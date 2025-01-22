Skip to content
Personal Trainer Lost 10 Pounds and Transformed Her Body with These 8 Habits

A registered nurse opens up about transformative diet, fitness, and wellness habits.

Leah Groth
Jan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
Jan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to lose weight by incorporating a few healthy habits into your routine? Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple habits that enabled her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body. “After I gained a bunch of weight from unhealthy habits and an antidepressant medication I was on. It was one of the lowest points I’ve been in my fitness journey ever. Although these results did not happen overnight, I started noticing quick and rapid results when I started doing the following,” she writes in one of them.

LISS Cardio

The first habit she incorporated was LISS (low intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Her next healthy habit? Hydration. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Taking progress photos is helpful. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

She also recommends weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.”

Get Enough Sleep

In another post, she reveals other healthy habits that helped her lose weight. “I started getting enough sleep,” she says. Initially, she was going to the gym 7 days a week and only getting 4 to 6 hours of sleep a week. “Allow your body to rest and recover with a good 7-8 hours of sleep (yes that means sometimes skipping your 5am gym session when you know you need REST),” she writes.

Eat Less Processed Foods

Eating less processed foods also made a big difference. “I dare you to Yuka app half the things in your refrigerator/ pantry. There is so much extra 💩 in our food! I try to eat minimally processed foods now (more lean meats, veggies and fruit),” she writes.

Stop Ego Lifting

“Stop ego lifting,” she continues. “If you are training for aesthetics you need to be slowing down and controlling your movements to really engage the muscles you are targeting in each exercise.”

Find Your Maintenence Calories

And, last but not least, find your maintenance calories before you bulk or cut. “You need to know your body and where you’re starting before you significantly add/ subtract food to your diet. I went from eating probably about 1600-1700 calories a day straight into 2400. NOT SMART. That is not a proper reverse diet. Don’t make my mistake because it did way more harm than good!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Dropped 60 Pounds in 3 Months, Here’s How

Samantha_Costa6
Samantha Costa/YouTube
Leah Groth
Jun 27, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
If you have a lot of weight to lose, it can seem hopeless and impossible. However, Samantha Costa, a 23-year-old influencer, lost a whopping 60 pounds in 3 months. In a viral YouTube video, she explains exactly how she did it, and a lot of it had to do with shifting her perspective and overall approach to weight loss.

Losing 60 Pounds in 6 Months with PCOS

Samantha_CostaSamantha Costa/YouTube

She starts with her backstory: In 2018 she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which resulted in weight gain. “I fluctuate weight a lot and it also affects my periods. With that being said, because I was diagnosed with PCOS, I put on a lot of weight very fast, and it wasn't a type of weight that was healthy,” she said. Costa, who is five-foot-one, topped the scale at around 200 pounds. “Being in a place where I knew I wasn't healthy was really scaring me.” At the time she was able to drop 50 to 60 pounds in “five to six months” by going to Orangetherory and eating right. “I think I weighed around 196 pounds and I got down to around 135,” she specified.

The Power of Whole Grains

Wholemeal,Fusilli,Pasta,Whole, GrainsShutterstock

Her main dietary change at the time involved swapping out white carbs with whole grain and whole wheat. “I literally had grilled chicken, pasta, grated cheese, and tomato sauce every single day because that's what made me happy,” she said. After graduating from college in May 2022, “and I honestly was a very steady weight of around probably 129 pounds to 140 throughout all of my senior year of college,” she felt like she was at a healthy weight for herself around 135 pounds. She spent the summer lifeguarding. “I was having a really fun time, and honestly everything was going very well,” she continued.

