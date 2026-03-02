Melissa McCarthy Lost Nearly 100 Pounds Without Surgery and These Realistic Habits Helped Her Do It

Lets face it: As we age, our bodies naturally start to change. Muscle mass declines, hormones shift, and keeping of extra pounds can seem like an uphill battle. Staying healthy and in shape after 50 means making constant tweaks to your lifestyle. Melissa McCarthy is a perfect example of what that looks like. The actress lost close to 100 pounds, according to the Daily Mail—naturally, without surgery—and her success was the result of certain habits she adopted.

​​

1 She Previously Tried an Intense All-Liquid Diet

According to PEOPLE, McCarthy tried a 500-calorie, all-liquid diet back in 2003 under medical supervision. This extreme diet helped the star lose 70 pounds in four months, but McCarthy revealed she wouldn't do it again.

"I'd never do that again," McCarthy told PEOPLE. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

2 She's Not Into Fad Diets

The Bridesmaids star isn't into fad dieting. She previously shared, "14 hours in, you go bat sh*t crazy. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out [and] give myself a break … After I had kids, I was just like, 'I have to be realistic. It's not gonna go fast. But I mean, I feel great" (via Women's Health).

3 Her Weight Loss Was Gradual

Losing weight shouldn't be rushed—it requires hard work, dedication, and consistency. McCarthy's gradual approach allowed her to achieve success. During an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the actress spoke about losing weight over the span of five years.

"I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,'" she said.

4 She Keeps Healthy Food Options at Home

McCarthy noted that she wants to show her daughters "how to be healthy." The actress revealed she always has healthy foods at home.

"My husband and I always make a pot of vegetable soup that we puree and keep in the fridge. They don't eat processed foods. But if my oldest daughter wants a cupcake, once in a while I'll let her have it," McCarthy shared (via PEOPLE).

5 Her Perspective on Body Image Shifted

When speaking with Rolling Stone in 2017, McCarthy said she worried about her weight "too soon," noting, "I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, while I wasn't reed-thin like some girls … I was a size six the entire time. So what on Earth was I freaking out about?"

6 She's a Beacon of Body Positivity

In 2016, McCarthy took to Instagram to write an inspiring message: "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies. We are teaching young girls to strive for unattainable perfection instead of feeling healthy and happy in their own skin."

7 She Believes That Being Healthy Is What's Most Important

McCarthy has been clear she doesn't want her daughters to stress over body image. The star told Redbook, "Give me your best punch in the face, and I'll take that punch, rather than have my kid feel bad about herself … There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5% of the human race looks like," she said. "It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have."

