Nutrition & Diet
I Lost 20 Pounds in 4 Months With These 4 Effortless Changes

One fitness coach breaks down four simple habits that will help you lose weight fast.

By Leah Groth May 05, 2025
Sydney_St_Aubin
sydneystaubin/TikTok
Nutrition & Diet

Losing weight and achieving your weight loss goals may seem daunting. However, dropping a few dress sizes can be as simple as making a few changes to your routine. Weight loss coach Sydney St-Aubin, who goes by the TikTok handle @sydneystaubin, boasts over 126,000 followers on the video-sharing site, where she shares tips and secrets about her weight loss. In a recent video, she revealed that she lost a whopping 20 pounds in less than four months, simply by incorporating four easy changes into her lifestyle. “If I had to lose 19 pounds in the next four months, again, here's what I would do, which by the way, I do have to lose 19 pounds in the next four months again,” she starts explaining in the viral TikTok video. She did it "by making four effortless changes in my life," she told us here at Body Network. "I did things one step at a time so that I wouldn't get too overwhelmed." Here's exactly what she did.

[slidetitle num="1"]Drink Three Liters of Water Per Day[/slidetitle]

Glass,Tap,Water,Faucet,Kitchen,drinkShutterstock

Her first suggestion is to drink three liters of water every day. “That's what your body needs. One and a half of these at the minimum, okay? If you're exercising, drink two at a minimum,” she says, pointing to her water bottle. According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day and women about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids. What health benefits can you reap from hydration?

According to the Mayo Clini,c water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues. "There are so many benefits to drinking the amount of water that your body needs, and making this small adjustment to be more intentional with your water can tremendously support your weight-loss journey," St-Aubin tells Body Network.

Related: I'm a Personal Trainer With a Flat Belly and Here's How to Get Yours

[slidetitle num="2"]Amp Up Your Protein Intake[/slidetitle]

Ham,Egg,Omelette,Eggs,Fresh,Herbs,Salad,breakfastShutterstock

While there is no “need to track your food,” Sydney strongly suggests amping up your protein intake. “No counting, no weighing, no measuring. I'm learning that right now. You don't even need to do that. But something that's helped me so, so much in the past four months is just making every single meal protein oriented, just focus on protein,” she says. For breakfast, she suggests an omelet with “eggs for my protein with some added meat in there", and lunch, “some tuna concoction or salad with chicken,” and for dinner, salmon. “When you're prioritizing protein, you're seriously not going to be as hungry. You're going to be saying goodbye to all the snacks. You're not going to feel hungry late at night. Your body can then burn fat while you're sleeping. Trust me, it's so important.”

When we reached out to her, she reiterated this fact: "I started to make every meal protein-oriented. If you make protein the focus in each of your meals, you'll stay full for longer periods of time, and there won't be a need for as many snacks throughout the day. When I felt snackish, I started grabbing things that were higher in protein rather than carbs, so that they would actually tide me over until the next meal."

[slidetitle num="3"]Stay in a Caloric Deficit[/slidetitle]

Counting,Calories,Table,calculator,health,weight,eggsShutterstock

While “you don't even need to count or weigh if you don't want to,” you should choose wisely about what you're putting on your plate and what your portions look like,” she says. “At the end of the day, we're staying in a caloric deficit.”

[slidetitle num="4"]Get Your Steps In[/slidetitle]

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

Not only should you “get your steps in,” says Sydney, but “increase your steps every single day,” she suggests. “Try to get a little bit better.” How many steps should you strive for? A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

"I started parking further away from the places I needed to go. This way, I was getting in more steps and therefore burning more calories without putting too much pressure on myself to do any specific type of exercise," she told us.

Related: 6 Body Changes Caused by Drinking Soda, According to a Diet Expert

[slidetitle num="5"]Final Suggestion: Don’t Overcomplicate Weight Loss[/slidetitle]

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

“You don't have to overcomplicate the whole thing. You don't need to feel like you're on this insane diet. You don't need to cut out your favorite foods. Eat everything in moderation. Let me help you because I've finally figured it out. Let's do it,” Sydney says at the end of the video.

