Nutrition & Diet
She Lost 15 Pounds in 12 Months by Doing These 4 Simple Things

One weight loss warrior gets honest about changes she had to make.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Molly Corcoran mollycorcoran.fit
Copyright mollycorcoran.fit/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you frustrated that the same weight loss tactics you used in her thirties are failing to work in your forties? It may be time to change your approach. Molly Corcoran is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a total of 20 pounds after she turned 40. Now, she helps “35+ busy moms optimize their metabolism, build muscle, lose belly fat & find confidence again in peri/menopause,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals three core habits at the center of her weight loss. “I stopped eating clean, ditched the orange theory classes over 40,” she writes, revealing her secret.

High-Intensity Workouts Were Impacting Her Hormones

According to Molly, high-intensity cardio workouts that worked for her when she was younger were not helping her lose weight. “The truth is ladies, the constant cardio workouts Like orange theory did a number to my hormones in peri/menopause,” she writes.

Eating “Clean” Was Also Working Against Her

Another thing that stopped working? “Paired that with trying to eat ‘clean’ so I called it for most of my life. There is no such thing as clean eating and if you’re still trying to eat clean in your 40s+ that’s exactly why you can’t lose the weight,” she continued.

She Made Three Changes

“When it all changed for me was when I left the intense cardio/weight classes and finally got control of my eating habits. Here are the 3 things I focused on that drive results,” she says.

She Started Tracking Protein and Calories

“I started tracking my protein and calories in @myfitness pal to educate myself on portions and got good at consistently hitting 140-150g protein daily. Also, eating carbs at every meal and getting a calorie deficit goal that was manageable so I stay consistent,” she said.

She Swapped Group Fitness for Progressive Overload Strength Training

“I left group x classes for good and started to shift my focus to progressive overload strength training. 3-4 strength days a week tracking how much I lifted, set, and allowed rest between sets to push in my lifts,” she writes. “Wanna change your body, leave the random workouts with cardio mixed in because that’s not strength training.”

She Started Walking

And third, she started moving more in general. “I started to monitor my daily movement outside of my workouts, focused on hitting 10k steps, and still do to this day 5 years later,” she writes.

She Got Serious About Nutrition

She also worked on her nutrition. “Bonus: I got serious about educating myself on adding more to my plate by adding more fruits and veggies to my plate, pairing that with healthy fat, and protein was how I lost the most weight.”

You Need to “Unlearn Everything You Thought Would Work"

“If you finally want to see results in your 40s on up, you need to unlearn everything you thought would work. Have a plan for both nutrition and exercise. I can assure you that the results will come when you get serious about what you put in your mouth!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 15 Lbs by Doing These 4 Things

Molly Corcoran mollycorcoran.fit
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Her First 10 Lbs by Doing 4 Things

She Lost Her First 10 Pounds by Doing These 4 Things
Copyright rythewildchild/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to get started on your weight loss journey? Doing a few simple things can be exactly what you need to jumpstart the process, claims one woman who is currently in the process of losing big. Ryan Shedrick is a social media influencer who is detailing her 100-pound weight loss on her Instagram account. In a recent post, she revealed the four habits that helped her drop her first 10 pounds. “I’ve lost my first 10 lbs on my journey to losing 100lbs and here are the things that are working!” she writes in the Instagram post.

Just 23 Minutes of Exercise Per Day

Keep your workouts short but consistent, says Ryan in her post. "23 minutes of exercise a day. That's all! I have committed to doing the @theladiesedgeofficial workouts 5 days a week, and while they are kicking my back, they are making me feel so strong and capable again. They are fast, impactful, and fun!" she writes.

Sticking to a Low Calorie/High Protein Diet

Next, there are two main things you need to tailor your diet around. "Sticking to a low calorie/ high protein diet and not letting anything else get in my head. This is something I know I can do and maintain because I'm not restricted, and I'm not missing out. Keeping my focus on what I can control and stick to is making a huge difference," she writes.

Celebrating Every Win

Third, don't overlook your victories – even when they are small. "Celebrating every damn win! Celebrating getting through a hard workout. Losing my first 10 lbs. Showing up every day. Becoming more kind to my body. This is all worth celebrating and keeps me in a positive attitude," she says.

