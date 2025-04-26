Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
8 Weight Loss Secrets One Personal Trainer Wishes She Knew Sooner

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 26, 2025
Hannah White hwfit
Coach Finally Dropped Belly Fat at 39 When She Fixed These 4 Habits
Fitness & Workouts

Have you tried all the weight loss fads and want a plan that works? Hannah White is a personal trainer and fitness coach who helps her clients “lose fat and tone up,” per her Instagram bio. Over the years, she has tried out all the trends and can report back the secrets to weight loss success, revealing them in a new social media post. “8 weight loss essentials that took me years to learn,” she writes.

Walk Daily

“Aim for 8-10K steps per day,” White says. “It’s too hot/cold outside” isn’t an excuse, she adds. “Walk on a treadmill, a walking pad, around a shopping centre, a supermarket, around your home, or on the spot at home.”

Manage Stress

panic attacks young girl sad and fear stressful depressed emotional.crying use hands cover face begging help.stop abusing violence in women,person with health anxiety,people bad feeling down conceptShutterstock

Next up, tackle stress. “Managing stress can reduce stress-eating. Download Headspace or a similar app and get to work,” she says.

Sleep More

Happy woman lying in comfortable foam latex mattress bed in luxury hotel enjoying relax weekend getaway jumping in bed. Enjoying Asian woman with open arms in freedom.

Shutterstock

Make sure to get enough rest. “More sleep = less hunger. The easiest way to get more sleep is to go to bed earlier. And stop using your f#€king phone in bed - it’s ruining your sleep quality!” she writes.

Design Your Diet Around Nutritious Food

Fruit, vegetables, citrus, produce, farmers market, supermarket​A Test of Mental ResilienceShutterstock

“Get 80% or more of calories from nutritious food, and the remaining from ‘less nutritious’ food,” she suggests. “This teaches you no food is good or bad, which gives you far more calorie control over what and how much you eat.”

Don’t Undereat

Young blonde woman eating eclair sitting in cafe. Girl bite piece of croissant look joyful at restaurant. Cheat meal day concept. Woman is preparing with appetite to eat eclair. Enjoy pistachio bakeryShutterstock

Make sure you are eating enough. “Unless you’re 100lbs, 1,200 calories isn’t enough. Undereating leads to overeating, so stop that now,” she says. “For weight loss, eat in a moderate calorie deficit of around 15-20% depending on how much fat you’ve got to lose.”

Lift Weights

Fitness woman in sportswear trains shoulder muscles, doing dumbbell press while sitting on bench in gym. Back viewShutterstock

“You need to lift weights,” she continues. “And I mean heavy weights, not the 5kg or 10lb dumbbells you use in that class you go to or in the videos you follow along to. Those things are basically cardio anyway. Lifting weights will build muscle, which is an ESSENTIAL part of sustained fat loss along with achieving that ‘toned’ look you’re after.”

Limit Alcohol and Hydrate

The girl bartender prepares a cocktail in the nightclub. Alcohol

Shutterstock

“Alcohol wrecks sleep quality, so limit your intake. Water will make you feel more awake and like you have more energy, which makes it more likely you’ll get up and move around. If your pee is dark orange, you need more water. If it’s a pale straw colour, you’re good,” she says.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough Protein and Fiber

“Protein reduces hunger and prevents muscle loss. Around 2 grams per kilogram of bodyweight daily is a good aim. The fibre in fruit and veggies makes you feel full, not to mention the health benefits of it. Women need around 20-25g per day, and men need around 30-35g per day. Most people undereat protein and fibre - make the effort to increase your intake,” she suggests. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

8 Weight Loss Secrets One Personal Trainer Wishes She Knew Sooner

Nutrition & Diet

6 Secrets From a Coach Who Lost 20 Pounds and Kept It Off

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
I Lost 20 Pounds as a Coach and Here Are My 6 Secrets to Losing Weight Fast and Not Gaining It Back
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast without gaining it all back? According to one expert, it’s possible if you have the right tools. Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who has lost over 20 pounds and helps others do the same. She reveals a few game-changing hacks for sustaining weight loss in a new post. “If you want to lose weight safely by summer 2025 and not gain it all back, here are 6 things you need to do,” she writes.

Start Every Meal with Veggies

Her first tip? Start every meal with veggies. “I know, I know—veggies first isn’t the most exciting, but trust me, it works! 🥦 Starting with veggies fills you up with fiber and nutrients and it will help with preventing glucose spikes and your tendency to binge later,” she says. Some tasty veggie ideas: green salad, edamame, baby carrots, or bell peppers. “Your future self will thank you!)”

