Woman Lost Weight and Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

One weight loss warrior reveals the changes she made to lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Breanna Henry
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Woman Lost 38 Pounds After 45 With Daily Walks and These 2 Simple Changes

Melissa_Chiappone2
Copyright mel.chips.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 28, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose weight simply by making a few simple changes? Melissa Chiappone, AKA Mel the Midlife Health & Fitness Coach, lost 38 pounds in her late 40s and helps other women do the same. In a new social media post, she delves into her transformation, revealing what it took to slim down. “Doing three things consistently for the last five years has changed my entire life!

At 45, She Weighed 171 Pounds

Melissa explains that she used to struggle with weight. “Just 5 years ago, at age 45, I weighed 171 lbs at 5’7”. I was heavier than I had been while I was pregnant. I blamed it on hormones and perimenopause,” she says in the post.

These Were Her Unhealthy Habits

“I was eating salad almost every single day, but I would binge at night. I was running 3 miles almost every single day. I was drinking 3-4 times a week. I’d buy box wine because I wouldn’t drink a single bottle, and it works. It just goes to waste (at least that’s what I told myself, but it was always available),” she continues.

Now She Is Almost 50 and Weighs 133 Pounds

However, she decided to change her life. “Fast forward 5 years to the present, and I will turn 50 in November,” she writes. “I weigh 133 pounds. I feel and look better than I did in my 20s,” she writes.

Here Is What She Did

Melissa changed her approach to exercise and diet. “I repaired my relationship with food. I gave up running and started walking. I rarely eat salad! I drink 3-4/month if that,” she reveals.

She Walked at Least 8,000 Steps a Day

“Doing these three things consistently changed my entire life,” she says. “These three things can change your life too. I promise.” The first thing she did? “Walking 8k steps minimum each day (usually aim for 10k),” she says.

She Lifted Weights

Melissa also incorporated strength training into her routine. “Started weight training a minimum of 4 times per week,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also amped up her protein intake. “Started prioritizing protein and Whole Foods, but don’t restrict any foods,” she concluded. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Building Strength Is Key, She Says in Another Post

In another post, she discusses the importance of building strength. “Strong is the new confidence! If your goal is to be strong and confident in midlife and beyond, keep reading! Forget the old ideas of what confidence looks like. In midlife, it’s all about being STRONG,” she writes.

It Helps Build Confidence

“The truth is, when you build physical strength, your confidence follows naturally. It’s not just about how you look—it’s about what your body can do. Every rep, every set, and every step forward is a reminder of your power and resilience. This is empowerment!” she continues.

And, Changes Your Mindset

“When you focus on getting stronger, you’re not just changing your muscles—you’re changing your mindset. Strong women aren’t just confident in their bodies, and they’re confident in their lives. Long gone are the days of women wanting to be skinny!” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 35 Pounds by Doing These 5 Things

Kiana Monle kianamonle
Copyright kianamonle/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you struggling to achieve your weight loss goals? Kiana Monle is a holistic wellness influencer who dropped over 30 pounds and shares her tips and tricks on social media. In a new post, she reveals a few things she did to drop weight. “Before, I felt heavy. I was uncomfortable in my body and was sick of hovering around the same weight for years on end. I got sick and tired of being sick and tired! So I made some changes. BIG ones,” she says in the post, revealing five things she did to lose 35 pounds.

She Got Into a Calorie Deficit

The first thing she did was get into a calorie deficit. “For the first 6 months, I meticulously tracked my calories. I know this isn't for everyone, but it was so helpful to know how much I was eating, and how much I had left to play around with. IMO, this was the biggest game changer,” she says.

She Went “Back to Basics”

Next, she went “back to basics,” she says. “I used to eat a ton of sweets. It became a cycle, and my weight soared. To reset, I went back to the basics--whole foods , no cakes or cookies. Yes, that first few days were tough (almost caved for some insomnia cookies) but it was worth it. After a week or so I stopped craving so many sweets. I also started to enjoy whole foods more. I later re-introduced cakes, cookies, etc!”

