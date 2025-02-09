Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Trainer Lost 10 Pounds with These 8 Easy Tips

Start losing weight by following her suggestions.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t exactly sure what to do? One expert who lost 10 pounds has some tips to get you started. Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple tips that helped her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body.

TUT Technique

The first tip is incorporating the TUT (Time under tension) technique. “Most muscle is built during the amount of time the muscle is put under tension,” she writes. “What this means is when you slow down and control your exercises more, you will get more benefits out of them. I started noticing the biggest changes in my physique when I went down in weight, and up in time under tension. The number one thing here is to make sure your form is never compromised as that is when injury is more likely to occur.”

Rest

Her second tip is to rest. “Make sure you are allowing your body the proper amount of rest it needs to recover,” she says. “Resting does not always look like skipping the gym or not being active. You can actively rest by going on long walks, attending low impact classes like some forms of yoga or pilates and many other ways. When I stopped intensely training 6-7 days a week and cut down to 4-5 with a couple active rest days, I notice a lot more changes physically.”

Follow a Consistent Workout Split

Next, she recommends following a consistent workout split. “When I started scheduling out my days and my workouts it helped me go into the gym with a plan and leave feeling like I had accomplished what I needed to,” she said. “If you have a goal, you need a clear path on how to get to it. My workout split does change depending on my goals, but currently it consists of 2 lower body days, 1-2 upper body day, 1 heavy cardio day and 2 active rest days.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Clean Up Your Diet

Her fourth tip? Clean up your diet. “Avoid heavily processed foods as much as you can,” she says, noting that there is a lot of added junk in many of the foods you think are healthy. “Be aware of what you’re putting into your body. When I started eating a diet that was more dense in whole and nutritious foods, I started noticing the biggest change in my physique. My cravings also went down significantly. It’s true what they say about your diet being 70% of the battle when it comes to losing fat and getting healthy. Trust m,e it is worth it!” she says.

LISS Cardio

In another video she reveals some other tips that helped her lose weight, starting with LISS (low-intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Hydration is another one of her tips. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Next, take progress photos. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Lift Weights

Her final tip? Weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Trainer Lost 10 Lbs with These 8 Easy Tips

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t exactly sure what to do? One expert who lost 10 pounds has some tips to get you started. Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple tips that helped her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body.

TUT Technique

The first tip is incorporating the TUT (Time under tension) technique. “Most muscle is built during the amount of time the muscle is put under tension,” she writes. “What this means is when you slow down and control your exercises more, you will get more benefits out of them. I started noticing the biggest changes in my physique when I went down in weight, and up in time under tension. The number one thing here is to make sure your form is never compromised as that is when injury is more likely to occur.”

Rest

Her second tip is to rest. “Make sure you are allowing your body the proper amount of rest it needs to recover,” she says. “Resting does not always look like skipping the gym or not being active. You can actively rest by going on long walks, attending low impact classes like some forms of yoga or pilates and many other ways. When I stopped intensely training 6-7 days a week and cut down to 4-5 with a couple active rest days, I notice a lot more changes physically.”

Follow a Consistent Workout Split

Next, she recommends following a consistent workout split. “When I started scheduling out my days and my workouts it helped me go into the gym with a plan and leave feeling like I had accomplished what I needed to,” she said. “If you have a goal, you need a clear path on how to get to it. My workout split does change depending on my goals, but currently it consists of 2 lower body days, 1-2 upper body day, 1 heavy cardio day and 2 active rest days.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Clean Up Your Diet

Her fourth tip? Clean up your diet. “Avoid heavily processed foods as much as you can,” she says, noting that there is a lot of added junk in many of the foods you think are healthy. “Be aware of what you’re putting into your body. When I started eating a diet that was more dense in whole and nutritious foods, I started noticing the biggest change in my physique. My cravings also went down significantly. It’s true what they say about your diet being 70% of the battle when it comes to losing fat and getting healthy. Trust m,e it is worth it!” she says.

LISS Cardio

In another video she reveals some other tips that helped her lose weight, starting with LISS (low-intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Hydration is another one of her tips. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Next, take progress photos. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Lift Weights

Her final tip? Weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 95 Pounds by Taking These 6 Steps

Andrea Michelle andimichellefit
Copyright andimichellefit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? It may be as simple as implementing a few healthy habits into your routine, says one expert. Andrea Michelle is an online coach and certified personal trainer who helps “women love their bodies and get strong AF,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what she did to lose 95 pounds. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally, & if I was someone who wanted to do the same in 2025, here’s what I’d do,” she captioned the post. “Steps to kickstart your weight loss journey.”

