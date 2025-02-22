Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Lost 60 Pounds Eating These 11 High Protein Meals

Eat your way to weight loss with these easy-to-make meals.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Kassie Magnusen kassie_beth_
Copyright kassie_beth_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to lose weight? Focusing on eating protein-packed meals will help you achieve your goals. Kassie Magnusen is a weight loss and nutrition coach who helps “busy mamas drop fat & get the sculpted body they’ve always wanted,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a few recent posts, she unveils the meals she cooks to help hit her macros. “What I eat in a day as a mom of 2 down 60 pounds,” she writes in one of them.

Protein Mug Cake

Ingredients: 2 tbsp almond milk, 1 tbsp liquid egg whites, 1/2 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 tsp PB powder, 1 tsp cocoa powder, 1 tsp regular PB, 1 tsp maple syrup.

Instructions: Mix all ingredients in a coffee mug & microwave for 45 seconds.

Breakfast: Blueberry Protein Oatmeal Bake

Woman eating ripe blueberries, healthy berries.Shutterstock

Instructions: mix 2 cups oats, 2 cups almond milk, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 3 tbsp maple syrup, 2 eggs beaten, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 2 scoops vanilla protein powder in a large bowl.

Add to 8x8 sprayed baking dish, drop in 1 cup blueberries evenly throughout; bake at 375 for about 40 mins or until center is set.

Makes 6 servings.

Lunch: Southwest Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Ingredients and Instructions:

  • 4 oz lean ground chicken seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika
  • 85g roasted sweet potato, 1 cup roasted broccoli, 15g avocado
  • Top with 2 tbsp Simply Marzetti southwest ranch dressing.

Snack - Apple & PB Greek Yogurt Dip

Apples with caramel cream cheese dip for Thanksgiving

Shutterstock

150g Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla Geek Yogurt mixed with 1 tbsp PB powder; 1 medium granny smith apple sliced.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Dinner: Cheesy Beef & Rice Skillet

Raw minced beef uncooked meat over board​Burger BowlShutterstock

Ingredients: 1 lb lean ground beef seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika; 1 package (2 cups) microwave brown rice; 1 can diced tomatoes & green chilis; 1/2 cup shredded cheddar; 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese.

Instructions: Brown the beef, season, and add the tomatoes/green chilies (don’t drain); add the cooked rice and cheese, simmer until melted (2-3 minutes), then add in cottage cheese & stir.

Makes 4 servings.

Dessert: Protein Cookie Dough

Raw cookie dough with chocolate chips on wooden board

Shutterstock

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Shredded rotisserie chicken on a green cutting board and carving knife isolated on a white background with room for text or copy space

Shutterstock

In another post she adds three lunch recipes for weight loss.

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole-grain wrap
  • 4 oz shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 2 tbsp Primal Kitchen Buffalo Ranch Dressing (~70 cals)
  • Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrot.

Macros: 40g protein | 26g carbs | 11g fat | 410 calories.

Greek Chicken Bowl

Grilled or roasted chicken breast, whole and sliced on a wooden serving plateShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz cooked chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup cooked quinoa
  • 1/4 cup diced cucumber & tomato
  • 2 tbsp tzatziki sauce
  • 1 cup steamed broccoli (optional for extra veg).

Macros: 38g protein | 37g carbs | 10g fat | 495 calories.

Taco Bowl

Cooking ground turkey meat in frying pan for a meal prep

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz lean ground turkey or beef browned, then add taco seasoning
  • 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
  • 1/4 cup black beans
  • 1/4 cup corn
  • 1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese
  • 2 tbsp salsa
  • 1 tbsp light sour cream (optional).

Garlic Butter Steak & Sweet Potato Skillet

Creatively lit, a fresh raw cube of diced red beef meat prepared for cooking, shot against a dark rustic background with placement to copy the space.

Shutterstock

And in a third post, she shares three more dinner options.

Ingredients:

• 1.5 lbs lean sirloin steak, cubed

• 2 large sweet potatoes, diced

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp butter

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tsp paprika

• ½ tsp salt & pepper

Instructions:

1. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes, season with paprika, salt, and pepper; cook for 8-10 min until tender.

