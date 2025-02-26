Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Lost 80 Pounds by Following One Simple Food Rule

One weight loss coach reveals the game-changing tip.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Jess Dukes mrsdukesfitspo
Copyright mrsdukesfitspo/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you should enforce a straightforward food rule. Jess Dukes is a weight loss coach specializing in helping “busy moms lose weight for the last time,” she writes in her social media bio. In a new post, she reveals a rule she set for herself that was a significant game-changer on her weight loss journey. “I lost 80 pounds, here is the only food rule I followed,” she writes.

Her Food Rule Is: There Are No Off Limit Foods

The answer? “There are no off limit foods,” she writes. “For years, I labeled foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ And if it was ‘bad,’ I wanted it even more. I’d tell myself, ‘No, you can’t have that.’ But that only made the craving stronger. Eventually, I’d cave, overeat, and drown in guilt. Sound familiar?”

No One Food Can Ruin Your Progress

Here’s what I learned the hard way: No single food can ruin your progress—unless you let it. Once I stopped labeling foods, everything changed. I started eating the foods I love in a way that actually feels good. Yes, that includes pizza nights with my family and dessert whenever I truly want it.

When You Allow Yourself to Eat What You Want, You Will Stop Craving It

“At first, I was scared. I thought, ‘If I allow myself treats, I’ll never stop.’ But guess what? The opposite happened. When I gave myself permission to eat what I wanted, I realized I didn’t crave treats as much as I thought. Sometimes, I’d take a bite and think, ‘I don’t even want this right now.’ Turns out, it wasn’t the food I’d been craving—it was the freedom to stop feeling so restricted,” she says.

No Off-Limit Foods

She explains how she approaches food now, starting with no off-limit foods. “The more you restrict something, the more you want it. Instead, enjoy what you love mindfully and without guilt,” she says.

Plan Treats Intentionally

Next, she is intentional about treat planning. “When you know you can have that brownie on Friday, there’s no need to binge on it today. And ask yourself—are you eating it because you truly want it, or because you’re stressed?” she writes.

Change the Language You Use Around Food

Changing the language you use around food is also key. “Stop calling foods ‘cheats’ or ‘bad.’ Food is just food. Some fuel your body, some fuel your soul—both have their place,” she says.

Focus on How Foods Make You Feel

Focus on how foods make you feel. “Pay attention to how you feel after you eat. Choose foods that leave you feeling energized and satisfied—not sluggish or stuffed,” she says.

You Can Achieve Food Freedom Too

“By letting go of restrictions and tuning into what my body really needs, I built a healthier relationship with food—one that lets me enjoy life and hit my goals. If you’re stuck in the cycle of restriction, know this: You can break free,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Do you want 2025 to be the year you achieve all your weight loss goals? If the answer is yes, one expert claims that you may need to modify your behavior. Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new post, she reveals some changes she had to make to lose weight. “Realistic things I gave up in order to lose 75 pounds in less than a year,” she writes. “Here’s what I gave up to lose over 75lbs,” she writes in the post. “I went from 225/230 to 150 in less than a year! I gave up these things and finally saw HUGE results.”

She Stopped Viewing Foods as “Good” or “Bad”

The first thing she did? “I gave up viewing food as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. No single food makes you gain weight just like no single food makes you lose weight. Instead, I ate and enjoyed ALL food while staying in a deficit,” she writes.

She Stopped Viewing Exercise as Punishment

She also changed her mental approach to exercise. “I gave up thinking of exercise as a punishment. Exercise is a way to celebrate what your body can do and make it stronger for what you want it to be able to do, not a punishment for what it’s currently capable of. I also realized exercise can occur ANYWHERE! Not just in a gym,” she says.

She Stopped Looking for Quick Fixes

She then stopped searching for the easy way out. “I gave up looking for quick fixes. I tried every single fad diet and ‘quick fix’ out there. They don’t work and they aren’t sustainable. Instead, I focused on sustainable, realistic changes,” she wrote.

She Stopped Trying to “Speed It Up”

“ I gave up trying to speed it up,” she continued. “Weight loss is slow, but the time will pass anyway, and quitting won’t speed it up!!!”

