended piece of gym equipment. “This has many uses, but is also pricey and takes up a lot of space,” she writes.

Space and Means Haves: Hack Squat/Leg Press Combo

woman flexing muscles on leg press machine in gym

If you have a full at-home gym and extra money in your bank account, she recommends splurging on a hack squat/leg press combo.

Space and Means Haves: Cardio Machine

Legs of woman running on treadmill

Cardio machines are another space and means haves. She recommends a “treadmill slash walking pad and or a Peloton bike to get in steps or cardio when weather doesn't permit.”

A Few More Recommendations

Close up legs of sport woman standing and preparation to lifting weight or pull ups for exercise in fitness gym, fitness and healthy concept

Shutterstock

A few other pieces she recommends? Versa Gripps, which are weight-lifting gloves, a weighted vest, ankle straps, and other cable attachments. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

