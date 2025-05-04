Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 100 Pounds in 12 Months With These 6 Steps

This woman is an inspiration.

Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan Mast May 04, 2025
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience.
liza marie pasquale lizamarie_fit
Copyright Liza Marie Fit/Facebook
Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition coach Liza (@lizamarie_fit) lost 140 pounds and kept it off—and she lost the first 100 pounds without setting foot in a gym. So, how did she not only lose the weight but maintain it three years later and counting? Liza made two simple lifestyle changes that led to 40 pounds being lost in the first couple of months alone—here’s exactly how she did it.

She Walked Every Day

@lizamarie_fit I lost 100 pounds AT HOME !!! Here is my biggest weight loss tip that got me to where i am today. 140 pounds down and maintained for 3 years! #athomeweightloss #weightloss #natualweightloss #weightlosstips #100poundsdown ♬ original sound - Liza

Liza started walking every single day, before getting an activity tracker and making sure she was hitting at least 10k steps a month. “Every single night I would walk anything from 20 minutes to 30 minutes, sometimes an hour with my best friend. And I did that for two months,” she says. “That is the first time I ever saw a chunk of weight go down.”

No More Junk Food

Liza cut out junk food and started eating at home. “I was eating the majority of meals at home and I was walking every day,” she says. Studies show people who cook and eat at home tend to make healthier choices.

Calorie Deficit

Thanks to Liza’s walking and diet, she had a calorie deficit, which is crucial to weight loss. “It’s the secret sauce for weight loss,” she says. “When it comes down to losing weight, it doesn’t need to be that complicated.”

Working Out

Liza started working out a couple of months into her weight loss journey, excited by the progress she was making. “I would do around two to three at-home workouts a week,” she says. “Which is why I love all my ‘shy girl’ workouts that I share, just to prove to women that you don’t need a crazy gym membership. You don’t need to be doing the craziest workouts to see results.”

Tracking Macros

Liza started tracking the carbs, fat, and protein in her food after she lost 80 pounds and wanted to learn more about nutrition. “I was like let’s hop on the train, let’s take this even further,” she says. “I’m still weighing a lot, I’m still in the 200s, and I want to get to one-derland.”

Protein Goals

Liza focused on maintaining her calorie deficit and hitting her protein goals. “I was trying really hard to hit my protein goal and I was trying really hard to stay within my calorie deficit but I was not perfect,” she says. “There were days when I went over a bit, there were days I went under a bit.”

Realistic Goals

Liza wasn’t hard on herself during her weight loss journey. “If you are striving for perfection, you are setting yourself up for failure,” she says. “Doing little things one by one over time and not giving up is what got me here today.”

Body booster: The simplest changes, when made consistent and sustainable, yield results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 50 Pounds in 6 Months With These 7 Strategies

Addie Gibson addiepowerr
Copyright addiepower_/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 03, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Fitness Coach Addie Gibson lost 50 pounds in six months by making some very simple changes. Gibson details her weight loss journey online, explaining exactly how she torched the fat and got fit. One major part of her fitness routine was being active every single day, which helped boost her metabolism and made her regimen even more effective. Here’s exactly how she did it.

Strength Training

@addiepowerr

#stitch with @Addie Gibson 3 things i did to lose 50lbs! #weightloss #weightlosstransformations #fitnesscoach

Gibson did strength training 3-4 times a week. “Strength training helps you lose weight and keep it off by building muscle tissue,” according to Corewell Health. “The more muscle mass you have, the higher your metabolic rate tends to be. More muscle also helps your body burn more fat than muscle, which is important if you want to lose weight and keep your strength.”

Aerobic Exercise Every Day

Gibson walked 10k steps every day, which is a highly effective form of aerobic exercise. “As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day,” says the Mayo Clinic. “If you want to lose weight, maintain weight loss or meet specific fitness goals, you may need to exercise more.”

Calorie Deficit

Gibson made sure she was eating fewer calories than she was burning off. “Your weight is a balancing act, but the equation is simple,” says the Mayo Clinic. “If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight. And if you eat fewer calories and burn more calories through physical activity, you lose weight.”

Lots of Water

Gibson drank a gallon of water a day as part of her weight loss program. "Thirst, which is triggered by mild dehydration, is often mistaken for hunger by the brain," Melina Jampolis, an internist and board-certified physician nutrition specialist, tells Johns Hopkins University. "You may be able to decrease appetite by drinking water if you are, in fact, low in water, not calories."

Healthy Snacks

Gibson indulged in low-calorie, high-volume snacks like watermelon with Tajin seasoning. “Because 90% of a watermelon’s weight is water, it’s one of the best fruits to eat if you’re trying to lose weight,” according to Keck Medicine. “A 100-gram serving contains only 30 calories. It’s also a great source of an amino acid called arginine, which has been shown to help burn fat quickly.”

