Denise Austin's 5 Daily Habits That Keep Her Fit, Toned, and Full of Energy at 68

Denise Austin looks amazing at 68, and she's pure motivation for so many gym-goers and wellness enthusiasts. Much of her advice is common sense. One of our favorite nuggets of wisdom Austin has shared? "Eat breakfast like a king, eat lunch like a queen, and eat dinner like a pauper." The workout icon suggests weaving all of the nutritious food groups into those three meals is a great plan.

Eating right is an essential step to staying healthy, but that's not the only habit Austin follows to stay fit, toned, and full of energy. Simply put, we want what she has! Why? Well, Austin recently posted herself doing some impressive handstands on her Facebook page. So, we looked into the five daily habits this A-lister swears by.

1 She Adopts "Little Healthy Habits"

Austin recommends starting each day with tiny steps—or "simple tidbits"—that are easy to get done and can build momentum. This includes hydrating first thing and stretching it out.

The celeb captioned one Instagram post of herself stretching, "There are so many simple tidbits you can ADD to your day rather than what you need to subtract. Adding little healthy habits truly makes all the difference. Add a workout buddy for extra motivation. Add a veggie to your plate for more nourishment. Add an extra 10 minutes of stretching or mobility work to help your body feel its best. Small additions can create BIG changes over time."

2 She Follows a Healthy, Versatile Meal Plan That's Easy To Prepare

According to Austin, the foods you consume are essential for supporting weight-loss progress, energy, a quicker metabolism, and youthful skin.

"My recipes are easy to make on purpose—I have said it many times: If it's not easy or tasty, I won't cook it!!! That's why I worked with a registered dietician to come up with recipes that will appeal to the whole family, are easy to make, and taste amazing," Austin writes on her website.

Some of her go-to meals include overnight chia pudding and grilled dijon chicken with lemon Tuscan kale salad.

3 She Moves Her Body Daily

Consistent daily movement is essential—and it doesn't have to be long. Austin likes to switch things up with short workouts like yoga, Pilates, or working with light weights.

Walking is one of her favorite fitness routines. In fact, Austin put together a walking challenge that supports muscle tone, weight loss, and heart health, blending daily step counts with upper-body and ab workouts. The best part? You only need to carve out 30 minutes each day to do it!

"Walking is one of my favorite workouts because you can do it anywhere, with little to no equipment, and it's free," Austin writes on her website.

4 She Stays Hydrated

Water hydrates every single cell in your body. It helps you concentrate, stay energized, keep your fluids balanced and joints cushioned, and helps you feel satiated so you don't eat more than you should. Daily hydration also helps your skin look youthful, glowy, and fresh.

Austin takes sips of water constantly throughout the day. How much? She suggests 64 ounces per day. Austin kicks off each morning with a big glass, and another 8 ounces before each snack and meal. Her little trick? She sometimes adds a squirt of lemon, which aids digestion.

"One of the simplest (and most powerful!) ways to support your body is by staying hydrated. Water feeds every cell in your body, boosts your energy, and helps you feel your best from the inside out," Austin writes on her website.

5 She Remains Positive

Austin prioritizes the power of positivity and always looks at the bright side of things. Journaling helps her reflect on small day-to-day blessings. She recommends laughing—a lot.

"Having a good old-fashioned belly laugh-til-you-cry moment will help you to change your outlook and your body too! Laughter tenses the muscles in your face and throughout your body. Speeds up your circulation, and makes you breathe faster which increases oxygen throughout your body," Austin writes on her website.

For more wellness inspiration, check out Here's How Kathy Bates Lost 100 Pounds & Completely Transformed Her Body.