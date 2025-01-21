Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts

She Lost 160 Pounds with This Beginner Dumbell Workout

All you need is a pair of weights!

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Emma Hooker
Copyright emmaa.getsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to start your weight loss journey but aren’t sure what exercises to do? One expert has a simple routine that helped her lose big. Emma Hooker is a Certified Fitness & Nutrition Coach who lost weight via sustainable habits and non-restrictive lifestyle habits. “Down 160 pounds,” she writes, sharing a before and after photo and sharing her beginner dumbbell workout.

Focus on Form Over Weight

“Starting your weight loss journey can feel overwhelming, but I promise you, we all start somewhere! This beginner-friendly push workout is perfect if you want to start working out! Remember: Form > Weight ALWAYS! Start light and focus on feeling the movement in the right muscles,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Here Is the Workout

  • Dumbbell floor press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell shoulder press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell chest fly: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep kickbacks: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Overhead tricep extensions: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Rest 60-90 seconds between rounds.

Pro Tips

She also offers the following pro tips, reminding beginners to “focus on form first. If you need to do fewer reps or take longer breaks, that’s totally okay! Listen to your body.”

• Start with a 5-10 minute walk to warm up your body

• Keep your core engaged throughout each movement

• Breathe! Exhale on exertion

• Take your time between sets

• End with a gentle 5-10 minute walk to cool down

• Stay hydrated!

She Used to Weight 330 Pounds

In another post she discussed her weight loss journey. “When asked what my dream life would be 3 years ago, I would’ve said material thing. Ask me today? This is my dream life. I am living out every adventure that I couldn’t do when I was 330 pounds. I’m doing this for old Emma, who never thought there would be a way out. I savouring the freedom denied to me when I was at my heaviest,” she says.

It’s Never Too Late to Get in Shape

“I am sharing my story with hundreds of thousands of people. It isn’t about the number though. It’s about reaching that one person, showing them that it’s possible. Reminding them that it is never too late and you are never too far gone. I am a warrior, emerged from the shadows, and with a flame ignited within me that will never be extinguished,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

success-stories-transformationssustainable-weight-losshome-workouts

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

She Lost 160 Pounds with This Beginner Dumbell Workout

Emma Hooker
Copyright emmaa.getsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to start your weight loss journey but aren’t sure what exercises to do? One expert has a simple routine that helped her lose big. Emma Hooker is a Certified Fitness & Nutrition Coach who lost weight via sustainable habits and non-restrictive lifestyle habits. “Down 160 pounds,” she writes, sharing a before and after photo and sharing her beginner dumbbell workout.

Focus on Form Over Weight

“Starting your weight loss journey can feel overwhelming, but I promise you, we all start somewhere! This beginner-friendly push workout is perfect if you want to start working out! Remember: Form > Weight ALWAYS! Start light and focus on feeling the movement in the right muscles,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Here Is the Workout

  • Dumbbell floor press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell shoulder press: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell chest fly: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell lateral raise: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep kickbacks: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Overhead tricep extensions: 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Rest 60-90 seconds between rounds.

Pro Tips

She also offers the following pro tips, reminding beginners to “focus on form first. If you need to do fewer reps or take longer breaks, that’s totally okay! Listen to your body.”

• Start with a 5-10 minute walk to warm up your body

• Keep your core engaged throughout each movement

• Breathe! Exhale on exertion

• Take your time between sets

• End with a gentle 5-10 minute walk to cool down

• Stay hydrated!

She Used to Weight 330 Pounds

In another post she discussed her weight loss journey. “When asked what my dream life would be 3 years ago, I would’ve said material thing. Ask me today? This is my dream life. I am living out every adventure that I couldn’t do when I was 330 pounds. I’m doing this for old Emma, who never thought there would be a way out. I savouring the freedom denied to me when I was at my heaviest,” she says.