A Stressful Job Ruined Her Health and Happiness

Samantha_Costa2Samantha Costa/YouTube

However, in August she started her “big job at a big four company” and it was “the downfall of everything,” she claims. “I'm not going to talk too much about it, but the stress of that job, which I am no longer working in, was very, very hard for me.” She stopped working out and spent most of her free time isolating. Over a period of about 7 months she probably gained 60 to 70 pounds, and was “very, very sad,” she says. “I wasn't happy with how I looked and I was having a hard time with it, but it was more that I knew I wasn't healthy and I knew I needed to get healthy because of this. I would always tell myself, ‘You know what? You did it once. You can definitely do it again.’”

From 10,000 Steps to 500

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

She couldn’t motivate herself to go to fitness studio again, “something that I used to love going to do,” she says. While she used to walk 10,000 steps a day, she “was lucky if I hit probably 500 steps a day because I was always at my computer, always doing something for work, and there was really just no time for me to do it.”

She Lost 10 Pounds in a Week and Kept Going

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

Every day she looked in the mirror and told herself “in three months from now, you will look so much better. You'll feel so much better, which is the most important, and you will want to do things because you started.” Eventually she started seeing progress, claiming that she lost 10 pounds in one week, which she knew was water weight. Within a few weeks she noticed a “little bit of a difference” and once she started to see that difference, “it was a lot easier to believe in myself and notice that there was real progress happening and that there was change happening, which allowed me to keep going within my journey.”

The Secrets to Her Success

Healthy,Eating,Food,Low,Carb,Keto,Ketogenic,Diet,Meal,Plan,salmon,avocado,egg, broccoliShutterstock

She revealed that she did keto, which is “very hard to sustain,” she admits. “It was very hard for me to eat a certain amount of carbs every single day, and it was very hard for me to cut out sugar. I'm someone who loves sugar, but I knew that in order to be in a healthy place again, and in order to get to my goal in the most efficient way, especially with summer coming up, I needed to do something that would really change and really allow my body to adapt.” She also emphasizes the importance of protein. “Eating carbs is something that obviously we all need. I am not saying don't eat carbs. Please eat your macros. Please eat carbs. Please allow yourself to have the energy that you need. I'm just saying what I did was I lowered the amount of carbs that I ate, but I was still eating enough to feel energized to be able to go to the gym and to give my body what it needs.”

She Increased Intake of Proteins and Exercised

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

Amping up your protein intake may help you lose weight. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. She also went back to fitness studio four to five times a week, starting with gentle workouts and working her way up to more intense ones. She also recommends taking rest days.

Stay Motivated and Positive on Your Journey

Samantha_Costa5sam.costaa/Instagram

“In the beginning, you're probably going to feel like you can't do it and it's probably going to feel impossible, and if you are someone who doesn't feel like that, I give you so much credit because I've been there so many times and I felt like it was impossible every single time,” she adds. “The number one thing I want to tell you is to prove yourself wrong. Prove every single person that may have doubted you wrong. The only thing that matters is that you believe in yourself. The only thing that matters is that you have the mindset that will allow you to feel better, and every single time you question yourself, make one of those videos, take progress pictures, tell yourself that you are so much better than you were even one day ago, and if you are really having trouble starting, just try for one day.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Increasing your protein intake and decreasing your carbohydrates is a scientifically backed tactic for weight loss. However, you still need a sufficient amount of carbs to stay energized.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 60 Pounds After Realizing These Biggest Weight Loss Mistakes

kikivirk
kikivirk/TikTok
Leah Groth
Jun 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Kiki (@kikivirk) is a weight loss influencer who has amassed a social media following for sharing all the tips and tricks that enabled her to lose a whopping 60 pounds and keep it off. In one of her viral videos – viewed over 8 million times, Kiki reveals the biggest weight loss mistake she made on her journey – and also what ultimately led to her weight loss success.

She Says Doing High Intensity Workouts Were a “Huge Mistake”

@kikivirk

The plan that helped me shed 60lbs 💪🏽 #weightloss #pcos #pcosweightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstipsforwomen #pcosworkout

“I was so motivated to lose weight and I wanted to see results fast, but I didn't do my research and I jumped straight in, literally into a high intensity, 90 day workout plan. Huge mistake,” Kiki says in the video.