2. Push potatoes to the side, add butter and garlic, then cook steak bites for 3-4 min per side.

3. Mix everything together and serve!

(40g protein, 420 cals per serving).

Teriyaki Salmon & Rice

Chief hands cut salmon fillet with knife on wooden table at kitchen. Man cooking red omega fish with lemons for healthy nutrition dietShutterstock

Ingredients:

• 4 (4 oz) salmon fillets

• 2 cups cooked brown rice

• 2 cups steamed broccoli

• ¼ cup low-sodium teriyaki sauce

• 1 tbsp sesame seeds

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400. Place salmon on baking sheet, brush with teriyaki sauce, bake for 12-15 min

2. While salmon cooks, steam broccoli and prepare rice

3. Drizzle salmon with extra sauce, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with rice & broccoli

(35g protein, 400 cals per serving).

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

mexican chili chicken stew

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

• 1.5 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 1 jar (16 oz) salsa

• 1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained

• 1 cup frozen corn

• 1 tsp cumin

• ½ tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 cup cooked jasmine rice (per serving)

Instructions:

1. Place chicken, salsa, beans, corn, and spices in slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 6-7 hours or HIGH for 3-4 hours

2. Shred chicken with forks and mix everything together

3. Serve over jasmine rice or in tortillas for a family taco night

(38g protein, 410 cals per serving).


And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-lossproteins

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 20 Lbs Eating These 3 Crockpot Meals

Tarah Schulte
Copyright tarahschulte/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 23, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but are constantly making the excuse that you don’t have enough time to cook healthy, nutritious meals? All you need is a crockpot and a few minutes per day, says one expert and weight loss warrior. Tarah Schulte is a weight loss coach who helps mothers get into the best shape possible. She is also a weight loss warrior who dropped 20 pounds in 4 months and regularly shares tips and tricks on how to do the same. In a new post, she unveils three of her crock pot recipes for fat loss. “If you want to burn fat and make dinners 10x easier, you need these crockpot recipes,” she writes on Instagram.

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Her first recipe is slow cooker salsa chicken. Macros (per serving, makes 6 servings): Calories: 220 Protein: 38g Carbs: 6g Fat: 2g

What you need:

  • 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 2 cups salsa (no sugar added)
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • Juice of 1 lime

What you do:

  1. Add chicken and salsa to the crockpot. Sprinkle with chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder.
  2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
  3. Shred chicken with a fork and mix with salsa before serving.

Crockpot Beef and Broccoli

Next up is crockpot beef and broccoli. Macros (per serving, makes 6 servings):Calories: 290 Protein: 36g Carbs: 8g Fat: 10g

What you need:

  • 2 lbs lean beef (like flank steak, thinly sliced)
  • 3 cups broccoli florets (added during last hour)
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup beef broth
  • 2 tbsp honey or sugar-free alternative
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch (optional for thickening)
  • 1/4 cup water

What you do:

  1. Add beef, soy sauce, broth, honey, and garlic to the crockpot.
  2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
  3. Add broccoli during the last hour of cooking. Optional: Thicken sauce with cornstarch and water before serving.

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Slow cooker white chicken chili is the final recipe she shares. Macros (per serving, makes 6 servings): Calories: 240 Protein: 30g Carbs: 18g Fat: 4g

What you need:

  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1 can (15 oz) cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)
  • 1 cup corn (fresh, canned, or frozen)
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (added at the end)
  • 1 small onion (diced)
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder

What you do:

  1. Add all ingredients (except Greek yogurt) to the crockpot.
  2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
  3. Shred chicken and stir in Greek yogurt before serving.

Savory Cottage Cheese Avocado Bowl

In another post, she reveals “easy, high-protein” weight-loss snack options. “Each snack delivers 15g+ of protein to keep you full, energized, and satisfied—no more mindless munching!” she writes. The first is a savory cottage cheese avocado bowl.

  • ½ cup cottage cheese
  • ¼ avocado, diced
  • Sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning
  • Optional: add cherry tomatoes or cucumber slices for extra crunch.

Turkey & Cheese Roll-Ups

Next, turkey and cheese roll-ups.

  • 3 slices of turkey breast
  • 1 slice of reduced-fat cheese (e.g., Swiss or cheddar), cut into thirds
  • Roll the cheese inside the turkey slices for a quick, satisfying snack.