High-Protein Coffee

Gibson added protein to her coffee for an extra boost. “You can use protein coffee as a meal replacement. It's a quick and easy way to fuel up for a busy morning,” registered dietitian Kimmie Sharp, MMN, RDN, LMNT, LD, tells UNL Health. “However, many powders lack essential vitamins, minerals or healthy fats. Some protein powders contain much more protein than you need, which could cause weight gain. If your goal is to lose weight, a shake specifically formulated to replace a meal is a better option.”

Creatine Supplements

Gibson takes creatine supplements to support her fitness regimen. “Oral creatine use might allow an athlete to do more work during reps or sprints, leading to greater gains in strength, muscle mass and performance,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Creatine is often used by athletes involved in high-intensity intermittent activities that require a rapid recovery during training and competition.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Even taking a brisk walk can help burn fat and boost weight loss.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 15 Lbs by Doing These 4 Things

Molly Corcoran mollycorcoran.fit
Copyright mollycorcoran.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you frustrated that the same weight loss tactics you used in her thirties are failing to work in your forties? It may be time to change your approach. Molly Corcoran is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a total of 20 pounds after she turned 40. Now, she helps “35+ busy moms optimize their metabolism, build muscle, lose belly fat & find confidence again in peri/menopause,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals three core habits at the center of her weight loss. “I stopped eating clean, ditched the orange theory classes over 40,” she writes, revealing her secret.

High-Intensity Workouts Were Impacting Her Hormones

According to Molly, high-intensity cardio workouts that worked for her when she was younger were not helping her lose weight. “The truth is ladies, the constant cardio workouts Like orange theory did a number to my hormones in peri/menopause,” she writes.

Eating “Clean” Was Also Working Against Her

Another thing that stopped working? “Paired that with trying to eat ‘clean’ so I called it for most of my life. There is no such thing as clean eating and if you’re still trying to eat clean in your 40s+ that’s exactly why you can’t lose the weight,” she continued.

She Made Three Changes

“When it all changed for me was when I left the intense cardio/weight classes and finally got control of my eating habits. Here are the 3 things I focused on that drive results,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Started Tracking Protein and Calories

“I started tracking my protein and calories in @myfitness pal to educate myself on portions and got good at consistently hitting 140-150g protein daily. Also, eating carbs at every meal and getting a calorie deficit goal that was manageable so I stay consistent,” she said.

She Swapped Group Fitness for Progressive Overload Strength Training

“I left group x classes for good and started to shift my focus to progressive overload strength training. 3-4 strength days a week tracking how much I lifted, set, and allowed rest between sets to push in my lifts,” she writes. “Wanna change your body, leave the random workouts with cardio mixed in because that’s not strength training.”

She Started Walking

And third, she started moving more in general. “I started to monitor my daily movement outside of my workouts, focused on hitting 10k steps, and still do to this day 5 years later,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Got Serious About Nutrition

She also worked on her nutrition. “Bonus: I got serious about educating myself on adding more to my plate by adding more fruits and veggies to my plate, pairing that with healthy fat, and protein was how I lost the most weight.”

You Need to “Unlearn Everything You Thought Would Work"

“If you finally want to see results in your 40s on up, you need to unlearn everything you thought would work. Have a plan for both nutrition and exercise. I can assure you that the results will come when you get serious about what you put in your mouth!” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 50 Pounds in 8 Months with These 4 Simple Changes

Dils Lee dilshealth
Copyright dilshealth/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 02, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
If you have a lot of weight to lose, it may seem overwhelming. However, one woman claims that she lost 50 pounds simply by making a few lifestyle changes. Dils Lee topped the scales at 192 pounds, wearing a size 16, in July 2021. However, she made four lifestyle habit changes, which not only aided in weight loss but also served as a game-changer in her overall health, reducing inflammation and balancing her hormones. Here are the four changes she made, along with what Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, thinks about them.

She Stopped Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

One of the first changes that she made? “I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and started making my breakfast look like this,” she said. “Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating, nausea, and anxiety, and it can also raise your cortisol levels, which can negatively impact ovulation weight and hormonal imbalances.”

She Switched From HIIT to Lower Intensity

The second change that she made “was stopping all high intensity training while I was losing weight,” she said. “I found that I harbored a lot of inflammation in my face, arms, body, stomach, and legs everywhere.” Instead, she opted for lower intensity training. “Basically, by switching to lower intensity workouts, I've found that my waist has drastically come in. My stomach is much more flat, and I'm actually building a lot of tone and muscle in my arms and legs,” she says.