She Stopped Striving for Perfection

The last thing she did? “I gave up trying to be perfect. This isn’t all or nothing! Life happens! Aim for consistency, not perfection. Keep going when you have a day (or week) where you overeat. Enjoy the calories, and KEEP GOING!!” she wrote. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Are you struggling to lose weight? It might be time to change some of your health habits. Gillian Ferguson of The Macro Method is a women’s nutrition coach and social media influencer “Helping you ditch diets & transform your body through macros, movement & mindset,” she maintains on her page. In a new social media post, she reveals the changes she made to lose weight. “I’ve lost 50 lbs over the last 3 1/2 years and totally transformed myself to have a lean, strong + healthy mom bod,” she writes. “Here’s what changed.”

No More Quick Fixes

The first thing she did was stop relying on quick fixes. “I stopped wasting time + money + energy on quick fixes. The constant back & forth and always searching for the next best thing was exhausting me more than I even knew,” she writes.

She Changed Her Mindset

She also changed her mindset and turned her thinking around. “I stopped believing other people were ‘lucky’ or had it easier than I do,” she says.

She Stopped Making Excuses

Another major change she made? “I stopped making excuses,” she wrote.

She Started Being Accountable

She also started being accountable. “I committed to an approach and a coach - and wow the accountability was everything I needed,” she said.

She Got Her Priorities in Order

She got her priorities in order. “I started focusing on what I wanted MOST vs what I wanted in the moment,” she said.

She Committed to Her Habits

She committed to her habits. “I focused hard on nailing my daily habits and routines. This ended up being critical to carry me through tough times,” she says.

She Didn’t Listen to Outside Noise

She also didn’t listen to outside chatter. “I drowned out the noise and stayed in my lane - NO MATTER WHAT,” she writes.

Boundary Setting

Boundary setting was instrumental in her success. “I learned how to set boundaries,” she writes about her eighth habit.

She Stopped Cheating

She also didn’t allow herself to feel entitled to cheat days. “I stopped treating every weekend and holiday and vacation and girls night out and date night and party like an excuse to go off the rails,” she writes.

She Stopped Treating Herself to Junk and Booze

She stopped using junk food and booze as a crutch. “I learned I don’t need junky food and a lot of alcohol to have an amazing time,” she says.

She Stopped Trying to Out Exercise a Bad Diet

“I stopped trying to use exercise as a way to outdo a bad diet. Instead exercise and nutrition work together,” she says about her eleventh change.

She Stopped Labeling Food as Good or Bad

She also changed the way she looks at food. “I stopped thinking of foods as good or bad and eliminated the concept of a ‘cheat meal,’” she says.

She Started Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I started walking - a lot,” she says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol

She stopped drinking her calories and relying on booze. “I totally changed my relationship with alcohol,” she says.

She Prioritized Self-Care

Finally, she started prioritizing self-care. “I realized that taking care of myself as a mom isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. I am 1000% a better mom and wife now that I feel good & strong & healthy in my own skin,” she writes.

She Took the Timeline Away

“And this is a big big one and it didn’t happen until I had already lost a chunk of weight and started to feel really good about myself ….I took the timeline away and started really loving the whole process. I stopped wanting to be smaller and I started wanting to be stronger,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Do you want to lose weight but feel like it’s an uphill battle over 50? Denise Kirtley is a 54-year-old transformation coach who looks half her age. In a recent post she opens up about her diet, revealing what she eats in a day. “I lost 50 lbs at age 50…This is a recent day of eating on a training day,” she writes, adding that she aims for 160 grams of protein, 230 grams of carbohydrates, 55 fat grams, and 2,055 calories.

Collagen Coffee

“Every day for me starts with coffee plus collagen,” she says in the post. She claims that the collagen she uses “has a compound that promotes skin elasticity and firmness and I do feel like it’s helped my skin bounce back from weight loss over the past four years,” she says.

15 Protein, 0 Carbs, 0 Fat

Breakfast

She moves onto a hearty breakfast. English Muffin Sandwich with Veggie Sausage, an Egg and Laughing Cow Cheese + Berries.

26 Protein, 50 Carbs, 12 Fat

Second Breakfast

She then eats her second meal, another breakfast. Protein Oats with Banana, Pomegranate and Yogurt.

40 Protein, 58 Carbs, 6 Fat

Lunch

For lunch, she eats her healthier version of meat and potatoes. 93% Lean Ground Beef with Potatoes, Veggies and Pickled Onions.