Step One: Eat in a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do, is eat in a calorie deficit. “Calculate your TDEE (there are lots of online calculators) and ensure you are consistently eating below your maintenance requirements. This can be as little as 100- 200 calories below maintenance, as long as you are consistent you will lose fat,” she writes.

Step Two: Don’t Eliminate Foood Groups You Like

Next, don’t eliminate any food groups or foods you enjoy. “Work these foods into your meal plan, prioritize variety and plan for treats. All foods fit! If you enjoy the foods you are eating it will be much easier to stick to your deficit,” she suggests.

Step Three: Prioritize Protein

The third step is prioritizing protein. “Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly it boosts metabolism, it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, this means more of the weight you lose is fat,” she writes.

What Science Says About Protein

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Step Four: Have a Step Goal

Next, have a step goal. “I did no formal cardio while losing weight. Instead, I focused on increasing my NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) and had a goal of hitting at least 10 thousand steps per day. If this is a big jump for you start by increasing your steps slowly over time. Pick a step goal that is challenging but realistic,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

How Many Steps?

How many steps should you walk? According to a 2018 study in Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day is linked to weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Step Five: Lift Weights

“Focus on strength training regularly with progressive overload,” is step five. “Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle, we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she writes.

Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Step Six: Be Patient

And the last step? Be patient. “Remember progress takes time. Short term fixes = short term results. Be patient with yourself and celebrate all the small wins along the way!” she writes.

See Her Before-and-After

In another recent post, Andi shared her amazing before-and-after photos. “Transformation photos will show you what I lost, but they don’t show you everything I’ve gained in the process- strength, confidence, determination, self love, discipline,” she wrote. “Photo on the left is from Oct. 2023. Photo on the right is from Sept. 2024.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

This Nutrition Coach Reveals 3 Hacks That Will Help You Lose 10 Pounds Before Christmas

Jenn_Markwardt4
Copyright jennmarkwardt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 05, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose 10 pounds by the holidays? Jenn Markwardt is a fitness and nutrition coach and founder of Flourish Nutrition, whose goal is “helping you lose 20lbs in a stress-free way. In a recent social media post, she reveals how to drop weight fast by making a few simple tweaks to your routine. “Maybe it’s your energy, maybe it’s an extra 10-20lbs that came out of nowhere, especially around your middle, or maybe it’s exhaustion and brain fog you can’t get rid of,” she writes in the Instagram post. “Here are the three️ things I (and my clients) would avoid if I wanted to drop fat and get my energy back.”

Stop Eating Healthy and Start Eating with Intention

New York - January 9, 2020: MyFitnessPal application on a smartphone. MyFitnessPal is a mobileShutterstock

Her first tip? Stop eating “healthy” and start eating with intention. “Track your food for a week (not forever, and you’ll be amazed at what you learn. It’s not about eating as little as possible; it’s about understanding how to build your pants in a way that leaves you full and satiated and helps your body lose fat without restriction and hunger,” she writes in her post.

Get More Focused with Exercise

Sport watch run woman checking smartwatch tracker. Trail running runner girl looking at heart rate monitor smart watch in forest wearing jacket sportswear. Female athlete jogger training in woods.Shutterstock

Next, “stop doing random workouts and only relying on cardio,” she says. “Muscle is the key to lighting up your metabolism and helping you actually keep your results! You should be training intentionally in a progressive overload style (building in weights or reps each week) to optimize your results!”

Don’t Do It Alone

Side view of two attractive sports women on running track. Girls on treadmillShutterstock

And her third tip is to “stop trying to go it alone,” she says. “Listen, things change as we age, but you are not broken. It’s not impossible to see results, but you have to do things differently than you did in the past, and it’s a heck of a lot easier when you have the support and accountability of coaches and other women just like you.”

RELATED: I'm a 75-Year-Old and Here Are My 15 Secrets to Staying in the Best Shape of My Life

She Also Recommends These 5 Healthy Habits for Weight Loss

Female leg is stepping on white scales at homeShutterstock

In another post, she reveals that one of her clients dropped a whopping 30 pounds over a period of six months, “and this was someone who has done literally every diet under the sun,” she says in the clip. “Here are the five habits we focused on to optimize her metabolism hormones and get her energy back so fat loss felt easy,” she adds in the post.