She Stopped Restricting Food

“The third thing I stopped doing was restricting food,” she reveals. “While I was going to the gym, I would sit around 1,000 to 1,200 calories and I would severely restrict my eating. Now I'm up to 1,500 calories, still in a calorie deficit, and focusing on low carb and high protein macros that help nourish and support my body.”

She Focused On Her Sleep Health

“The fourth change that I made is that I introduced a healthy sleep routine,” she reveals. “My routine includes using supplements like magnesium and then not using my phone an hour before bed. Prioritizing sleep will help your body recover after physical activity. It'll also help with hormone regulation, metabolic regulation, stress and emotional wellbeing.”

Collingwood Weighs on Coffee and Exercise

“Having breakfast is important to kick start the metabolism for the day and having caffeine along with food can help to reduce the potential negative effects and sharp spike in cortisol that you might get from drinking it alone. Some people do feel nauseous when drinking coffee on an empty stomach, but of course everyone is different with how they react,” says Collingwood about drinking coffee on an empty stomach. As for a mix of high and low intensity exercise, it is “best for weight loss and stress release,” says Collingwood. “Lower intensity is definitely easier on the body but you also will burn fewer calories than the high intensity exercise.”

Collingwood Weighs in on Diet and Sleep

Collingwood also agrees that eating too few calories can cause the body to conserve and reduce metabolism, “which is the opposite of what you are trying to do when trying to lose weight,” she says. “Finding that healthy balance of a deficit of calories but not too strict is key.” And she agrees that “sleep is absolutely essential to recovery of your muscles and tissues but also to help with controlling appetite and various hormones.”


Body Booster: Take a look at everything from your diet and fitness routine to your sleep habits: Could you be unknowingly sabotaging your health by not eating or sleeping enough or doing the wrong type of exercise? And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Over 75 Lbs with These 6 Easy Habits

Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 30, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you trying to lose weight but can’t seem to reach your goals? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new post, she reveals her most unpopular advice about how to follow in her footsteps. “I lost over 75 pounds in less than a year. Here’s my unpopular weight loss advice to help you lose weight in 2025,” she writes. “Don’t shoot the messenger. Here’s my unpopular advice that may make some people mad, but following this advice helped me lose over 75lbs and is sure to help you lose weight in 2025.”

Stop Cutting Out Food

Her first tip is to “stop cutting out food,” she writes. “No single food makes you lose weight and no single food makes you gain weight. All food can and should be enjoyed. It all comes down to calories.”

Don’t Do or Eat Anything You Hate

Next, “stop eating foods you hate or doing exercise you dread,” she says. “There’s no reason to!! Eat the things you love while staying in a deficit and move your body in a way that you find enjoyable (walking is the best IMO).”

Stop Trying to Speed It Up

Her third suggestion? Stop trying to speed it up. “Weight loss is slow; but the time will pass anyway! Speeding it up causes you to do unsustainable things, which will cause you to fail!! Slow and steady,” she says.

Stop Looking for Quick Fixes

Fourth, “stop looking for a quick or easy fix,” she says. “There is no magical pill, diet, cleanse, etc.. the right way is the easy way. Calorie deficit.”

Stop Taking Short Cuts

Next, stop taking shortcuts. “Eating in a calorie deficit Monday through Thursday then taking the weekends off won’t get you anywhere!!! You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be consistent,” she writes.

Stop Looking for Excuses

Finally, “stop looking for excuses or a perfect time to start,” she says. “No one can do it for you. You have to be the one to put in the effort, time, and consistency. You just have to START.”

She Also Offers Running Tips

In another post, she offers some of her priceless running tips. “Get proper running shoes! Go to a store and have them record your run so you can get proper shoes!” she writes.

Start Slow

Next, she says to pace yourself. “Start slow!! I ran my first mile at a 4.0mph pace. The slower you start, the longer you can go,” she says.

Focus on Time, Not Distance

Next, focus on time, not distance. “Focus on being able to run 1 minute without walking, then 2, then 5, so on. Once you’re ready, slowly build your speed,” she says.

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

Use the Treadmill

“Don’t be afraid of the treadmill!” she continues. “I LOVE the treadmill for so many reasons. Running on a treadmill doesn’t make you any less of a runner.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Use Training Plans

Another tip is to use training plans as a guide. “They can help you structure how often / far / types of runs you should do to achieve your goals!” she says.

Sign Up for a 5K

She also recommends signing up for a 5k. “This motivates you like no other and helps keep you excited for running!” she points out.

Let Go of Pace

Her last tip? “Let go of pace. It doesn’t matter how fast you go. A mile is a mile whether it takes you 18 minutes or 8. You’re a runner either way,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne May 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

