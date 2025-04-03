Skip to content
This Woman Lost 15lbs of Fat in 25 Weeks — Here's How You Can Too

Christopher Roback
Apr 03, 2025
Ali Spagnola
Copyright alispagnola/Instagram
Ever felt stuck in a weight loss plateau despite doing everything "right"? You're not alone. Ali Spagnola, a digital coach specializing in nutrition, fitness, biohacking, and self-improvement on her YouTube channel Ali Spagnola's Fitness Outrageous, recently shared her remarkable journey of losing 15 pounds of fat in just 25 weeks without feeling hungry or deprived. "I just lost 15 pounds really quickly and without being hungry. And I know that sounds crazy," Ali admits. Follow along as she reveals her seven proven strategies that helped her achieve these results and can transform your fitness journey too.

Track Fat Loss, Not Just Weight

The number on the scale doesn't tell the whole story. "Track your fat loss, not just your weight loss. You want to get leaner, not just scrawnier," Ali says in her post. She uses tools like zozo fit for weekly measurements and occasional DEXA scans to confirm she's losing fat while preserving muscle. This approach ensures you're making progress toward a healthier body composition rather than just seeing the scale go down while potentially losing valuable muscle.

Build Muscle First

Before focusing on weight loss, consider building your metabolic engine. "The thing that helped me lose weight so rapidly and easily is because I actually bulked or reverse dieted and sped up my metabolism before trying to cut weight," Ali reveals. By gradually increasing her caloric intake from 1800-2100 to eventually 2700 calories, her body adapted to burning more calories efficiently. This metabolic boost made subsequent fat loss much easier and allowed her to eat more while still losing weight.

Understand Reverse Dieting

Think of reverse dieting as training your metabolism. "When I taught my body to burn more by reverse dieting, suddenly 2300 calories, 200 more than I was used to, still made me lose weight quickly," Ali shares. This approach involves slowly adding calories while minimizing weight gain, essentially manipulating your metabolism to work for you. For those plateaued in their weight loss journey, this counterintuitive strategy of temporarily eating more might be the key to breaking through.

Be Realistic About Timelines

Rapid results often come after years of consistent work. "My weight loss phase was a total of 25 weeks, but compared to the year and a half it took me to gain the weight, that's pretty darn speedy," Ali points out. She spent nine years transforming her body, with significant plateaus along the way. If you're just starting out, you'll likely see faster initial results thanks to "newbie gains," but long-term progress requires patience and consistency.

Dieting Can Be Easier Than Bulking

Contrary to popular belief, eating less can sometimes be simpler than eating more. "Cutting is way easier, and I know that sounds crazy because who likes to diet?" Ali admits. When bulking, she needed precise tracking and quality nutrition to avoid unhealthy weight gain. During her fat loss phase, she could be more relaxed with tracking, occasionally enjoy drinks, and still progress toward her goal as long as she maintained a caloric deficit.

Don't Stress About Fluctuations

Daily variations in weight and performance are normal and meaningless. "When you zoom out, that is a pretty consistent ride down, though there's still a bump. So even when you zoom out, don't freak out. Trust the process," Ali advises. She explains that weight fluctuations happen due to water retention and other factors unrelated to actual fat loss. Similarly, strength might decrease temporarily during a cutting phase while bodyweight exercises become easier – these are all normal parts of the process.

Incorporate Passive Movement

Find ways to move more without dedicated workout time. "I happen to do a treadmill desk challenge video for this channel during my cut and I'm pretty darn sure that made my weight melt off even faster," Ali shares. By walking while working, she increased her daily calorie burn without adding structured exercise. This approach is especially valuable for those with desk jobs who struggle to find time for additional workouts.

Optimize Your Sleep Environment

Your sleep quality dramatically impacts weight loss success. "The eight sleep mattress... is so thoughtless that you are unconscious. Yes, I am talking about losing weight in your sleep," Ali enthuses. She sets her temperature-controlled mattress to 63 degrees, citing research showing that sleeping in cooler temperatures can boost metabolism. Beyond potential metabolic benefits, quality sleep improves recovery, hormonal balance, and energy levels – all crucial factors for sustainable fat loss.

Newbies Have an Advantage

Those just starting their fitness journey can make rapid progress. "If you're just starting out, look at my one to two years. It's the biggest transformation I've ever had. Newbie gains are real," Ali encourages. When you first begin resistance training, your body can simultaneously lose fat and gain muscle – something more advanced lifters struggle to achieve. Take advantage of this biological window by focusing on consistent training and proper nutrition from the start.

Trust the Process

Fitness is a marathon, not a sprint. "Trust the system that you set up, not the tiny little inconsistent measurements ready to ruin your day," Ali recommends. Her approach emphasizes creating sustainable systems rather than obsessing over daily results. By focusing on the big picture and maintaining consistency with proven strategies, you're more likely to achieve lasting results rather than quick fixes that lead to rebound weight gain.

Last Word

Ali's journey demonstrates that effective fat loss comes from understanding your metabolism, building muscle, tracking the right metrics, and optimizing lifestyle factors like sleep and daily movement. "Quality sleep is the most important thing for any fitness journey. Before you even think about nutrition or workouts, get your sleep in line," Ali concludes. By applying these evidence-based strategies consistently, you can transform your body composition while eating more than you might expect – making the process both effective and sustainable. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