Walk 8,000 to 10,000 Steps Per Day

Man using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievementShutterstock

The first habit is to get your steps in. She recommends “daily movement of 8-10k steps.” Why should you aim for 10,000 steps per day? A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking that amount and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Close up of young businessman eating rib steak on wooden tray at restaurant.Shutterstock

Next, amp up your protein intake. “30g of protein at each meal for satiation and preserving and building muscle,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Also, Increase Fiber Intake

Health food concept for a high fiber diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes and herbs. Foods high in anthocyanins, antioxidants, smart carbohydrates and vitamins on mShutterstock

Also, she recommends amping up your fiber intake. “25g of fiber daily” is her suggestion. Why? “Fiber is key for balancing blood sugar and keeping you full, so you avoid mindless snacking,” she says.

RELATED: This Guru Doctor Reveals 8 Hormone Mistakes Making You Gain Weight After 40

Strength Train

A fitness enthusiast training at the gym, lifting weights and performing exercises with dumbbells to build up her strength and maintain her health and beauty, fitness GYM dark backgroundShutterstock

In addition to getting your steps in, she recommends doing strength training to build muscle. Specifically, she suggests three 30-minute strength workouts a week “using our Flourish Fitness progressive overload program,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Stress Management

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Lastly, she stresses the importance of mental health. She explains that “stress management and finding and creating the time to prioritize” yourself is fundamental in getting in physical shape.

A Lot of Factors Impact Weight Loss

Young Caucasian suntanned beautiful elegant woman eating, biting Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheese Yummy unhealthy food. Liking fingersShutterstock

“And here’s why this works: your metabolism isn’t just ONE thing. There are a lot of factors, and your daily habits have the biggest impact on your metabolic health and hormones. You don’t have to do these things perfectly, but consistency (even on the weekends) matters for forever results,” she writes at the end of the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Lose 10 Pounds with These 5 Tips

Kimberley_heal_with_kim1
heal_with_kim/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose weight fast? One expert claims to know the trick. Kimberley (@heal_with_kim) is a weight loss and nutrition expert who regularly shares tips and tricks with her followers. In a recent post, she revealed simple ways to lose weight fast. “This is what you're gonna do if you wanna lose 10 pounds. Now, we're all different. I know. Just try it ten days,” she says. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva Tara Collingwood, also weighs in.

Eat Protein in the Morning

Kimberley_heal_with_kim3heal_with_kim/TikTok

Kimberley recommends starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast. “You'll have less cravings, you'll have more energy and you'll eat less throughout the day,” she says.

Pair Carbs with a Healthy Fat or Protein

Kimberley_heal_with_kim2heal_with_kim/TikTok

“Eat your carbs with a healthy fat or protein,” she continues. “Foods such as breads, pastas, and rice have a very high glycemic index. Eating these types of foods together will slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream.”

Exercise

,Running,Treadmill,Health,gym,exercise,workout,fitness.Shutterstock

Next, “workout, exercise just a little bit,” she recommends. “Even the smallest amount of muscle mass growth can help you burn calories throughout the day.”

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Try It for 10 Days

Kimberley_heal_with_kim4heal_with_kim/TikTok

"Try for ten days, a 12 or 13-hour fast, which means you're going to stop eating at night and you're gonna wait 12 to 13 hours before having your breakfast. You got this," Kimberley said.

Journal

Cup of coffee, and note on old wooden tableShutterstock

“And your last step that you're gonna do every single day for these 10 days is to believe in yourself. Take out a journal and write every single day why you deserve to be healthier, why you deserve to have the body that you love. To feel stronger, to have energy, to feel good within yourself, to feel confident. Remind yourself each and every day why you're doing these things,” she concludes.

Body Network’s Expert Weighs In

Close-up of a large water bottle on a running track with woman's legs in backgroundShutterstock

Body Network’s Resident RDN, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies agrees with some, but not all, of her suggestions. Protein with breakfast “is always a good idea to keep you satiated and provide lasting energy and has been linked to fewer cravings later in the day,” she says. And balancing protein and fats along with carbs provides better blood sugar control and also keeps you more satiated than carbs alone.

RELATED: I Lost 23 Pounds in 8 Weeks, and These Are My Top 10 Tips

12-Hour Fasting Is Good

Intermittent fasting concept with a woman sitting hungry in front of food and looking at her watch to make sure she breaks fast on the correct time. A dietary modification for healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

Collingwood does agree that building muscle is great for weight loss. “The more muscle you have, the more calories you burn every single minute of the day.” As for fasting, “going 12 hours each day without food is a good guideline for fasting,” she says. “You don’t need to go 16 or more hours as some intermittent fasting plans recommend.” And journaling is a great habit. “Motivation goes a long way when sticking to healthy habits,” she says.