It’s Never Too Late to Get in Shape

“I am sharing my story with hundreds of thousands of people. It isn’t about the number though. It’s about reaching that one person, showing them that it’s possible. Reminding them that it is never too late and you are never too far gone. I am a warrior, emerged from the shadows, and with a flame ignited within me that will never be extinguished,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

9 People Share Proven Ways to Lose Over 40 Pounds

Dils_Lee_dilshealth1
dilshealth/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose more than 40 pounds? While it might seem intimidating to embark on a major weight loss journey, there are lots of weight loss warriors who have shared their success stories to keep you inspired and motivated. Many of them have revealed the easy and doable lifestyle changes they made that enabled them to slim down and keep the weight off. Here are 20 tips from nine men and women who have lost up to 165 pounds to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Indya Ago Lost 120 Pounds by Learning How to Have a “Balanced” Approach to Food

@indyaagos

Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance. when I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much, I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for. Which just led me to cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body. Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power. WIEIAD DEETS: 💚 breakfast: protein, pancakes, egg, white scramble, turkey bacon 💚 snack: fruit, salad, and protein smoothie 💚 lunch: birria tacos + veg 💚 dinner: seafood boil Babe, if you’re ready to finally create a lifestyle transformation that’s sustainable while still eating all of the foods that you enjoy, I would love to work with you. I’m now accepting new clients, the link is in my bio. Let’s get to work! #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #caloriedeficit #summerbody #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach #mindset #mindsetcoach #mentalhealth #weightlosstransformation #fatlosstips #fatlosstransformation #whatieatinaday #highprotein

Indya Agos (@indyaagos) is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a whopping 120 pounds via natural methods. “Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance,” she says. “When I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much,” she continues. “I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for.”

She Also Educated Herself on Macronutrients

Indya previously suffered from “cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body,” she maintains. “Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power.”

RELATED:15 Reasons Why You May Not Losing Weight While on Ozempic

She “Started Slow” and Learned “Self-Trust”

@indyaagos

If you wanna lose 80 pounds next year, I’m gonna tell you exactly how to do it! No gatekeeping the secret to success here. The number one thing that you need to get clear on, is the amount of time it’s going to take you to achieve your goal, the amount of effort required for you to get there, and, of course, why it’s so important to you. Setting a realistic expectation for yourself, while also simultaneously connecting with your why is the first step to create the foundation. You need to be successful through 2024. When you understand that this journey is going to take time, it’s going to require sacrifice, it’s going to require you stepping so far out of your comfort zone, that you may be paralyzed by fear at times. But being okay with the discomfort. Surrendering to knowing that in those moments of uncertainty, in those moments of insecurity, and discomfort, are facilitating growth. Connecting with knowing that, allowing yourself to grow, is what is going to help you reach your goals. And not only reach your goals, sustain those achievements. Baby, 2024 can be your year, and the first thing that you need to do, is get your mindset right. Know why you’re on this journey, know what you need to do to get from point A to point B, and set yourself up for success. Start building the mindset, habits, and routines into your daily life now in order to be successful 2024. and if you’re ready to take the next step, you’re ready to invest in yourself. I’m now accepting applications for January. The link is in my bio let’s get to work!🤘🏽 #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #newyearsresolution #newyearnewme #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach

In another video, Indya reveals another tactic that helped her lose so much weight. “You got to start slow,” she says. “If you approach this from an all or nothing mentality, you are only setting yourself up for failure. A big part of this journey is regaining self-trust. You are so used to letting yourself down. The way that you build trust with yourself again is by following through with the promises that you've made to yourself.”

And Took a Deep Dive Into Her Failed Attempts at Weight Loss

Another thing she did is “going to require you to dig deep,” she says. “We need to figure out what your main excuses or your repeated point of failure chances are. You've been stuck in the same exact cycle, repeating the same narratives as to why you haven't been able to be successful in the past. If your story is that you never have any time, then we need to figure out why you're not prioritizing making time. People make time for what's important to them. If the story is that you are overwhelmed and you have no idea where to start, then it is time to reach out for help so that you have a plan of action as well as guidance.”

Raven Norwood Lost 165 Pounds By Cutting Processed Foods From Her Diet

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven1rowwithraven/Instagram

Raven Norwood, 28, of Huntington Beach, California, started her weight loss journey at 212 pounds and has managed to drop down to 155 pounds, losing 165 pounds in two years. In an interview with Body Network, she explains that she used to eat food containing several dyes, fast food, and packaged food with GMOs, too much MSG, and preservatives. While she didn’t eliminate “any specific food groups because balance is the key to longevity,” she did cut the above from her diet and started cooking her own meals “as much as possible.” Creating healthy relationships with all food groups is so important when it comes to keeping the weight off, she stresses. “Balance is key, so, if I want a cookie here and there, I eat the cookie… no biggie!”