Protein-Packed Greek Yogurt Bark

Protein-packed Greek yogurt bark is snack number tow.

  • 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
  • Top with a handful of berries and a drizzle of honey.
  • Spread onto a parchment-lined tray and freeze. Break into pieces to enjoy!

Peanut Butter Protein Apples

Peanut butter protein apples are another filling snack.

  • 1 apple, sliced
  • 2 tbsp powdered peanut butter (mixed with water into a paste)
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon for added flavor.

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Cups

If you like tuna, you will love these spicy tuna lettuce wraps.

  • 1 pouch of tuna (in water or can use chicken)
  • Mix with 1 tbsp Greek yogurt and a dash of sriracha or hot sauce.
  • Spoon into romaine or butter lettuce leaves for a crunchy, high-protein bite.

And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 12 Pounds With 10 Simple Changes

Jamie Sherman Jglass
Copyright Jglass/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight before summer? Start making small changes now, and you can. Jamie Sherman is a weight loss and nutrition coach who lost weight herself, transforming her body and life. In a few new posts, she reveals exactly how she did it. “You could look and feel like a completely different person in 3 months. Start today. Don't wait until it's summer and you realize you still feel uncomfortable in your body. Here's some of the things I’ve done to lose 12lbs and transform my body and life in a few months.”

Eat More Protein

The first change she suggests making is amping up your protein intake. “You should be eating at least .8g for your body weight in protein. This will help you stay full and satisfied throughout the day,” she writes.

Lift Weights

Her next suggestion is weightlifting. “I promise you won't get bulky from lifting. Strength Training has SO many benefits and one of them is help you lose fat and build muscle to create a lean, strong look. It also helps boost your metabolism,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Walk More

Also, you should walk more. “Increase your average daily steps by 2k,” advises Sherman. “If you're current average is 5,000steps/day, try to add a little more every day. Go take that walk after dinner, park your car further at the store, or just get up and walk around at the office. That adds up to 14,000 more steps/week which can make a huge different for fat loss.”

Sleep

Make sure to sleep to allow your body the time it needs to regenerate and recharge. “Aim to get at least 7 hours if you can!” writes Sherman.

Track Your Food

“Track your food,” she continues. “Not forever but so you can know what you're consuming if you're trying to lose fat.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Eat More Nutrients

In another post she added some more habits that helped her lose weight. “I’m now eating A LOT more. I was lacking nutrients and under-eating before. I’m a busy mom of 2 and I found myself skipping meals and just grabbing food when I was starving,” she writes.

Don’t Skip Breakfast

Don’t skip your morning meal. “I eat breakfast every single day. I used to fast until noon sometimes because I didn’t really think about food in the morning. Now I make sure to eat a big breakfast which gives me energy throughout the day and helps kickstart my metabolism,” she says.

Balance Macros

Balancing macros is key. “I went from trying to avoid carbs to now having the right amount of carbs, fat, and protein throughout the day. I eat a lot of carbs now and I’ve never felt better,” she writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Structure Your Workouts

You should also structure your workouts instead of winging it. “I shifted from taking a lot of random cardio classes to structured strength training,” shes ays.

Shift Your Mindset

And, her two last recommendations? “I shifted my identity and mindset through the process,” she says. “I went from thinking I knew what my body needed to lose weight (eating healthy and consistent work outs) to actually learning exactly what I needed for fat loss to achieve my specific goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 30 Lbs with These Fast Food Tips

keith ozment fit coaching
​Avocado Toast and Berries with Honey
Copyright keithozment_fitcoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 18, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Has someone told you that to lose weight, you will have to stop eating at your favorite restaurants and fast food joints? That isn’t the case, says an expert. Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 “repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new social media post, he reveals that you don’t have to quit eating fast food or at popular chains to get in shape. “How I lost 30 pounds eating at my favorite restaurants,” he explains. “It’s easy once you do this.” He then reveals a few key tips – and what he orders at five of his go-to spots.