💪🔥Body Booster: Pair your breakfast with protein. It will keep you satiated and provide lasting energy and has been linked to fewer cravings later in the day.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 10x More Weight With These 5 Tips

Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster
Copyright themomwithabs/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 13, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Does your weight loss and transformation seem to be taking longer than it should? You could be making a few mistakes, according to one expert. Persis Kapadia is a fitness trainer and online coach who trains women to be “the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post, she reveals several things she wished she had done to accelerate her fat loss process. “My progress would have been 10 times faster if I did this,” she writes across the Instagram video.

You Cannot Outrain a Bad Diet

Number one, "You CANNOT out-train a bad diet," she says in her post. "Nutrition is 80% of success for changing your body composition. You can workout 5 days a week, but if your diet isn't adjusted, it's almost like a waste of time. Exercise alone can't 'change' your body."

RELATED: Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40

Do Cardio After Weights – Not Before

Another thing she recommends? "Do Cardio AFTER weights for fat loss," she says. "Weight training is essential for building and preserving muscle mass. Doing cardio after weight training ensures that you prioritize weightlifting which helps prevent excessive muscle breakdown during cardio. This is particularly important if your primary goal is muscle gain or body recomposition."

Prioritize Form

Next, prioritize "Form over ego," she says. "Take your time & focus on your form. This will reduce the risk of injury by ensuring proper muscle engagement. Also, focusing on form allows for targeted muscle activation, leading to more effective workouts and better overall results."

Do Fewer Heavy Reps Over High Reps of Light

When in doubt, lift heavier. "Fewer heavy reps over high reps of light," she writes. "This will focus on building strength and muscle size. Heavy weights challenge your muscles more intensely, leading to greater muscle growth and strength gains. If you can do 10-12 reps in an exercise, it's time to go up in weight and do less reps," she says.

RELATED: Cortisol Expert Lost 35 Pounds After Fixing These 5 Daily Mistakes

Limit the Number of Exercises

It can be tempting to do lots of different exercises, but don't, she says. "Limit the number of exercises," she writes. "4-5 exercises are enough. This way, you can focus more intensely on each movement and maximize the effectiveness of your workout. Prioritizing quality over quantity in your workouts will lead to better progress and performance in the long run." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

He Lost 100 Lbs Eating These 50 Low-Calorie Foods

Dusty Young Nutrition & Fitness Coach
Copyright dusty.coaches/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

The age-old weight loss dilemma: How do you satisfy your hunger while cutting calories? Weight loss coach Dusty Young, who shed 100 pounds on his own journey, has cracked the code with a revolutionary approach that's taking social media by storm. The self-described "recovering fat kid" has compiled a game-changing list of 50 nearly zero-calorie foods that could transform your weight loss journey – and the best part? You can eat them virtually guilt-free.

"The math of weight loss is simple: you need to consume fewer calories than you burn," Young explains in his post. "But that doesn't mean you have to go hungry." His viral posts reveal a strategic approach to weight management that focuses on low-calorie, high-volume foods that keep you satisfied while maintaining a caloric deficit.

Young's method isn't just about what to eat – it's about how to eat smart. He advocates for loading up on nutrient-rich, filling foods that won't derail your calorie goals. His three-pronged strategy includes using these foods to bulk up meals, snacking on them between meals to manage hunger, and combining them with protein for lasting satiety.

Ready to transform your weight loss journey? Keep reading to discover all 50 zero-calorie foods (sorted by calories per 100g) that could change the way you think about dieting forever. Your path to sustainable weight loss starts here.

50.Cottage cheese (fat-free): 48 calories

Packed with protein and calcium, fat-free cottage cheese supports muscle maintenance and bone health. It's a creamy, satisfying addition to meals—spread it on toast, mix it into smoothies, or pair it with fruit for a balanced snack.

49.White fish (like cod): 48 calories

Fresh fish, raw cod fillets with addition of herbs and lemonShutterstock

Lean, high in protein, and low in calories, white fish like cod helps build muscle while keeping you full. Try it grilled with lemon and herbs for a light but flavorful meal.

48.Cranberries (fresh): 46 calories

Organic Raw Red Cranberries in a Bowl Ready to Use

Shutterstock

These tart little berries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, great for immune support. Toss them into oatmeal, blend them into smoothies, or add them to a salad for a refreshing zing.

47.Raspberries: 45 calories

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.Shutterstock

With a high fiber content and natural sweetness, raspberries keep digestion in check while satisfying sugar cravings. Sprinkle them on yogurt or enjoy a handful as a low-calorie snack.

46.Blueberries: 45 calories

Fresh,Blueberry,antioxidants,fruit,food,berries,berryShutterstock

Known for their brain-boosting antioxidants, blueberries are also packed with vitamin C. Eat them fresh, frozen, or blended into a protein shake for an easy nutrition boost.

