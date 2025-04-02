Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If You Can Hold This 10-Minute Squat, Your Mobility Is Better Than Most

Can you hold a deep squat for 10 minutes? This simple mobility test reveals a lot about your body.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 02, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Laura Try lauratryuk
Copyright Laura Try/YouTube/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 02, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Fitness & Workouts

We spend hours hunched over desks and slouched on couches, rarely challenging our bodies to move the way they naturally should. Digital coachLaura Try, with over 170,000 YouTube subscribers, invites us to reclaim a fundamental human position that many of us have lost: the deep squat. "Modern-day living and this chair-filled life is causing some of us to move less and with less range of motion," Laura explains. Try this simple test to discover where your mobility stands—you might be surprised at what you learn about your body.

What Is the Deep Squat Test?

The deep squat test challenges you to hold a deep squat position for as long as possible, ideally reaching the full 10 minutes. "The deep squat, otherwise known as the Asian or primal squat, is meant to be a resting position," Laura says. The challenge requires no equipment and can be done anywhere. It's not just about holding the position but assessing how your body responds to this natural human posture.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

The Lost Resting Position

What we now consider an exercise was once a normal resting position. Babies naturally squat with ease, and people of all ages in many cultures around the world use this position daily. It's not about age or special abilities—it's about regular practice. Laura points out, "They do it all the time and perhaps we should too." Being able to get into a deep squat is an indicator of total body mobility.

Why We Struggle With Squatting

Modern living has dramatically reduced our need to get low to the ground. "Once upon a time we'd have crouched down to light a fire, prepare our meals or investigate an edible plant growing on the ground. Now we have most things that we need at a convenient height," Laura notes. Our chair-dependent lifestyle has created what fitness expert Kelly Starrett calls "an imbalance between the environment and organism"—the way we live doesn't match what our bodies are designed to do.

Benefits Beyond Flexibility

The deep squat offers more than just improved mobility. "This concertina effect, even though our body is folded over, it kind of untangles the body by unlocking the ankles, hips and back," Laura explains. Regular practice can help with total body alignment, potentially reducing lower back pain and other issues. The position creates a full-body stretching and strengthening effect that counters the tightness from sedentary living.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Making the Squat Accessible

Not everyone can immediately drop into a perfect deep squat—and that's perfectly okay. "Practicing this doesn't require you to be miserable; it can be enjoyable," Laura reassures. She suggests several modifications: placing something under your heels, using the wall for support, or even sitting on a low block. The goal isn't perfection but spending time in a version of the position that works for your body.

Laura's Personal Journey

Even fitness professionals struggle with this fundamental movement. "Believe me when I say six or seven years ago I could not get into a deep squat let alone stay here," Laura admits. Her ankles were tight, her shins would burn, and her hips and lower back would scream in protest. The position felt completely unnatural to her at first, defying the idea that it could ever be restful. Yet with consistent practice, her body adapted.

The "Use It or Lose It" Principle

Our bodies adapt to the demands we place on them—or don't place on them. "If we don't use our bodies and joints to their full range of motion what happens? They tighten up, use it or lose it," Laura emphasizes. By regularly practicing the deep squat, we signal to our body that this range of motion is important, helping to maintain or restore natural mobility that many people lose over time.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Beyond Static Holding

The deep squat isn't just about getting down and staying down. "The thing about doing this is it isn't just about getting down here and staying down here but having the ability to get up from this position too which requires leg strength," Laura explains. This functional movement builds both mobility and strength, supporting everyday movements and potentially reducing injury risk as we age.

Making It Part of Daily Life

You don't need to set aside special time for deep squat practice. "Do a bit of weeding in your garden in this position, do some playtime with your children or grandchildren in this position, watch some TV in this position," Laura suggests. Even short periods throughout the day add up. The key is consistency, not duration—even 10 seconds at a time can help restore this natural movement pattern.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

The Routine That Worked for Laura

Consistent practice yields results, even if progress seems impossible at first. "The routine that really helped me get better at my deep squat over the years is the Ido Portal squat routine," Laura shares. She incorporated a shortened version into her warm-up routine for years, not realizing how much she had improved until suddenly the position felt comfortable. The transformation happened gradually through consistent practice over nine years.

A Test of Mental Resilience

The squat test challenges your mind as much as your body. "I can't say it's particularly comfortable; my hips feel really tight, my lower back is stretched, and my shins are burning a little bit," Laura admits at the nine-minute mark of her demonstration. Yet she persists, showing that mental fortitude is part of the process. The test builds not just physical capacity but also the ability to sit with discomfort.

Start Where You Are

Everyone's squat journey begins at a different place. Laura encourages readers to try the test regardless of their current ability level. "If you're trying this then I'd love to know how you're doing and how it feels," she says, inviting community participation. Whether you can hold the position for 10 seconds or 10 minutes, the key is starting the process of reclaiming this fundamental movement pattern. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

mobilityfitnesstrainertestsquats

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

Hold This 10-Minute Squat? You’re a Mobility Pro

Laura Try lauratryuk
Copyright Laura Try/YouTube/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 02, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We spend hours hunched over desks and slouched on couches, rarely challenging our bodies to move the way they naturally should. Digital coachLaura Try, with over 170,000 YouTube subscribers, invites us to reclaim a fundamental human position that many of us have lost: the deep squat. "Modern-day living and this chair-filled life is causing some of us to move less and with less range of motion," Laura explains. Try this simple test to discover where your mobility stands—you might be surprised at what you learn about your body.

What Is the Deep Squat Test?

The deep squat test challenges you to hold a deep squat position for as long as possible, ideally reaching the full 10 minutes. "The deep squat, otherwise known as the Asian or primal squat, is meant to be a resting position," Laura says. The challenge requires no equipment and can be done anywhere. It's not just about holding the position but assessing how your body responds to this natural human posture.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

The Lost Resting Position

What we now consider an exercise was once a normal resting position. Babies naturally squat with ease, and people of all ages in many cultures around the world use this position daily. It's not about age or special abilities—it's about regular practice. Laura points out, "They do it all the time and perhaps we should too." Being able to get into a deep squat is an indicator of total body mobility.