You Shouldn’t Eat at Restaurants Every Day

“So first and foremost, I don’t believe you should be relying on restaurant food daily. Preparing meals at home, focused on single ingredient whole foods will always give you the most efficient results when it comes to health and weight loss goals. However, when you do find yourself at a restaurant, follow these tips!” he writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Keep Calories Between 500 to 700 with 45 to 40 Grams of Protein

Tip one? “Regardless of what restaurant I go to, my goal is to keep the calories for that meal between 500-700 and protein at a minimum of 35-40 grams. This is a great rule of thumb to go by considering most meals at restaurants are over 1,200 calories!” he writes.

Check the Online Nutrition Calculator

His second tip is to see if the restaurant has an online nutrition calculator. “These calculators allow me to view the calories and protein amounts for all meals and even allow me to customize my own meal. Restaurants like Moe’s, Chipotle, Chick Fil a, iHop, Have epic online nutrition calculators!” he says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Bring Your Own Chips

His third tip? “I will bring in my own chips,” he reveals. “I’ll usually keep a box of quest protein chips in my truck. Quest chips are 140 calories and have 20 grams of protein per bag. My favorite flavor is the sweet spicy chili or loaded taco.”

Watch Sauces and Condiments

Don’t load your food with sauce. “Be mindful of sauces and condiments! They add up fast!” he says.

Don’t Drink Your Calories

Don’t drink your calories. “I will choose diet soda or ask for club soda and fresh lime. Club soda is super carbonated and when I add the fresh lime, it taste like sprite!” he writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Subway: Grilled Chicken Wrap

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,food​SubwayShutterstock

He then reveals his “top 5 restaurants to stay on track!” and what he orders:

Subway

Grilled chicken wrap. No cheese. All veggies.

Calories: 500

Protein: 42

Carbs: 54

Fat: 11.

Applebees: Bourbon St Chicken and Shrimp

Applebee's casual family dining grill and bar restaurant, Saugus Massachusetts USA, December 11, 2019Shutterstock

Applebees

Bourbon St chicken & shrimp.

(Sub potatoes for steamed broccoli)

Calories: 585

Protein: 53g

Carbs: 10

Fat: 33g.

Waffle House: Eggs, Chicken, Hash Browns

Theodore, Alabama, USA - Feb. 4, 2024: A Waffle House restaurant is pictured in Theodore, Alabama. Waffle House, which operates chains in the United States, is known for always being open.

Shutterstock

Waffle House

3 eggs + side of chicken + side of hash browns.

Calories: 544

Protein: 51g

Carbs: 31g

Fat: 24g.

Panda Express: Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Side of Super Greens

Bel Air,Maryland/United States-Feb 13 2020- Panda Express is a fast food restaurant chain which serves American Chinese cuisine. it is the largest Asian segment restaurant chain in the United States.

Shutterstock

Panda Express

Grilled teriyaki chicken + side of super greens

Calories: 430

Protein: 47g

Carbs: 24g

Fats: 16g.

Chilis: Guiltless Menu

York, PA - December 30, 2016: Chili's bar and grill is a casual restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine.

Shutterstock

Chilis

“Can’t go wrong with choosing any meal of the Guiltless Grill menu section! Anything off that section of menu will put you under 650 calories and well over 30-40 grams of protein!” he says.

Start Your Day with 40 Grams Protein

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

In another post he reveals details about his 40-30-20 program, starting with the 40. “Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk for 30 Minutes

Man walking on sunlit trail in autumn forest enjoying peaceful walk in natureShutterstock

Next up, the 30. “Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss,” he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights for 20 Minutes

close up of man holding weight in gymShutterstock

And finally, the 20. “Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week,” he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.
And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 75 Pounds with These Foods

Hey Aimee Meier
Coach Reveals Easy Exercise Hack That Helped Her Lose 75 Pounds
Copyright hey.aimee.meier/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 19, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight by starting your day with a delicious chocolate smoothie? One weight loss coach claims to have the perfect recipe. Aimee Meier is a weight loss warrior and fat loss-slash-hormone expert who helps her clients lose weight without medication. In a new social media post, she unveils her viral smoothie recipe for fat loss. “When your high protein breakfast smoothie goes viral because women realize they can lose weight plus have more energy when they swap this in for breakfast,” she writes.

It Is Packed with Protein and Healthy Fats

Young woman in jeans and shirt holding glass jar of protein drink cocktail, milkshake or smoothie above white wooden table with measuring spoon of protein powder, chocolate pieces, bananas and apples.