45.Edamame (boiled): 44 calories

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with saltShutterstock

A plant-based protein powerhouse, edamame is rich in fiber and essential nutrients. Snack on them with a pinch of sea salt or toss them into salads for extra protein.

44.Brussels sprouts: 43 calories

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetableShutterstock

These mini cabbages are loaded with fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants that support digestion and overall health. Roast them with olive oil for a crispy, caramelized side dish.

43.Blackberries: 43 calories

Girl,Holding,Up,A,Glass,Bowl,Of,Blackberries.,Blackberries,InShutterstock

A fiber-rich berry packed with vitamin C, blackberries help with digestion and immune function. They taste great in smoothies, yogurt, or straight out of the container.

42.Papaya: 43 calories

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

This tropical fruit is full of vitamin C and digestive enzymes that support gut health. Enjoy it fresh, blended into a smoothie, or sprinkled with a dash of lime juice.

41.Sugar snap peas: 42 calories

Snap peas placed on an old wooden board. Close-up, image of snap peas.Shutterstock

Crunchy, naturally sweet, and full of vitamin C, sugar snap peas make the perfect guilt-free snack. Eat them raw or toss them into stir-fries for extra texture.

40.Grapefruit: 42 calories

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Loaded with vitamin C and hydration-boosting properties, grapefruit is known for supporting metabolism. Eat half a grapefruit in the morning for a refreshing start to the day.

39.Carrots: 41 calories

Bunch of carrots in basket. Fresh carrots bunch. Fresh organic carrots.Shutterstock

A top source of beta-carotene, carrots support eye health and provide natural sweetness. Munch on them raw with hummus or roast them for a delicious side.

38.Miso soup: 40 calories

Healthy Japanese Tofu Miso Soup with Green Onions

Shutterstock

Fermented miso paste gives this soup gut-friendly probiotics while keeping calories low. Sip on it as a light starter to curb hunger before meals.

37.Honeydew melon: 36 calories

Fresh whole and cut honeydew melons on white wooden table, closeup

Shutterstock

High in water and vitamin C, honeydew is a refreshing way to stay hydrated. Enjoy chilled cubes as a snack or blend it into a smoothie for a cooling treat.

36.Kale: 35 calories

kaleShutterstock

This leafy green is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants for overall health. Add it to salads, blend it into smoothies, or bake it into crispy kale chips.

35.Pumpkin puree: 35 calories

Homemade organic pumpkin puree in glass jars and mini pumpkins on dark background close up. Ingredient for autumn or winter recipes. Seasonal cooking concept. Fall time. Macro with shallow dof.

Shutterstock

Low in calories but high in fiber and beta-carotene, pumpkin puree is great for digestion and eye health. Stir it into oatmeal, yogurt, or soups for a seasonal boost.

34.Broccoli: 34 calories

Fresh green broccoli on a dark brown background. Macro photo green fresh vegetable broccoli. Green Vegetables for diet and healthy eating. Organic food.Shutterstock

A nutrient-dense veggie, broccoli is rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Steam it, roast it, or toss it into stir-fries for a satisfying crunch.

33.Cantaloupe: 34 calories

Whole and sliced \u200b\u200bmelon, honeydew melon or melon cantaloupe and food texture close up. Cantaloupe melon composition and design elements.Shutterstock

This juicy melon delivers vitamins A and C while keeping you hydrated. Eat it as a snack or add it to a fruit salad for natural sweetness.

32.Okra: 33 calories

Farm fresh raw okra slices on wooden rustic aged chopping board. Close up of Lady Fingers or Okra over wooden background.Shutterstock

A unique veggie with gut-friendly fiber, okra supports digestion and heart health. Sauté it, add it to soups, or try it roasted for a crispy treat.

31.Strawberries: 32 calories

Female holding ripe strawberry in hands. Harvest of fresh juicy strawberry on farmShutterstock

Low in calories but high in vitamin C and antioxidants, strawberries are a deliciously healthy treat. Slice them over oatmeal, yogurt, or eat them on their own for a naturally sweet snack.

30.Green Beans: 31 calories

Green beans in a steel strainer sieve metal on a white wooden table, selective focus.Shutterstock

A fiber-rich veggie packed with vitamins C and K, green beans support digestion and bone health. Enjoy them steamed, sautéed, or roasted for a low-calorie side dish.