Or as she told us: "I started to incorporate exercise by creating a set schedule and routine for myself. I knew that in order to see results, I needed to be consistent, but in order to be consistent, I needed to enjoy the movement. I don't believe in having to lift weights, run marathons, or go to the gym in order to lose weight. I believe that any movement is a good one because the results come from consistency. I love mini trampoline fitness workouts because they're fun and can be done from the comfort of my own home. I love them so much that I teach my own classes online and have built an incredible community of ladies from all over the world. Don't over-complicate the weight-loss process. Do what you can every single day, and the results will follow."

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to lose weight, increase your protein intake. Proteins like lean meats, eggs, and legumes fill you up while fueling your workouts, making you less likely to snack on unhealthy food.

proteincardiocarbssuccess stories & transformationswalkingweight loss

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 20 Pounds with These 8 Tips

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight but need some tips? Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some of her weight loss secrets. “8 calorie deficit tips you need to know if you are going to be successful with losing weight,” she writes in the video. “I have lost 20 pounds in less than 3 months, and here are my top 8 tips that will help you get better results easier and faster.”

Amp Up Your Fiber Intake

Her first tip is to eat at least 20-25g of fiber every day. “Fiber helps keep you satiated and aids in digestion. Include foods like fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, carrots), legumes (beans, lentils), and whole grains (oats, quinoa) in your diet,” she writes.

Drink at least Half Your Weight in Pounds in Ounces of Water

Next, she recommends drinking at least half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water daily, or “ideally” two-third of her weight. “Staying hydrated is crucial for overall health and can help control hunger. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, aim to drink 75 ounces of water daily,” she writes.

Eat 0.8 Grams of Protein Per Pound of Ideal Body Weight

Next, eat 0.8g of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. “Protein keeps you full longer and helps preserve and build muscle mass, which is essential for a toned, strong look. Include protein sources like chicken, fish, eggs, tofu, and legumes in your meals,” she says.

Gradually Increase Your Daily Steps

Next, amp up your steps! “Aim to consistently hit 8,000-12,000 steps every day. Start with small goals and increase your steps over time to boost your overall activity level,” she writes.

Lift Weights

Strength training is also key. She recommends lifting weights 3 to 5 times a week. “Weight lifting yields better results when following a structured program focused on progressive overload. This means gradually increasing the weights you lift to continuously challenge your muscles,” she writes.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Incorporate Low-Calorie, High-Volume Foods

She also recommends incorporating low-calorie, high-volume foods into your diet. “Foods like popcorn, strawberries, and other berries are high in nutrition and low in calories. They help you feel full without consuming too many calories,” she writes.

Stop Snacking

Next, stop snacking. “Have sweets or treats as dessert after your main meals to help control cravings. This strategy helps prevent mindless snacking throughout the day,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Sleep More Than 6 Hours

Her last tip is to sleep more than 6 hours. “This is one of the most underrated tips. Sleep deficiency can disrupt hunger hormones, making it harder to stay in a calorie deficit due to increased cravings and potential binge eating. Aim for at least 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 15 Lbs by Doing These 4 Things

Molly Corcoran mollycorcoran.fit
Copyright mollycorcoran.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you frustrated that the same weight loss tactics you used in her thirties are failing to work in your forties? It may be time to change your approach. Molly Corcoran is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a total of 20 pounds after she turned 40. Now, she helps “35+ busy moms optimize their metabolism, build muscle, lose belly fat & find confidence again in peri/menopause,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals three core habits at the center of her weight loss. “I stopped eating clean, ditched the orange theory classes over 40,” she writes, revealing her secret.

