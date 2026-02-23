 Skip to content

Melissa McCarthy Lost Almost 100 Pounds and This Is the One Diet She'll "Never Do Again"

The celeb limited her daily calories to a mere 500.
February 23, 2026

Diet brings new meaning to having a love-hate relationship with food. For instance, some of your favorite foods may not work in your diet anymore. But the good news is, you'll find new, healthier alternatives to replace them with. Over time, you may even enjoy them better! The key is finding the diet that works for you and your lifestyle. Dipping her toes into the fad diet scene is nothing new for Melissa McCarthy. There's one diet she tried, hated, and will "never do again."

She Tried An All-Liquid Diet

LOS ANGELES - SEP 18: Melissa McCarthy in the Press Room at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theater on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA
The actress lost nearly 100 pounds, and it was not without trial and error. In 2003, McCarthy tried a pretty extreme diet, according to PEOPLE. It involved consuming a mere 500 calories a day of just liquid. The diet was supervised by a doctor, and McCarthy dropped 70 pounds in just four months.

She Consumed a Mere 500 Calories per Day

LOS ANGELES - JUN 30: Melissa McCarthy at the "Tammy" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA
Women typically need around 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day. Five hundred calories certainly gives meaning to McCarthy's extreme diet.

Although she did lose an impressive amount of weight in a short period of time, dieting in this way is not sustainable for the long-term. Sustainability is key when it comes to losing weight—and keeping it off for the long run. An unsustainable diet will result in gaining back the weight you worked so hard to lose.

She'll "Never Do It Again"

LOS ANGELES, USA. August 06, 2019: Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone at the premiere of "The Kitchen" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash
Although the weight loss was successful, it was not a great experience.

"I'd never do that again," McCarthy told PEOPLE. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

She "Mellowed Out" After Strict Dieting

LOS ANGELES - APR 30: Melissa McCarthy at the Unfrosted Premiere at the Egyptian Theater on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA
McCarthy previously shared her honest thoughts about strict dieting, noting, "14 hours in, you go bat sh*t crazy. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out [and] give myself a break … After I had kids, I was just like, 'I have to be realistic. It's not gonna go fast. But I mean, I feel great" (via Women's Health).

She Took a Less "Rigid" Approach to Weight Loss

Melissa McCarthy at the 91st Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, USA on February 24, 2019.
McCarthy learned not to worry so much about her body weight. She told Life & Style, "I truly stopped worrying about it. I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

Losing One to Two Pounds per Week Is a Sustainable Goal

LOS ANGELES - APR 12: Melissa McCarthy arrives to the Cinema Con 2016: Sony Pictures Presentation on April 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, NV.
Certain things can't be rushed—and weight loss is one of them. Experts agree that losing one to two pounds per week is a healthy and realistic goal, which can actually take up to 20 weeks to safely lose 20 pounds. You can achieve this by staying hydrated, consuming smaller portion sizes, and boosting physical activity.

Her New Mindset Led McCarthy to Weight-Loss Success

Melissa McCarthy at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on January 5, 2025.
McCarthy adopted an all-around healthier, more sustainable lifestyle, which involved tweaking her mindset. The celeb previously shared on Instagram, "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies. We are teaching young girls to strive for unattainable perfection instead of feeling healthy and happy in their own skin."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home. Read more