29.Leeks: 31 calories

Macro photo green onion leek. Stock photo lettuce vegetable background

Shutterstock

Mildly sweet and loaded with prebiotics, leeks support gut health and digestion. Use them in soups, stir-fries, or roasted with a drizzle of olive oil.

28.Watermelon: 30 calories

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

With over 90% water content, watermelon keeps you hydrated while delivering a dose of vitamin C. Enjoy fresh slices on hot days or blend it into a refreshing drink.

27.Red Peppers: 27-30 calories

Red bell peppers on a counter in the supermarket. A large number of red peppers in a pileShutterstock

Red bell peppers are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting skin and immune health. Eat them raw with hummus, roast them for a smoky flavor, or add to stir-fries.

26.Turnips: 28 calories

Bunch of purple and yellow turnips on a rustic wooden table.Shutterstock

A low-calorie root vegetable rich in fiber and vitamin C, turnips help digestion and immunity. Roast them like potatoes, mash them, or slice them into soups.

25.Banana Peppers: 27 calories

Banana Peppers Raw Organic Yellow Banana Peppers Ready to Cut

Shutterstock

Mildly spicy and tangy, banana peppers are loaded with vitamin C and add a zesty kick to meals. Use them in salads, sandwiches, or as a crunchy snack.

24.Eggplant: 25 calories

Eggplants and other vegatables on display at farmer's marketShutterstock

Full of fiber and antioxidants, eggplant is a heart-healthy, versatile veggie. Grill it, roast it, or use it in low-calorie pasta dishes for extra texture.

23.Cabbage (Green): 25 calories

young cabbage grows in the farmer field, growing cabbage in the open field. agricultural businessShutterstock

A crunchy, fiber-packed vegetable that supports digestion and heart health. Shred it for slaws, stir-fry it, or add it to soups for a nutrient boost.

22.Cauliflower: 25 calories

Fresh cauliflower on wooden tableShutterstock

A low-calorie alternative to starchy carbs, cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin C. Roast it, mash it like potatoes, or blend into a creamy soup.

21.Cauliflower Rice: 25 calories

Freshly grated raw cauliflower rice in wooden bowlShutterstock

A great low-carb swap for regular rice, cauliflower rice is packed with fiber and nutrients. Sauté it with garlic and herbs for a light, flavorful side dish.

20.Arugula: 25 calories

Arugula on a white background. Raw and fresh arugula, green leaves, from above.Shutterstock

This peppery green is rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, supporting bone and heart health. Toss it into salads, add it to sandwiches, or mix it into pasta dishes.

19.Salsa (fresh): 25 calories

Bowl of tasty Pico de Gallo salsa on tableShutterstock

Made from fresh tomatoes, onions, and peppers, salsa is low in calories but big on flavor. Spoon it over grilled chicken, eggs, or salads for a tangy kick.

18.Water Chestnuts: 24 calories

peeled water chestnuts

Shutterstock

These crunchy, water-filled veggies are low in calories and high in antioxidants. Add them to stir-fries, salads, or soups for extra texture.

17.Radicchio: 23 calories

Woman with ripe radicchios on black background, closeup

Shutterstock

A slightly bitter leafy vegetable, radicchio is full of fiber and antioxidants that aid digestion. Grill it, toss it into salads, or pair it with balsamic for a delicious contrast.

16.Spinach: 23 calories

Background from fresh green spinach leaves with water drops. Texture of raw organic baby spinach close up. Food backgroundShutterstock

Packed with iron, fiber, and vitamins A and C, spinach supports overall health. Add it to smoothies, salads, or omelets for a nutrient boost.

15.Spinach (cooked): 23 calories

vegetarian food cooked spinach in black dish

Shutterstock

Cooking spinach enhances its iron absorption while keeping it low in calories. Sauté it with garlic, toss it into soups, or mix it into pasta dishes for a nutritious touch.

14.Mushrooms: 22 calories

Fresh champignon mushrooms on wooden table, closeup. Space for textShutterstock

Low in calories but high in flavor, mushrooms provide important minerals like selenium and potassium. Sauté them, toss them into soups, or use them as a meat substitute in burgers and stir-fries.

13.Asparagus: 20 calories

Asparagus. Fresh Asparagus. Pickled Green Asparagus. Bunches of green asparagus in basket, top view- ImageShutterstock

A natural diuretic, asparagus helps reduce bloating while delivering vitamins A, C, and K. Roast it with olive oil, steam it, or chop it into salads for a fresh crunch.

12.Bell Peppers: 20 calories

Red, Green and Yellow Bell PeppersShutterstock

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, bell peppers support immune health while adding natural sweetness to meals. Enjoy them raw, roasted, or stuffed with lean protein for a satisfying dish.