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

She Also Amped Up Her Water Intake

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven2raven.grl/Instagram

Raven adds that “lots of water” keeps her hydrated and feeling full. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Fell in Love with a Boutique Fitness Method

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven4raven.grl/Instagram

Raven also encourages finding a fitness form that you love. She discovered rowing at her local Row House. “I love how boutique and specialized gyms are getting more recognition! When I first found Row House, I had never seen a gym dedicated to rowing,” she says. “And on top of that you get floorwork exercises, group fitness and the wonderful community that comes along with it! I think a lot of people would benefit from boutique gyms.”

She Took Progress Pictures

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven6raven.grl/Instagram

Progress photos were also an important part of Raven’s weight loss journey. “Sometimes your mind will play tricks on you, and make you feel like you haven’t done as much as you have,” she says. If she feels discouraged, she will look at her “Day 1” photo and it will provide instant motivation. “Take photos because your mind will play tricks on you, but those photos won’t,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Dils Less Lost 50 Pounds by Not Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Dils Lee (@dilshealth) lost 50 pounds by making a few simple lifestyle habit changes, which not only aided in weight loss, but were a game-changer in her overall health, especially with her inflammation and hormonal imbalance. One of the first changes that she made? “I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and started making my breakfast look like this,” she said. “Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating, nausea, and anxiety, and it can also raise your cortisol levels, which can negatively impact ovulation weight and hormonal imbalances.”

She Also Switched From HIIT to Low Intensity Workouts

You don’t have to do HIIT workouts to lose weight. The second change that she made “was stopping all high intensity training while I was losing weight,” she said. “I found that I harbored a lot of inflammation in my face, arms, body, stomach, and legs everywhere.” Instead, she opted for lower intensity training. “Basically, by switching to lower intensity workouts, I've found that my waist has drastically come in. My stomach is much more flat, and I'm actually building a lot of tone and muscle in my arms and legs,” she says.

And, She Prioritized Sleep

“The fourth change that I made is that I introduced a healthy sleep routine,” Dils reveals. “My routine includes using supplements like magnesium and then not using my phone an hour before bed. Prioritizing sleep will help your body recover after physical activity. It'll also help with hormone regulation, metabolic regulation, stress and emotional wellbeing.” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Joseph Graham Jr. Lost 75 Pounds By Jump Roping and Doing Pushups

@theguywiththepinkshoes

🎟️ before and after - 50 lbs (weight loss transformation)🔥 show people where you started🌸✌🏾 #WeightLossJourney #WeightLoss #Fittok #jumprope #jumpropechallenge #transformationchallenge #HealthyLiving #FitnessGoals #BeforeAndAfter #BodyPositivity #WellnessWednesday #GlowUp #FitnessMotivation #LifestyleChange #DietTransformation #MindBodySoul #SelfLoveJourney #EmpowerYourself #FitnessInspiration #ChangeIsGood #WeightLossStory #ProgressNotPerfection #InspireOthers #WellnessTransformation #MotivatedMindset #FitnessJourney #PositiveChanges #NewYou #HealthyHabits #fyp #foryourpage #beforeandafterweightloss #ilikewhenitrains

No gym, no problem. Joseph Graham Jr. (@theguywiththepinkshoes) is a fitness influencer and “crossrope athlete” who lost a whopping 75 pounds and toned up his dad bod by jumping rope and doing push ups at home. He does “harder” push ups, he says. “It's not enough to just do as many as you can and do them fast. Once you feel comfortable doing pushups, once you feel like you've kind of got it down, you have to start making it harder for yourself,” he explains. “The resistance is what builds the strength, right?

Alexandra Lost 40 Pounds by Eating the Same Meals Every Day

Online fitness coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) personally lost 40 pounds by eating the same meals daily. “For 1-2 months I ate the same meals every single day why? Because I was confused I didn’t know what to eat or where to start so I ate the same thing everyday,” Alexandra confesses in the caption of her video.