After 45 Days She Hadn’t Lost Weight

kikivirk2kikivirk/TikTok

After a month-and-a-half, she didn't feel like she'd lost any weight. “I was overdoing it. The long, painful HIIT workouts were actually doing my body no good. They were causing it too much stress and loads of other problems,” she says.

She Had “Weight Plateaus” and “Felt So Hungry and Fatigued”

young sports woman working out, running and feeling tired on treadmill in gymShutterstock

In another video, she specified that she was doing “high intensity cardio” five times a week in hopes it “would burn fat fast and give me my dream body,” she explained. “But instead, I had weight plateaus and felt so hungry and fatigued.

Her Fat Began to “Melt Off” When She Started Strength Training

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

“Literally, as soon as I started strength training and less cardio, the fat began to melt off, and the lean muscle mass I gained gave me the tone look I'd always wanted,” she continued.

Her Program: LISS, Walking, Strength and Resistance Training, and a Short HIIT Workout

Running shoes - woman tying shoe laces. Closeup of female sport fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoors on waterfront in late summer or fallShutterstock

Her program starts with doing 45 to 60 minutes of LISS cardio four times a week. She also walks 7 to 12,000 steps every day, does strength and resistance training three times a week, and a 15-minute HIIT workout once a week.

An Expert Weighs In

Kendra_Gamblehitfitnesstraining/Instagram

“What she says is definitely spot on,” says Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant. “Intense cardio and intense HIIT more than twice a week will do the body more harm than good and is not the way to lose fat and get that toned look.” Instead, she agrees that “increasing your everyday steps is more of the most important and beginner things you can do to start losing fat along with getting your diet right.” Unfortunately, “fat loss is not an immediate thing and will take time and dedication but she explains it all perfectly.”

Fitness & Workouts

This Woman Lost 13 Pounds at 40 By Completely Changing 3 Exercise Habits

Erica_Lynn_levelup_erica8
Leah Groth
Oct 26, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Erica Lynn is a weight loss coach and social media influencer whose mission is “helping women 40+ shed body fat.” In a recent Instagram post, she reveals that making five changes to her diet and exercise approach were pivotal in her weight loss journey. In fact, she went on to lose 13 pounds and cut her body fat in half after she made them.

She Started Doing Less Cardio

Doing “less cardio” helped Erica lose weight. “I spent my decades doing cardio for the calorie burn. I would be so proud of the 400+ calories I burned. Does that sound familiar? What I didn’t realize is that calories burned are a bunch of BS. The more cardio I did, the more my body adapted/got conditioned, the less I burned,” she says in the post.

She Amped Up Her Strength Training

She also did more strength training. “Calories burned during lifting are typically lower than cardio sessions. This is what confused me: why the hell would I spend 30 min lifting when I can burn 2x doing cardio in the same amount of time? Here’s why: cardio only burns calories at the moment, while lifting heavy shit burns calories for hours afterward. Plus, the difference between adapting to cardio (see above) & adapting to lifting is that you grow in strength and muscle size with strength training,” she writes.

She Ate More Protein

Amping up her protein intake was also pivotal. “When I started making protein the star of my plate, I started losing inches and not just weight. This is when the definition of my muscle began to show back in 2017 when I started this current fitness journey,” she writes.

Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I used to think walking was a waste of time. I would rather do cardio to burn more calories. I was so focused on how many calories I burned vs. making sure I was moving throughout the day. Then I learned that Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) actually accounts for DOUBLE the calories burned/day compared to Exercise Activity! All those 2x/day training & hours spent in the gym weren’t adding up like I thought,” she writes.

