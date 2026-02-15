 Skip to content

Melissa McCarthy Lost Over 90 Pounds by "Destressing" and Here Are 5 Daily Habits She Credits at 55

The celeb’s weight loss was gradual and these habits were key in her success.
February 15, 2026

Stress can cause more damage to your body that you may realize. In fact, it can even lean to weight gain—especially in the abdominal region—due to increased levels of cortisol. When this shift kicks into high gear, it fuels cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods, slows metabolism, and wreaks havoc on sleep. Moral of the story? Extra stress hinders weight management, and it's something to take into serious consideration if losing weight is your goal.

That's why it's inspiring individuals who have accomplished weight-loss success and learning what did—and didn't—work for them. Melissa McCarthy is a great example. She focused on stress reduction and ended up losing over 90 pounds. Here are a few daily habits the actress credits for her success.

She Struggled With Her Weight Since Her Teens

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer at the 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Palm Springs Convention Center, Palm Springs, CA 01-07-12
Shutterstock

The Bridesmaids star told Rolling Stone in February 2017 that she struggled with anxiety about her weight during high school.

"I do think I worried about weight too soon, when it was only little-kid weight," she told the outlet. "I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, while I wasn't reed-thin like some girls … I was a size six the entire time. So what on Earth was I freaking out about?"

She Lost "A Lot" of Weight Over Five Years

LOS ANGELES - SEP 18: Melissa McCarthy in the Press Room at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theater on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA
Shutterstock

Successful weight loss takes hard work, dedication, and consistency. McCarthy developed healthy habits and stuck with them as she shed pounds gradually over the span of five years. In a May 2018 interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the actress revealed she lost "a lot" of weight.

She Effectively Managed Her Stress

LOS ANGELES - NOV 16: Melissa McCarthy at the PS Arts Express Yourself Benefit at the Barker Hanger on November 16, 2014 in Santa Monica, CA
Shutterstock

One key habit behind McCarthy's success was learning how to de-stress and properly manage her stress levels.

"I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,'" McCarthy said. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out, give myself a break'" (via PEOPLE).

She Didn't Follow a Strict Diet

Melissa McCarthy at the World premiere of 'Ghostbusters' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on July 9, 2016.
Shutterstock

If a certain habit is too intense or strict, it makes it challenging to stick with in the long run. During McCarthy's weight-loss journey, she didn't follow a rigid diet.

McCarthy previously shared about strict diets, "14 hours in, you go bat sh*t crazy. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out [and] give myself a break … After I had kids, I was just like, 'I have to be realistic. It's not gonna go fast. But I mean, I feel great" (via Women's Health).

She Did Pilates, Boxing, and Martial Arts

LONDON, UK. February 10, 2019: Melissa McCarthy arriving for the BAFTA Film Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Steve Vas/Featureflash
Shutterstock

When McCarthy learned she would star in Spy with Jude Law, she revved up her workouts.

"The second I knew I was doing the movie, I started training with an amazing martial arts instructor," the celeb revealed during an interview with Life & Style.

McCarthy also developed a passion for "Piloxing," a blend of Pilates and boxing.

She told ET (via Women's Health), "I've lost 30 pounds [doing the exercise] over the last year."

She "Stopped Worrying" About Her Weight

LOS ANGELES, USA. February 25, 2024: Melissa McCarthy at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Shutterstock

McCarthy told Life & Style that her mindset about her weight totally shifted.

"I truly stopped worrying about it. I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked," she said.

She's All About Body Positivity

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18, 2017: Melissa McCarthy at the 2017 People's Choice Awards at The Microsoft Theatre, L.A. Live, Los Angeles
Shutterstock

In 2016, the celeb wrote on Instagram, "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies. We are teaching young girls to strive for unattainable perfection instead of feeling healthy and happy in their own skin."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
