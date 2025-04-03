Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 140 Pounds With Science, Not Exercise—Here's My Simple Method

Lindsey Subrinsky reveals everything she did to lose weight, after struggling her whole life.

By Leah SuzanneApr 03, 2025
Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey
Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky
Nutrition & Diet

Have you been struggling to lose weight most of your life? Even though it may seem impossible, especially if you have over 100 pounds to lose, seeking inspiration from other people’s stories and learning what worked for them can be the push you need. Lindsey Subrinsky, owner of Shot Bar MedSpa in Chicago, Illinois, struggled with her weight for most of her life – until she made some life-changing choices that helped her lose 140 pounds and keep it off. She recently told her story to Body Network, and it’s very inspiring.

Her Mom Took Her to Weight Watchers When She Was 10

Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey

Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky

Lindsey’s mother took her to her first Weight Watchers meeting in 1993 when she was just 10 years old. “It was a group just for kids, and the rooms were always full of parents who feared their child would be fat. That was my first forced experience by my mom to lose weight,” she recalls. “I knew I was successful at losing the 10 pounds I was asked to lose when my mom gave me the approval of two thighs that no longer touched. I had no idea how this was going to shape my life, and neither did my mom who believed she was doing the right thing after struggling with her weight in her youth.”

She Struggled Throughout Her Youth

Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey

Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky

The next few years would be brutal. “In the 7th grade, I was forced once again to try a liquid diet program by an MD who thought that was healthy,” she says. For days on end, she would only drink protein shakes while her little brother ate mac and cheese and Doritos. “One year, I got two clementines for my birthday with candles in the middle instead of cake. I know now, as an adult, that my mom believed she was doing the right thing for me. It's taken a lot of therapy and self-healing to forgive, but I know she was well-intentioned.

She Hit Bottom at 272 Pounds

Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey

Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky

Fast forward to the year 2018. “I had lost an immense amount of pounds over the years and would gain them right back, 50 off, 75 on. Fad diets, starvation diets, phentermine diets, you name it, I tried it. What is the feeling beyond hopeless? Whatever that word is could have described how I felt when I stepped on the scale to see 272 pounds one morning after the inability to roll over in bed one evening without losing my breath. That morning was the last time I’d ever see that number,” she says.

She Lost 100 Pounds in Less Than 10 Months with a Science-Based Approach

Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey

Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky

She took a science-based approach to weight loss. “I am a medical professional who believes in science and data to influence decisions. I took my knowledge and decided to make some changes that launched me to a 100lb weight loss in less than 10 months. I needed graphs and to notate linear changes.”

She Also Used a Smart Scale, Food Tracking Apps, and Activity Tracker

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

“I bought a smart scale, downloaded a food tracking app (that I still use to this day and request my weight loss patients do the same), got an Apple Watch to track health data, and a food scale,” she tells us. “It became a mission of knowledge. I began to weigh all of my food and stay within a certain macronutrient range that I learned how to calculate. I liked weighing everything because I believe knowledge is power. It took the guess and check out of the equation.”

She Followed a Low-Carb Diet Then Keto-Style

Keto picture.Flat lay of Keto diet food ingredients on white table.Ketogenic mean Low carb and High fat.Healthy food Concept.Shutterstock

She started with a primarily lower-carb diet and transitioned to a keto-style diet later on “so I had room for change as the pounds began to fall off,” she says. “This journey was all about changing my relationship with food, and learning to say no to myself. It became a game and I was going to win this time.”

She Lost 140 Pounds Naturally, and Another 15 with a GLP-1

Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey

Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky

Jump to 2024. “I have kept off a 140-lb weight loss since 2019,” she says, revealing that she lost her last 15 lbs with a GLP-1 in 2022. “My habits have remained the same.

She Weighs Herself Daily

Female leg is stepping on white bathroom scales at home, weight​You Will Lose Weight FastShutterstock

“I know some weight loss ‘experts’ will balk at what I am about to say, but I weigh myself daily. It keeps me self-aware, and I believe that knowing these numbers dictates my behavior. I have rules about what the numbers mean throughout the week and around my cycle, and I have learned that one bad night of eating will not completely derail my success. It’s just the opposite.”

She Also Takes a Day Off Every Few Weeks

Fit woman doing yoga relaxing and breathing exercises on beach at sunset. Freedom, relax and harmony in nature. Female stretching arms alone.​Your Path to ReliefShutterstock

This leads to another piece of advice she has for anyone trying to lose and/or maintain. “Take a day off every couple of weeks,” she suggests. “Your body is a machine that gets used to whatever you do every day. Have a day that, if you are craving something, enjoy it without feeling guilty. We are humans who also have to ‘live.” Occasionally, one ice cream cone and a couple of pieces of pizza are okay.”

She Didn’t Exercise During Most of Her Weight Loss Journey

READING, UK - DECEMBER 25, 2021: Feet pedalling on a Peloton Bike in Reading, Berkshire, UK.Shutterstock

She gets asked a lot about her fitness routine. “Truth is, I did not exercise for a single moment during 2018-2019,” she confesses. “I bought a Peloton early in 2020, right before the pandemic, and started a fitness routine then. My reasoning for that was I was always a perfectionist who crashed and burned and tried to do too much and change too much at one time.”

She Doesn’t Use Food As Comfort Any More

Lindsey Subrinsky shotbar_lindsey

Copyright Lindsey Subrinsky

“This part of my story was about learning to say no to myself. It is still something that I work on every single day, as food was my reward and emotional outlet. Not using food for comfort has become easier, but it is still often my first instinct. I have just trained my mental muscle to know that I am stronger than my thoughts and I hate food remorse. I love being healthy, fitting into anything I want to wear, and knowing I can win against my biggest demon, my fat self who is still ever-so-present, I’ve just learned other ways to ‘feed’ her,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