33 Protein, 46 Carbs, 8 Fat

Snack

Between lunch and dinner she will fuel up with a hearty snack. Veggie Tray with Egg, Hummus and Crackers.

17 Protein, 29 Carbs, 16 Fat

Dinner

And finally, she finishes off her day with a big dinner. Turkey Meatballs, Purple Yam, Broccoli and Laughing Cow Cheese.

27 Protein, 46 Carbs, 12 Fat

She Doesn’t Starve Herself

“Gone are the days where I believed I had to STARVE myself and be SKINNY. These days, I know we have to FUEL our bodies to get STRONG,” she writes. “I make a point to prioritize protein and lately I’ve been keeping a close eye on my fiber intake as well. My fiber on this day was 29g. (A good general recommendation is to shoot for about 25g) I hear from a lot of you that having more meal ideas is important so I hope this helps!”

Other Habits Helped Her Lose Weight

In another post, she reveals a few of the other habits that helped her get into the best shape of her life. “My Midlife Sisters!! The plan has changed! We’re not chasing skinny anymore…we’re going for STRENGTH now. Here’s the plan: First, we’re BELIEVING it’s possible for us to become fitter than ever in midlife. (It is!!) This all starts with belief,” she says.

Strength Trainings

Another habit that helped her get into great shape was strength training. “We’re switching from prioritizing cardio to lifting weights,” she says in the post. She recommends two to three times a week – or more – to get the best results.

And, Changing Her Mindset

Nutrition was also key. “We’re going to eat more protein…a lot more! Our target is about 1g protein per pound of your ideal bodyweight per day. We’re understanding the right amounts and combinations of foods to get us to our physique goals. Tracking macros is the way!” she says. However, she also make mental shifts. “We’re not just focusing on physical changes…that’s where we’ve failed in the past. We’re going for lifelong changes through changing our mindsets, having positive outlooks and creating habits.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Are you considering going on a weight loss drug to drop pounds? You should know a few things before doing so, says one experienced weight loss warrior. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing some insider tips on how to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects. “You’re starting your GLP-1 journey and ready to see big changes?” she writes. “Here are some things that aren’t in every post or pamphlet—but you’ll wish you knew them! I speak from experience!!! I lost 55 lbs taking Semaglutide! Your journey will be unique, and I want to make sure you’re set up for success.”

The First Months are Introductory Doses

The first thing to know is that the first months are introductory doses. “GLP-1s like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide aren’t a race. Starting with a lower dose helps your body adjust, reduces side effects, and builds a solid foundation for results. Don’t expect weight loss after a week or even a month, you JUST started!” she writes.

Stay Hydrated But With Electrolytes

Next, hydration is key. “Increased water is crucial, but plain water isn’t enough. GLP-1s slow gastric emptying, so add electrolytes to prevent fatigue and headaches,” she says.

Protein is Non-Negotiable

You also need to make sure you are consuming enough protein. “With reduced appetite, protein intake often drops, risking muscle loss. Aim for 90–120g daily, and prioritize it at every meal to preserve lean muscle while losing fat,” she writes.

Resistance Training MATTERS

You need to resistance train if you want to maximize weight loss. “GLP-1s give you a leg up, but strength training will improve results, reduce loose skin, boost energy levels and help protect your muscles,” she writes.

Side Effects? Prep Ahead

Side effects are inevitable, but prepping ahead can minimize them.

  • Nausea: “Keep ginger chews or peppermint oil handy. Get Zofran if possible for the bad days,” she suggests.
  • Constipation: “Magnesium glycinate and high-fiber foods like Inulux Fiber can help,” she says.
  • Fatigue: “B12 or NAD+ injections can be game changers,” she notes.

It’s Not Just About Weight Loss

Going on a weight loss drug will do more than help you lose weight. “GLP-1s improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation, reduce cravings, and even improve cardiovascular health. Celebrate all the wins, not just the scale,” she writes.

Expect Plateaus

Your weight may plateau. “They’re normal and don’t mean failure. Use plateaus as a time to reassess nutrition, hydration, and activity. Try a new injection site or upping your water!” she says.

Consistency Is King

Stay consistent. “Weekly doses are ideal, so stick to the same day and time to stay on track. Set alarms or reminders if needed,” she suggests.