Daily Supplements

Lastly, she claims that her daily supplements are game-changing. "I drink them every single morning, and these things have made a huge impact. Curbing cravings, giving me the boost of energy and drive to get my workout done, keep me from getting sick, and boosts my mood!" she writes.

Self-Love Is Key

In another post, she explains why she is on a weight loss journey. "As a 42-year-old, plus-size woman who is on a journey to losing 100 lbs…. I told myself that THIS TIME, I'm gonna wear the cute clothes NOW. NOW!! I'm done with the idea that I will only be worth wearing cuter workout clothes once I lose 20, 40, 60 lbs," she writes. "I'm worth of that NOW. My journey this year is about working hard… but loving myself every damn step of the way! I hope this finds the women who needed to hear this message today. That YOU ARE WORTHY right now, in this moment! So wear cute clothes, boo!" And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 15 Lbs with These 5 Mindset Habits

Raman Sekhon ramanksekhonn
Copyright ramanksekhonn/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to glow-up and transform your body? It may be as simple as shifting your mindset, says one expert. Raman Sekhon is a weight loss warrior and PCOS coach who transformed her life by making some changes. In a new pose she reveals some of the simple things she did that helped her achieve success. “I’ve lost 15 lbs in the past 3ish months, but the biggest transformation wasn’t my body.. it was my mindset,” she says. She then goes on to reveal “5 things that changed everything” for her “can change it for you, too.”

She Started Saying No

“I started saying no to the things that don’t serve me anymore,” is the first thing she did. “For the longest time out of guilt I would say yes to things that just didn’t make me feel good, like when people would tell me to drink alcohol or eat certain foods even though I knew they just weren’t going to make feel good. but I just didn’t want to say no and hurt their feelings.bI started choosing myself first and saying no kindly!”

She Started Priotizing Herself

She also prioritized herself. “Choosing to show up for myself every day even on the days I didn’t want to, because I deserve to prioritize myself,” she writes.

She Focused on Results

“Trusting the process instead of focusing on the results,” is the third shift she made. “It’s so easy to get focused on where you want to go, but learning to trust the process and enjoy it will make it a lot easier and enjoyable! I like to think of it as delayed gratification,” she writes.

Walking 10,000 Steps Per Day

Another healthy habit that was a game-changer? “Walking every day!” she says. “Goal is to hit more than 10k steps - it’s honestly the easiest way to burn fat without feeling like you’re trying to lose weight.” A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Doing Things to Feel Good

Her final shift? Changing her reason why. “Shifting my mindset from saying things like ‘I have to do it’ to ‘I choose to do it because it makes me feel good,’” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Over 75 Lbs with These 6 Easy Habits

Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 30, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but can’t seem to reach your goals? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new post, she reveals her most unpopular advice about how to follow in her footsteps. “I lost over 75 pounds in less than a year. Here’s my unpopular weight loss advice to help you lose weight in 2025,” she writes. “Don’t shoot the messenger. Here’s my unpopular advice that may make some people mad, but following this advice helped me lose over 75lbs and is sure to help you lose weight in 2025.”

Stop Cutting Out Food

Her first tip is to “stop cutting out food,” she writes. “No single food makes you lose weight and no single food makes you gain weight. All food can and should be enjoyed. It all comes down to calories.”

Don’t Do or Eat Anything You Hate

Next, “stop eating foods you hate or doing exercise you dread,” she says. “There’s no reason to!! Eat the things you love while staying in a deficit and move your body in a way that you find enjoyable (walking is the best IMO).”

Stop Trying to Speed It Up

Her third suggestion? Stop trying to speed it up. “Weight loss is slow; but the time will pass anyway! Speeding it up causes you to do unsustainable things, which will cause you to fail!! Slow and steady,” she says.

Stop Looking for Quick Fixes

Fourth, “stop looking for a quick or easy fix,” she says. “There is no magical pill, diet, cleanse, etc.. the right way is the easy way. Calorie deficit.”

Stop Taking Short Cuts

Next, stop taking shortcuts. “Eating in a calorie deficit Monday through Thursday then taking the weekends off won’t get you anywhere!!! You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be consistent,” she writes.

