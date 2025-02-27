Are you holding on to hormonal weight? There are a few things you can do to drop it fast, according to one expert and weight loss warrior. Erica Jennings is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost a total of 20 pounds, 18 in just four months. In a new post, she reveals “the four things” to do that will help you “naturally lose the hormonal weight in your 40s.”
She Lost 20 Pounds Without Weight Loss Drugs
“Nobody told me this in my 40s when the hormonal weight wouldn’t budge before I finally lost 20 pounds so I’m telling you now. You don’t need Ozempic or other weight loss drugs. Here are 4 things I did to naturally lose my belly fat, without any shots,” she says.
The 100-50 Method
The first thing she recommends is abiding by the 100-50 method of eating. “100g of protein and 50g of healthy fats everyday!” she says.
Eating Gut-Balancing Food
The following nutrition tip she offers has to do with promoting gut health by “eating pre/probiotic foods to mimic Ozempic,” she says. “Fermented foods produce short chain fatty acids during fermentation which activate your gut to release GLP-1 naturally.”
Incorporate Insulin-Friendly and High-Fiber Foods
“Incorporating insulin friendly foods and high fiber foods to help with glucoses levels,” is tip number three. “Remember your insulin hormone is your fat storing hormone!”
Exercise Snacks
Her last tip involves exercise. She recommends three walks a day, 10 minutes each. “Proven to lower blood sugar and get your insulin hormone in fat burning mode!” she says.
She Elaborates on the Insulin Hormone in Another Post
In another post, she elaborated on how learning how to control her insulin hormone, the fat-storing hormone, was the biggest game-changer in terms of her weight loss. “This isn’t for those who are just diabetic or prediabetic this really affects everyone!!!! At 40 our estrogen decreases and our insulin hormone goes 😵💫😵💫😵💫,” she says. “While losing 20lbs in 4 months at age 39 from hormonal weight gain, I became more and more focused on my blood sugar levels - aka my Insulin Hormone,” she continues.
Here Is Why
She goes on to explain the why. “When I focused on not spiking my glucose levels, my exhaustion & my sugar cravings both improved,” she claims. “Simple changes really helped me avoid massive glucose spikes (and crashes). You don’t want extra glucose in your body!!”
Here Is What She Does to Avoid a “Massive” Spike
She listed the habits that helped her avoid a “massive” spike. The first? “Eating balanced blood sugar meals,” followed by “Walking or moving my body around the 30 minute mark after finishing a meal,” she reveals. “Eating vegetables FIRST before moving on to other foods in the meal,” was also helpful, followed by “Drinking a glass of water with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before larger meals,” she says. “When I keep my energy levels high & sugar cravings low, the whole day gets easier.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.