Why We Struggle With Squatting

Modern living has dramatically reduced our need to get low to the ground. "Once upon a time we'd have crouched down to light a fire, prepare our meals or investigate an edible plant growing on the ground. Now we have most things that we need at a convenient height," Laura notes. Our chair-dependent lifestyle has created what fitness expert Kelly Starrett calls "an imbalance between the environment and organism"—the way we live doesn't match what our bodies are designed to do.

Benefits Beyond Flexibility

The deep squat offers more than just improved mobility. "This concertina effect, even though our body is folded over, it kind of untangles the body by unlocking the ankles, hips and back," Laura explains. Regular practice can help with total body alignment, potentially reducing lower back pain and other issues. The position creates a full-body stretching and strengthening effect that counters the tightness from sedentary living.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Making the Squat Accessible

Not everyone can immediately drop into a perfect deep squat—and that's perfectly okay. "Practicing this doesn't require you to be miserable; it can be enjoyable," Laura reassures. She suggests several modifications: placing something under your heels, using the wall for support, or even sitting on a low block. The goal isn't perfection but spending time in a version of the position that works for your body.

Laura's Personal Journey

Even fitness professionals struggle with this fundamental movement. "Believe me when I say six or seven years ago I could not get into a deep squat let alone stay here," Laura admits. Her ankles were tight, her shins would burn, and her hips and lower back would scream in protest. The position felt completely unnatural to her at first, defying the idea that it could ever be restful. Yet with consistent practice, her body adapted.

The "Use It or Lose It" Principle

Our bodies adapt to the demands we place on them—or don't place on them. "If we don't use our bodies and joints to their full range of motion what happens? They tighten up, use it or lose it," Laura emphasizes. By regularly practicing the deep squat, we signal to our body that this range of motion is important, helping to maintain or restore natural mobility that many people lose over time.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Beyond Static Holding

The deep squat isn't just about getting down and staying down. "The thing about doing this is it isn't just about getting down here and staying down here but having the ability to get up from this position too which requires leg strength," Laura explains. This functional movement builds both mobility and strength, supporting everyday movements and potentially reducing injury risk as we age.

Making It Part of Daily Life

You don't need to set aside special time for deep squat practice. "Do a bit of weeding in your garden in this position, do some playtime with your children or grandchildren in this position, watch some TV in this position," Laura suggests. Even short periods throughout the day add up. The key is consistency, not duration—even 10 seconds at a time can help restore this natural movement pattern.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

The Routine That Worked for Laura

Consistent practice yields results, even if progress seems impossible at first. "The routine that really helped me get better at my deep squat over the years is the Ido Portal squat routine," Laura shares. She incorporated a shortened version into her warm-up routine for years, not realizing how much she had improved until suddenly the position felt comfortable. The transformation happened gradually through consistent practice over nine years.

A Test of Mental Resilience

The squat test challenges your mind as much as your body. "I can't say it's particularly comfortable; my hips feel really tight, my lower back is stretched, and my shins are burning a little bit," Laura admits at the nine-minute mark of her demonstration. Yet she persists, showing that mental fortitude is part of the process. The test builds not just physical capacity but also the ability to sit with discomfort.

Start Where You Are

Everyone's squat journey begins at a different place. Laura encourages readers to try the test regardless of their current ability level. "If you're trying this then I'd love to know how you're doing and how it feels," she says, inviting community participation. Whether you can hold the position for 10 seconds or 10 minutes, the key is starting the process of reclaiming this fundamental movement pattern. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

These 3 Stretches Will Change Your Life

Liv Livinleggings
Copyright Livinleggings/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Feeling stiff and inflexible despite spending hours stretching? You're not alone. As a certified mobility coach and creator of the Yoga Rebel Method, Liv combines strength training and yoga to help thousands achieve their flexibility goals efficiently. With over 500K YouTube subscribers, she's known for challenging traditional approaches with science-backed methods. Now, she's revealing a simple three-stretch routine that could revolutionize your flexibility training.

The Science Behind Less Is More

"How often you stretch is more important than how long you stretch," Liv explains in her post. Research by Thomas and colleagues proves that spreading your stretching throughout the week yields better results than one lengthy session. What is the optimal weekly stretching time? Just 5-10 minutes total.

Why Most People Waste Time Stretching

According to Liv, studies show that stretching more than 10 minutes per week offers diminishing returns. "Stretching for five minutes or less across the week didn't have as good results as stretching for between five and ten minutes," she notes. "And importantly, more than 10 minutes looks like a little bit of a waste of time."


RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

The Perfect Stretching Formula

Research reveals that 30 seconds is the optimal time to hold each stretch. "30 seconds is better than 15, but 60 seconds brings no better results," Liv states. Combined with 2-3 sessions per week, this creates the perfect formula for flexibility gains without demanding daily commitment.

The Power of Multiple Sets

Just like strength training, flexibility improves through sets. Citing Taylor's research, Liv explains that optimal gains occur within 2-4 sets of stretches. "Take your stretch, hold it for that optimal 30 seconds and release and rest," she advises, recommending three sets per stretch.

Stretch One: The King Arthur

"Firstly King Arthur stretch at the wall," Liv introduces her opening move. This stretch targets your hip flexors and quadriceps simultaneously, making it incredibly efficient for improving lower body mobility. "Hold it for 30 seconds, switch sides and repeat three sets on each leg," she instructs. This foundational stretch sets the stage for improved posture and better lower body flexibility.

