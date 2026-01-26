I'm a Nutritionist and Here's What Kathy Bates Got Right About Losing 100 Pounds at 77

Nutritionists are excellent resources when it comes to optimizing your diet for weight loss. They can help personalize a plan filled with nutritious meals and healthy portion sizes, while pinpointing any underlying medical conditions that may be contributing to weight gain. On top of that, nutritionists can recommend sustainable lifestyle changes based specifically on your habits and goals.

Kathy Bates's 100-pound weight loss is impressive at any age and stage of life. To learn more about what makes this celeb's weight-loss transformation such a stand-out, we linked up with Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN and Medical Advisor with Welzo.

1 It's Typically Uncommon for Significant Weight Loss To Occur in One's Late 70s

Kathy Bates lost a total of 100 pounds over a seven-year timeframe. The 77-year-old actress's transformation is completely remarkable.

"It's uncommon for weight loss in one's later 70s due to the reduced ability of the body to adapt to caloric adjustments, as well as an increase in muscle loss as you get older. The result will be a decrease in the rate at which you lose fat, and an increased chance of losing strength (in addition to weight)," Dr. Joy tells us. "At this age, it is generally very difficult to achieve noticeable results unless there has been considerable care taken in your overall strategy, and not simply relying on dietary restrictions."

2 The Main Focus Should Be Nutrition

According to Dr. Joy, successful weight loss as one ages majorly depends on proper nutrition. It's also important that older adults maintain their muscle mass, have adequate energy levels, and support their bone density as they lose weight.

3 Kathy Bates Adopted Mindful Eating Habits

Along her journey, Bates adopted healthier eating habits and started being a more mindful eater. She ditched some go-to fast food pleasures like burgers, pizza, and soda for more nutritious options. The celeb also knows when to push her plate away.

"My niece told me this little secret," Bates told Us Weekly. "I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough. The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away."

4 As One Ages, Weight Loss Calls for More Patience and Dedication

After reaching 70, a slowed metabolism is majorly due to the loss of lean muscle and reduced physical activity.

"Muscle tissue has a greater caloric expenditure than does fat; therefore, any decline in muscle, no matter how slight, reduces an individual's total calorie requirements throughout the day. This means that individuals have fewer 'margins of error' regarding what they eat and drink," Dr. Joy says. "Therefore, weight loss may require increased commitment and patience."

5 Maintaining Weight Loss Is Equally as Important

Progressing in one's weight-loss efforts with age is typically "incremental," Dr. Joy points out. In addition, preserving mobility and independence while maintaining a new, healthy weight is equally as important as slimming down.

6 Physical Activity Is Essential

In addition to consuming a nutritious diet, engaging in regular exercise is crucial.

"There is evidence that in the elderly population, it may be as important to have some physical activity each day as it is to have some significant or high-intensity physical activity on a few days per week," Dr. Joy explains. "Walking at least daily, and doing light strength training consistently will do much to help maintain muscle mass and metabolic function (metabolism). It is also likely to decrease your risk of injury from overexertion."

7 She Uses a Treadmill

As for Bates's workout regimen, she uses a treadmill at home for cardio and revealed she was open to giving Pilates a try.

"I have a treadmill here at the house, and I might try Pilates. People always ask, 'Don't you want a trainer?' No, I really don't. I don't want anybody over my shoulder. It's just very important to me to keep this going. I don't want to slip," Bates shared with PEOPLE.