80/20 Rule

Erica claims that following an 80/20 lifestyle is key. “I’m going to admit to you – I am a Type-A perfectionist. Why do you think I have the Level Up nickname?? I am extra with everything and can’t just do anything half-measured. However, after decades of fad diets, I’ve learned that I will NEVER be successful at SUSTAINING any results if I have to restrict foods forever. I eat 80% wholesome, clean, minimally processed, lean foods. The other 20%? Whatever the hell I want because life is too short! Through tracking macros, I’ve learned how to fit these “fun” foods into my day & developed habits to keep them under control so I don’t eat the whole bag of Doritos,” she writes.

Steps She Took to Lose Weight: Ignited Her Metabolism

In another post, she reveals the three steps she took to help her lose weight. The first was igniting her metabolism. “Learning you can’t lose weight by chronic under-eating was the most valuable lesson,” she says. Restoring my metabolism to burn more calories & maintain my weight set me up for success when I eventually dieted.”

Enjoyed Food Freedom

She also enjoyed food freedom. “Restricting food didn’t get me anywhere except binging on the foods I restricted,” she writes. “Learning to eat a balanced diet in the right macro portions while staying within my daily targets was key to breaking free from restricting & binging.”

Maximizing Workouts

It’s about quality, not quantity, when it comes to exercise, says Erica. “Boy, oh boy, was I wrong here! Too much cardio & just way too much exercise in general didn’t get me results and put me under extreme stress,” she says. “These days, my priority is strength training with a sprinkle of cardio every week. Oh… and I made getting my steps in a priority over both the above!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

This “20-10” Method Is the Simplest Way to Lose Belly Fat and Up to 40 Pounds 

Christy_Campbell1
Leah Groth
Oct 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to lose weight fast and keep it off? Christy Campbell is a weight loss coach who helps women lose weight and “20 - 40 pounds of fat without dieting.” In a new social media post, she reveals the details about her method. “I wish more women 40+ knew that losing belly fat really is as simple as the 20-10 method,” she writes in an Instagram video. “This is based on coaching hundreds of people and seeing exactly what works,” she adds in the captions.

First, Stay in a Calorie Deficit for 20 Days

“The 20. I want you to shoot for 20 days in a row of following a plan that puts you in a calorie deficit. The best way to do this is to subtract 300-500 calories from the amount of food your body needs to stay the same. Get apps 1g/ pound of goal body weight in protein and split the rest of your calories between carbs and fat. Ideally, you are eating mostly whole, nutrient-dense foods,” she writes in her post.

This Will Give Your Body the Consistency It Needs to Change

“By committing to 20 days in a row, you give your body the consistency it needs to change. After 20 days, give yourself a day off to eat higher calories and enjoy a break. Then repeat again.” She recommends repeating this twice. ”Doing this 2x in a row is 42 days and will help you lose approximately 8-12 pounds of body fat,” she says.

Next, Walk 10,000 Steps Per Day

“Then the next part…the 10. 10k every day… and those are intentional steps… so if you need to take a 45-minute to 1-hour walk to get it done- do it! Walking speeds up your metabolism without causing your body additional stress,” she says.

Also, Lift Weights

“Should you lift weights, too? Yes, because that makes it a lot easier to maintain weight loss and also gives you a fit, healthy body. Do a minimum of three days a week… but the 20-10 method will get you big progress even if you can’t do the workouts right away,” she says.

This Will Help Boost Metabolism and Burn Body Fat

Increasing daily movement and following a nutrition plan is a game-changer, she says. “20-10…simple and easy to remember. If you store fat in your belly, this will help a ton, and if you are over 40, the additional movement is going to give your metabolism a much-needed boost.”

She Also Maintains That Ditching a Few Bad Habits Changed Her Body

In another post, she reveals that “ditching” a few habits “really changed” her body. “And I really wish I would have done them sooner…but here are the deets if you want to steal any or all of them,” she writes.

She Stopped Scrolling and Started Sleeping Moore

“Stopped scrolling and started sleeping” is the first change she made. “How did I do it? I deleted TikTok and gave myself time during the day to scroll…that wasn’t before bed. I go to bed early…like 9 pm, and am typically asleep by 930. It is a priority. More sleep means better body composition, less cravings, and better hormone balance…aka…my body feels and looks its best.”

