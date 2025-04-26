8 Weight Loss Secrets One Personal Trainer Wishes She Knew Sooner

Looking in the mirror and feeling frustrated? You're not alone. Millions of Americans struggle with their weight, trying diet after diet without lasting success. But what if the secret to lasting weight loss isn't about dramatic changes or extreme measures?
Meet Dr. Christy Risinger, MD, a Board-Certified Internal Medicine Physician who has helped thousands of patients achieve their weight loss goals. With over 160,000 YouTube subscribers following her evidence-based advice, she cuts through the confusion to reveal what actually works. Here are her top 5 secrets for successful weight loss, backed by research.
Secret 1: Set Realistic Goals That Actually Work
"Even a loss of 5% of your body weight has proven health benefits," Dr. Risinger explains in her video. For someone weighing 250 pounds, that's just 12.5 pounds – an achievable goal that can dramatically improve health.
"I want to encourage each of you that even a loss of 5% of your body weight has proven health benefits," she emphasizes. "Did you know that if you have type two diabetes and you lose weight, you can cure that condition? And if you have pre-diabetes, you can prevent the progression to diabetes with weight loss."
Secret 2: Master Your Calorie Awareness
"By simply becoming more aware of what you're eating, you will change some bad habits," Dr. Risinger states. A review of 22 studies found consistent links between self-monitoring and successful weight loss.
"Weight loss comes down to calories in versus calories used," she explains. "An average deficit of 500 calories a day will result in an initial weight loss of about one pound a week." However, she adds an important caveat: "After three to six months of this, you will find your weight loss will slow because as your weight decreases, your calories needs decrease."
Secret 3: Eliminate Hidden Calories First
Before overhauling your entire diet, Dr. Risinger recommends starting with the obvious culprits. "Eliminate easy sources of excess calories like sugared beverages, switch to simply drinking water," she advises. "A beer has about 150 calories, so if you're drinking three beers a night, you're consuming 450 extra and unnecessary calories a day. If you keep this up every day, you'll gain about a pound a week or four pounds a month, or 50 pounds in a year."
Secret 4: Choose the Right Diet for You
While many diets can work short-term, Dr. Risinger champions the Mediterranean diet for its proven health benefits. "There's no optimally effective diet for all individuals," she explains, "but the Mediterranean diet is the only eating pattern that showed benefits in every health category studied."
For those wanting quick results, she offers another option: "If you want to simply jumpstart your weight loss in the short term, a high protein, low carbohydrate diet or intermittent fasting seem to be the most effective." However, she emphasizes quality: "When you do eat, the foods you're eating should be whole natural foods, meaning not processed and they're high in fiber, low in sugar and processing."
Secret 5: Consider Structured Programs That Work
For those feeling overwhelmed, Dr. Risinger points to commercial programs as a viable option. "I like these programs because they're convenient, provide the food and provide a lot of support with them," she notes. Research published in The Annals of Internal Medicine found Weight Watchers and Jenny Craig produced the most significant results after 12 months.
Secret 6: Leverage Technology Wisely
The digital age offers new tools for weight loss success. "One meta-analysis of 41 studies with over 6,000 participants showed that the use of mobile apps did help to reduce caloric intake, increase fruit and veggie consumption, and helped people to lose about five pounds," Dr. Risinger reports. She recommends choosing apps with interactive features and personalized messaging.
Secret 7: Transform Your Eating Habits
Success isn't just about what you eat, but how you eat. "I want to encourage everyone to make eating an activity that connects you with other people," Dr. Risinger advises. "Turn off the TV, gather around a table, eat with someone else, carve time out in your day and make it an intentional activity."
Secret 8: Build Your Support System
Dr. Risinger emphasizes the importance of community in weight loss success. "People have more success with weight loss when they regularly attend a weight loss program or accountability group," she notes. These groups help you stay accountable and provide a forum to discuss struggles with others facing similar challenges.
Secret 9: Monitor Your Progress Daily
Daily weigh-ins might seem intimidating, but they're proven effective. "If you know early that you're gaining weight, you can make small adjustments," Dr. Risinger explains. She addresses a common concern: "I've always had concerns that recommending patients weigh themselves regularly, either daily or weekly, may increase their depression or anxiety, but this was not observed in a systematic review of 17 studies."
Secret 10: Make Exercise Your Maintenance Key
"What's the biggest predictor of keeping the weight off? Exercise," Dr. Risinger states definitively. She recommends "physical activity should be done five to seven days a week for approximately 30 minutes or more, but these minutes can be spread throughout the day."
The Bottom Line: Dr. Risinger's evidence-based approach shows that successful weight loss isn't about dramatic measures or quick fixes. "You don't need to lose that much weight to have a tremendous health benefit," she reminds us. It's about combining realistic goals, consistent tracking, smart food choices, and sustainable habits. Start with just 5% – you might be surprised at how achievable lasting weight loss can be. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.