Fat Loss Coach Lost 18 Pounds in 4 Months by Eating These 7 Delicious “Hormone Balancing” Meals

One expert dropped weight fast by eating protein and good fat-packed meals.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 31, 2025
Erica foreverwellnesslife
Copyright foreverwellnesslife/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight and balance your hormones while eating delicious food? Erica is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 18 pounds in 4 months using the 100-50 Method to burn fat and boost metabolism. In a recent social media post she shares the top “hormone balancing recipes” that helped her drop weight fast – and will help you too. “If I wanted to lose 10 to 15 pounds in 6 weeks, here are the meals I’d have on repeat,” she writes in the post.

Chicken Fajita Casserole

Fajita Chicken Casserole, Mexican dish, meal, dinner, food

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 teaspoons taco seasoning
  • 1 large onion
  • 2 bell peppers
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions:

  1. Season the chicken with the taco seasoning and place in a large baking dish before topping with the onion, peppers, and cheese.
  2. 2. Bake at 350 -35 minutes.

Egg Roll In A Bowl

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground beef or pork, grass-fed
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 14 ounces shredded cabbage
  • 1/4 cup liquid aminos
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons sriracha
  • 1 whole egg
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onions

Instructions:

  1. In a large skillet, brown the pork or beef until no longer pink. Add the garlic and sautee for 30 seconds. Add the cabbage, aminos, ginger, and sautee until desired tenderness.
  2. Make a well in the center of the skillet and add the egg. Scramble until done over low heat.
  3. Stir in sriracha. Drizzle with sesame oil and sprinkle with green onions.

Sheet Pan Dinner

Homemade,Sausages,Turkey,chicken,Fried,Frying,PanShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 4 fully-cooked chicken sausage links
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 small red onion
  • 1 head broccoli
  • 1 sweet potato (about 1/2 lb.
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp dried oregano

Instructions:

  1. On a cutting board, slice the chicken sausage and veggies.
  2. Add the sliced chicken sausage and chopped vegetables to a large bowl.
  3. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and dried oregano.
  4. Toss sausage and veggies with oil and spices.
  5. Add to baking sheet with parchment paper.
  6. Bake for 30 min 425 degrees.

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 lbs Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
  • 3/4 Cup Franks Hot Buffalo Sauce
  • 3/4 Cup Onion Diced
  • 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Tbsp Minced Garlic
  • 1 Tsp Garlic Powder (Optional)
  • Salt to taste
  • Black Pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Add all of the ingredients to the slow cooker.
  2. Cook on high for 4 hours or cook on low for 6 hours, or until chicken shreds easily with a fork

Burger Bowl

Raw minced beef uncooked meat over boardShutterstock

Burger Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups lettuce

Bowl Ingredients:

  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup dill pickles,
  • 1/2 cup red onion, sliced
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup bacon, cooked and chopped
  • 4 cups French fries, cooked
  • Big Mac sauce or dressing of choice
  • sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions:

  1. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, crumble and cook the meat for about 5-7 minutes.
  2. Cook until no longer pink.
  3. Add the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper, then stir to season the beef.
  4. Set aside while you prepare the bowl ingredients.

Egg and Veggie Muffins

Cottage cheese and mint in a wooden bowl on an old rustic table, selective focus.Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 8 large eggs
  • ¼ teaspoon salt, I use coarse, kosher salt
  • Pinch of black pepper, I use coarsely ground black pepper
  • ¼ to ½ cup crumbled feta cheese (see note)
  • ½ cup chopped spinach, more or less
  • ½ cup chopped bell pepper, more or less
  • ½ cup chopped ham or other cooked meat of choice, more or less (optional)

Instructions:
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Liberally grease a nonstick muffin tin with cooking spray. Set aside.
  2. In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, eggs, salt and pepper. Process until well combined and fairly smooth.
  3. Add the feta cheese and pulse a few times until the cheese is in small pieces (I like the feta cheese pretty finely chopped, but it’s really a matter of personal preference).
  4. Sprinkle the chopped veggies and meat, if using, in the bottom of each muffin cup. I just eyeball it, but I use about 2-3 tablespoons of veggies and meat total per muffin cup.
  5. Pour in about 1/4 to 1/3 cup egg mixture on top of the veggies and meat.
  6. Add less at first to make sure each muffin cup gets some and then evenly distribute any remaining egg batter. The muffin cups should be anywhere from 1/2 to 3/4 full.
  7. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

Overnight Chia Seed Breakfast

Healthy,Breakfast,Or,Morning,With,Chia,Seeds,Vanilla,Pudding,RaspberryShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • Night Before
  • ¼ cup almond milk
  • 2 tbs black chia seeds
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Natural Sweetener to taste- I like 1-2 tsp honey organic.

Morning Of Instructions:

  1. Splash of almond milk
  2. 1 tbs yogurt of choice
  3. Toppings of choice
  4. Raspberries, Blueberries, Mango, Almonds, Peanut Butter.

She Eats 100 Grams of Protein and 50 Grams of Healthy Fats Daily

Woman in gloves puts raw chicken breasts in a plate on a digital weighing scale to prepare delicious food at home. Homemade cooking concept.Shutterstock

In another post, she reveals the three components of her weight loss. The first thing she did? “Use The 100-50 Method approach as your nutrition compass (100 g of protein & 50 g of healthy fats EVERY DAY) this method is proven to get your body into fat burning mode,” she revealed.

She Focuses on Insulin Hormone

Obese Woman with fat belly in dieting concept. Overweight woman touching his fat belly and want to lose weight. Fat woman her waist with a centimeter.

Shutterstock

Her second shift? “I now understand that my Insulin hormone is the # 1 thing I should focus on at 40. It’s is your fat storage hormone and excess insulin in the body leads to weight gain!” she writes.

She Regulated Her Hormones with Food

Diabetes,Blood,Sugar,Level,Lancelet,GlucometerShutterstock

And the third tactic she took? “Regulated my hormones with food,” she said. “What do all 3 of these have in common? They focus on blood 👏🏼sugar 👏🏼 balance, insulin control and food to help your finally drop the weight. No calorie counting, no more hours at orange theory, no crazy shots or magical drinks! Weight loss at 40 is different - I am proof!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Do you want to lose weight and balance your hormones while eating delicious food? Erica is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 18 pounds in 4 months using the 100-50 Method to burn fat and boost metabolism. In a recent social media post she shares the top "hormone balancing recipes" that helped her drop weight fast – and will help you too. "If I wanted to lose 10 to 15 pounds in 6 weeks, here are the meals I'd have on repeat," she writes in the post.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.