She Also Walks 10,000 Steps a Day

In another video she reveals that walking 10,000 steps a day was also key. “I weigh around 150lbs so walking 10k steps burns an extra 300-400 calories a day without spending hours on the stair master,” says Alexandra. “Walking can be done anywhere you don’t have to get fancy gym clothes you can literally walk in your pjs,” she adds. And, it helps regulate hunger. “Walking is not an extremely difficult exercise and it can help regulate your appetite hormones and reduce feelings of hunger,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

David Tuckfield Lost 60 Pounds EMS Workouts

David_Tuckfield7David Tuckfield

David Tuckfield, 61, dropped 60 pounds and reduced his body fat by 23 percent in 16 months by incorporating electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts into his routine, which he discovered at BODY20. “I was very skeptical when I first tried the EMS workouts. I was shocked after my demo workout how much I felt a difference,” he told Body Network. “For me, the amazing thing about the EMS workouts to me is that I can actually feel or sense my muscles. That was something that I had never experienced. At first I could feel them only during the workouts, but now when I exert myself I can discern which muscles are engaged. I don’t have huge or impressive muscles, but that I am more in-tune with the muscles I have. It is a good feeling to feel your muscles engage when you do an activity.” Another “great thing” about the workout “is that you really get a full workout (or better) in 20 minutes,” he says.

He Also Set Long-Term Goals

David_Tuckfield5David Tuckfield

He also started looking at weight loss as a long-term goal. “Don’t think short term. Think of it as a very long journey,” he suggests. “You will plateau, and you should just be comfortable with that. If you don’t stress out about the plateaus, you will eventually work through them.” Daily weigh-ins also helped him. “If you’ve gained weight, ask yourself what you did yesterday that would have made you gain weight. Usually the answer is obvious,” he says.

Joy Maria Lost 70 Pounds with Hot Girl Walks

@therealjoyymaria

Replying to @177777734 this is exactly how I did & you can too 🫶🏽🥂 #postpartumweightloss #weightlosstransformation #fatlossjourney #weightlossgoals #greenscreen

Joy Maria (@therealjoyymaria/video) is a weight loss influencer and mother who lost 70 pounds in less than 11 months with the help of, wait for it, “Hot girl walks,” she reveals in a video. “Walking is a thousand percent, the most underrated way to lose weight,” she adds, “and one of my favorite things to do is walk.” She started walking to her errands, walking to and from workouts, and whenever else she could get steps in.

She Also Followed a Meal Plan

@therealjoyymaria

Dont sleep on walking 🫶🏽 #hotgirlwalk #walking #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #postpartumweightloss

“If somebody is telling you that you can lose weight without being in a calorie deficit run because they're lying,” she adds, calling it “the most important step” to losing weight. “I know you guys have heard the saying, you cannot outrun a bad diet, and it's so true. Google, TDEE calculator. From there, put in your information. I'm gonna tell you exactly how many calories you need to eat. I ate about 1600 to 1800 calories daily, just depending on my activity level for the day. If I did two workouts that day, I would eat closer to 1800. If I had a more sedentary day, I would eat closer to 1500 to 1600.” She also followed a meal plan. “I have a seven day meal plan available at the top of my profile. It just makes it really easy when you're going to a grocery shop, when you're first starting out, when things are structured, it's gonna make it a lot easier to follow and just to stay consistent, not skipping breakfast, especially if we're exercising.”

Gen Cohen Lost 50 Pounds by Doing the 12-3-30

Gen Cohen, CNC, lost 50 pounds by doing a few different workouts, including the 12-3-30.

She said that “rather than subscribing to some crazy fitness routine, I'd commit to lifting weights three maximum four times per week and prioritize getting a 60 minute walk in per day,” in a video. “You can go to the gym and do 12-3-30. You can take your dog for a walk. You can get a walking pad and put it under your desk. I don't care how, just 60 minutes of walking.”

Joan Henning Lost 130 Pounds with Keto

Joan_HenningJoan Henning

In 2019, Joan Henning started her 130-pound weight loss journey with the keto diet.“ I was able to start keto,” she says. She stayed on the low carb diet for “months.” While on keto, “I probably lost about 10 pounds because keto, it comes off quickly,” she said.