Stop Looking for Excuses

Finally, “stop looking for excuses or a perfect time to start,” she says. “No one can do it for you. You have to be the one to put in the effort, time, and consistency. You just have to START.”

She Also Offers Running Tips

In another post, she offers some of her priceless running tips. “Get proper running shoes! Go to a store and have them record your run so you can get proper shoes!” she writes.

Start Slow

Next, she says to pace yourself. “Start slow!! I ran my first mile at a 4.0mph pace. The slower you start, the longer you can go,” she says.

Focus on Time, Not Distance

Next, focus on time, not distance. “Focus on being able to run 1 minute without walking, then 2, then 5, so on. Once you’re ready, slowly build your speed,” she says.

Use the Treadmill

“Don’t be afraid of the treadmill!” she continues. “I LOVE the treadmill for so many reasons. Running on a treadmill doesn’t make you any less of a runner.”

Use Training Plans

Another tip is to use training plans as a guide. “They can help you structure how often / far / types of runs you should do to achieve your goals!” she says.

Sign Up for a 5K

She also recommends signing up for a 5k. “This motivates you like no other and helps keep you excited for running!” she points out.

Let Go of Pace

Her last tip? “Let go of pace. It doesn’t matter how fast you go. A mile is a mile whether it takes you 18 minutes or 8. You’re a runner either way,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 40 Pounds in 5 Months by Walking and These Easy Habits

alexxandra_fitt1
alexx.fitt/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 14, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Weight loss can be a tricky equation. However, there are many people online sharing their success stories who have shared the healthy habits responsible for dropping weight. Online fitness coach Alexandra, who goes by the handle @alexx.fitt, revealed in a viral video that after struggling to lose weight for years she lost a whopping 40 pounds in five months.

1. She Started to Make Healthier Choices Every Single Day

alexxandra_fitt2alexx.fitt/TikTok

“Here's how long it's going to take you to lose weight. I lost 40 pounds and here's what I did and how long it took me,” she says in the video, revealing that her weight loss journey first started in 2020. “I think around that time for a whole year I did every single diet, every single workout, every single meal plan, and nothing worked. Nothing would actually help me lose weight.” However, in January 2021, she learned the secret to losing weight fast. “Instead of following a freaking diet, I basically started to make healthier choices every single day,” she said in the video. It “all started with walking and a schedule,” she continued. “I made a plan of what time I'm going to eat and what I will be eating. I stuck to that schedule,” she added.

2. She Saw Results Within the First Month

alexxandra_fitt3alexx.fitt/TikTok

There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. And, one study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity. Then, from January 2021 on “I literally walked every single day for six months straight,” she said. “There were like two days that I missed. Maybe it took me about five, six months to lose 35, 40ish pounds, but I saw results within the first month.”

3. She Lost 50 Pounds in 6 Months

In a recent Instagram video, she got specific about her steps (and also revealed that she lost 50 pounds in six months). “Hear me out walking seriously changes your life, I was able to lose 50lbs in less than 6 months by walking 10k steps a day!” she captioned the post. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

4. Exercise Shouldn't Feel Like Punishment

@alexx.fitt

It was more during my journey that i realized #weightloss #mindset

Something else that was helpful for Alex was shifting her mindset. She explains that prior to losing weight, she viewed running as “a form of punishment,” but now she feels like exercise is something she is “so grateful for,” she wrote in another TikTok. “I'm grateful I get to go on a run and move my body, and I do that kind of stuff because it genuinely makes me feel good. I don't do it as a form of punishment. I'm like, I'm going to feel so good after I run. It's going to clear my mind,” she added.

5. Exercise Make Her Feel Good

alexxandra_fitt4alexxandra.fitt/Instagram

“I wake up anxious sometimes. So going on a run or even doing a morning workout, I'm like, oh my goodness, this helps me so much. So that's the kind of mindset shift you got to have when you're trying to lose weight. It's a lifestyle. You're doing this stuff because it feels good for you, not because you have to.” Alex is spot on about using exercise to quell anxiety. The American Psychological Association dubs it a “healthy stress reliever,” and several studies back up the claim.

