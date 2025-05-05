Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Trainer Lost 37 Pounds and Transformed Her Body with 3 Small Tweaks

The unconventional changes helped her transform in more ways than one.

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Orisha Rè Lampkin Re fearlessrevolutionfitness
Copyright fearlessrevolutionfitness/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to lose weight and transform your body? Orisha Rè Lampkin, sensual fitness instructor and founder of Fearless Re'volution, helps ambitious, high-achieving women reconnect with their bodies, ignite their sensual energy, get fit, and lead their lives fearlessly and unapologetically. She went from a size 12 to a size 2, 167 lbs to 130, and wants to help others do the same. She reveals to Body Network that making three simple tweaks to her routine was game-changing, in more ways than one. “After over 30 years in the health and wellness space, you’d think I had it all figured out. But my body taught me something powerful: it wasn’t about working harder but working with myself. These three small changes—each one intentional, aligned, and deeply feminine—completely transformed my body, energy, and confidence,” she says.

I Switched from “More” to “Smarter” Strength

The first thing she did? “I used to be the ‘more reps, more burn’ type. But when I hit 40, that approach started to backfire—hello joint pain, fatigue, and plateaus. I pivoted to corrective and functional strength training, using the principles I’m certified in. My workouts now center around movement quality, not quantity—glute activation, shoulder mobility, and stabilizer strength,” she says.

How It Helped

The result? “Less inflammation, a more sculpted physique, and a body that feels strong, sexy, and resilient from the inside out. I finally look like I'm training, but I also feel like I’m thriving,” she says.

I Added Feminine Flow to My Conditioning

Active and healthy women doing jumping jacks during a HIIT class. Three beautiful and fit women working out at the gym with power trainingShutterstock

“Along with the high-impact Tabata and circuits I used to live by, I began weaving in feminine flow—short sensual HIIT sessions that move with my energy instead of against it. These aren’t watered-down workouts. They’re precise, rhythm-driven, and deeply intuitive. I go hard when I’m peaking, then I melt into slow, fluid recovery phases that still burn—but feel like dance,” she tells us.

How It Helped

Beautiful women doing a cardio HIIT routine and squatting. Three fit women in sportswear working out and doing squats in the gym​Starting Small WorksShutterstock

How did it help her? “Especially during perimenopause, this shift helped me lean out without crashing my system. I stay fit, feminine, and magnetic—and I never feel like I’m punishing my body just to earn results,” she says.

I Always Activate My Sensual Core

“This one might surprise people: I never skip core—but I no longer isolate it with crunches. Every workout I do includes standing core engagement through pelvic tilts, spirals, rib cage mobility, and deep core activations. Think sensual strength with a purpose,” she explains.

How It Helped

Asian,Healthy,Woman,Dieting,Weight,Loss.,Slim,Woman,Measuring,WaistThe 6 Worst Foods to Eat at Night if You Want to Lose WeightShutterstock

“These movements fire up the inner core (yes, including the pelvic floor), improve posture, and shape the waistline naturally. But more than anything? They make me feel powerful, centered, and like I own every room I walk into,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

She Lost 37 Lbs with 3 Small Tweaks

Orisha Rè Lampkin Re fearlessrevolutionfitness
Copyright fearlessrevolutionfitness/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Do you want to lose weight and transform your body? Orisha Rè Lampkin, sensual fitness instructor and founder of Fearless Re'volution, helps ambitious, high-achieving women reconnect with their bodies, ignite their sensual energy, get fit, and lead their lives fearlessly and unapologetically. She went from a size 12 to a size 2, 167 lbs to 130, and wants to help others do the same. She reveals to Body Network that making three simple tweaks to her routine was game-changing, in more ways than one. “After over 30 years in the health and wellness space, you’d think I had it all figured out. But my body taught me something powerful: it wasn’t about working harder but working with myself. These three small changes—each one intentional, aligned, and deeply feminine—completely transformed my body, energy, and confidence,” she says.

I Switched from “More” to “Smarter” Strength

The first thing she did? “I used to be the ‘more reps, more burn’ type. But when I hit 40, that approach started to backfire—hello joint pain, fatigue, and plateaus. I pivoted to corrective and functional strength training, using the principles I’m certified in. My workouts now center around movement quality, not quantity—glute activation, shoulder mobility, and stabilizer strength,” she says.

How It Helped

The result? “Less inflammation, a more sculpted physique, and a body that feels strong, sexy, and resilient from the inside out. I finally look like I'm training, but I also feel like I’m thriving,” she says.

