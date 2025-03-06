Are you trying to lose weight? One expert claims to know some secret tricks. Bec Gibbs is an online coach and fitness trainer who helps “hard working Women 25+ lose weight & love their tone without complicated meal plans or spending hours in the gym.” She unveils some of her fat loss secrets in a new social media post. “5 Fat Loss Hacks I Wish I Knew Sooner,” she titled the post.
Consistency Over PerfectionMeal PlanningShutterstock
Her first hack is consistency over perfection. “Stick to your meal and workout plan for at least 2-4 weeks before judging your progress. Real change takes time!” she says.
Protein is Your PowerhouseShutterstock
Next, amp up your protein. “Make protein a staple at every meal. It keeps you fuller for longer, supports muscle recovery, and helps curb cravings,” she writes.
Move More Throughout the DayShe Recommends Three 10-Minute Walks Per DayShutterstock
Make sure to move throughout the day. “Beyond your workouts, try to add an extra 1.5-2k steps daily. Small bursts of movement add up and boost your metabolism,” she recommends.
Hydrate to ElevateShutterstock
Next, hydrate. “Increasing your water intake by just 500ml daily can help control hunger and keep your metabolism humming,” she says.
Prioritize Quality SleepShutterstock
Finally, make sure to get enough sleep. “A good night’s sleep is non-negotiable. Aim for an earlier bedtime (yes, that means no scrolling in bed!) to aid recovery and optimize fat loss,” she says.
Also, She Busts Some Fitness Myths, Including Daily WorkoutsShutterstock
In another post, she tackles fitness myths you shouldn’t believe. The first one? “You need to work out every day to see results,” she says. “While consistency is key, rest is just as important. Your body needs recovery time to rebuild and grow stronger. Overtraining can lead to burnout and injury—rest days are essential for long-term progress and also if you set yourself an unrealistic workout goal you will never achieve it and give up!”
Myth 2: Lifting Weights Will Make You BulkyShutterstock
Myth two is “You’ll get bulky from lifting weights,” she writes. “Ladies, fear not! Lifting weights won’t automatically make you bulky. It will, however, help you build lean muscle, boost your metabolism, and leave you looking toned and strong. Say goodbye to the “toning” myth—muscle is your friend!”
Myth 3: The Scale Is the Best Measure of ProgressI’m a Nutritionist and Here’s How You Can Lose Your First 10 Pounds Shutterstock
The final myth? "The scale is the best measure of progress," she says. "Weight isn't the whole picture. Factors like muscle gain, water retention, and hormonal changes can affect the number on the scale. Focus on how you feel, your strength, and your performance—those are far more important indicators of progress."