💪🔥Body Booster: Walking 10,000 steps a day is not only an effective workout for weight loss, it can improve your cardiovascular health and ward off cancer, according to research.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Core Moves That Beat Kegels

Dr. Kristie Ennis drkristieennis
Copyright drkristieennis/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 09, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Looking for a more effective way to strengthen your core and pelvic floor? Dr. Christy Ennis, DPT, has developed a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional Kegel exercises. "We're gonna get deep in there to help work that six pack a little bit and to support our back all without doing kegels," says Dr. Ennis, explaining how these carefully selected movements can help build foundational strength while protecting your spine.

Set Your Foundation Right

Start by finding your optimal position. "Before we get started with the exercises, we wanna make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis explains in her post. Lie on your back, either on the floor or in bed, and gently rock your pelvis until you find a comfortable position. Draw your belly button toward your spine while maintaining natural breathing.

Begin With Controlled Marches

Middle age beautiful sportwoman smiling happy. Lying down on mat practicing yoga doing bridge pose at gymShutterstock

The sequence starts with gentle marching movements. "I'm raising just a little bit while still keeping those ab muscles engaged and not tilting that pelvis from side to side," Dr. Ennis demonstrates. This controlled movement helps activate your deep core muscles while maintaining pelvic stability.

Progress to Gentle Crunches

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

With hands behind your head or crossed over your chest, perform small, controlled crunches. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis emphasizes. "I'm trying to help protect that spine a little. And I'm really thinking about leading with those lower abs as I go."

Combine Core Movements

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Merge the crunch with knee lifts for increased engagement. Dr. Ennis notes, "Upper body and my legs are moving, but that core, that center is really trying to stay nice and stabilized." This combination helps integrate multiple muscle groups while maintaining core stability.

Target Side Core Muscles

Abs workout - fitness woman working out on beach doing russian twists abs exercises with raised legs for stomach weight loss toning. Fit body oblique muscles training Asian girl.

Shutterstock

The oblique reach exercise adds rotational stability. Keep your gaze upward while reaching across your body, maintaining proper form throughout. "It's really important to make sure that you are focusing in on that form and how you're moving," Dr. Ennis advises.

Master the Single Leg Extension

Single athletic woman with blond hair in blue outfit on back stretching hamstring muscles for leg in mid airShutterstock

This movement challenges core stability while protecting your back. Dr. Ennis recommends starting slowly: "If you are just starting out and new to exercise or back after an injury, make sure you listen to your body. I would start out with two to three non-consecutive days."

Practice the Struggling Turtle

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot

Shutterstock

This modified dead bug exercise coordinates opposite arm and leg movements. "Dead bugs don't move," Dr. Ennis jokes, explaining why she renamed this effective core stabilization exercise. The focus remains on maintaining central stability while moving limbs.

Bridge for Multiple Benefits

Side view of young woman doing gymnastics the half bridge pose in fitness studio or home practices yoga warming up exercises for spine, backbend, strengthening back and shoulders muscles.Shutterstock

"Research has actually shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles or those Kegel muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis shares. This exercise also helps with prolapse and hip mobility.

Flow Through Cat-Cow

Calm of Athlete Attractive Asian woman relaxing in yoga Cat Cow Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in front of beautiful nature views,comfortable and relax in vacationsShutterstock

On hands and knees, move through spinal flexion and extension. This yoga-inspired movement not only helps the pelvic floor but also engages the core through its full range of motion. "We're getting some nice movement through the pelvis, which helps that pelvic floor too," explains Dr. Ennis.

Challenge Yourself With Hover Work

Pilates or yoga. A slender athletic girl on the mat performs a stand on all fours. Exercise Quadruped. This is the starting position for wellness exercises. Isolated on a white background. Visual aid

Shutterstock

The final exercise involves hovering your knees while in a quadruped position. "The abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. This advanced movement integrates all the previous work while challenging your core stability.


