Are you frustrated that the same weight loss tactics you used in her thirties are failing to work in your forties? It may be time to change your approach. Molly Corcoran is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a total of 20 pounds after she turned 40. Now, she helps “35+ busy moms optimize their metabolism, build muscle, lose belly fat & find confidence again in peri/menopause,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals three core habits at the center of her weight loss. “I stopped eating clean, ditched the orange theory classes over 40,” she writes, revealing her secret.
High-Intensity Workouts Were Impacting Her Hormones
According to Molly, high-intensity cardio workouts that worked for her when she was younger were not helping her lose weight. “The truth is ladies, the constant cardio workouts Like orange theory did a number to my hormones in peri/menopause,” she writes.
Eating “Clean” Was Also Working Against Her
Another thing that stopped working? “Paired that with trying to eat ‘clean’ so I called it for most of my life. There is no such thing as clean eating and if you’re still trying to eat clean in your 40s+ that’s exactly why you can’t lose the weight,” she continued.
She Made Three Changes
“When it all changed for me was when I left the intense cardio/weight classes and finally got control of my eating habits. Here are the 3 things I focused on that drive results,” she says.
RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat
She Started Tracking Protein and Calories
“I started tracking my protein and calories in @myfitness pal to educate myself on portions and got good at consistently hitting 140-150g protein daily. Also, eating carbs at every meal and getting a calorie deficit goal that was manageable so I stay consistent,” she said.
She Swapped Group Fitness for Progressive Overload Strength Training
“I left group x classes for good and started to shift my focus to progressive overload strength training. 3-4 strength days a week tracking how much I lifted, set, and allowed rest between sets to push in my lifts,” she writes. “Wanna change your body, leave the random workouts with cardio mixed in because that’s not strength training.”
She Started Walking
And third, she started moving more in general. “I started to monitor my daily movement outside of my workouts, focused on hitting 10k steps, and still do to this day 5 years later,” she writes.
RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster
She Got Serious About Nutrition
She also worked on her nutrition. “Bonus: I got serious about educating myself on adding more to my plate by adding more fruits and veggies to my plate, pairing that with healthy fat, and protein was how I lost the most weight.”
You Need to “Unlearn Everything You Thought Would Work"
“If you finally want to see results in your 40s on up, you need to unlearn everything you thought would work. Have a plan for both nutrition and exercise. I can assure you that the results will come when you get serious about what you put in your mouth!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.