Stop Snacking

Her second tip: Stop snacking. “If you’re craving something sweet, save it for dessert after your meal. 🍫 Snacking on an empty stomach can mess with your blood sugar and lead to overeating later,” she writes.

RELATED:5 Walking Techniques That Burn More Fat Than Running

Walk It Out

You also need to start walking. “Walking is a game-changer for fat loss, and there are so many easy ways to add steps,” she says. Her suggestions? Walk your dog, play with your kids, get a walking pad for your desk, go on walking dates or hangouts, or walk while you chat on the phone.

Lift Weight

“Start lifting weights,” she continues. “Not just to burn calories—but to build muscle! The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn at rest. Plus, you’ll look toned and feel stronger!”

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

Hydrate

Tip five, “hydrate, hydrate, hydrate,” she says. “Drink half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water. Staying hydrated keeps you full, helps with digestion, and supports your energy levels. Pro tip: grab a cute water bottle to keep you on track!”

Sleep

Finally, get your sleep in. “Aim for 50 hours of sleep per week. If your schedule doesn’t allow 7 hours per night (shift workers, I see you!), just focus on getting enough over the week. 💤 Sleep is a game-changer for fat loss and mental clarity,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Weight Loss Secrets This Doctor Recommends, "Start With Just 5%"

Dr_Christie_Risinger1
Copyright Christy Risinger/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 26, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking in the mirror and feeling frustrated? You're not alone. Millions of Americans struggle with their weight, trying diet after diet without lasting success. But what if the secret to lasting weight loss isn't about dramatic changes or extreme measures?

Meet Dr. Christy Risinger, MD, a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Physician who has helped thousands of patients achieve their weight loss goals. With over 160,000 YouTube subscribers following her evidence-based advice, she cuts through the confusion to reveal what actually works. Here are her top 5 secrets for successful weight loss, backed by research.

Secret 1: Set Realistic Goals That Actually Work

"Even a loss of 5% of your body weight has proven health benefits," Dr. Risinger explains in her video. For someone weighing 250 pounds, that's just 12.5 pounds – an achievable goal that can dramatically improve health.

"I want to encourage each of you that even a loss of 5% of your body weight has proven health benefits," she emphasizes. "Did you know that if you have type two diabetes and you lose weight, you can cure that condition? And if you have pre-diabetes, you can prevent the progression to diabetes with weight loss."

RELATED:She Lost 20 Pounds When She Stopped Intermittent Fasting and Did This Instead

Secret 2: Master Your Calorie Awareness

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.Shutterstock

"By simply becoming more aware of what you're eating, you will change some bad habits," Dr. Risinger states. A review of 22 studies found consistent links between self-monitoring and successful weight loss.

"Weight loss comes down to calories in versus calories used," she explains. "An average deficit of 500 calories a day will result in an initial weight loss of about one pound a week." However, she adds an important caveat: "After three to six months of this, you will find your weight loss will slow because as your weight decreases, your calories needs decrease."

Secret 3: Eliminate Hidden Calories First

Glass of chilled beer on table and blurred sparkling bar background.Shutterstock

Before overhauling your entire diet, Dr. Risinger recommends starting with the obvious culprits. "Eliminate easy sources of excess calories like sugared beverages, switch to simply drinking water," she advises. "A beer has about 150 calories, so if you're drinking three beers a night, you're consuming 450 extra and unnecessary calories a day. If you keep this up every day, you'll gain about a pound a week or four pounds a month, or 50 pounds in a year."

Secret 4: Choose the Right Diet for You

Food products representing the Mediterranean diet which may improve overall health statusShutterstock

While many diets can work short-term, Dr. Risinger champions the Mediterranean diet for its proven health benefits. "There's no optimally effective diet for all individuals," she explains, "but the Mediterranean diet is the only eating pattern that showed benefits in every health category studied."

For those wanting quick results, she offers another option: "If you want to simply jumpstart your weight loss in the short term, a high protein, low carbohydrate diet or intermittent fasting seem to be the most effective." However, she emphasizes quality: "When you do eat, the foods you're eating should be whole natural foods, meaning not processed and they're high in fiber, low in sugar and processing."

Secret 5: Consider Structured Programs That Work

Lafayette - Circa April 2017: Weight Watchers Meeting Location. Oprah Winfrey is a Weight Watchers Spokesperson and Stockholder IVShutterstock

For those feeling overwhelmed, Dr. Risinger points to commercial programs as a viable option. "I like these programs because they're convenient, provide the food and provide a lot of support with them," she notes. Research published in The Annals of Internal Medicine found Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig produced the most significant results after 12 months.