High-Intensity Workouts Were Impacting Her Hormones

According to Molly, high-intensity cardio workouts that worked for her when she was younger were not helping her lose weight. “The truth is ladies, the constant cardio workouts Like orange theory did a number to my hormones in peri/menopause,” she writes.

Eating “Clean” Was Also Working Against Her

Another thing that stopped working? “Paired that with trying to eat ‘clean’ so I called it for most of my life. There is no such thing as clean eating and if you’re still trying to eat clean in your 40s+ that’s exactly why you can’t lose the weight,” she continued.

She Made Three Changes

“When it all changed for me was when I left the intense cardio/weight classes and finally got control of my eating habits. Here are the 3 things I focused on that drive results,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Started Tracking Protein and Calories

“I started tracking my protein and calories in @myfitness pal to educate myself on portions and got good at consistently hitting 140-150g protein daily. Also, eating carbs at every meal and getting a calorie deficit goal that was manageable so I stay consistent,” she said.

She Swapped Group Fitness for Progressive Overload Strength Training

“I left group x classes for good and started to shift my focus to progressive overload strength training. 3-4 strength days a week tracking how much I lifted, set, and allowed rest between sets to push in my lifts,” she writes. “Wanna change your body, leave the random workouts with cardio mixed in because that’s not strength training.”

She Started Walking

And third, she started moving more in general. “I started to monitor my daily movement outside of my workouts, focused on hitting 10k steps, and still do to this day 5 years later,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Got Serious About Nutrition

She also worked on her nutrition. “Bonus: I got serious about educating myself on adding more to my plate by adding more fruits and veggies to my plate, pairing that with healthy fat, and protein was how I lost the most weight.”

You Need to “Unlearn Everything You Thought Would Work"

“If you finally want to see results in your 40s on up, you need to unlearn everything you thought would work. Have a plan for both nutrition and exercise. I can assure you that the results will come when you get serious about what you put in your mouth!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Habits for Losing 20 Pounds in 3 Months

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
I Lost 20 Pounds Using These 6 Game-Changing Hacks
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Mar 29, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight fast without going to extremes? One expert and weight loss warrior has some tips. Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds in less than three months and helps others do the same. In a recent social media post, she revealed several ways to simplify the weight loss process. “If I were trying to make losing weight as easy as possible, I’d start doing these 7 things today,” she writes.

Eat a Hearty Breakfast

Her first tip is to eat a hearty meal in the morning. “Fill your breakfast with veggies, protein, and fat. This will keep you full for 4–5 hours, reduce sugar cravings, and prevent snacking or binging later,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Add Fiber to Your Meals

Next, add a fiber source to each meal. “Aim for 25–35g daily. Great sources include apples, pears, edamame, lentils, chickpeas, black beans, oats, and whole-grain bread,” she suggests.

Don’t Snack on Carbs

Her third tip? “Avoid snacking on carbs,” she suggests. “Save sweet cravings for dessert after a main meal instead of eating them on an empty stomach.”

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn't Know Were Ultra-Processed

Set Step Goals and Break Into smaller Chunks

Next, she recommends setting a daily step goal and breaking it into smaller chunks. “For example, a 20-min morning walk, two 20-min walks after meals, and a 30–40 min evening walk with your family or friends can help you easily hit 10k steps,” she says.

Hydrate

Hydration is also important. “Drink more water,” she advises. “You need half your body weight in pounds in ounces of water daily. Easy hack: get a big water bottle, fill it in the morning, and sip throughout the day.”

Amp Up Protein Intake

“Double down on your protein,” she continues. “No need for fancy recipes—just build on what you’re already eating. Add egg whites to eggs, use cottage cheese in sandwiches, or eat a full chicken breast instead of half.”