She Exercised

She also started to exercise. “I've always been somewhat active when it came to workouts, but as someone who worked from home, I got maaaybe 1K steps in a day. To move more, I worked out 3X a week (doing @heatherrobertsoncom 's 12 week program) and later added walks 5X a week. Once I finished the plan, I did the second one for a bit before ditching, lifting altogether, and focused on cardio (my fave),” she says.

She Treated Herself to “Daily Fun Foods”

Next, she started treating herself to “daily fun foods,” she reveals. “I reset my palate, but I still kept things fun. My daily treat would be popcorn and a chocolate truffle (huge fan of both!).”

She Focused on Consistency

Finally, she focused on consistency. “Daily commitment was key. For those first 6 months, when I lost 20 pounds, I would stick to my eating and workout plan. No cheat days, no going off script. I simply built in rest days, and if I ate out, I'd have it fit into my daily calories,” she writes.

She Is Now Focused on Balance

“Now as I maintain my goal weight, it's about finding balance,” she reveals at the end of the post. “It's not always easy, but I'm excited to document it here!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

She Dropped 60 Pounds in 3 Months, Here's How

Samantha_Costa6
Samantha Costa/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 27, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
If you have a lot of weight to lose, it can seem hopeless and impossible. However, Samantha Costa, a 23-year-old influencer, lost a whopping 60 pounds in 3 months. In a viral YouTube video, she explains exactly how she did it, and a lot of it had to do with shifting her perspective and overall approach to weight loss.

Losing 60 Pounds in 6 Months with PCOS

Samantha_CostaSamantha Costa/YouTube

She starts with her backstory: In 2018 she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which resulted in weight gain. “I fluctuate weight a lot and it also affects my periods. With that being said, because I was diagnosed with PCOS, I put on a lot of weight very fast, and it wasn't a type of weight that was healthy,” she said. Costa, who is five-foot-one, topped the scale at around 200 pounds. “Being in a place where I knew I wasn't healthy was really scaring me.” At the time she was able to drop 50 to 60 pounds in “five to six months” by going to Orangetherory and eating right. “I think I weighed around 196 pounds and I got down to around 135,” she specified.

The Power of Whole Grains

Wholemeal,Fusilli,Pasta,Whole, GrainsShutterstock

Her main dietary change at the time involved swapping out white carbs with whole grain and whole wheat. “I literally had grilled chicken, pasta, grated cheese, and tomato sauce every single day because that's what made me happy,” she said. After graduating from college in May 2022, “and I honestly was a very steady weight of around probably 129 pounds to 140 throughout all of my senior year of college,” she felt like she was at a healthy weight for herself around 135 pounds. She spent the summer lifeguarding. “I was having a really fun time, and honestly everything was going very well,” she continued.

A Stressful Job Ruined Her Health and Happiness

Samantha_Costa2Samantha Costa/YouTube

However, in August she started her “big job at a big four company” and it was “the downfall of everything,” she claims. “I'm not going to talk too much about it, but the stress of that job, which I am no longer working in, was very, very hard for me.” She stopped working out and spent most of her free time isolating. Over a period of about 7 months she probably gained 60 to 70 pounds, and was “very, very sad,” she says. “I wasn't happy with how I looked and I was having a hard time with it, but it was more that I knew I wasn't healthy and I knew I needed to get healthy because of this. I would always tell myself, ‘You know what? You did it once. You can definitely do it again.’”

From 10,000 Steps to 500

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

She couldn’t motivate herself to go to fitness studio again, “something that I used to love going to do,” she says. While she used to walk 10,000 steps a day, she “was lucky if I hit probably 500 steps a day because I was always at my computer, always doing something for work, and there was really just no time for me to do it.”

She Lost 10 Pounds in a Week and Kept Going

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

Every day she looked in the mirror and told herself “in three months from now, you will look so much better. You'll feel so much better, which is the most important, and you will want to do things because you started.” Eventually she started seeing progress, claiming that she lost 10 pounds in one week, which she knew was water weight. Within a few weeks she noticed a “little bit of a difference” and once she started to see that difference, “it was a lot easier to believe in myself and notice that there was real progress happening and that there was change happening, which allowed me to keep going within my journey.”