💪🔥Body Booster: Start your weight loss journey slowly and avoid an all-or-nothing mentality to prevent setting yourself up for failure. Focus on regaining self-trust by consistently following through with the promises you make to yourself.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 60 Pounds After Realizing These Biggest Weight Loss Mistakes

kikivirk
kikivirk/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Kiki (@kikivirk) is a weight loss influencer who has amassed a social media following for sharing all the tips and tricks that enabled her to lose a whopping 60 pounds and keep it off. In one of her viral videos – viewed over 8 million times, Kiki reveals the biggest weight loss mistake she made on her journey – and also what ultimately led to her weight loss success.

She Says Doing High Intensity Workouts Were a “Huge Mistake”

@kikivirk

The plan that helped me shed 60lbs 💪🏽 #weightloss #pcos #pcosweightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstipsforwomen #pcosworkout

“I was so motivated to lose weight and I wanted to see results fast, but I didn't do my research and I jumped straight in, literally into a high intensity, 90 day workout plan. Huge mistake,” Kiki says in the video.

After 45 Days She Hadn’t Lost Weight

kikivirk2kikivirk/TikTok

After a month-and-a-half, she didn't feel like she'd lost any weight. “I was overdoing it. The long, painful HIIT workouts were actually doing my body no good. They were causing it too much stress and loads of other problems,” she says.

Related: 5 Pilates Exercises for a Flat Stomach in 14 Days

She Had “Weight Plateaus” and “Felt So Hungry and Fatigued”

young sports woman working out, running and feeling tired on treadmill in gymShutterstock

In another video, she specified that she was doing “high intensity cardio” five times a week in hopes it “would burn fat fast and give me my dream body,” she explained. “But instead, I had weight plateaus and felt so hungry and fatigued.

Her Fat Began to “Melt Off” When She Started Strength Training

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

“Literally, as soon as I started strength training and less cardio, the fat began to melt off, and the lean muscle mass I gained gave me the tone look I'd always wanted,” she continued.

Her Program: LISS, Walking, Strength and Resistance Training, and a Short HIIT Workout

Running shoes - woman tying shoe laces. Closeup of female sport fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoors on waterfront in late summer or fallShutterstock

Her program starts with doing 45 to 60 minutes of LISS cardio four times a week. She also walks 7 to 12,000 steps every day, does strength and resistance training three times a week, and a 15-minute HIIT workout once a week.

Related: Patrick Mahomes' "Natural Dad Bod" Has Everyone Talking. Here's How to Ditch It, According to Expert

An Expert Weighs In

Kendra_Gamblehitfitnesstraining/Instagram

“What she says is definitely spot on,” says Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant. “Intense cardio and intense HIIT more than twice a week will do the body more harm than good and is not the way to lose fat and get that toned look.” Instead, she agrees that “increasing your everyday steps is more of the most important and beginner things you can do to start losing fat along with getting your diet right.” Unfortunately, “fat loss is not an immediate thing and will take time and dedication but she explains it all perfectly.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you are a beginner trying to lose weight, starting by increasing your steps and modifying your diet instead of going overboard with higher intensity workouts.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 20 Pounds Without Starving Myself

Haley_Thomas_thehaleyrthomas1
thehaleyrthomas/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 12, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If you have hit a weight plateau, you aren’t alone. Many people struggle at some point in their weight loss journey to continue dropping weight. However, sometimes all you need to do is shift your approach. Haley Thomas (@thehaleyrthomas), who lives in Arnold, Missouri, is a Certified Surgical Tech First assistant and lost 15 pounds on her own after welcoming her first child. However, she hit a crossroads and couldn’t seem to lose any additional weight – until she discovered a new way to eat and exercise.

She Struggled to Start Over

Haley_Thomas_thehaleyrthomas4thehaleyrthomas/Instagram

Haley tells Body Network that she “had to start from square one” at 6 weeks postpartum after a C-section. “It was hard and I felt like I had never worked out before although I worked out my entire pregnancy,” she confesses. “Getting back into the gym while balancing a newborn and breastfeeding, hardly any sleep, and recovering from a c-section seemed impossible. I kept showing up no matter how hard it was. I also kept tracking my food. Eventually I was able to get into the swing of things and it became easier and easier. Some days were hard especially after being up with my son multiple times throughout the night, but I had a newfound motivation as a mom. To be the healthiest and best version of myself for my son.”