Remember: These exercises are designed to work together as a complete system for core and pelvic floor strength. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout, proper form and gradual progression are key to achieving optimal results. Start with 2-3 non-consecutive days per week and build up as your strength improves. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Nutrition & Diet

Nurse Lost 80 Lbs by Doing "10 Weird Things"

Allie Janszen alliejanszen
Copyright alliejanszen/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are all the conventional weight loss habits and tips not working for you? Try some unique methods one expert recommends. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional things that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. “10 weird things I do that actually work and helped me lose 80 pounds of fat & inflammation,” she writes.

Infrared Saunas

The first thing that helps her is taking infrared saunas. She does this three times a week “to help with detox, inflammation, & brain health.

Increased Her Step Count

Next, she increased her step count to at least 8-10k steps/day. “Usually end up between 10-14,000 steps per day with help from my walking pad,” she writes.

Red Light Therapy

She also started doing red light therapy sessions. She says it helps to “decrease inflammation” works as a “pain reliever,” and “improves cell function.”

Lymphatic Massage and Dry Brushing

Her fourth healthy habit is lymphatics like massage and dry brushing.

“Every day before getting in the shower to help promote lymph fluid movement for enhanced detoxification,”

Supplementation

Supplementation is also key, she says. She takes supplements like creatine, collagen, and salt and electrolytes in her morning water bottle. These “help build muscle” are “great for joint health,” and aid in “cellular hydration and hormone balance.”

Progressive Overload Training

When it comes to her workouts she does progressive overload weight training. She aims for three to five times a week, “just depending how my body feels that week.”

Stress Reduction Techniques

Next, she practices “stress reduction techniques” like legs up the wall “to regulate my nervous system & balance cortisol levels post-workout.

Vagal Toning Techniques

A unique practice she does? Vagal toning techniques like cold rolling, she says. It also helps with “nervous system regulation, which helps balance cortisol levels.”

Sleep

“Better sleep strategies,” like getting weight to 10 hours of sleep per night, have also been a game-changer. A few of the things she does? She sprays magnesium spray on her feet before bed and avoids screens one hour before going to sleep.

Getting Outside

Her final tip? “Get outside daily — especially with the morning sun and walk after meals,” she writes. She tries to get out within two hours of sunrise “to help synch my circadian rhythm. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Trainer Lost 10 Lbs with These 8 Easy Tips

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t exactly sure what to do? One expert who lost 10 pounds has some tips to get you started. Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple tips that helped her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body.

TUT Technique

The first tip is incorporating the TUT (Time under tension) technique. “Most muscle is built during the amount of time the muscle is put under tension,” she writes. “What this means is when you slow down and control your exercises more, you will get more benefits out of them. I started noticing the biggest changes in my physique when I went down in weight, and up in time under tension. The number one thing here is to make sure your form is never compromised as that is when injury is more likely to occur.”

Rest

Her second tip is to rest. “Make sure you are allowing your body the proper amount of rest it needs to recover,” she says. “Resting does not always look like skipping the gym or not being active. You can actively rest by going on long walks, attending low impact classes like some forms of yoga or pilates and many other ways. When I stopped intensely training 6-7 days a week and cut down to 4-5 with a couple active rest days, I notice a lot more changes physically.”

Follow a Consistent Workout Split

Next, she recommends following a consistent workout split. “When I started scheduling out my days and my workouts it helped me go into the gym with a plan and leave feeling like I had accomplished what I needed to,” she said. “If you have a goal, you need a clear path on how to get to it. My workout split does change depending on my goals, but currently it consists of 2 lower body days, 1-2 upper body day, 1 heavy cardio day and 2 active rest days.”

Clean Up Your Diet

Her fourth tip? Clean up your diet. “Avoid heavily processed foods as much as you can,” she says, noting that there is a lot of added junk in many of the foods you think are healthy. “Be aware of what you’re putting into your body. When I started eating a diet that was more dense in whole and nutritious foods, I started noticing the biggest change in my physique. My cravings also went down significantly. It’s true what they say about your diet being 70% of the battle when it comes to losing fat and getting healthy. Trust m,e it is worth it!” she says.

LISS Cardio

In another video she reveals some other tips that helped her lose weight, starting with LISS (low-intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Hydration is another one of her tips. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Next, take progress photos. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

Her final tip? Weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

