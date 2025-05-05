I Lost 20 Pounds in 4 Months With These 4 Effortless Changes

Losing weight and achieving your weight loss goals may seem daunting. However, dropping a few dress sizes can be as simple as making a few changes to your routine. Weight loss coach Sydney St-Aubin, who goes by the TikTok handle @sydneystaubin, boasts over 126,000 followers on the video-sharing site, where she shares tips and secrets about her weight loss. In a recent video, she revealed that she lost a whopping 20 pounds in less than four months, simply by incorporating four easy changes into her lifestyle. “If I had to lose 19 pounds in the next four months, again, here's what I would do, which by the way, I do have to lose 19 pounds in the next four months again,” she starts explaining in the viral TikTok video. She did it "by making four effortless changes in my life," she told us here at Body Network. "I did things one step at a time so that I wouldn't get too overwhelmed." Here's exactly what she did.
Her first suggestion is to drink three liters of water every day. “That's what your body needs. One and a half of these at the minimum, okay? If you're exercising, drink two at a minimum,” she says, pointing to her water bottle. According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids. What health benefits can you reap from hydration?
According to the Mayo Clini,c water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues. "There are so many benefits to drinking the amount of water that your body needs, and making this small adjustment to be more intentional with your water can tremendously support your weight-loss journey," St-Aubin tells Body Network.
While there is no “need to track your food,” Sydney strongly suggests amping up your protein intake. “No counting, no weighing, no measuring. I'm learning that right now. You don't even need to do that. But something that's helped me so, so much in the past four months is just making every single meal protein oriented, just focus on protein,” she says. For breakfast, she suggests an omelet with “eggs for my protein with some added meat in there", and lunch, “some tuna concoction or salad with chicken,” and for dinner, salmon. “When you're prioritizing protein, you're seriously not going to be as hungry. You're going to be saying goodbye to all the snacks. You're not going to feel hungry late at night. Your body can then burn fat while you're sleeping. Trust me, it's so important.”
When we reached out to her, she reiterated this fact: "I started to make every meal protein-oriented. If you make protein the focus in each of your meals, you'll stay full for longer periods of time, and there won't be a need for as many snacks throughout the day. When I felt snackish, I started grabbing things that were higher in protein rather than carbs, so that they would actually tide me over until the next meal."
While “you don't even need to count or weigh if you don't want to,” you should choose wisely about what you're putting on your plate and what your portions look like,” she says. “At the end of the day, we're staying in a caloric deficit.”
Not only should you “get your steps in,” says Sydney, but “increase your steps every single day,” she suggests. “Try to get a little bit better.” How many steps should you strive for? A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.
"I started parking further away from the places I needed to go. This way, I was getting in more steps and therefore burning more calories without putting too much pressure on myself to do any specific type of exercise," she told us.
“You don't have to overcomplicate the whole thing. You don't need to feel like you're on this insane diet. You don't need to cut out your favorite foods. Eat everything in moderation. Let me help you because I've finally figured it out. Let's do it,” Sydney says at the end of the video.
Or as she told us: "I started to incorporate exercise by creating a set schedule and routine for myself. I knew that in order to see results, I needed to be consistent, but in order to be consistent, I needed to enjoy the movement. I don't believe in having to lift weights, run marathons, or go to the gym in order to lose weight. I believe that any movement is a good one because the results come from consistency. I love mini trampoline fitness workouts because they're fun and can be done from the comfort of my own home. I love them so much that I teach my own classes online and have built an incredible community of ladies from all over the world. Don't over-complicate the weight-loss process. Do what you can every single day, and the results will follow."