RELATED: 3 Things Keeping You From Losing Extra Belly Fat

Her Weight Plateaued

White scale on a wooden table top view, fitness and weight loss conceptShutterstock

Haley, 31, who is 5’3”, plateaued at 150 pounds. “I had lost about 15 pounds by myself but plateaued and needed a little support,” she says. She went onto lose 20 pounds using the Working Against Gravity program. “I now fluctuate around 130-134 just depending on the time of the month.”

She Does Crossfit, High Intensity Workouts

fit woman exercising with battle ropes during strength workout in cross functional gym, copy space. strong female concentrated on trainingShutterstock

For her workouts, Haley relies on a Crossfit style of training, “usually with high intensity,” she tells us. “My favorite exercises are pull ups, dumbbell snatches, double unders, muscle ups, and lunges. I love higher skilled movements that get the heart rate up.”

She Used to Try to Eat Under 1200 Calories Per Day

Nutritional label with focus on calories.Shutterstock

She also shifted her approach to diet. She once believed that 1200 calories or less a day was the only way to lose weight. “I have tried every ‘diet’ under the sun. Intermittent fasting, keto, carb cycling, low carb, low calorie… everything,” she says. “I have found through trial and error that although these diets will result in some weight loss at first they are typically not sustainable. I am a firm believer in balance and working with a nutrition coach helped me find the balance that has given me such great results.”

She Now Counts Macros

“I have a prescribed set of macros that were given to me by Alex Oskian, my nutrition coach at Working Against Gravity,” she continued. “My diet typically consists of whole foods like eggs, protein shakes, protein bars, lean meats, rice, rice cakes, fruit and then a few ‘fun’ filler foods like Greek yogurt ice cream bars at the end of the day to reach my macro goals.” She hasn’t eliminated any food from her diet, but she eats certain calorie dense foods in moderation. “I can track pizza, cookies, ice cream or have these foods on holidays and vacations,” she says. “Balance is key! I use protein powder and creatine on a regular basis.”

She Is Proud of Her Muscle Definition

Haley_Thomas_thehaleyrthomas2thehaleyrthomas/Instagram

She believes that her biggest body achievement is the muscle definition she has achieved. “My #1 tip would be to be consistent. Not every day will be perfect and it doesn’t need to be. Life is busy. Moms are busy. Just do the best you can and the good habits will shine through,” she said. One way to measure progress is by taking photos. “The scale is a good tool but can also be deceiving. Especially when you have different goals such as gaining muscle and fueling yourself instead of just losing weight,” she explains.

Her Advice: Ease Into It

Haley_Thomas_thehaleyrthomas5thehaleyrthomas/Instagram

Her advice for anyone starting their journey? “Don’t go all in if you’ve never had an active healthy lifestyle before,” Haley advises. “You don’t need to start by going to the gym 6 days a week and tracking macros every day if you don’t even know what macros are. Make small changes at first then work up to those things. Maybe start by working out 3 days a week and tracking just protein or reaching a calorie goal. You don’t want to overwhelm yourself to the point where results seem too difficult to reach. The point of it all is to create a healthy lifestyle so be realistic with yourself!”

Related: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Final Tip: Find Workouts You Like

Haley_Thomas_thehaleyrthomas3thehaleyrthomas/Instagram

Her final tip? “Find an exercise you actually like to do,” she suggests. “Maybe that’s a group HIIT class, spin class, maybe even running. I love Crossfit and I may not feel like going on certain days, but I tell myself that if I just show up I’ll be happy I did. I’ve never shown up and regretted it even if it wasn’t my best workout.”

Fitness & Workouts

This Woman Lost 13 Pounds at 40 By Completely Changing 3 Exercise Habits

Erica_Lynn_levelup_erica8
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 26, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Erica Lynn is a weight loss coach and social media influencer whose mission is “helping women 40+ shed body fat.” In a recent Instagram post, she reveals that making five changes to her diet and exercise approach were pivotal in her weight loss journey. In fact, she went on to lose 13 pounds and cut her body fat in half after she made them.

