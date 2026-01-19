Here's How Rebel Wilson Lost 80 Pounds and Completely Transformed Her Body After 40

Rebel Wilson is pure motivation for anyone considering a weight-loss journey. The actress lost 80 pounds, completely transforming her body after 40—and we want to know how she did it. After all, gaining weight during that stage of life can be all too easy; losing it is not.

Anyone can look up diet plans and expert-backed advice, but it's another thing to turn to someone who's accomplished exactly what you're striving for. Learning the challenges Wilson faced—and how she dealt with them—can be a total game-changer.

1 Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health"

The actress dubbed 2020 her "year of health." In 2021, Wilson shared with BBC World Service, "I did want to make a lasting change, and I wanted to be accountable for it. Making it very public kind of helped, but it was risky, I guess. Before I had lost weight and put it back on, and you get criticism sometimes for that."

2 She Dealt With Emotional Eating

Wilson knew it was time for a change and she made her wellness a top priority.

"I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me numbing my emotions with food, which was not the healthiest thing," Wilson shared during her BBC interview.

3 She Lost 80 Pounds

The actress ended up losing an impressive 80 pounds.

"In 2019, I had four pretty successful movies come out and had done all of this other amazing stuff career-wise. But then in the next year, all I did was lose 80 pounds. And the attention that gets, is way more than being in an Academy Award-nominated film, producing a movie and all of that stuff," Wilson told BBC.

4 She Became the "Healthiest Version" of Herself

Although Wilson made many headlines for her weight loss, the most important part of the journey for the actress was getting to be the "healthiest version" of herself.

"For me it was about being the healthiest version of me—it wasn't about size or a number or whatever. But it's fascinating! Why are people so obsessed with it," the celeb shared.

5 She Walked

Wilson's go-to physical activity? Walking. The celeb said that walking for an hour a day was an essential part of her wellness journey.

"Sometimes, the simplest thing like getting out and walking for an hour a day is the kindest thing to your body, and your body will respond to that," Wilson revealed in an Apple Fitness+ episode of Time to Walk on Apple Watch (via Country Living).

RELATED: 6 Daily Walking Routines That Improve Fitness Better Than the Gym After 50

6 She Went on an Austrian Health Retreat

When Wilson embarked on an Austrian health retreat, she learned just how powerful walking can be for weight loss.

"An Austrian doctor said 'Rebel, the best way for you to lose unwanted body fat is by just simply walking, it doesn't have to be high intensity or uphill…just simply walk an hour a day,'" she said.

7 She Used Ozempic for a Brief Time

Wilson had a brief experience with Ozempic as well for maintenance purposes after her weight loss.

"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," the celeb shared with The Times.

If you're looking for more weight-loss inspiration, check out Here's How Oprah Lost 50 Pounds on a GLP-1 and Finally Ended Her Lifelong Battle With Weight.