She Stopped Over and Under Exercising

Next, she “stopped over and under exercising,” she writes. “I’ve had times in my life where I was 40 pounds overweight and basically sedentary…and times in my life that I was doing CrossFit for 3 hours a day and felt very inflamed and puffy. Now, I exercise to build lean muscle, feel good, and enjoy life. I keep a very consistent routine, and it pays off.”

She Quit Drinking

She also put down the bottle. “I quit drinking,” she says. “This one is a very personal choice, but I’m sharing it bc it really made a big difference for me. I have had about ten drinks in the past year, and it has only been a positive in my life. I don’t have the sleep issues, inflammation, or extra body fat from alcohol.”

She Paid More Attention to Her Nutritional Needs

“I stopped guessing how much food my body needs,” she concluded. “There wasn’t a secret diet or solution. It was simple…Understand macros and how they impact my body, learn how to turn macros into meals that I would eat consistently, and then learn to adjust the portions for my goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

51-Year-Old Coach Loses 6 Sizes in 30 Days With 4 Simple Daily Habits

Tammi_Kuthan10
Leah Groth
Jan 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to lose weight in 2025 without going to extremes? One expert has an easy to follow and sustainable approach. Tammi Kuthan is an influencer who helps women over 40 achieve fat loss. In a new social media post, she reveals exactly what you should do if you want to dwindle your waistline. “I went from a size 10 to a size 4 without yo-yo dieting, without fad diets, without hours at the gym,” she writes across the Instagram video, going on to reveal her sustainable approach to weight loss.

She Was Stuck in the Cycle of “Eat Less, Run More”

Fit athletic middle-aged woman jogging on a road alongside a canal approaching the camera with a smile of pleasure in a healthy lifestyle conceptShutterstock

“I was stuck in the endless cycle of ‘eat less, run more,’ only to watch my body cling to every ounce of fat like it was preparing for a long winter hibernation. Sound familiar? At size 10, I was frustrated, trying every diet that promised a miracle. (Spoiler alert: those didn’t work, especially after 40.) But then I made some changes,” she writes in her post.

8,000 to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman tying running shoe laces preparing for run on ocean beach, copy space, closeup. Cropped image of female fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoorsShutterstock

Her first recommendation is getting in 8-10k steps a day. “Forget the endless cardio marathons. Daily steps are my winter MVPs. They help with insulin sensitivity, keep energy levels up, and make post-dinner walks my new favorite tradition,” she says.

Strength Training

Woman, weights and dumbbells with earphones in gym for muscle strength, audio streaming and power lifting. Mature athlete, person and happy with weightlifting or music for online podcast and radioShutterstock

Strength training 3-4x a week for 30 minutes is her second recommendation. “Turns out, strength training isn’t just for the 20-somethings. Short, effective strength sessions built muscle, revved up my metabolism, and said goodbye to that stubborn belly fat,” she says.

Carb Cycling and Balanced Macros

Happy elderly couple smiling husband and wife in aprons prepare salad together at kitchen table, chopping variety of colorful vegetables, trying to maintain healthy lifestyle eating vegetarian foodShutterstock

Carb cycling and balanced macros are also key. “Cutting carbs completely? No, thanks. I cycled carbs to fuel strength days and kept my body guessing in a good way. Balanced macros meant I was eating enough protein and healthy fats to keep my hormones, therefore myself, happy,” she writes.

Sleep

Woman sleeping in bed peacefully at home beside alarm clockShutterstock

Quality sleep is the final element. “6 hours? Not enough, ladies. I started prioritizing 7-8 hours, and the difference was night and day (literally). Better sleep kept cortisol levels down, which helped prevent those pesky cravings and belly fat,” she writes.

