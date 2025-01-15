Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Her First 10 Pounds by Doing These 4 Things

Making a few simple changes can help you lose big.

Copyright rythewildchild/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to get started on your weight loss journey? Doing a few simple things can be exactly what you need to jumpstart the process, claims one woman who is currently in the process of losing big. Ryan Shedrick is a social media influencer who is detailing her 100-pound weight loss on her Instagram account. In a recent post, she revealed the four habits that helped her drop her first 10 pounds. “I’ve lost my first 10 lbs on my journey to losing 100lbs and here are the things that are working!” she writes in the Instagram post.

Just 23 Minutes of Exercise Per Day

Keep your workouts short but consistent, says Ryan in her post. "23 minutes of exercise a day. That's all! I have committed to doing the @theladiesedgeofficial workouts 5 days a week, and while they are kicking my back, they are making me feel so strong and capable again. They are fast, impactful, and fun!" she writes.

RELATED: This Mobility Coach Fixed Her Upper Back Pain With 3 Simple Moves (It Only Takes 5 Minutes)

Sticking to a Low Calorie/High Protein Diet

Next, there are two main things you need to tailor your diet around. "Sticking to a low calorie/ high protein diet and not letting anything else get in my head. This is something I know I can do and maintain because I'm not restricted, and I'm not missing out. Keeping my focus on what I can control and stick to is making a huge difference," she writes.

Celebrating Every Win

Third, don't overlook your victories – even when they are small. "Celebrating every damn win! Celebrating getting through a hard workout. Losing my first 10 lbs. Showing up every day. Becoming more kind to my body. This is all worth celebrating and keeps me in a positive attitude," she says.

RELATED: Lose 25 Pounds in 10 Weeks by Doing These 7 Things

Daily Supplements

Lastly, she claims that her daily supplements are game-changing. "I drink them every single morning, and these things have made a huge impact. Curbing cravings, giving me the boost of energy and drive to get my workout done, keep me from getting sick, and boosts my mood!" she writes.

Self-Love Is Key

In another post, she explains why she is on a weight loss journey. "As a 42-year-old, plus-size woman who is on a journey to losing 100 lbs…. I told myself that THIS TIME, I'm gonna wear the cute clothes NOW. NOW!! I'm done with the idea that I will only be worth wearing cuter workout clothes once I lose 20, 40, 60 lbs," she writes. "I'm worth of that NOW. My journey this year is about working hard… but loving myself every damn step of the way! I hope this finds the women who needed to hear this message today. That YOU ARE WORTHY right now, in this moment! So wear cute clothes, boo!" And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