Shutterstock

“Ready to kick sugar to the curb?! HERE IS HOW,” she writes in the post. “Here is the key - prioritize protein & healthy fats. “This will help stabilize blood sugar levels, keep you full, and keep cravings down.”

You Should Aim for 100 Grams of Protein and 50 Grams of Fat

Woman in sportswear drinking sweet banana chocolate protein powder milkshake smoothie.Drinking protein after workout.Whey,banana and low fat milk sport nutrition diet after gym.Healthy lifestyle

Shutterstock

How many grams should you aim for? “The goal: 100 grams of protein & 50 grams of fat EVERY DAY,” she continues. “This is The 100-50 Method.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

The Smoothie Has 32 Grams of Protein and 22 Grams of Fat

Chocolate Protein Shake Smoothie with Whey Protein Powder and Red Dumbbells. Sports Drink

Shutterstock

This is the beauty of her viral drink. “This smoothie is one of my favorites to get 32 grams of protein (& 22 grams of fat), which helps kick sugar cravings all day,” she says.

Here Is How to Make It

hands holding a scoop of chocolate protein over white background.

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of water (& 2-3 ice cubes)
  • 2 scoops creamy chocolate protein powder
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp ground flax seeds.

You Will Lose Weight Fast

Female leg is stepping on white bathroom scales at home, weightShutterstock

Aimee claims that following this program helped her lose weight quickly. “Focusing on The 100-50 Method approach is what let me finally lose the 75 pounds I had carried around after having five babies (who were no longer babies when I lost the weight 😅)” she wrote.

She Also Swears by 3 Foods that Mimic Ozempic

A lot of avocados in boxesShutterstock

In another post, she reveals three foods she eats daily “that mimic the effects of Ozempic in a natural way,” she writes. She explains that Ozempic “helps keep your blood sugar levels from getting too high. In your body, this medicine acts like a hormone called GLP-1. It stimulates your body to make more insulin after you eat, prevents your liver from releasing stored sugar, and slows the movement of food through your body,” she writes.

Here Is How These 3 Foods Mimic Ozempic

Hungry woman holding spoon in her mouth.5 Ways to Suppress Your Appetite Without Taking OzempicShutterstock/Roman Samborskyi

How do the three foods mimic Ozempic? “By helping regulate blood sugar levels,” “helping you feel fuller longer,” and supporting insulin sensitivity, she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Greek Yogurt

Greek,Yogurt,I,Bowl,Spoons,food,dairy,dietEating Too Little at a Time​Shutterstock

The first food is Greek yogurt. “Rich in protein, Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals. The protein also keeps you satiated, curbing hunger for longer. And the probiotics in Greek yogurt improve gut health, which can impact metabolism and inflammation, both related to insulin sensitivity,” she says.

Chia Seeds

Healthy,Chia,Seeds,Shutterstock

The second food is chia seeds. “Packed with fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. By slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream, chia seeds help prevent spikes and crashes, which can support insulin regulation and steady energy levels. The fiber also keeps you fuller longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Avocado

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,BoardShutterstock

The third food? Avocado. “Avocados contain healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help the body better respond to insulin. This aids blood sugar regulation. The fiber in avocados also slows digestion and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing cravings and supporting weight control,” she reveals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

He Lost 20 Lbs by Eating These 10 Foods

Mateo Ruperti lifting_with_mateo
Copyright lifting_with_mateo/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to eat your way to a slimmer waistline? Mateo Ruperti is a fat loss coach who helps “busy people lose 20 lbs in 90 days” with his LWM Blueprint. In a new post, he shares fruits that will help you burn fat faster. “10 fruits you should start eating to lose belly fat,” he writes. “No certain food is going to make you lose weight on its own, but these fruits helped me stay in a caloric deficit, which promoted fat loss. Fruits are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without derailing your fat loss goals,” he says.

Berries

Berries – including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries – are great for fat-burning. “Packed with antioxidants and fiber, they help boost metabolism and reduce belly fat,” he says.