I Added Feminine Flow to My Conditioning

Active and healthy women doing jumping jacks during a HIIT class. Three beautiful and fit women working out at the gym with power trainingShutterstock

“Along with the high-impact Tabata and circuits I used to live by, I began weaving in feminine flow—short sensual HIIT sessions that move with my energy instead of against it. These aren’t watered-down workouts. They’re precise, rhythm-driven, and deeply intuitive. I go hard when I’m peaking, then I melt into slow, fluid recovery phases that still burn—but feel like dance,” she tells us.

How It Helped

Beautiful women doing a cardio HIIT routine and squatting. Three fit women in sportswear working out and doing squats in the gym​Starting Small WorksShutterstock

How did it help her? “Especially during perimenopause, this shift helped me lean out without crashing my system. I stay fit, feminine, and magnetic—and I never feel like I’m punishing my body just to earn results,” she says.

I Always Activate My Sensual Core

“This one might surprise people: I never skip core—but I no longer isolate it with crunches. Every workout I do includes standing core engagement through pelvic tilts, spirals, rib cage mobility, and deep core activations. Think sensual strength with a purpose,” she explains.

How It Helped

Asian,Healthy,Woman,Dieting,Weight,Loss.,Slim,Woman,Measuring,WaistThe 6 Worst Foods to Eat at Night if You Want to Lose WeightShutterstock

“These movements fire up the inner core (yes, including the pelvic floor), improve posture, and shape the waistline naturally. But more than anything? They make me feel powerful, centered, and like I own every room I walk into,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Smartnews Feed

She Lost 10 Lbs and Transformed Her Body with These 8 Habits

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight by incorporating a few healthy habits into your routine? Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple habits that enabled her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body. “After I gained a bunch of weight from unhealthy habits and an antidepressant medication I was on. It was one of the lowest points I’ve been in my fitness journey ever. Although these results did not happen overnight, I started noticing quick and rapid results when I started doing the following,” she writes in one of them.

LISS Cardio

The first habit she incorporated was LISS (low intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Her next healthy habit? Hydration. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Taking progress photos is helpful. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

She also recommends weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.”

Get Enough Sleep

In another post, she reveals other healthy habits that helped her lose weight. “I started getting enough sleep,” she says. Initially, she was going to the gym 7 days a week and only getting 4 to 6 hours of sleep a week. “Allow your body to rest and recover with a good 7-8 hours of sleep (yes that means sometimes skipping your 5am gym session when you know you need REST),” she writes.

Eat Less Processed Foods

Eating less processed foods also made a big difference. “I dare you to Yuka app half the things in your refrigerator/ pantry. There is so much extra 💩 in our food! I try to eat minimally processed foods now (more lean meats, veggies and fruit),” she writes.

Stop Ego Lifting

“Stop ego lifting,” she continues. “If you are training for aesthetics you need to be slowing down and controlling your movements to really engage the muscles you are targeting in each exercise.”

Find Your Maintenence Calories

And, last but not least, find your maintenance calories before you bulk or cut. “You need to know your body and where you’re starting before you significantly add/ subtract food to your diet. I went from eating probably about 1600-1700 calories a day straight into 2400. NOT SMART. That is not a proper reverse diet. Don’t make my mistake because it did way more harm than good!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

This Fitness Trainer's 5 Tricks Melt 12 Pounds of Fat in Just 3 Months

pretty young smiling woman in stylish sport outfit sportswear skinny strong body healthy fit lifestyle happy enjoying having fun, Calendar, diet, celebrate
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 17, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Most of us have tried crash diets or intense workout plans only to give up weeks later. Ellen Thompson, a certified personal trainer with over 15 years in the fitness industry, understands this struggle. As Area Personal Training Manager at Blink Fitness, she's helped hundreds of clients achieve sustainable weight loss through simple, consistent habits. Read on to discover the practical strategies that actually work in the real world.

Set Realistic Expectations

Obese Woman with fat upset bored of dieting Weight loss fail Fat diet and scale sad asian woman on weight scale at home weight control.​Not Being Obsessed with Fast ResultsShutterstock

Weight loss doesn't happen overnight, and that's perfectly normal. "The main challenge I see people facing is unrealistic expectations," says Thompson. Most people give up because they don't see dramatic results within days. Sustainable weight loss takes time, and understanding this from the start sets you up for success. Thompson emphasizes that consistency with both training and nutrition will eventually yield results, but patience is essential. Remember that gradual changes are more likely to become permanent parts of your lifestyle.

Balance Cardio With Strength Training

Side view of two attractive sports women on running track. Girls on treadmillShutterstock

Hitting the treadmill isn't enough if you want lasting results. "Another challenge I see is people only focusing on cardio and neglecting weights," Thompson points out. While cardiovascular exercise burns calories during your workout, strength training builds muscle that increases your metabolism all day long. Thompson recommends incorporating some form of resistance training into your routine at least twice weekly. This doesn't necessarily mean heavy weightlifting—bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or even household items can provide enough resistance to preserve and build muscle.