She Started Doing Less Cardio

Doing “less cardio” helped Erica lose weight. “I spent my decades doing cardio for the calorie burn. I would be so proud of the 400+ calories I burned. Does that sound familiar? What I didn’t realize is that calories burned are a bunch of BS. The more cardio I did, the more my body adapted/got conditioned, the less I burned,” she says in the post.

She Amped Up Her Strength Training

She also did more strength training. “Calories burned during lifting are typically lower than cardio sessions. This is what confused me: why the hell would I spend 30 min lifting when I can burn 2x doing cardio in the same amount of time? Here’s why: cardio only burns calories at the moment, while lifting heavy shit burns calories for hours afterward. Plus, the difference between adapting to cardio (see above) & adapting to lifting is that you grow in strength and muscle size with strength training,” she writes.

RELATED: I'm a Nutritionist and Banned These 4 Harmful Food Additives From My Kitchen

She Ate More Protein

Amping up her protein intake was also pivotal. “When I started making protein the star of my plate, I started losing inches and not just weight. This is when the definition of my muscle began to show back in 2017 when I started this current fitness journey,” she writes.

Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I used to think walking was a waste of time. I would rather do cardio to burn more calories. I was so focused on how many calories I burned vs. making sure I was moving throughout the day. Then I learned that Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) actually accounts for DOUBLE the calories burned/day compared to Exercise Activity! All those 2x/day training & hours spent in the gym weren’t adding up like I thought,” she writes.

80/20 Rule

Erica claims that following an 80/20 lifestyle is key. “I’m going to admit to you – I am a Type-A perfectionist. Why do you think I have the Level Up nickname?? I am extra with everything and can’t just do anything half-measured. However, after decades of fad diets, I’ve learned that I will NEVER be successful at SUSTAINING any results if I have to restrict foods forever. I eat 80% wholesome, clean, minimally processed, lean foods. The other 20%? Whatever the hell I want because life is too short! Through tracking macros, I’ve learned how to fit these “fun” foods into my day & developed habits to keep them under control so I don’t eat the whole bag of Doritos,” she writes.

RELATED: This Woman Lost 15 Pounds in 90 Days After She Started Eating These 4 Foods Every Day

Steps She Took to Lose Weight: Ignited Her Metabolism

In another post, she reveals the three steps she took to help her lose weight. The first was igniting her metabolism. “Learning you can’t lose weight by chronic under-eating was the most valuable lesson,” she says. Restoring my metabolism to burn more calories & maintain my weight set me up for success when I eventually dieted.”

Enjoyed Food Freedom

She also enjoyed food freedom. “Restricting food didn’t get me anywhere except binging on the foods I restricted,” she writes. “Learning to eat a balanced diet in the right macro portions while staying within my daily targets was key to breaking free from restricting & binging.”

RELATED: This Doctor Added 40 Grams of Carbs Daily and Transformed Her Energy Levels in One Week

Maximizing Workouts

It’s about quality, not quantity, when it comes to exercise, says Erica. “Boy, oh boy, was I wrong here! Too much cardio & just way too much exercise in general didn’t get me results and put me under extreme stress,” she says. “These days, my priority is strength training with a sprinkle of cardio every week. Oh… and I made getting my steps in a priority over both the above!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Expert Says Fit Women in Their 40s Have These 6 Things in Common

Julie Clouse
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you over 40 and struggling to lose weight? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she reveals a few of the habits all the fittest women she knows share. “Not to be dramatic but…There is no secret. The fittest women I know in their 40s have these 6 things in common. They ALL DO THIS!!!” she writes.

Strength Training

The first habit they share? “They prioritize strength training,” she says. “Fittest women in their 40s consistently lift heavy weights, focusing on progressive overload to build muscle and maintain strength.”

Healthy Diet

The next thing they have in common is a healthy diet. “They eat for their goals,” she explains. “They track their macros, prioritize protein (about 1g per pound of body weight), and fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition instead of following fad diets.”

Daily Activity

Another thing they do? “They stay active daily,” she says. “They prioritize NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by walking, staying active, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, aiming for at least 8-10k steps a day.”

Stress Management

They also understand the importance of mental health and self-care. “They manage stress and recovery,” she writes. “They take rest days, prioritize sleep, and understand that recovery is just as important as workouts. Many practice mindfulness or stress management techniques.”