11.Sauerkraut: 19 calories

Homemade sauerkraut with black pepper and parsley in wooden bowl on rustic background. Top view. Copy space.Shutterstock

Fermented and full of probiotics, sauerkraut supports gut health and digestion. Add it to sandwiches, salads, or eat it as a tangy side dish.

10.Tomato: 18 calories

Ripe,Tomato,Plant,Growing,In,Greenhouse.,Tasty,Red,Heirloom,Tomatoes.Shutterstock

Rich in lycopene, an antioxidant linked to heart health, tomatoes are both nutritious and hydrating. Eat them fresh in salads, blend them into sauces, or snack on cherry tomatoes.

9.Zucchini: 17 calories

several zucchini isolated on a wooden table

Shutterstock

A versatile, fiber-rich veggie that’s great for digestion, zucchini is perfect for low-carb meals. Spiralize it into zoodles, roast it, or add it to stir-fries.

8.Celery: 16 calories

Bunch,Of,Fresh,Celery,Stalk,With,Leaves.,Studio,PhotoShutterstock

Mostly water but packed with fiber, celery keeps you hydrated and full. Dip it in hummus, add it to soups, or enjoy it as a crunchy snack.

7.Radish: 16 calories

Fresh radish harvest on soil in garden.

Shutterstock

A peppery, crunchy veggie with detoxifying properties, radishes support digestion and hydration. Slice them into salads, eat them raw, or pickle them for extra flavor.

6.Kimchi: 15 calories

Korean,Traditional,Kimchi,On,A,Dark,Background.Shutterstock

This spicy, fermented Korean dish is packed with probiotics that promote gut health. Enjoy it as a side dish, mix it into stir-fries, or top off your favorite grain bowl.

5.Broth (chicken or vegetable): 15 calories

Bone,Broth,Chicken,diet,foodShutterstock

A low-calorie way to add flavor, broth is rich in minerals and helps with hydration. Use it as a base for soups, stews, or sip it warm as a light, savory snack.

4.Lettuce (Iceberg): 14 calories

Chopped iceberg lettuce -ingridient for cooking Studio PhotoShutterstock

Crisp and refreshing, iceberg lettuce is mostly water but still provides fiber and hydration. Use it as a base for salads, in wraps, or as a crunchy burger topping.

3.Cucumber: 12 calories

Portion of fresh and healthy Cucumbers (close-up shot)Shutterstock

With high water content and a refreshing crunch, cucumbers help with hydration and digestion. Slice them into salads, infuse them in water, or snack on them plain.

2.Dill Pickles: 12 calories

Fresh pickled cucumbers in a bowl with garlic and dill on a concrete table, village harvest, homemade pickling recipe, cucumbers and ingredients for pickling, home canning concept,

Shutterstock

Tangy and satisfying, dill pickles add a crunchy, salty kick without many calories. Enjoy them as a snack, chop them into salads, or add them to sandwiches.

1.Sugar-free Jello: 11 calories

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar free

Shutterstock

A light, guilt-free dessert, sugar-free Jello satisfies your sweet tooth with almost no calories. Enjoy it on its own or mix it with fruit for extra flavor and texture. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Core Moves That Beat Kegels

Dr. Kristie Ennis drkristieennis
Copyright drkristieennis/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 09, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking for a more effective way to strengthen your core and pelvic floor? Dr. Christy Ennis, DPT, has developed a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional Kegel exercises. "We're gonna get deep in there to help work that six pack a little bit and to support our back all without doing kegels," says Dr. Ennis, explaining how these carefully selected movements can help build foundational strength while protecting your spine.

Set Your Foundation Right

Start by finding your optimal position. "Before we get started with the exercises, we wanna make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis explains in her post. Lie on your back, either on the floor or in bed, and gently rock your pelvis until you find a comfortable position. Draw your belly button toward your spine while maintaining natural breathing.

Begin With Controlled Marches

Middle age beautiful sportwoman smiling happy. Lying down on mat practicing yoga doing bridge pose at gymShutterstock

The sequence starts with gentle marching movements. "I'm raising just a little bit while still keeping those ab muscles engaged and not tilting that pelvis from side to side," Dr. Ennis demonstrates. This controlled movement helps activate your deep core muscles while maintaining pelvic stability.

Progress to Gentle Crunches

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

With hands behind your head or crossed over your chest, perform small, controlled crunches. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis emphasizes. "I'm trying to help protect that spine a little. And I'm really thinking about leading with those lower abs as I go."