Choose Small Habits Over Dramatic Changes

Couple With Dog Walking Along Coastal PathShutterstock

You don't need to overhaul your entire life to lose weight. "Small habits are easier to stick with! They are realistic!" Thompson explains. Rather than attempting to follow a perfect diet or intense exercise regimen, focus on adding simple, sustainable changes to your routine. Thompson suggests starting with basic adjustments like drinking more water or taking short daily walks. These small shifts require minimal effort but compound over time to create significant results, making them much more likely to become permanent parts of your lifestyle.

Prioritize Protein With Every Meal

soy cheese tofu diced on a cutting board, basil closeup​Best: Tofu, Tempeh, & QuinoaShutterstock

One simple change can dramatically impact your weight loss journey. "Eat a palm-sized portion of protein with every meal—breakfast, lunch, and dinner—yes, breakfast too!" says Thompson. Protein keeps you feeling full longer, which naturally reduces snacking and overeating. Thompson recommends options like lentils, beans, tofu, eggs, or protein powder to satisfy this requirement. For busy days, keep protein bars or pre-made shakes on hand to ensure you never miss this crucial nutritional element. Just be mindful of added sugars in packaged protein products.

Take A Post-Meal Walk

Happy couple having romantic walk on beach. Space for textShutterstock

Movement doesn't require a gym membership or special equipment. "Do a ten-minute walk after lunch or dinner," Thompson advises. This brief activity improves digestion, helps balance blood sugar levels, and increases your daily calorie burn. Thompson suggests making these walks enjoyable by taking phone calls, listening to podcasts, or simply using the time to decompress from your day. The key is consistency—even on busy days, ten minutes is short enough to fit into most schedules but long enough to provide real benefits.

Hydrate Before Eating

Pouring,Soda,Water,Into,Glass,On,Wooden,Table.Shutterstock

This simple trick helps distinguish between hunger and thirst. "Drink a full glass of water 10-15 minutes before you eat," Thompson recommends. Our bodies often confuse thirst signals with hunger, leading to unnecessary calorie consumption. By hydrating before meals and snacks, you'll naturally eat less while staying properly hydrated. Thompson suggests keeping a water bottle with you throughout the day as a visual reminder. If you dislike plain water, try adding slices of fruit or herbs for natural flavor without calories.

Fill Half Your Plate With Vegetables

Hands holding salmon and buckwheat dish with green beans, broad beans, and tomato slices. Nutritious dish with vegetables and fish from above. Healthy balanced diet​2. Prioritize Protein and VegetablesShutterstock

Create a simple visual guide for portion control. "At lunch and dinner, fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables before adding other foods," says Thompson. This strategy automatically controls calories while ensuring you get crucial nutrients and fiber. Thompson emphasizes that convenience is key—frozen vegetables and pre-packaged salads are perfectly acceptable options. The fiber in vegetables helps you feel satisfied with fewer calories, making this perhaps the simplest yet most effective strategy for natural portion control.

Establish a Kitchen "Closing Time"

,pan,pot,stove,kitchen,Cooking,Lunch,Preparing,​Why Should You Make Them?Shutterstock

Evening snacking often sabotages weight loss efforts. "Pick a time to 'close' your kitchen—meaning no more snacking for the night," Thompson suggests. Late-night eating frequently stems from boredom or habit rather than genuine hunger. Thompson recommends setting a reasonable cutoff time, such as 8:00 PM, and sticking to it consistently. However, she adds an important caveat: "If you are actually hungry, plan a snack before closing time." This approach respects your body's needs while preventing mindless grazing.

What to Expect: The First Weeks

Overweight female is standing on white scales at homeShutterstock

Your efforts will show results sooner than you might think. "Within 1-2 weeks you can expect to lose 2-4 pounds," Thompson says. Beyond the scale, you'll likely notice improved digestion and growing awareness of your body's true hunger signals. Thompson explains that energy levels typically begin improving during this initial period as well. These early wins, while modest, provide crucial motivation to continue with your new habits.