RELATED: 40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think

Stretch Two: The Butcher's Block and Frog Combo

Experienced female yoga instructor performing various asana poses using rectangular blocks

Shutterstock

Next in the sequence, Liv presents a powerful stretching pair. "Next up Butcher's block stretch. Again hold for 30 seconds then pair this with a frog stretch," she explains. This dynamic duo works together to open your hips and improve overall lower body mobility. Following her method, you'll "hold for 30 seconds and repeat this stretching pair for three sets."

Stretch Three: Single Leg Forward Fold

asian woman in white tank top is warming up on bed by bending forward to stretch single leg

Shutterstock

The final piece of the flexibility puzzle is what Liv calls the single leg forward fold. "30 seconds, switch sides and again repeat for three sets each leg," she directs. This stretch effectively targets your hamstrings while improving overall posterior chain flexibility, making it a perfect closer to the routine.


RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Making It Work For You

The key to success is consistency over intensity. Liv recommends scheduling three 10-minute sessions per week. "Mark your calendars and use that repeat function to keep yourself accountable," she emphasizes. This simple approach ensures steady progress without overwhelming your schedule.

Your Path to Lasting Flexibility

"If you want to improve your overall flexibility ask yourself if you can dedicate 10 minutes of stretching three times per week," Liv challenges. By following these science-backed principles and maintaining consistency with these three fundamental stretches, you're setting yourself up for significant flexibility improvements. Remember, it's not about stretching longer – it's about stretching smarter. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Fitness & Workouts

I Lost 22 Pounds in 30 Days With This 5-Minute Exercise

Dr_Isa_waheed17
Copyright Dr Isa Waheed/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 30, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Alek Korab
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Exercise doesn’t have to be complicated. If you want to lose weight, you don’t need to invest in a personal trainer or an expensive gym membership, claims one expert. Isa Waheed is a medical doctor MBBS BSc, “with a long-standing passion for fitness,” he explains in his YouTube profile. In one of his shorts, he demonstrates a simple workout routine that helped him lose 22 pounds in just 30 days. “Whilst the most important thing when losing weight is to be in a caloric deficit (burn more calories than you consume), the only cardio I did for 30 days was this 5-minute workout - no equipment needed! Diet and sleep are also essential,” he writes in the caption.

You Don’t Need Any Equipment

In one month, he was able to lose 22 pounds, “and the only cardio I did was this five-minute routine I did every day. You don't need any equipment, and you can do it anywhere, so there are no excuses,” he says in the video.

Sprawls

Close Up of a Beautiful Fitness Girl in an Athletic Top Doing Push Up Exercises While Using a Stopwatch on Her Phone. She is Training at Home in Her Living Room with Minimalistic Interior.Shutterstock

“First off, we're gonna start with ten sprawls,” he says. A sprawl is similar to a burpee. You start standing and progress into a high plank position, then return to standing again. Unlike a burpee, you do not perform a pushup.

Star Jumps

Active and healthy women doing jumping jacks during a HIIT class. Three beautiful and fit women working out at the gym with power trainingShutterstock

“Then do 10 star jumps,” he says. The exercise is a plyometric move similar to an intense jumping jack. You begin by starting in a quarter squat position with a flat back and your feet together with palms touching the sides of your lower legs. Then, you jump up and raise your legs and arms to your side. Finally, you land with your feet together, lowering back into the starting position.

Running High Knees

Fit couple doing high-knee exercises in front of a modern building on a clear day.Shutterstock

“Then do 10 running high knees on each side,” he said. This exercise is popular with runners and is simple to do: Just run in place, raising your knees high up while gradually moving forward.

Mountain Climbers

Strong Athletic Fit Middle Aged Man Doing Mountain Climber Exercises During Morning Workout at Home in Sunny Apartment. Healthy Lifestyle, Fitness, Recreation, Wellbeing and Retirement.Shutterstock

“Then do ten mountain climbers,” he says. Get into the plank position, bringing your right knee under your chest toward your right elbow. Then, return the right leg back to the plank position. Next, do the same with your left. Keep alternating at a steady pace while engaging your abs.

Squat Thrusts

Young athletic bearded man doing push-ups muscular and strong guy exercising on night sport arenaShutterstock

“Then do ten squat thrusts,” he says. Start by bending your knees and drop into a squat position. Fall forward, placing your hands on the ground, and get into the push-up position. Throwyour feet back, and fall forward into a push-up position.

Burpees

Jump up burpee. Sport exercises. Stage and release of squat. Exercises with free weight. Mixed race black man workout jump exercise on sport ground outdoor with urban cityscape on background.Shutterstock

“Then do ten burpees,” he continues. Standing with your feet shoulder width apart drop into a squat. Then, kick your legs back into high plank position. Lower your body to the ground and rise back into a high plank. Return to squat position and then jump.

Jumping Squats

Young caucasian woman in sportswear doing plyometric exercises on pier. Fitness workout outdoorsShutterstock

“This is gonna be the hardest part. Then do ten jumping squats,” he continues. This involves getting into a squat position, jumping up, and then returning to a squat.

Jumping Knees to Chest

Jumping squats in park. Yang man exercise.Shutterstock

“Next is ten jumping knees to the chest,” he says. Start in a standing position, feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a 3/4 squat position, arms forward at shoulder height. Pause, then jump up, pulling your knees up to your chest when you reach the top of your jump. When you land, bend your knees and sit back into your hips until you get into the original position. Then, repeat.

Alternating Lunges

Man in fitness wear exercising near Manhattan. Healthy exercises. Active senior man is fitness exercising outdoor. Exercising after retirement. Senior man training legs muscles doing lunges exercise.Shutterstock

“And finally, 10 alternating lunges,” he says. Alternating lunges are just doing a traditional lunge, switching from the right leg to the left.