RELATED:I'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight Loss

Indulge in Dessert

Finally, indulge in sweet treats. “Have your favorite dessert daily (if you want it). Pick one dessert you love the most, enjoy it every day, and skip the rest of the sweets,” she suggests. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Lose 20 Pounds in 4 Months With These 4 Hacks

Miranda Forrest corporatestronggirl
Copyright corporatestronggirl/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to blast your belly fat? One expert claims to know the secret to getting rid of it. Miranda Forrest is a fitness coach for corporate women. “I help corporate women own their fitness journey w/o sacrificing their career, wine nights, or fav foods,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals her tactics for getting rid of a flabby midsection as soon as possible. “If I were to wake up tomorrow and gain 20 pounds of belly fat…here’s what I would do to lose it in 4 months as a busy corporate girl,” she writes.

You Don’t Have to Go to Extremes

Fat woman, Obese woman hand holding excessive belly fat isolated on gym background, Overweight fatty belly of woman, Woman diet lifestyle concept to reduce belly and shape up healthy stomach muscle.Shutterstock

You don’t have to go to extremes to blast belly fat. “It can seem super confusing and frustrating trying to lose weight, but it doesn’t have to be. 5 years ago I would have tried low carb, HIIT classes, running, and maybe it would have worked for a bit, but the progress always stopped,” Miranda writes.

These Science-Backed Methods Will Keep Your Body From “Adapting to the Stimulus”

overweight woman on scale at homeShutterstock

“My body was adapting to the stimulus I was giving it. Here’s how to avoid that adaptation and how I would lose those 20lbs after learning the science behind losing body fat and toning,” she continues.

Lift Weights

,Female,Athlete,Dumbbells,weights,lifting,gym,exerciseShutterstock

Lifting weights is the first thing you need to do. “Start resistance training,” she recommends. “None of this light weight lifting, though. Heavy weights with continued reps and weight increases to avoid adaptation.”

Track Macros

Young,Woman,Eating,Salad,Organic,Vegetables,happy,eating,foodShutterstock

You also need to stay accountable when it comes to your diet. “Start tracking macros,” she says. “Ensure you’re eating the right foods to lose body fat and maintain lean muscle.”

Start a Calorie Deficit

Counting calories, different food with written quantity of calories, diet concept.Shutterstock

To lose weight you need to be in a calorie deficit. “Start a calorie deficit - I’d make sure I’m in a calorie deficit of 500+ calories per day to lose around 1lb per week,” she writes.

Do Low Intensity Cardio

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitnessShutterstock

And, do some cardio. “Start low intensity cardio - I’d increase my steps and add in low intensity cardio to help ensure I was in a calorie deficit for the day,” she says.

She Eats 2300 Calories Per Day

Bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon on rustic wooden backgroundShutterstock

In another post she reveals details about her own routine. “Instead of avoiding carbs, cake and running for hours and hours each week, here’s exactly what I’m doing to maintain 19% body fat and stay lean this winter,” she said. “I eat 2300 calories daily, 150g protein, 255g carbs, 80g fats. I never skip my bagel in the morning and ensure I can have a sweet treat before bed.”

She Walks and Lifts Weights

leg of fat woman being run or jog on belt of treadmill machineShutterstock

She also makes sure to get her steps in. “I aim for 10k daily steps to ensure I’m getting activity in (my desk treadmill is the only way I make this possible),” she writes. “I lift 3 times per week (non of those “strength training” classes bc that’s a waste of time imo) and get 1-2 days of 30-45 min of cardio for heart health.”

She Meditates and Journals

Woman hand writing journal on small notebook at outdoor area in cafe with morning scene and vintage filer effectShutterstock

She also gets her zen on. “I take the first 30 minutes of my day to meditate, journal and stay off my phone (way more important than you’d think for the mental),” she says.

She Gets Rest and Takes Time for Self-Care

Serene woman sleeping at night in the bedroomShutterstock

And, she allows her body the chance to regenerate. “I start my bedtime routine around 7:30pm so I can be in bed reading by 8pm and lights out at 9pm,” she says. “I also make time for self care and socialization — we NEED to spend time with the girls in order to be our best selves.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