What to Expect: The First Months

Happy young woman on scales at homeI’m a Nutritionist and Here’s How You Can Lose Your First 10 Pounds Shutterstock

Consistency pays off with visible changes. "Within 2-3 months you can expect to lose 4-12+ pounds," says Thompson. Your clothes will fit differently, your endurance will improve, and you'll have established a sustainable routine. Thompson notes that by this point, many of these initially challenging habits will have become second nature. The compound effect of small, consistent changes becomes increasingly apparent, reinforcing your commitment to maintaining these simple but effective strategies. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

She Lost 70 Pounds When She Made This Simple Tweak to Her Fitness Routine

Kathryn Dakota Kaiser kd.kaiser
She Lost 70 Pounds When She Learned This One Post-Workout Trick
Copyright kd.kaiser/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing the same workout you have always done, but you can’t seem to lose weight? It might be time to evaluate your approach to fitness, as what worked for you in your twenties and early thirties won’t work as well as you age. Kathryn Dakota Kaiser is a weight loss warrior and coach with PCOS who dropped 70 pounds naturally. In a new social media post, she reveals the workout that was game-changing in her transformation. “I don’t do cardio before or after I strength train. I do this instead and lost 70 pounds,” she writes.

After Thirty, Your Body Changes

“Once women hit 30, our ability to maintain muscle goes down significantly. And the irony is that over 30, we need as much muscle as we can get in order to burn fat faster. The more lean muscle we have, the more calories we can burn each day, which is why it is so important to stick to a progressive overload hypertrophy strength program,” she writes.

In Your Twenties, HIIT and Cardio Can Keep You Skinny

“In your 20s: you could get away with doing cardio and HIIT workouts and stay ‘skinny,’” she continues. “In your early 30s: adding in more strength training sessions but still able to balance cortisol with some HIIT and cardio.”

But As Your Age, You Need More Strength Training

However, things start to change. “In your late 30s and 40s: the main focus needs to be on strength training in hypertrophy and progressive overload + one day of HIIT + hobbies that include cardio,” she says. “You need to stay active in your lifestyle… Which is why finding hobbies that keep you moving on the regular are very important.”

Here Is What Your Workout Should Look Like

“Your workout program would look like something this: 2 main compound lifts (deadlift + squats or bench press and rows) lifting in the 10-20 rep range and lifting not to failure, but where you have three reps in reserve (meaning, with good form, you could still knock out three more reps, but you do not do them … this is an important part of the hypertrophy cycle for women at this stage. We very rarely lift to failure at this stage)” she continues.

Change Up Your Routine After 7 Weeks

“Follow these two main compound lifts with smaller isolated lifts in the same rep range. Follow this for 6 to 7 weeks and then change up your hypertrophy schedule to a different rep range and different compound lifts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

61-Year-Old Woman Lost 40 Pounds By Making These 2 Simple Changes

Ilene_Block_silverandstrong1
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you in your post-menopausal stage and struggling to lose weight? Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. In fact, she herself lost 40 pounds at the age of 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “I totally changed my body composition at 61 by changing these 2 simple things,” she writes across a recent viral Instagram video. “Can it be that simple? Yes it can!” she added in the caption.

She Changed Her Approach to Diet

Many people think not eating or eating much less is the key to achieving a dream body. But the opposite can be true. “Eat as much as possible to fuel your body (not as little as possible to be skinny),” says Ilene in her post.

She Changed Her Approach to Exercise

Another game changing thing she did? She changed her approach to exercise. “Lift heavy weights 4 to 5x a week (Heavy for YOU),” she says in the post.

She Used to Yo Yo Diet

“I spent 40 years yo-yo dieting - eating as little as possible - and focusing on doing more cardio that weight training (and never heavy enough),” she continues in the post. Here’s what I changed and what you can start doing TODAY to make a difference in how you look and, more importantly, how you feel.”

She Follows These 3 Eating Rules

She went on to change the way she ate and followed these rules. First, she eats “at least 100g of protein spread evenly throughout the day,” she says. “Eat your biggest carb rich meals right before and after your weight training,” is her second rule. And her third? “Track your macros - if you are not eating at least 1800 calories a day, you likely need to do a reverse diet to rev your metabolism before attempting to lose fat,” she says.

She Weight Trains and Does Some Cardio

She also changed her exercise focus. “Weight train 4 to 5 days a week - lifting heavy weights (heavy for YOU). Most women don’t like heavy enough so they don’t get the benefits of muscle hypertrophy, which is what makes your muscles grow,” she says. “Cardio is important for heart health and can be a good tool to aid in fat loss when you are in a calorie deficit, but it should never replace weight training.”

Muscles Burn More Calories Than Fat

She also points out that muscles burn more calories than fat. “The more muscle you have, the more you can eat and maintain the same weight or lose body fat,” she says. “Weight training also helps keep your bones strong, which is especially important to us post menopausal gals. Strong bones and muscles allow us to maintain our overall strength and fitness and independence as we age.”

Here Are Some More Tips

“Changing how you eat and move can seem overwhelming, but if your goal is healthy aging, both are necessities. Start slow and remember these mantras,” she says.

  • Consistency, not perfection
  • Discipline, not motivation
  • Comparison is the thief of joy

“You are not too old; it is not too late to get in the best shape of your life starting today,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.