RELATED:6 Unexpected Signs Someone Is Actually Burning Fat, According to a Coach

Secret 6: Leverage Technology Wisely

Athlete using mobile phone app fitness tracker for tracking weight loss progress during running exercise. Fit girl woman touching smartphone texting or playing online games or video workouts.Shutterstock

The digital age offers new tools for weight loss success. "One meta-analysis of 41 studies with over 6,000 participants showed that the use of mobile apps did help to reduce caloric intake, increase fruit and veggie consumption, and helped people to lose about five pounds," Dr. Risinger reports. She recommends choosing apps with interactive features and personalized messaging.

Secret 7: Transform Your Eating Habits

Happy woman having fun while feeding her boyfriend with a cake in a cafe.Shutterstock

Success isn't just about what you eat, but how you eat. "I want to encourage everyone to make eating an activity that connects you with other people," Dr. Risinger advises. "Turn off the TV, gather around a table, eat with someone else, carve time out in your day and make it an intentional activity."

Secret 8: Build Your Support System

Four Young Female Friends Meeting For Drinks And Food Making A Toast In RestaurantShutterstock

Dr. Risinger emphasizes the importance of community in weight loss success. "People have more success with weight loss when they regularly attend a weight loss program or accountability group," she notes. These groups help you stay accountable and provide a forum to discuss struggles with others facing similar challenges.

Secret 9: Monitor Your Progress Daily

Female,Feet,Electronic,Scales,Weight,loss,gain,diet,Shutterstock

Daily weigh-ins might seem intimidating, but they're proven effective. "If you know early that you're gaining weight, you can make small adjustments," Dr. Risinger explains. She addresses a common concern: "I've always had concerns that recommending patients weigh themselves regularly, either daily or weekly, may increase their depression or anxiety, but this was not observed in a systematic review of 17 studies."

RELATED:11 Steps This Nutrition PhD Would Take to Get Lean ASAP "It's Simple But Not Easy"

Secret 10: Make Exercise Your Maintenance Key

Side view of young fit female with device on arm and earphones doing cardio practice on stationary exercise bicycle in gymShutterstock

"What's the biggest predictor of keeping the weight off? Exercise," Dr. Risinger states definitively. She recommends "physical activity should be done five to seven days a week for approximately 30 minutes or more, but these minutes can be spread throughout the day."

The Bottom Line: Dr. Risinger's evidence-based approach shows that successful weight loss isn't about dramatic measures or quick fixes. "You don't need to lose that much weight to have a tremendous health benefit," she reminds us. It's about combining realistic goals, consistent tracking, smart food choices, and sustainable habits. Start with just 5% – you might be surprised at how achievable lasting weight loss can be. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Secrets From a Woman Who Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting

Megan_Lacoste_itsmeganlacoste1
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 25, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Ever scroll through social media wondering how some people seem to eat whatever they want while staying fit? You're not alone. Those frustrating thoughts of "why them and not me?" are more common than you think – and there's a good reason for that. Meet Megan Lacoste, a weight loss warrior and wellness enthusiast who transformed her life by losing 60 pounds – and keeping it off. With nearly 300,000 YouTube subscribers, she's sharing her honest journey and debunking common weight loss myths that might be holding you back. Her story isn't about quick fixes or miracle solutions – it's about real, sustainable change that anyone can achieve. Read on to discover her 10 proven secrets for lasting weight loss success.

Secret #1: Stop Comparing Your Journey to Others

"I would be so frustrated, and I was in this mindset of 'why?'" Megan recalls her early weight loss attempts. She explains how comparing yourself to others can be misleading: "You can't really judge, especially my vlogs. A lot of people will be like, 'How is she eating so much?' But I am just showing you one meal. I didn't show you my breakfast that morning, which was like Greek yogurt, honey, and fruit, or my dinner, which was chicken and rice."

RELATED:Woman Drops 80 Pounds in 3 Years Using These 10 Simple Food Rules

Secret #2: Embrace Your Natural Body Type

"You might naturally be like a curvier girl. You might be lucky enough to have nice curves, a big booty, nice thick thighs, and you're just always going to be like that no matter what size or weight you are," Megan shares. "But that doesn't mean just because you are naturally supposed to be curvy means that you have to be overweight."

Secret #3: Follow the Science of Safe Weight Loss

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, healthy weight loss occurs at a rate of 1-2 pounds per week. This measured approach allows your body to adjust gradually while maintaining muscle mass. Research from Harvard Health shows that successful long-term weight loss requires an ongoing commitment to healthy eating and physical activity, rather than extreme measures or crash diets.

RELATED: This 58-Year-Old Trainer Lost Weight and Looks 15 Years Younger With 9 Daily Habits

Secret #4: Ditch the Diet Mentality

"I hate to break it to y'all, but dieting does not work," Megan states firmly. She shares a personal story about her mother's experience with fad diets: "She used to always do this thing called the Cabbage Diet... of course it's going to make you lose weight, but she would always be surprised every time she came off of the diet that she would gain the weight back again."