Prepare for Questions or Judgement

People might ask you a lot of questions about weight loss drugs, or even judge you. “Educate yourself on how it works—it’s not a shortcut; it’s science. Confidence in your choice shuts down negativity,” she says.

Stay the Course Post-Goal

And lastly, stay the course even after you hit your weight loss goal. “GLP-1s aren’t a ‘one and done’ solution. Many people stay on low doses long-term to maintain insulin resistance, reduce cravings, or prevent weight regain,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Are you considering going on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight-loss drug? Understanding the side effects is essential before going on any type of medication. Sherry Steele is an influencer who has been on a GLP-1 medication for about a year and has lost 80 pounds, according to one of her most recent posts. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the side effects she has come across while on the drug. “What side effects have I experienced on a GLP-1 in the last 11 months in no particular order?” she writes.

People Regularly Ask Her About Ozempic Side Effects

She starts by saying that lots of people are curious about what to expect while on a weight loss drug. “Side effects is one of the most common questions I get so I thought I’d put it all in one place,” she says.

Headaches

The first side effect? “I experienced a headache in the beginning. I dealt with a headache for months and managed it with fluids, sleep, over-the-counter meds, and supplements,” she says.

Nausea

The second side effect she experienced is a common one, nausea. “I only experience nausea ever so slightly the very first day. This is a common side effect and I really just didn't experience it,” she says.

Constipation

She also had trouble with constipation. “This gets managed as my body gets used to increased doses, adequate amounts of water and fiber, and supplements,” she says.

Food Noise Quieting

“My favorite side effect, food noises,” she says, noting that the medication helps keep “food noise is at bay,” which is key for weight loss. “I've always known how to lose weight. This side effect helps me to actually accomplish the weight loss through diet,” she says.

Slightly Blurred Vision

“One side effect (unusual) that I did not mention in the reel is how I’ve experienced sugar drops,” she added in the caption of the post. “I can tell because there have been a handful of times where my vision has slightly blurred, and I felt better upon getting some sugar into my system, which I have spoken to my doctor about and I now go for protein. I have also tested my fasting glucose a couple of times and it’s been in the 40s. This is not a chronic issue and can be managed by diet (another reason I’m working with a RD). I think it’s also important to note that I experienced some sugar drop issues prior to ever being on the meds. I’m just thinking the meds could be enhancing that.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Are you training hard and taking extreme measures with your diet but can’t seem to lose weight? You might need to tone things down, one expert says. Kathe Martin is a certified nutrition coach who helps women transform their bodies via nutrition and exercise. In a new post, she shares her dramatic before-and-after photo, revealing how she smartened up her approach to losing weight. “Transformation Over 40—But It Didn’t Happen Overnight,” she writes in the caption, revealing the simple tactics she used to lose weight. “The key? Dialing in my nutrition and training smarter, not harder,” she writes. Here is what she did:

There Is No Quick Fix

“This isn’t a 6-week challenge or a quick-fix diet. This is years of consistency, trial and error, setbacks, and breakthroughs. Progress wasn’t linear—I had my ups and downs, moments of doubt, and times when I felt like I was doing everything right but still wasn’t seeing the results I wanted,” she writes.

She Dialed in Her Nutrition

“The real shift happened when I finally dialed in my nutrition. No more extreme dieting, no more chasing quick fixes—just fueling my body in a way that actually worked for me,” she continued.

She Changed Her Approach to Fitness, Running Less

She also had to change her approach to fitness. “And as much as I love running, I had to face a hard truth: more wasn’t always better. I used to run five days a week, thinking that was the key to getting lean, but in reality, I needed more balance,” she writes.

Now She Runs Twice a Week

She now balanced cardio with strength. “Now, I still run (because I love it and always will! 🏃♀️), but just twice a week (only during race season), while making lifting the priority.”

She Lifts Weights and Does Low-Intensity Workout

She also started lifting weights. “Strength training and low intensity gave me the results I had been chasing for years,” she reveals.

She Used to Do CrossFit

“I was never this strong or this lean in all my years of CrossFit. I worked hard, but I was constantly under-fueling, overdoing cardio, and stuck in the mindset that more was better. Turns out, smarter was better,” she admits.

It Takes Time and Commitment

“So if you’re feeling stuck, frustrated, or like your progress isn’t happening fast enough—just know, this takes TIME. But if you stay consistent, work smarter (not harder), and trust the process… the results WILL come.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

