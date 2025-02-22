Are you trying to lose weight? Focusing on eating protein-packed meals will help you achieve your goals. Kassie Magnusen is a weight loss and nutrition coach who helps “busy mamas drop fat & get the sculpted body they’ve always wanted,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a few recent posts, she unveils the meals she cooks to help hit her macros. “What I eat in a day as a mom of 2 down 60 pounds,” she writes in one of them.
Protein Mug Cake
Ingredients: 2 tbsp almond milk, 1 tbsp liquid egg whites, 1/2 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 tsp PB powder, 1 tsp cocoa powder, 1 tsp regular PB, 1 tsp maple syrup.
Instructions: Mix all ingredients in a coffee mug & microwave for 45 seconds.
Breakfast: Blueberry Protein Oatmeal BakeShutterstock
Instructions: mix 2 cups oats, 2 cups almond milk, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 3 tbsp maple syrup, 2 eggs beaten, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/4 cup peanut butter, 2 scoops vanilla protein powder in a large bowl.
Add to 8x8 sprayed baking dish, drop in 1 cup blueberries evenly throughout; bake at 375 for about 40 mins or until center is set.
Makes 6 servings.
Lunch: Southwest Chicken & Sweet Potato BowlLean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock
Ingredients and Instructions:
- 4 oz lean ground chicken seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika
- 85g roasted sweet potato, 1 cup roasted broccoli, 15g avocado
- Top with 2 tbsp Simply Marzetti southwest ranch dressing.
Snack - Apple & PB Greek Yogurt Dip
Shutterstock
150g Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla Geek Yogurt mixed with 1 tbsp PB powder; 1 medium granny smith apple sliced.
RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly
Dinner: Cheesy Beef & Rice SkilletBurger BowlShutterstock
Ingredients: 1 lb lean ground beef seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika; 1 package (2 cups) microwave brown rice; 1 can diced tomatoes & green chilis; 1/2 cup shredded cheddar; 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese.
Instructions: Brown the beef, season, and add the tomatoes/green chilies (don’t drain); add the cooked rice and cheese, simmer until melted (2-3 minutes), then add in cottage cheese & stir.
Makes 4 servings.
Dessert: Protein Cookie Dough
Shutterstock
- 1/2 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 tbsp peanut butter, 1 tsp maple syrup, and a little water (whatever’s needed for the consistency you want); mix, then add in 1/2 tbsp chocolate chips.
- ~200 cal, 13g carbs, 14g protein, 11g fat.
- RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Shutterstock
In another post she adds three lunch recipes for weight loss.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole-grain wrap
- 4 oz shredded rotisserie chicken
- 2 tbsp Primal Kitchen Buffalo Ranch Dressing (~70 cals)
- Shredded lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrot.
Macros: 40g protein | 26g carbs | 11g fat | 410 calories.
Greek Chicken BowlShutterstock
Ingredients:
- 4 oz cooked chicken breast
- 1/2 cup cooked quinoa
- 1/4 cup diced cucumber & tomato
- 2 tbsp tzatziki sauce
- 1 cup steamed broccoli (optional for extra veg).
Macros: 38g protein | 37g carbs | 10g fat | 495 calories.
Taco Bowl
Shutterstock
Ingredients:
- 4 oz lean ground turkey or beef browned, then add taco seasoning
- 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
- 1/4 cup black beans
- 1/4 cup corn
- 1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese
- 2 tbsp salsa
- 1 tbsp light sour cream (optional).
Garlic Butter Steak & Sweet Potato Skillet
Shutterstock
And in a third post, she shares three more dinner options.
Ingredients:
• 1.5 lbs lean sirloin steak, cubed
• 2 large sweet potatoes, diced
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 2 tbsp butter
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp paprika
• ½ tsp salt & pepper
Instructions:
1. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes, season with paprika, salt, and pepper; cook for 8-10 min until tender.
2. Push potatoes to the side, add butter and garlic, then cook steak bites for 3-4 min per side.
3. Mix everything together and serve!
(40g protein, 420 cals per serving).
Teriyaki Salmon & RiceShutterstock
Ingredients:
• 4 (4 oz) salmon fillets
• 2 cups cooked brown rice
• 2 cups steamed broccoli
• ¼ cup low-sodium teriyaki sauce
• 1 tbsp sesame seeds
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400. Place salmon on baking sheet, brush with teriyaki sauce, bake for 12-15 min
2. While salmon cooks, steam broccoli and prepare rice
3. Drizzle salmon with extra sauce, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with rice & broccoli
(35g protein, 400 cals per serving).
Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken
Shutterstock
Ingredients:
• 1.5 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts
• 1 jar (16 oz) salsa
• 1 can (15 oz) black beans, drained
• 1 cup frozen corn
• 1 tsp cumin
• ½ tsp garlic powder
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 cup cooked jasmine rice (per serving)
Instructions:
1. Place chicken, salsa, beans, corn, and spices in slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 6-7 hours or HIGH for 3-4 hours
2. Shred chicken with forks and mix everything together
3. Serve over jasmine rice or in tortillas for a family taco night(38g protein, 410 cals per serving).
And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.