Apples

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.​ApplesShutterstock

Next on his list is apples. “High in fiber, apples keep you full and curb overeating, helping with fat loss,” he says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Grapefruit

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Also stock up on grapefruit. “Known for its fat-burning properties, grapefruit can lower insulin levels and promote fat loss,” he says.

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board​AvocadoShutterstock

It’s no surprise that avocados made his list of fat-burning fruit. “Full of healthy fats, avocados keep you satisfied and support fat metabolism,” he writes.

Pineapple

Close up,Sliced and half of Pineapple(Ananas comosus) on wooden table with blurred garden background.Sweet,sour and juicy taste.Have a lot of fiber,vitamins C and minerals.Fruits or healthcare concept​PineappleShutterstock

Pineapple is not only sweet and delicious, it can help you lose weight. “Contains bromelain, an enzyme that can aid digestion and reduce bloating,” he writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Kiwi

fresh kiwi fruit as background​KiwisShutterstock

Kiwi is another tropical fruit with fat-burning powers. “High in vitamin C and fiber, kiwis help reduce belly fat and improve digestion,” he says, calling it the “cheat code.”

Watermelon

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table​Low-Calorie FruitsShutterstock

Watermelon is sweet and will help you slim down. “With high water content, it keeps you hydrated and helps control hunger,” he says.

Peaches

Yellow Peach with slice in wooden basket, Fresh Yellow Peach fruit in wooden bowl on wooden background.​PeachesShutterstock

Add peaches to your shopping cart for weight loss benefits. “Full of fiber and low in calories, peaches help reduce fat while satisfying your sweet cravings,” he says.

Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

Another great fruit for fat loss? Papaya. “Contains enzymes that help with digestion and can reduce bloating,” he says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Oranges

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top viewShutterstock

The last fruit for weight loss? Oranges. “Rich in vitamin C, oranges can boost metabolism and support fat burning,” he says.

Add Them to Your List

Add these to your shopping list and lose weight fast. “These fruits helped me stay on track with my nutrition and fat loss goals—try adding them to your routine to stay on top of your progress!” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

How to Switch From Fat-Storing to Fat-Burning

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable” by Spring Break
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? Your body might be holding onto fat instead of burning it. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist. “I help busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals that a key reason you could be failing at weight loss is that your body isn’t in fat-burning mode. “Here’s the truth: Your body isn’t in fat-burning mode—it’s stuck in fat-storing mode,” she writes.

HIgh Intensity Workouts and Undereating Could Be Throwing Off Your Hormones

“High-intensity workouts and undereating can spike your cortisol (stress hormone), throw off your hormones, and tell your body to cling to fat—especially around your belly. To switch to fat-burning mode, you need to work with your body, not against it,” she says, explaining how to do it.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

First, Ditch Endless Cardio and Bootcamps

The first thing she recommonds? “Ditch the endless cardio and bootcamp workouts. While they might feel productive, they can elevate cortisol levels and keep your body in stress mode. This significantly stalls your fat loss,” she says.

Second, Strength Train

“Focus on strength training instead,” she continues. ”Building muscle not only tones your body but also boosts your metabolism so you burn more calories all day long—even while you’re resting. Strength training is the key to lasting fat loss after 35.”

Third, Don’t Starve Your Body

And third, “Stop starving your body,” she says. “Skipping meals or drastically cutting calories tanks your metabolism and leaves your body with no fuel to function. This survival mode makes it even harder to lose weight.”

Strength Train Three Times a Week

The Solution? “Swap the bootcamp and cardio-heavy classes for 3-4 strength training sessions per week,” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

And, Fuel Your Body with Protein, Fiber, and Healthy Carbs

You also need to make adjustments to your diet. “Fuel your body with protein, fiber, and healthy carbs at every meal- and be sure you’re eating ENOUGH to rev your metabolism and get you into fat burning mode,” she said.

Finally, Be Consistent

And last but not least, stick to it. “Focus on consistency—not extremes—to reset your metabolism and hormones,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Wake Up Earlier

In another post, she reveals more habits to shape up fast, starting with waking up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

Hydrate

She also recommends prioritizing hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Also, amp up your steps. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 50 Lbs by Making These 15 Changes

Gillian Ferguson the_macro_method
Coach Lost 50 Pounds with the Help of These 5 Sunday Habits
Copyright the_macro_method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.