Take a Break and Repat

Middle,Age,Hispanic,Man,Wearing,Sportswear,Resting,At,Seaside, mature, running, runner, walking, tired, matureShutterstock

Now it’s time for a break. “Take a 32nd rest and repeat it two more times for a total of three seconds,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Denise Austin Shares 3 Simple Exercises to “Lift and Tighten Your Booty”

Denise_Austin_5
deniseaustin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJul 13, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want a great booty? You are going to have to work out for it, says Denise Austin. The fitness pro, 67, has been training clients for several decades and has the body of a woman half her age, so clearly she knows a thing or two about glute work. In a new social media post she shares a few of her go-to exercises to achieve her perky booty. “Look great from behind!! Give these three squat variations a try,” she writes in the Instagram post. “Here are three variations of a squat,” she says in the clip, “to lift and tighten your booty.”

Squat with Leg Left

The first one is a “squat with a leg lift,” she says. “This is a great way to reshape your bottom half. Squeeze your buttocks! Look great from behind!” In the caption she adds that “this works your legs and will really lift the booty!”

Side Squat

Photo of attractive concentrated woman 20s in tracksuit squatting near sport mat during workout on boardwalk at seasideShutterstock

The second exercise is a side squat. “Move to the side and up. Work those legs and tone your booty,” she says. “This one is great for what we call saddlebags, they will help to reshape your outer thighs,” she adds in the caption.

Related: Fitness Expert Gabby Dawn Allen’s Secrets to a Perfect Body

Plié Squat

Girl stretching trainer shows plie squat exercise to strengthen the gluteal muscles in a light fitness studio with large mirrors.Shutterstock

The third is a Plié squat. “Works your inner and outer thighs,” she says. “If you are over 50 and have knee issues, just go halfway,” she continues, reminding to “squeeze that buttocks. If you don’t squeeze it, no one else will!”

Why Squats Are Good

Female athlete doing squats holding a medicine ball standing on a rooftop. Woman doing workout using medicine ball with an agility ladder by her side on rooftop.Shutterstock

Squats in general are a great move to add to your routine with a “multitude of benefits,” explains Kendra Gamble of HIT Fitness. They help “increase strength, size and power of quads (front part of legs), glutes (butt), hamstrings (back of legs), calves, adductors (inner thighs), tendons and ligaments, and lowers your chances of knee and ankle injuries.”

Related: I Stopped Doing These 3 Things and Lost 40 Pounds

Studies Have Found They Are One of the Most Impactful Exercises

Leg burning exercise, using new EMS technology. A young attractive man in EMS clothes in the gym doing squats with his arms outstretched. Electrical muscle stimulation, strong movementShutterstock

According to Harvard Health, squats “may be the most important exercise you do.” A study published in 2017 in Annals of Internal Medicine found a direct correlation between time spent sitting and a higher risk of early death. One of the best exercises to counteract the damage of sitting for excessive periods of time? Squating.

💪🔥Body Booster: Adding squats to your routine can make a huge difference. Try doing three sets of 10 during every workout session to build your booty. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Daily Moves to Boost Bone Density After 50

Dr_Lisa_Folden_WeShape17
Copyright WeShape/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 20, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Dr. Lisa Folden is a physical therapist and body image coach who contributes to WeShape, a company devoted to helping people feel comfortable in their bodies. In one viral video, she offers five easy exercises that you can do at any age. “If you're a woman aged 51, I have five exercises you should be doing every single day to help keep you strong and build good bone density,” she says at the start of the video.

During Menopause, Hormones Change, and Bone Density Decreases

“You might wonder why 51? Well, that is the average onset of menopause for most women, and with menopause comes changing hormones and decreasing bone density, which makes us more at risk for falls and fractures. We don't need that,” she says in the video.

5 Exercises to Improve Bone Density

Sporty mature woman in sportswear and earphones looking at camera while jogging in a green park on a sunny summer dayShutterstock

“So follow me along for these five exercises, which are weight bearing and body weight exercises to help you maintain good bone density,” she says.

1. Wall Sit

wall sit exerciseShutterstock

The first one is a wall sit. “You're going to get against a wall and rest your back. Walk your feet maybe 12 to 24 inches away from the wall based on your height. And then you're going to lower your body down until your knees are bent to about 90 degrees,” she says.

Engage Your Core

Beautiful mature senior woman at home, domestic life and leisure moments - 50-60 years old pretty female adult wearing sportswear eating healthy food after fitness workoutShutterstock

“You're going to engage your core and simply hold here. Try holding for 30 seconds and repeating this five times,” she continues. “You'll feel a good burn in your quads, and your bones will definitely get the benefit of this load-bearing exercise.”

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

2. Mini Squats

Senior woman stretching, online training in living room. Balancing yoga exercise. Exercising for emotional and spiritual health. Well-being, wellness for retired female. Domestic yoga practiceShutterstock

The following exercise is a mini squat. “You're going to get in a position where your feet are about hip-width apart or just wider, and your feet are slightly turned out. You're going to engage your core, and you're just going to bend and come up to standing.”

Squeeze Glutes While Keeping Core Engaged

Strength in teamwork. Two young attractive female athletes exercise on the beach doing squats with a sunrise and ocean in the background. The focus is soft and dreamy.Shutterstock

“And we're not going down low, but every time we come up, we're squeezing the glutes, we're keeping our core engaged,” she says. “We're keeping our posture upright and tall, not bending over. Try to do 10 to 12 reps here, and if it feels good, repeat that twice.”

3. Deadlift

Older women Body Warming Before exercising in the parkShutterstock

The following exercise is a deadlift. “You're going to stand with your feet about hip-width apart. Your knees are really soft, not locked back. You're going to engage your core, and you're going to hinge forward at your waist, keeping your spine straight. Then you're going to activate your glutes and your hamstrings to bring you back up to standing, squeezing,” she says.

Again, Engage Your Core

Young girl showing sporty belly against the sea on the beachShutterstock

“You're going to repeat that motion down back is tall. The squeezing core is engaged. Try doing 10 to 12 of these and see how they feel. This is going to give you a great workout to your glutes and your hamstrings,” she says.