Combine Core Movements

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Merge the crunch with knee lifts for increased engagement. Dr. Ennis notes, "Upper body and my legs are moving, but that core, that center is really trying to stay nice and stabilized." This combination helps integrate multiple muscle groups while maintaining core stability.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Target Side Core Muscles

Abs workout - fitness woman working out on beach doing russian twists abs exercises with raised legs for stomach weight loss toning. Fit body oblique muscles training Asian girl.

Shutterstock

The oblique reach exercise adds rotational stability. Keep your gaze upward while reaching across your body, maintaining proper form throughout. "It's really important to make sure that you are focusing in on that form and how you're moving," Dr. Ennis advises.

Master the Single Leg Extension

Single athletic woman with blond hair in blue outfit on back stretching hamstring muscles for leg in mid airShutterstock

This movement challenges core stability while protecting your back. Dr. Ennis recommends starting slowly: "If you are just starting out and new to exercise or back after an injury, make sure you listen to your body. I would start out with two to three non-consecutive days."

Practice the Struggling Turtle

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot

Shutterstock

This modified dead bug exercise coordinates opposite arm and leg movements. "Dead bugs don't move," Dr. Ennis jokes, explaining why she renamed this effective core stabilization exercise. The focus remains on maintaining central stability while moving limbs.

Bridge for Multiple Benefits

Side view of young woman doing gymnastics the half bridge pose in fitness studio or home practices yoga warming up exercises for spine, backbend, strengthening back and shoulders muscles.Shutterstock

"Research has actually shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles or those Kegel muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis shares. This exercise also helps with prolapse and hip mobility.

Flow Through Cat-Cow

Calm of Athlete Attractive Asian woman relaxing in yoga Cat Cow Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in front of beautiful nature views,comfortable and relax in vacationsShutterstock

On hands and knees, move through spinal flexion and extension. This yoga-inspired movement not only helps the pelvic floor but also engages the core through its full range of motion. "We're getting some nice movement through the pelvis, which helps that pelvic floor too," explains Dr. Ennis.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Challenge Yourself With Hover Work

Pilates or yoga. A slender athletic girl on the mat performs a stand on all fours. Exercise Quadruped. This is the starting position for wellness exercises. Isolated on a white background. Visual aid

Shutterstock

The final exercise involves hovering your knees while in a quadruped position. "The abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. This advanced movement integrates all the previous work while challenging your core stability.


Remember: These exercises are designed to work together as a complete system for core and pelvic floor strength. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout, proper form and gradual progression are key to achieving optimal results. Start with 2-3 non-consecutive days per week and build up as your strength improves. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Nutrition & Diet

Nurse Lost 80 Lbs by Doing “10 Weird Things”

Allie Janszen alliejanszen
Copyright alliejanszen/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are all the conventional weight loss habits and tips not working for you? Try some unique methods one expert recommends. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional things that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. “10 weird things I do that actually work and helped me lose 80 pounds of fat & inflammation,” she writes.

Infrared Saunas

The first thing that helps her is taking infrared saunas. She does this three times a week “to help with detox, inflammation, & brain health.

Increased Her Step Count

Next, she increased her step count to at least 8-10k steps/day. “Usually end up between 10-14,000 steps per day with help from my walking pad,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Red Light Therapy

She also started doing red light therapy sessions. She says it helps to “decrease inflammation” works as a “pain reliever,” and “improves cell function.”

Lymphatic Massage and Dry Brushing

Her fourth healthy habit is lymphatics like massage and dry brushing.

“Every day before getting in the shower to help promote lymph fluid movement for enhanced detoxification,”

Supplementation

Supplementation is also key, she says. She takes supplements like creatine, collagen, and salt and electrolytes in her morning water bottle. These “help build muscle” are “great for joint health,” and aid in “cellular hydration and hormone balance.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Progressive Overload Training

When it comes to her workouts she does progressive overload weight training. She aims for three to five times a week, “just depending how my body feels that week.”

Stress Reduction Techniques

Next, she practices “stress reduction techniques” like legs up the wall “to regulate my nervous system & balance cortisol levels post-workout.

Vagal Toning Techniques

A unique practice she does? Vagal toning techniques like cold rolling, she says. It also helps with “nervous system regulation, which helps balance cortisol levels.”

Sleep

“Better sleep strategies,” like getting weight to 10 hours of sleep per night, have also been a game-changer. A few of the things she does? She sprays magnesium spray on her feet before bed and avoids screens one hour before going to sleep.

Getting Outside

Her final tip? “Get outside daily — especially with the morning sun and walk after meals,” she writes. She tries to get out within two hours of sunrise “to help synch my circadian rhythm. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.