The Secrets to Her Success

Healthy,Eating,Food,Low,Carb,Keto,Ketogenic,Diet,Meal,Plan,salmon,avocado,egg, broccoliShutterstock

She revealed that she did keto, which is “very hard to sustain,” she admits. “It was very hard for me to eat a certain amount of carbs every single day, and it was very hard for me to cut out sugar. I'm someone who loves sugar, but I knew that in order to be in a healthy place again, and in order to get to my goal in the most efficient way, especially with summer coming up, I needed to do something that would really change and really allow my body to adapt.” She also emphasizes the importance of protein. “Eating carbs is something that obviously we all need. I am not saying don't eat carbs. Please eat your macros. Please eat carbs. Please allow yourself to have the energy that you need. I'm just saying what I did was I lowered the amount of carbs that I ate, but I was still eating enough to feel energized to be able to go to the gym and to give my body what it needs.”

She Increased Intake of Proteins and Exercised

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

Amping up your protein intake may help you lose weight. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. She also went back to fitness studio four to five times a week, starting with gentle workouts and working her way up to more intense ones. She also recommends taking rest days.

Stay Motivated and Positive on Your Journey

Samantha_Costa5sam.costaa/Instagram

“In the beginning, you're probably going to feel like you can't do it and it's probably going to feel impossible, and if you are someone who doesn't feel like that, I give you so much credit because I've been there so many times and I felt like it was impossible every single time,” she adds. “The number one thing I want to tell you is to prove yourself wrong. Prove every single person that may have doubted you wrong. The only thing that matters is that you believe in yourself. The only thing that matters is that you have the mindset that will allow you to feel better, and every single time you question yourself, make one of those videos, take progress pictures, tell yourself that you are so much better than you were even one day ago, and if you are really having trouble starting, just try for one day.”

61-Year-Old Woman Lost 40 Pounds By Making These 2 Simple Changes

Ilene_Block_silverandstrong1
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you in your post-menopausal stage and struggling to lose weight? Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. In fact, she herself lost 40 pounds at the age of 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “I totally changed my body composition at 61 by changing these 2 simple things,” she writes across a recent viral Instagram video. “Can it be that simple? Yes it can!” she added in the caption.

She Changed Her Approach to Diet

Many people think not eating or eating much less is the key to achieving a dream body. But the opposite can be true. “Eat as much as possible to fuel your body (not as little as possible to be skinny),” says Ilene in her post.

She Changed Her Approach to Exercise

Another game changing thing she did? She changed her approach to exercise. “Lift heavy weights 4 to 5x a week (Heavy for YOU),” she says in the post.

She Used to Yo Yo Diet

“I spent 40 years yo-yo dieting - eating as little as possible - and focusing on doing more cardio that weight training (and never heavy enough),” she continues in the post. Here’s what I changed and what you can start doing TODAY to make a difference in how you look and, more importantly, how you feel.”

She Follows These 3 Eating Rules

She went on to change the way she ate and followed these rules. First, she eats “at least 100g of protein spread evenly throughout the day,” she says. “Eat your biggest carb rich meals right before and after your weight training,” is her second rule. And her third? “Track your macros - if you are not eating at least 1800 calories a day, you likely need to do a reverse diet to rev your metabolism before attempting to lose fat,” she says.

She Weight Trains and Does Some Cardio

She also changed her exercise focus. “Weight train 4 to 5 days a week - lifting heavy weights (heavy for YOU). Most women don’t like heavy enough so they don’t get the benefits of muscle hypertrophy, which is what makes your muscles grow,” she says. “Cardio is important for heart health and can be a good tool to aid in fat loss when you are in a calorie deficit, but it should never replace weight training.”

Muscles Burn More Calories Than Fat

She also points out that muscles burn more calories than fat. “The more muscle you have, the more you can eat and maintain the same weight or lose body fat,” she says. “Weight training also helps keep your bones strong, which is especially important to us post menopausal gals. Strong bones and muscles allow us to maintain our overall strength and fitness and independence as we age.”

Here Are Some More Tips

“Changing how you eat and move can seem overwhelming, but if your goal is healthy aging, both are necessities. Start slow and remember these mantras,” she says.

  • Consistency, not perfection
  • Discipline, not motivation
  • Comparison is the thief of joy

“You are not too old; it is not too late to get in the best shape of your life starting today,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