4. Side Step Squat

Smiling senior woman making squat exercise at home, active sporty elderly lady training on her yoga mat, smiling during fitness workout in her airy, well-lit living room, copy spaceShutterstock

Exercise number four is called a side-step squat. She recommends getting to the end of your mat, with feet hip-width apart, and getting down into a mini squat. “Engage the core, and you're going to quickly step to the side, maintaining good distance between your feet and staying low the entire time,” she says.

Engage the Core

outdoor portrait of a beautiful middle aged blonde woman. attractive sexy girl in a field with flowersShutterstock

“You can do this for about 30 seconds. You'll feel the burn, and you'll get all the benefits of this great load-bearing exercise,” she explains.

RELATED:I'm 50+, and These 7 Fat-Blasting Habits Keep Me in the Best Shape of My Life

5. Wall Pushup

Sporty woman doing press ups against a white wall outside.Shutterstock

“The last exercise is a wall pushup. You are gonna go to a wall, get your hands just below shoulder height and step away from the wall so that you're in a plank position,” she says.

Engage Your Core

positive woman stretching outdoors preparing for exercise in sportswearShutterstock

“Engage your core so that your pelvis isn't tilted forward or tucked too far under you, lower yourself down using your arms, and push yourself away. Maintain good form. Keep your chin and repeat 10 to 15 times,” she explains.

Do These Exercises at Least Twice a Week

Group of multiethnic mature people stretching arms outdoor. Middle aged yoga class doing breathing exercise at park. Beautifil women and fit men doing breath exercise together with outstretched arms.Shutterstock

“Do all five of these exercises a couple of times a week. And as you're approaching menopause, you will see the benefits of improved bone density and overall strength,” she says.

RELATED: I Lost Inches From My Waist on Ozempic and Here Are 15 Weight Loss Tips I Have for You

Menopause Speeds Up Bone Loss

Mature woman workout before fitness training session at home.Shutterstock

According to the Endocrine Society, menopause significantly speeds up bone loss and increases the risk of osteoporosis. “Research indicates that up to 20% of bone loss can happen during these stages, and approximately 1 in 10 women over the age of 60 are affected by osteoporosis worldwide,” they say.

Exercise and Diet Can Make a Big Difference

While there are drugs to treat this, exercise and diet can make a big difference. “A customized exercise regimen supports proper maintenance of the skeleton, including resistance, balance, and weight-bearing exercises,” they say. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

Mom of 4 Over 30 Lost 40 Pounds in 6 Months with Daily Walks

Ashley_Hughes_huze8
From Struggling Mom to Fit Influencer: How I Dropped 40 Pounds with These 3 Simple Habits
Copyright ashleyhuze/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 10, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—standing on the scale, feeling like change is impossible. For Ashley Porter, that frustration peaked when she saw the number on her scale matched what she weighed the day she gave birth to twins. As a busy mom of four in her thirties, she felt stuck in a cycle of failed attempts and disappointment. "I had done countless weight loss challenges in my life," Ashley shares in her post. "After each baby, the weight seemed to be a little more difficult to get off." But through a dedicated six-month journey involving daily walks and establishing key morning habits, Ashley not only lost 40 pounds but created a sustainable lifestyle she loves. Her story proves that it's never too late to transform your life—and shows exactly how you can do it too.

The Turning Point

Everyone reaches a breaking point before making a real change. For Ashley, October was her darkest month. "I got to the point where I felt I wasn't in control of so many areas of my life," Ashley admits. "I just felt every aspect of my life just felt sad." She had gained weight with each pregnancy and never fully lost it before the next one. When she stepped on the scale at 33 and saw she weighed exactly what she did the day she delivered twins, something inside her shifted. It was time for a change.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

The Decision That Started It All

Sometimes simply acknowledging you're unhappy creates the momentum for change. "On Halloween last year, I remember sitting down with my husband and talking about all the areas of my life that I wasn't happy with," Ashley reveals. That honest conversation became her catalyst. "In that moment, I immediately felt better. I felt happier. I felt excited," she says. By recognizing her power to choose a different path, Ashley experienced an immediate mental shift that would fuel her entire journey.

Morning Habit 1: The Daily Checklist

Ashley's transformation began with a simple tool—a daily checklist that kept her accountable. "On November 1st, I made my very first checklist and I got on Instagram and I told everyone what I was doing," Ashley explains. Her checklist included items like working out 4-5 times weekly, personal development, daily walks, 8 hours of sleep, and eliminating negativity. This morning ritual of creating and reviewing her checklist set the tone for each day. By making her commitment public, she created extra accountability that helped her follow through consistently.

Morning Habit 2: Personal Development

Starting each day with personal growth became a cornerstone of Ashley's success. "I knew I had so much mental work I needed to do, and spending time daily in personal development, meditating, and focusing on removing negativity from my life, which also included negative self-talk," Ashley shares. She began each morning immersing herself in content that supported her goals—listening to podcasts or watching motivational videos while preparing breakfast. This intentional morning practice reshaped her mindset and fueled her motivation throughout the day.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Morning Habit 3: Visualizing Her Future Self

Ashley's powerful morning visualization practice changed how she approached each day. "Imagine the highest version of yourself and start showing up as her," became the screensaver on her phone and her daily mantra. Each morning, Ashley would envision her ideal self and how that person would navigate the day ahead. "What would her morning routine look like? What time would she go to bed? How would she spend her time in the day?" she would ask herself. This morning habit helped close the gap between her current reality and her aspirations.

Daily Walks: The Consistent Physical Practice

Walking became Ashley's gateway to consistent physical activity. As part of her six-month commitment, she incorporated daily walks into her routine, making them non-negotiable. "I had to unbecome who I naturally am," Ashley admits. "Naturally, I want to stay up late and sleep in all morning. Naturally, I want to relax all day." These walks not only contributed to her weight loss but became a time for mental clarity and reinforcing her commitment to change. The simplicity and accessibility of walking made it the perfect foundation for her physical transformation.

