I'm a Weight-Loss Dietitian and Here's the Simple Habit That Replaced Ozempic for 3 of My Clients Over 40

There are many natural remedies and healthy habits to consider when it comes to maintaining your overall wellness. In fact, boosting daily exercise, reducing your calorie intake, and getting enough sleep can be extremely effective when it comes to losing weight—and keeping it off long-term. We learned one simple habit from a weight-loss dietitian that replaced Ozempic for three of her clients over the age of 40.

1 The Simple Habit That Replaced Ozempic for a Weight-Loss Dietitian's Clients

According to Lainey Younkin, MS, RD, Weight-Loss Dietitian at Lainey Younkin Nutrition, who focuses on sustainable weight-loss results, one key habit is ensuring each meal—especially breakfast—provides a sufficient amount of protein and fiber.

"Most people aren't getting enough protein at breakfast to aid weight loss. The first thing I have my clients do is increase protein at breakfast to around 20 to 30 grams. To put this into context, there are only 12 grams of protein in two eggs, but one cup of Greek yogurt has about 20 grams of protein," Younkin tells us.

Then, focus on your fiber intake—things like whole-wheat toast and fresh berries.

"The combination of high-fiber carbohydrates with protein and a little fat, keeps people full longer, increases their energy in the afternoon, and decreases cravings for simple carbs later in the day," Younkin notes.

2 How This Habit Supports Satiety, Blood Sugar, and Metabolism

Both protein and fiber promote satiety and help keep you fuller for longer. In addition, these nutrients work together to regulate and balance blood sugar, promoting greater energy levels and reduced cravings as the day goes on.

"Protein can help boost metabolism in a few ways. First, the body burns twice as many calories digesting protein compared to carbs and fat. Second, protein supports muscle growth, and the more muscle you have, the higher your metabolic rate (in other words, you burn more calories at rest). But it's imperative that you are strength training to get optimal benefits—especially over the age of 65," Younkin tells us.

3 Navigating Potential Challenges

An incredibly common hurdle is staying consistent. According to Younkin, this typically occurs because when someone doesn't stick with their game plan, they end up throwing in the towel.

"Ditch that mindset, give yourself grace, and get back on track at the next meal," Younkin says. "It helps to find two to three high-protein, balanced breakfasts that you enjoy and could eat regularly. For some people, this means prepping something ahead of time, and for others, stocking up on grab-and-go options, like portable protein drinks and fruit is a game-changer."

4 Takeaways

When it comes to whether this habit is a solid long-term replacement for GLP-1 therapy, it truly depends on the individual. Obesity is considered a complex chronic disease that isn't solely about willpower.

"I've had many clients make this lifestyle change and lose the weight they wanted to lose. Others could make the same changes and might lose some weight but not as much as they wanted to," Younkin explains. "This is nothing on their willpower and has everything to do with the fact that they have a condition where their hormones, especially those that control satiety, aren't working as well as someone else's (to put it in simplest terms). In this case, it's worth a conversation with their healthcare provider to see if a GLP-1 medication is a good option."

