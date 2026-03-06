5 Cheap Foods That May Help Mimic the Ozempic Effect Without a Prescription

While many individuals have achieved success with prescription weight-loss medications, others prefer a more natural approach. This typically means following a nutritious diet, getting plenty of solid sleep, engaging in regular exercise, and minimizing stress. We spoke with dietitians who share five budget-friendly foods that channel the "Ozempic effect"—aiding in appetite control—without needing a prescription.

1 What Mimicking the "Ozempic Effect" Really Means

When people say certain foods can channel the "Ozempic effect," this means they activate satiety hormones like GLP-1, which in turn slows gastric emptying and stabilizes blood sugar.

"Food alone won't have as strong an effect as GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, but choosing certain foods can help enhance fullness, reduce rapid spikes in blood glucose, and help regulate appetite, which are all important factors when it comes to weight loss," explains Amy Davis, RD, LDN, Live Conscious Nutrition Consultant, Media Dietitian, and Content Creator with over 10 years of experience aiding "better-for-you food brands" educate audiences.

Below, we've rounded up several budget-friendly foods that help slow digestion or boost fullness hormones.

2 Eggs

Eggs are a solid source of monounsaturated fats and protein—both of which can aid in your body's secretion of GLP-1. Plus, the versatility of eggs can't be beat—you can enjoy them scrambled, poached, over-easy, or hard-boiled—and they're the perfect topping to a hearty avocado toast or grain bowl.

"[Eggs] may also help optimize blood sugar levels after meals and are very satisfying, helping you to eat less overall," Davis says.

3 Oats

Whether you enjoy a warm bowl of oats for breakfast, add them to a protein-packed smoothie, or whip up mason jars of overnight oats, this affordable food helps boost satiety and kick cravings to the curb.

"Oats contain beta-glucan, a viscous soluble fiber that forms a gel in the digestive tract, which slows gastric emptying, enhances feelings of fullness, and helps moderate post-meal blood sugar levels. This is how the viral 'oatzempic' drink originated," Davis tells us.

4 Frozen Vegetables

Keeping a few bags of frozen veggies in your fridge is always a smart idea. This way, you'll have them on hand for an easy side dish, to add to an egg scramble, or to upgrade pasta night with added nutrients.

"Mostly cheaper and with a longer shelf life than fresh, frozen vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and green beans are high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. Fiber can help regulate blood glucose levels and also boost GLP-1 levels," Davis says.

5 Lentils

A bowl of lentils with spices makes for a delicious, hearty meal all on its own—but they can also be used in soups, added to grain bowls, or served as a side to a lean protein entree.

"Rich in both fiber and plant-based protein, lentils slow digestion and promote steady blood sugar levels," Davis tells us. "Their soluble fiber supports GLP-1 secretion and increases satiety hormones like peptide YY."

6 Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is bursting with protein and makes for a cost-effective breakfast or snack with fresh berries, chia seeds, and a drizzle of farm-fresh honey.

"Greek yogurt slows digestion and increases satiety hormones. The protein content also helps blunt post-meal blood glucose fluctuations," Davis says.

7 How High-Protein and High-Fiber Foods Help Regulate Blood Sugar

High-fiber foods slow down how quickly your body absorbs carbs, leading to a slower rise in blood sugar. This can help you avoid "extreme" ups and downs that make you feel hungry.

"Protein also helps slow down how quickly food leaves your stomach and increases the amount of fullness hormones in your body," says Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN, a Physician who has extensive hands-on experience in patient care and a Medical Advisor with Welzo. "In combination with one another, high-fiber, protein-rich foods will provide a much steadier flow of glucose (the form in which carbohydrates are metabolized) and insulin (the hormone that regulates the metabolism of glucose) throughout the day. The steadiness provided by these types of foods will result in fewer cravings, help promote better portion control, and provide a foundation for long-term, successful weight loss."