The Decision-Making Framework

Ashley developed a powerful question that guided her choices throughout the day. "Anytime a decision in my day was to be made, I'd ask myself, what would a fit person do?" she explains. This simple framework helped her navigate temptations and stay aligned with her goals. "Yes, I would rather eat a bag of chips. And I knew that was going to give me temporary satisfaction," she acknowledges. "But consciously choosing a healthier alternative made me go to bed feeling accomplished and proud." This mindset shift transformed her eating habits without extreme dieting.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

Create Your Supportive Environment

Your environment either supports or sabotages your goals. "To really completely reinvent yourself, you've got to be eating, sleeping, breathing this new lifestyle," Ashley emphasizes. She intentionally surrounded herself with content and people that reinforced her new path. "Start following accounts on social media that will inspire you every single day to stick to your new lifestyle. Unfollow anyone who maybe causes you to have negative thoughts," she advises. This environmental design made good choices easier and strengthened her resolve.

Focus On Daily Actions, Not Just Results

Ashley discovered that targeting daily behaviors, not just outcomes, accelerated her progress. "Instead of saying, my goal is to lose 20 pounds, that can be your big goal. But your goal today is to get your workout in and to stick to your meal plan," she suggests. This shift created immediate wins and deeper satisfaction. "When you do this consistently, your big goal happens by default," Ashley explains. By celebrating daily actions rather than distant results, she maintained motivation throughout her journey.

The Power of Daily Progress

The joy of transformation comes from the journey itself. "You will never be happier than when you are working towards something," Ashley insists. She found truth in the idea that "progress equals happiness," experiencing greater fulfillment with each step forward. "The day you decide to change and you wake up and you're crossing things off your checklist that are helping you move the needle towards your goals—you will never be happier," she shares. This realization kept her going even on difficult days.

RELATED:She Walked in a Weighted Vest For 30 Days & Built Strength Without Going to the Gym

When New Habits Become Your Identity

The ultimate reward came when Ashley's new behaviors became automatic. "Eventually the decisions that used to be so hard or uncomfortable for you to make will become uncomfortable for you to not make them because this is just who you are," Ashley explains. After six months of consistent effort, her healthy choices no longer felt like a struggle—they simply felt like her. The morning habits, daily walks, and mindset shifts had transformed not just her body but her identity. "This is the new you," she affirms, celebrating the sustainable nature of her 40-pound weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

I'm a Bikini Competitor Who Beat Belly Fat at 50 and Here's How You Can Too

Melissa Neill msmelissaneill MelissaNeill
Copyright msmelissaneill/Instagram
Melissa Neill
By Melissa NeillApr 10, 2025
Melissa Neill
CEO of Body By Bikini
Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the founder of Body By Bikini.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

That unexpected belly fat that seems to appear out of nowhere once you hit your 40s can feel impossible to lose. No matter how many sit–ups you do or salads you eat, that stubborn midsection just doesn't budge like it used to. I know exactly how frustrating this is because I've been through it myself.

As a fitness coach who specializes in helping women over 40, I discovered the real solutions to menopause belly fat through my own journey competing in bikini competitions. Back in 2018, I was struggling just like you might be now – trying all the usual methods and seeing no results until I finally cracked the code.

Today, I'm going to share the exact process that has helped over 13,000 women lose menopause belly fat – a straightforward approach you can follow to flatten your midsection in just 6–8 weeks. If you're tired of feeling uncomfortable in your clothes and ready for real solutions that work with your changing body, you'll want to read every word of what follows.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

Why We Get Menopause Belly Fat

First off, I'm going to show you the shocking reasons you have gained fat around your midsection and how, once you hit the age of 40, your body has changed.

Linda is one of my clients – she was struggling with belly fat after having a child. The lifestyle she adopted was catching up with her, but she couldn't understand why. She was doing the same things she did in her younger days, but gradually her waist was expanding. She couldn't find clothes to fit, and she realised she had to make a choice to either go and buy new clothes or do something about her expanding waistline.

She decided to take action and join my program. As each week passed, she saw her waistline diminishing and lost 20 lbs. Linda was elated she had found success when it had eluded her before. You can see from these pictures and the smile on Linda's face talking about it that she was really happy with her results in just 8 weeks.

So what had happened to Linda's body, and why had she gained so much weight?

There are three things in Linda's body that were causing her belly fat and preventing her from losing weight using the traditional methods.

1. Insulin Resistance

If you try pouring water into an already soaked sponge, the sponge can't absorb any more water. That's the same as your glucose or sugar in your body – it can't be absorbed like it used to, so you get blood sugar spikes that cause fat gain.

The fat gain will typically sit around your midsection, as Linda found.

2. Loss of Estrogen

Linda's body once she hit the age of 40 is changing due to her hormones. This is because her body has lost estrogen. You can see here she started to store fat around her midsection. That's because as her body has lost estrogen, it's trying to make more, and with that, it makes more fat too. And that typically sits around her midsection. She hasn't changed anything – she has the same lifestyle habits, but her body is storing more fat because it's lacking in estrogen.

3. Loss of Muscle

There is another important thing that is happening to Linda's body, which is adding to the already expanding waistline.

Linda and every woman at this stage will find that her muscles are declining. It's declining at a rate of 1% per year once you hit the age of 40.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Why Is That Important?

Muscle is like logs I am putting on a fire—the more you have, the longer and hotter the fire burns, even when you're not stoking it.

When you have more muscle, like more logs on the fire, your body is going to burn calories without effort, just when you're sitting, resting, and sleeping.

But as you age, you are not getting that magic effect of muscle. Take me – I'm 58 – if I hadn't done anything about it, I would have lost 18% of muscle or 18% of the logs I had available to burn.

Inflammation

Let's move on to the fourth thing that is happening in your body.