These Things Were Instrumental in Her Weight Loss

A great sporty woman jogging outdoors on sunset time

“Winter doesn’t have to be all about oversized sweaters (though I still love them). With these changes, I went from a size 10 to a size 4 without food restriction or intense workouts. Ladies, it’s time to forget about the quick-fix diets and marathon treadmill sessions. These simply do not work - except for making you feel more tired and making that belly fat stay linger. It’s time to work with that body of yours for REAL results!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 20 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Dylan Hornof dylanjfit
Copyright dylanjfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
Jan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Are you just getting started on your weight loss journey and are overwhelmed by all the advice you are getting? According to one expert, there is a simple, foolproof approach. Dylan Hornof is a personal trainer and fitness coach who transformed her body and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals that a handful of habits were instrumental in her weight loss. “5 things I’ve done to lose 20lbs and keep it off for years,” she writes in the post.

Drinking Less Alcohol

You might consider putting down the bottle if you are drinking your calories. Dylan reveals that drinking less helped her lose more weight. “I worked through my relationship with alcohol - I had to break the habit of drinking multiple days on the weekend,” she said. There is another non-weight-related benefit. “This helped me lose lbs and lower a lot of inflammation in my body and face)” she says.

Walking More

Dylan also recommends walking. “A walk a day (move your body more) it’s that simple. We are not meant to sit all day. Outside, on a treadmill - get your steps in!” she says. How much should you walk for weight loss, according to science? A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Eating Consistently

It can be tempting to starve yourself to lose weight. However, Dylan points out that you need to fuel your body. “Ate MORE food consistently. Hear me out - when you’re eating 1,200 calories and falling off all the time you’re not going see results. Up your calories and find consistency with your food,” she says.

Strength Training with Purpose

Dylan points out that you should focus on quality over quantity in your strength training workout. “I train with purpose. My weight lifting is intentional - I push myself and challenge myself with the weights I use,” she says.

Focusing on Whole Foods

And finally, she cleaned up her diet. “I stopped hitting my macros with whatever food I could fit in. I choose to eat 90% whole foods everyday (I do believe in balance and I am a huge foodie - you CAN fit ‘fun’ foods in) but focusing on more clean foods helped me feel less ‘puffy’.” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals Fast Food Finds Under 300 Calories for Weight Loss

Jenna Bernhardt jennabernhardt10
Copyright jennabernhardt10/Instagram
Leah Groth
Jan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to lose weight but don’t want to give up fast food? According to one expert, you don’t have to! Jenna Bernhardt is a fat loss coach and personal trainer who gained and lost 35 to 40 pounds during her three pregnancies. In a new social media post, she reveals her go-to fast food meals that can help you lose weight. “It’s sometimes nice to just go grab fast food! But what if you have goals to hit!? A certain calorie range to stay in? Believe it or not- It can be done!” she writes. “My favorite fast food under 300 calories.”

Chick-fil-A

  • Egg white grill has 290 calories, 8g of fat, and 26g of protein
  • Greek Yogurt Parfait with granola has 270 calories, 9g of fat, and 13g of protein
  • 5 count of nuggets is 160 calories, 7g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • 8 count of nuggets is 250 calories, 11g of fat, and 27g of protein
  • 2 count of Chick-fil-A chicken strips is 200 calories, 9g of fat, and 19g of protein
  • A small mac n cheese bowl is 270 calories, 17g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • A bowl of chicken noodle soup is 255 calories, 5.5g of fat, and 16g of protein.

Starbucks

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 2015: Starbucks store. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world.Shutterstock
  • The reduced fat turkey bacon breakfast sandwich is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 17g of protein.
  • The spinach, feta, and egg white wrap is 290 calories, 8g of fat and 20g of protein.
  • The kale and portabella mushroom sous vide bites are 230 calories, 14g of fat, and 15g of protein.
  • The bacon and gruyere sous vide bites are 300 calories, 20g of fat, and 19g of protein.
  • Their cake pops range anywhere from 140 -170 calories
  • The marshmallow dream bar is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 1g of protein

Subway

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,foodShutterstock
  • Veggie Delite A 6-inch Veggie Delite on 9-grain bread has 200–250 calories, 2 grams of fat, made with 9-grain wheat bread and contain two servings of vegetables.
  • Any of the salads are under 300 calories WITHOUT the dressings!
  • Add extra meat to load up on protein!

