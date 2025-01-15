Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Lose 25 Pounds in 10 Weeks by Doing These 7 Things

Her tips are surprisingly non-restrictive.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Lose 25 Pounds in 10 Weeks by Doing These 7 Things
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose 25 pounds in 10 weeks and get in the best shape by springtime? One expert claims that it is doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals how to lose 2.5 pounds per week realistically and sustainably. "If I wanted to spend the next 10 weeks focused on my health so that I could lose 25 pounds by spring break, this is exactly what I would do," she writes in the Instagram video.

You Don't Need to Be Super Restrictive to Lose Weight Over 40

"Let's be real, it's hard to find a perfect time to focus on your health. But if there was, this might be it. Especially when you realize that what actually works, especially for women over 40, isn't counting calories or making yourself crazy with some ultra-restrictive plan that requires you to cook separate meals," she writes in her post.

It's More About Balancing Hormones and Reversing Insulin Resistance

"It's balancing your hormones and reversing insulin resistance. And you can do it, no matter how busy your life is right now. In fact, here are the exact steps I would take if I wanted to lose 25 pounds before vacation season begins," she continues, listing her recommendations.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

She first tackles the diet topic. "Cut out sugar and processed foods," she suggests. "This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones," she writes. This includes packaged baked goods, chips, most packaged snacks, and desserts.

Eat More Healthy Fat

Not all fat will hinder your weight loss, says Ruth. "Eat more healthy fat. It's also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism," she writes.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Protein is the building block of muscle growth and fat burning. "Load up on protein," she recommends. "Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal."

Hydrate

Make sure to drink enough water and keep yourself hydrated. "Hydrate with electrolytes," she suggests. "This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes."

Avoid Alcohol

Don't drink your calories – at least for a little while. "Avoid alcohol. Only for the first six weeks!" she says. Not only is alcohol generally high in calories, but when you drink, you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Track Your Macros

Be accountable when it comes to your diet. "Track your macros," says Ruth. "Don't worry about calories, but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients."

Go for a Walk Daily

And don't forget to get your steps in. "Get OUTSIDE for a quick walk every day! It will not only help reverse insulin resistance but also help lower your cortisol!" she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