When I was perimenopausal, I was suffering from 2 things I couldn't quite understand. I was getting water retention and bloating. This was during the time I was doing bikini shows, and leading up to the show, I would get really anxious about the water retention and bloating. My ankles would always swell up towards the end of the day, and my coach would order me to have my legs raised to ease this.

And the bloating would get worse throughout the day, and I would have a particular reaction to eating certain foods, like dairy and even natural sweeteners.

What was going on was inflammation, which is a huge problem for perimenopausal and menopausal women and contributes to our belly fat.

Simply put, your body becomes more inflamed as a way of healing itself. But many women experience chronic inflammation, and when left unchecked, it will lead to weight gain, joint pain, and even autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

What Doesn't Work For Belly Fat

So we've learned why we get belly fat, so I'm going to show you why some traditional methods for fat loss won't work anymore. These were methods when you were younger, and some people will even get upset and angry with the first one I'm going to talk about because they love it. But I am not talking about whether you love it, I'm talking about whether it reduces belly fat.

Do you remember the role of muscle, and loading more logs on the fire would keep the fire burning longer and hotter without effort? Well, there are some things that are going to put that fire out, like throwing cold water on it. In other words, they are going to slow your metabolism down.

Running: It’s the worst kind of exercise you can do, because you will reduce your muscle mass.

Very low carb, low calories, or extreme fasting: again, as it will result in loss of muscle, so they are going to put your fire out.

Torch Belly Fat with These Exercises

Remember that fire we were talking about and how we can add more logs on so the fire burns hotter and for longer? That is done by building more muscle. So you need to lift weights to get this magical fat burning.

But you're not going to get bulky like a bodybuilder. You're just putting back the muscle you lost through the aging process.

RELATED:5 Movement Hacks to Shed Pounds From a Sports Medicine Specialist

Lifting Weights

What happens to your body when you lift weights is that your metabolism speeds up and you are going to be burning calories when you are sitting around, sleeping, and doing everyday things.

It's not about the calories you burn when you are exercising, and it's the calories you burn throughout the day when you are lifting weights.

And that's not the only benefit of lifting weights.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full up because of insulin resistance? You can make your sponge bigger by adding more muscle. The more muscle you have, the better your body is at absorbing glucose. So lifting weights is your new friend.

Your body turns into a fat-burning machine when you lift weights.

This is why I have remained so lean for years after my initial success at transforming my body and becoming a stage competitor.

Now I strength train 4 times a week for around 45 mins to an hour per session. So I don't spend huge amounts of time working out. Some people are surprised by this.

And there are two more forms of exercise that will help you keep those logs on the fire, in other words, support your metabolism:

As well as strength training, you do want to be doing some sort of cardio, but not to the detriment of your strength training. We have already learned that too intense cardio can throw water on the fire, but there is a type of cardio that will enhance your muscles and help you put more logs on your fire….

Walking

Walking is amazing for menopausal women because it will not deplete your muscles and it's easy on your joints. You want to get in 7,000 steps per day, which will help your body burn extra calories with the minimum effort. To up your walking game, I love to add in a weighted vest, and that's what I do with my clients. It really is a game changer. Go for 10% of your body weight.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

High Intensity Interval training

Another option is to implement High-Intensity Interval training (HIIT). But only in small amounts. You want to be doing 15–20 minutes per session, no more than 4 times a week. You can go for 30 minutes, but I wouldn't do that anymore, so you don't end up depleting your muscles.

Personally, I love HIIT, but not everyone does, so if you don't like it, stick to walking.

Eat Your Way to a Flatter Tummy

Exercise is not the only tool in your armoury when it comes to the war against belly fat. How you eat is absolutely crucial, and I am going to reveal my secret to eating, which will absolutely torch belly fat and has been so successful for the thousands of women on my programs.

So we've discovered earlier that we get inflammation & insulin resistance; so how do we tackle them?

To reduce inflammation, we need to be eating food that will fight inflammation and cutting out foods that make it worse.

That's cutting out ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and alcohol, and instead having a diet that is rich in vegetables, fruit, and whole foods.

Foods that actively fight inflammation are berries, tomatoes, peppers, green leafy veg, green tea, oily fish, and even 70% cocoa dark chocolate.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full. You can reduce the amount of water you are sending to your sponge. The water is glucose in your body and too much if it will make your sponge overflow. So you should be eating less sugar and fewer refined carbs like white flour and swap these for whole grains and starchy veg.

Then there is an amazing food group which will put more logs on your fire like strength training.

That's Protein

Protein helps with belly fat in 2 ways:

1. Your body takes longer to break down protein, so you are burning more calories than when you eat carbs and fats

2. Protein will support strength training and is the building block to putting on muscle, so it will help with putting those logs on the fire.

You want to be getting in 1g of protein per pound in body weight, which sounds a lot, but that's eating protein at every single meal and snack.

But is eating non-inflammatory foods and increasing your protein all it takes to lose belly fat?

No, you do need to be burning more energy than you are consuming in food for this to work. In other words, you do need to be in a calorie deficit.

I know many of you ask me how many calories I should be eating. The answer is – that depends on so many things. What your goal is, how much activity you are doing, and how much you currently weigh. You also need to have a workout plan that's designed for your level of fitness, experience, and goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

About the author: Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the CEO of Body By Bikini

Fitness & Workouts

5 Best Walking Exercises for Burning Fat After 50

Josh York JoshYorkGG joshyorkgg
Copyright JoshYorkGG/YouTube/Shutterstock
Josh York
By Josh YorkApr 10, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Walking is something most of us do every day without much thought, but it can be transformed into a powerful fat-burning exercise, especially for those over 50. Throughout my career as a personal trainer, I've seen clients lose significant weight and become happier with who they are simply by adding a daily walk to their schedule. It's an accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine. Ready to turn your regular walks into fat-burning sessions? Here are five exercises that will help you do just that.

