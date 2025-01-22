Do you want to lose weight by incorporating a few healthy habits into your routine? Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple habits that enabled her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body. “After I gained a bunch of weight from unhealthy habits and an antidepressant medication I was on. It was one of the lowest points I’ve been in my fitness journey ever. Although these results did not happen overnight, I started noticing quick and rapid results when I started doing the following,” she writes in one of them.
LISS Cardio
The first habit she incorporated was LISS (low intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”
Drink Water
Her next healthy habit? Hydration. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.
Take Progress Photos
Taking progress photos is helpful. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”
Lift Weights
She also recommends weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.”
Get Enough Sleep
In another post, she reveals other healthy habits that helped her lose weight. “I started getting enough sleep,” she says. Initially, she was going to the gym 7 days a week and only getting 4 to 6 hours of sleep a week. “Allow your body to rest and recover with a good 7-8 hours of sleep (yes that means sometimes skipping your 5am gym session when you know you need REST),” she writes.
Eat Less Processed Foods
Eating less processed foods also made a big difference. “I dare you to Yuka app half the things in your refrigerator/ pantry. There is so much extra 💩 in our food! I try to eat minimally processed foods now (more lean meats, veggies and fruit),” she writes.
Stop Ego Lifting
“Stop ego lifting,” she continues. “If you are training for aesthetics you need to be slowing down and controlling your movements to really engage the muscles you are targeting in each exercise.”
Find Your Maintenence Calories
And, last but not least, find your maintenance calories before you bulk or cut. “You need to know your body and where you’re starting before you significantly add/ subtract food to your diet. I went from eating probably about 1600-1700 calories a day straight into 2400. NOT SMART. That is not a proper reverse diet. Don’t make my mistake because it did way more harm than good!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.