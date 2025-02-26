Are you struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you should enforce a straightforward food rule. Jess Dukes is a weight loss coach specializing in helping “busy moms lose weight for the last time,” she writes in her social media bio. In a new post, she reveals a rule she set for herself that was a significant game-changer on her weight loss journey. “I lost 80 pounds, here is the only food rule I followed,” she writes.
Her Food Rule Is: There Are No Off Limit Foods
The answer? “There are no off limit foods,” she writes. “For years, I labeled foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ And if it was ‘bad,’ I wanted it even more. I’d tell myself, ‘No, you can’t have that.’ But that only made the craving stronger. Eventually, I’d cave, overeat, and drown in guilt. Sound familiar?”
No One Food Can Ruin Your Progress
Here’s what I learned the hard way: No single food can ruin your progress—unless you let it. Once I stopped labeling foods, everything changed. I started eating the foods I love in a way that actually feels good. Yes, that includes pizza nights with my family and dessert whenever I truly want it.
When You Allow Yourself to Eat What You Want, You Will Stop Craving It
“At first, I was scared. I thought, ‘If I allow myself treats, I’ll never stop.’ But guess what? The opposite happened. When I gave myself permission to eat what I wanted, I realized I didn’t crave treats as much as I thought. Sometimes, I’d take a bite and think, ‘I don’t even want this right now.’ Turns out, it wasn’t the food I’d been craving—it was the freedom to stop feeling so restricted,” she says.
No Off-Limit Foods
She explains how she approaches food now, starting with no off-limit foods. “The more you restrict something, the more you want it. Instead, enjoy what you love mindfully and without guilt,” she says.
RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly
Plan Treats Intentionally
Next, she is intentional about treat planning. “When you know you can have that brownie on Friday, there’s no need to binge on it today. And ask yourself—are you eating it because you truly want it, or because you’re stressed?” she writes.
Change the Language You Use Around Food
Changing the language you use around food is also key. “Stop calling foods ‘cheats’ or ‘bad.’ Food is just food. Some fuel your body, some fuel your soul—both have their place,” she says.
RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat
Focus on How Foods Make You Feel
Focus on how foods make you feel. “Pay attention to how you feel after you eat. Choose foods that leave you feeling energized and satisfied—not sluggish or stuffed,” she says.
You Can Achieve Food Freedom Too
“By letting go of restrictions and tuning into what my body really needs, I built a healthier relationship with food—one that lets me enjoy life and hit my goals. If you’re stuck in the cycle of restriction, know this: You can break free,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.