Why Walking Works Best for You After 50

Morning jog. Beautiful sporty woman in sportswear and earphones looking at her watch, checking the result while running in a green park on a sunny summer day

Shutterstock

Walking is a great low-impact workout option that is easy on the joints, making it a go-to exercise for people over 50. It is an extremely accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine, plus the intensity can easily be varied depending on the speed at which one walks, helping to burn more calories and improve fat loss. Additionally, walking aids in building and maintaining muscle mass, which is important as metabolism slows down naturally with age. Walking provides other benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and increased bone density.

This is a better option for people over 50 due to its low-impact nature, accessibility, and gradual progression that walking offers. High-intensity activities put stress on joints like the knees, ankles, and hips, which can increase injury risk. Walking requires no additional equipment or facilities, and you can increase the intensity or duration throughout the exercise to make it adaptable to your fitness level.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

1. Walking Lunges

Mature couple having a workout together in the park

Shutterstock

How to do it: Start standing straight up with your feet together. Take a step forward. Bend at your knees until they are at 90 degrees. Rise back up and step forward with your back leg to bring your feet back together. Repeat with the opposite leg.

Why it's beneficial: Walking lunges are beneficial because they boost metabolism and burn calories through the engagement of large lower-body muscles such as your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. They also improve your strength, stability, and functional fitness.

Mistakes to avoid: Common mistakes to avoid when doing walking lunges are leaning forward or backward, rushing the movement, not engaging the core, and not breathing properly. These will all decrease the benefits of the exercise if performed incorrectly.

2. Power Intervals

Caucasian mature female runner athlete tying training shoes while jogging on the stadium in public park in the morning. Active healthy sporty lifestyle.

Shutterstock

How to do it: Begin with a brisk walking warm-up for five to 10 minutes. Speed up your pace with a power walk for a set duration. Slow down to a more moderate pace to allow for recovery. Continue alternating between the two paces for the duration of your walk.

Why it's beneficial: This exercise elevates your heart rate to lead to increased calorie burning during and after your workout. Power intervals also provide cardiovascular benefits that include lower blood pressure, reduced risk of stroke, and overall improved cardiovascular health.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistake is rushing intervals. It is not a sprint; the goal is power and controlled movements to get an effective workout. On the other side, make sure you slow down during the more moderate intervals to allow your body time to rest. Most importantly, warm up before and stretch after.

3. Overhead Presses

Beautiful senior woman on a walk in the park, performs exercises with dumbbells in her hands

How to do it: Grab dumbbells or water bottles as weights. Bend your elbows so the weights are at shoulder-height in a neutral position. As you walk, press your arms straight up. Lower them back to shoulder height and repeat.

Why it's beneficial: This workout is a dual-threat that combines cardiovascular exercise with strength training to promote muscle growth and increase metabolic rate to help with fat loss. Strength training fights the natural decrease of muscle mass that comes with aging, ultimately requiring more energy to maintain than fat and a higher resting metabolic rate. Overhead presses can also aid in improving bone density to reduce one's chances of osteoporosis and fractures, plus also improve posture.

Mistakes to avoid: A common mistake is selecting too heavy a weight. Keep in mind that you want to select a weight you can maintain throughout your walk, so start light and build up as you get stronger. It is important for your posture and injury avoidance that you don't arch your back.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

4. Walking Backwards

Close up of unrecognizable young woman legs ready to run wearing sneakers and tropical leggings with palm trees

Shutterstock

How to do it: Find a clear and flat path. Maintain your balance by slowly and carefully lifting one foot and placing it behind the other. Bring the second foot behind the first. Repeat this rhythm for a selected distance or time.

Why it's beneficial: Walking backwards activates different muscles compared to walking forward. This generates greater calorie burn and improved cardiorespiratory fitness by forcing you to work harder, while also improving balance, stability, and flexibility. The workout hits your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core. Additionally, it can improve your brain function by providing a change of pace and a mental challenge for you to focus on the new movement.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistakes are obstacles and uneven surfaces. Simply check your surroundings before beginning your workout. You will be grateful you did as it allows you to focus on the exercise and be fully in the moment without worry. Start with small steps to get a grasp of your footing through accurate distances and directions to avoid falling.

5. Calf Raises

Close-up of gil's bare feet on wet sand. Running shoes and cold sea in the background. tip toe, Calf raises

Shutterstock

How to do it: Pause at pre-set intervals during your walk. Stand with your feet together. Place your arms straight by your side. Rise up on your toes and slowly return your feet to flat on the ground.

Why it's beneficial: Calf raises are beneficial in helping with muscle mass and endurance. By performing calf raises, you are building muscle tissue that burns more energy compared to fat at rest, leading to a boost in your metabolic rate when not working out. This is also essential to enhancing your physical activity and improving cardiovascular health by strengthening the muscles that pump blood back to your heart. Calf raises provide better circulation and cardiovascular function.

Mistakes to avoid: Focus on the full range of motion through slow and controlled movements. This means maintaining straight knees and avoiding bouncing or rolling your ankles.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Don’t Have Unrealistic Expectations

Mature woman drinks water while exercising in the park. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Copy space​Final WordShutterstock

When you're getting into a workout routine, it's easy to fall into some common traps. Things like skipping your warm-up, doing too much cardio, ignoring strength training, or expecting overnight results can really hold you back. It’s also important to stay consistent, fuel your body with the right nutrition, and keep track of your progress. These little things make a big difference—and skipping them can make it way harder to see the results you’re working for.

How to Start Your Fat-Burning Walking Routine

Mature Couple On Autumn Walk With LabradorShutterstock

Start by focusing on consistency and gradual progression to find a routine that works for your body and schedule. You don't want to overdo it early on, so start slow and build up as you start to feel more confident. Small steps will help build big results over time.

I highly recommend walking, whether with a friend or by yourself – it is simple and effective. By incorporating these exercises into your walks, you'll maximize your fat-burning potential and enjoy all the benefits walking has to offer. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

About the author: Josh York is a certified personal trainer and the founder of GYMGUYZ

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.