Patience and Discipline

The fifth habit they share? “They embrace patience and discipline,” she says. “They know results take time and stay disciplined even when progress feels slow.”

Consistency

And what is the most significant piece that ties this all together? “They are CONSISTENT,” she says. “No matter how busy life gets, they show up for themselves day after day. They don’t rely on motivation; they rely on habits they’ve built over time.”

Bonus Tips: Just Start

She also offers some bonus tips. “Just start,” she suggests. “Instead of getting overwhelmed about 6 things you feel like you need to change. Pick 1 start there.”

Don’t Focus on Perfection

“You do NOT have to be perfect. If you’ve been here long enough, I share how to incorporate a sustainable life style with your busy lives and families,” she adds.

Stay the Trail

Next, just keep going. “Yes, it will be hard at first. Yes, there will be days you’re wondering if you’re making progress. Stay the trail. This is for the long term. This is for longevity with your kids and spouses. This is for YOU!” she says.

Take One Hour for Yourself

She also stresses the importance of taking care of yourself and not feeling guilty for it. “Self care is not selfish. You deserve 1 hour to yourself,” she says.

Focus on Losing One Pound a Week

Finally, aim for one pound a week and celebrate it. “Losing 1lb a week is a BIG DEAL!! Imagine if you gained a lb a week. Give yourself grace. The slow way is the fast way for the long term,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

Brittney Blanco
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutritionist Lost 40 Pounds with PCOS with These 7 Tips

Lexi wellnessbylex
Copyright wellnessbylex/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

If you suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome, weight loss can be tricky. However, it’s not impossible, according to one expert. Lexi Frumenti is a nutritionist and certified hormone health coach with a B.S. in nutrition. She also battles PCOS and claims to have cracked the code in terms of the right diet and exercise routine needed to lose weight. “Weight loss tips that helped me lose and keep off 40 pounds with PCOS!💅🏼 These are also killer tips to follow for those who don’t struggle with PCOS!” she writes in the post.

Resistance Movement

Her first tip is to exercise. “Resistance movement 4-5x a week,” she recommends. “Any type of movement where you are putting resistance on your muscles is perfect! This could be weights in a gym/at home, Pilates, CorePower yoga (my obsession), barre, etc.!”

3 High Protein Meals Per Day

Next up she recommends 3 high protein meals a day. “Making sure you’re getting AT LEAST 25-30g of protein into each of your meals is super important and will help with overall blood sugar which will THEN HELP with cravings + weight loss!” she writes.

Plus, 1 to 2 High Protein Snacks Per Day

She also suggests snacking. “1-2 high protein snacks a day: your snacks being protein based rather than carb based is so so important. These are the types of snacks that will ACTUALLY keep you full/do what you need them to do!” she explains.

10,000 Steps Per Day

Don’t forget to get your steps in, specifically “10k steps every single day,” she says, “yes, 7 days a week. This may seem like a lot but I promise with time and consistency, you can absolutely build up to this + it’ll be a breeze! For me this looks like walking for an hour and a half or so depending what speed I’m going at.”

Low Calorie/Low Sugar Alcoholic Beverages

If you are going to drink, do it healthily. “Low calorie/sugar alcoholic beverages,” she says. “I still enjoy alcohol and I’m not at a place in my life where I feel the need to cut it out yet. That being said, I keep it very very simple and stick to low calorie + no sugar added drinks. Vodka soda with extra lime is my go to! Ditch the vodka cran/Red Bulls and thank me later.”

Volume Eating

She strongly suggests volume eating. “Guys this is a game changer if your eyes tend to eat first!!! Sometimes when we look at our plates/it doesn’t look like enough food to us, we tend to over eat or go for seconds. And listen, nothing wrong with going for seconds but if your goal is to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit. SO- adding in extra veggies + protein to your meals will be super helpful for this!” she says.

Favorite Foods in Moderation

Her last tip? “Enjoying my favorite foods in moderation,” she says. “I’m not giving up chocolate, a good burger, brunch with the girls, NO THANK YOUUU! Not realistic for me (& most people). If I know I’m going out to pizza with the girls, I will make sure the rest of my day consists of lots of protein + veg.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.