Taco Bell

Taco,Bell,Restaurant,fast, food, junk, Mexican,Shutterstock

All under 300 calories!

  • Grilled Chicken soft shell fresco style
  • Crunchy Taco with beef fresco style
  • Grilled Steak taco fresco style
  • Veggie Power Bowl- no rice or ranch

Taco John’s

Taco John's exterior and sign. Taco John's is fast-food restaurant featuring Mexican-inspired fast-food.

Shutterstock

  • Crispy Taco, Chicken: 160 calories
  • Softshell Taco, Chicken: 210 calories
  • Street Taco, Chicken: 170 calories
  • Potato Oles-1/2 a small order 250😉

McDonald’s

Ayutthaya,Thailand - March 7, 2018 :View in Porto Go Bangpa-in, McDonald's Restaurant in Ayutthaya,Thailand. McDonald's is an American hamburger and fast food restaurant chainShutterstock
  • Egg McMuffin has 300 calories, 12g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • One hash brown has 150 calories, 9g of fat, and 1g of protein
  • 4 piece chicken nuggets has 190 calories, 12g of fat, and 9g of protein and the 6 piece has 280 calories, 18g of fat, 13g of protein
  • Plain hamburger has 250 calories, 9g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • Cheeseburger has 300 calories, 13g of fat, and 15g of protein
  • One sausage burrito has 300 calories, 16g of fat, and 12g of protein.
  • Fruit and maple oatmeal has 290 calories, 4.5g of fat, and 5g of protein
Fitness & Workouts

She Lost 160 Pounds with This Beginner Dumbell Workout

Emma Hooker
Copyright emmaa.getsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
Jan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
Do you want to start your weight loss journey but aren’t sure what exercises to do? One expert has a simple routine that helped her lose big. Emma Hooker is a Certified Fitness & Nutrition Coach who lost weight via sustainable habits and non-restrictive lifestyle habits. “Down 160 pounds,” she writes, sharing a before and after photo and sharing her beginner dumbbell workout.

Focus on Form Over Weight

“Starting your weight loss journey can feel overwhelming, but I promise you, we all start somewhere! This beginner-friendly push workout is perfect if you want to start working out! Remember: Form > Weight ALWAYS! Start light and focus on feeling the movement in the right muscles,” she says.

Here Is the Workout

  • Dumbbell floor press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell shoulder press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell chest fly: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep kickbacks: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Overhead tricep extensions: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Rest 60-90 seconds between rounds.

Pro Tips

She also offers the following pro tips, reminding beginners to “focus on form first. If you need to do fewer reps or take longer breaks, that’s totally okay! Listen to your body.”

• Start with a 5-10 minute walk to warm up your body

• Keep your core engaged throughout each movement

• Breathe! Exhale on exertion

• Take your time between sets

• End with a gentle 5-10 minute walk to cool down

• Stay hydrated!

She Used to Weight 330 Pounds

In another post she discussed her weight loss journey. “When asked what my dream life would be 3 years ago, I would’ve said material thing. Ask me today? This is my dream life. I am living out every adventure that I couldn’t do when I was 330 pounds. I’m doing this for old Emma, who never thought there would be a way out. I savouring the freedom denied to me when I was at my heaviest,” she says.

It’s Never Too Late to Get in Shape

“I am sharing my story with hundreds of thousands of people. It isn’t about the number though. It’s about reaching that one person, showing them that it’s possible. Reminding them that it is never too late and you are never too far gone. I am a warrior, emerged from the shadows, and with a flame ignited within me that will never be extinguished,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