Secret #5: Create Sustainable Lifestyle Habits

"Your body is a reflection of your lifestyle and your choices," Megan emphasizes. "If you are eating really bad, you're eating fast food, you're never drinking water, you're drinking sugary drinks all the time and you never exercise, that's what your body's going to look like. It's literally just a reflection of all the choices that you make."

Secret #6: Master the Art of Meal Timing

The Cleveland Clinic reports that regular meal timing helps regulate blood sugar levels and improve metabolism. Scientific studies have shown that late-night eating may disrupt sleep and increase the risk of weight gain. To support your weight loss journey, try meal planning and preparation – WebMD research indicates this can help with portion control and reduce unhealthy snacking.

RELATED: This Fitness Coach Transformed Her Body With 21 Simple Changes

Secret #7: Understand the Truth About Carbs

"I think a lot of people think carbs are bad because they're just eating the wrong carbs," Megan notes. She explains how living with her Italian partner changed her perspective: "In America and Canada, girl, we take pasta to the extreme. We put so many sauces in it, carbonara with bacon, chicken, parmesan, really fattening... but the tastiest pasta can be simple and healthy."

Secret #8: Balance Your Nutrition Right

Mayo Clinic recommends a balanced approach to macronutrients: 45-65% of calories from carbohydrates, 20-35% from fat, and 10-35% from protein. This balanced approach helps maintain steady energy levels while supporting weight loss. Additionally, protein plays a crucial role in weight management by promoting satiety and reducing hunger, which naturally leads to reduced calorie intake.

Secret #9: Avoid Marketing Traps and Quick Fixes

"I could have been hella rich right now promoting detox teas," Megan reveals. "I've had so many companies approach me... but I don't believe in that. I just believe that you can do it at home. You don't have to shell out your hard-earned money to these hungry companies to lose weight."

RELATED:8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Secret #10: Develop the Right Mindset

Megan's most powerful message comes from her own transformation: "You truly can do whatever you want in life. You just have to give up that mindset that's holding you back. That is the one thing that I think that holds people back from weight loss – they just have that mindset that they shouldn't try."

The Science Behind Success

High,Fiber,Foods.,,Healthy,Balanced,Dieting,Concept..,Foods,High,InShutterstock

Research from the Cleveland Clinic identifies several key factors for long-term weight loss success: setting realistic goals, finding social support, and developing coping strategies for stress and cravings. Harvard Health stresses the importance of fiber in promoting satiety and regulating digestion, while staying hydrated can help support weight loss by reducing appetite and boosting metabolism. Remember, sustainable weight loss isn't just about what you eat – it's about creating a balanced, healthy lifestyle that you can maintain for the long term.

Her final words of encouragement resonate with anyone starting their weight loss journey: "Stop thinking you can't do it, because you can. Girl, I believe in you. You just have to change your mindset and you can do it the good old-fashioned way." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

She Lost 10 Lbs and Transformed Her Body with These 8 Habits

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight by incorporating a few healthy habits into your routine? Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple habits that enabled her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body. “After I gained a bunch of weight from unhealthy habits and an antidepressant medication I was on. It was one of the lowest points I’ve been in my fitness journey ever. Although these results did not happen overnight, I started noticing quick and rapid results when I started doing the following,” she writes in one of them.

LISS Cardio

The first habit she incorporated was LISS (low intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Her next healthy habit? Hydration. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Taking progress photos is helpful. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

She also recommends weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.”

Get Enough Sleep

In another post, she reveals other healthy habits that helped her lose weight. “I started getting enough sleep,” she says. Initially, she was going to the gym 7 days a week and only getting 4 to 6 hours of sleep a week. “Allow your body to rest and recover with a good 7-8 hours of sleep (yes that means sometimes skipping your 5am gym session when you know you need REST),” she writes.

Eat Less Processed Foods

Eating less processed foods also made a big difference. “I dare you to Yuka app half the things in your refrigerator/ pantry. There is so much extra 💩 in our food! I try to eat minimally processed foods now (more lean meats, veggies and fruit),” she writes.

Stop Ego Lifting

“Stop ego lifting,” she continues. “If you are training for aesthetics you need to be slowing down and controlling your movements to really engage the muscles you are targeting in each exercise.”

Find Your Maintenence Calories

And, last but not least, find your maintenance calories before you bulk or cut. “You need to know your body and where you’re starting before you significantly add/ subtract food to your diet. I went from eating probably about 1600-1700 calories a day straight into 2400. NOT SMART. That is not a proper reverse diet. Don’t make my mistake because it did way more harm than good!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

