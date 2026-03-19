I'm a Dietitian and These Are 4 Foods That Mimic the Ozempic Effect Without a Prescription

A dietitian is an excellent resource to work with for all nutritional needs. They can provide science-based guidance and personalize an effective, sustainable eating plan just for you. This will help you manage everything from wellness goals, to chronic conditions, to food allergies, and weight loss.

If you're considering using GLP-1 drugs to lose weight, you may want to meet with a dietitian as a first step. We spoke with Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN, a Physician who has extensive hands-on experience in patient care and a Medical Advisor with Welzo, who shares four foods that mimic the Ozempic effect without a prescription—foods that will actually help you feel full and eat less.

1 Eggs and Greek Yogurt

According to Dr. Joy, consuming high-protein foods like eggs and Greek yogurt first thing in the morning helps decrease hunger in the hours following the meal.

"Protein is digested by the body at a slower rate than other nutrients, and as such, it provides energy for the body over a longer period of time," she explains.

2 Oats and Lentils

Fiber is another essential nutrient that's digested slowly and stays in the digestive system for a longer period of time.

"As a result, many individuals have found that consuming foods high in fiber—oats and lentils are good examples—will keep them satisfied for longer periods of time," Dr. Joy notes.

3 How to Structure Your Meals

An ultra-productive way to structure your diet is by combining a solid source of protein, a source of fiber, and a source of good fat in each meal.

"For instance, an oatmeal meal with yogurt and nuts would provide all three of these nutrient sources to help keep you full longer. A balanced meal such as this typically will also stabilise your energy level and assist in reducing excessive hunger between meals," Dr. Joy explains.

4 Maintain a Routine

Along with mapping out your meals and ensuring they're as balanced as can be, Dr. Joy recommends maintaining a routine for when you eat.

"Eating regular meals with whole food items, such as legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and lean protein, will help establish a regular flow of appetite signals during the day," she tells us. "Using a routine or structure to manage hunger can be very beneficial because it enables individuals to control their hunger naturally and eliminate the need to follow restrictive diets."

If you're looking to lose weight naturally, check out I'm a Nutritionist, and These 7 Eating Habits Help You Lose Weight and Feel Stronger.